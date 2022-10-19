GamingInvesting News

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames)

The "Hallo-WIN Bash" allows players to collect event-exclusive pumpkin icons by depositing and playing games, including a Haunted Hunt that tracks tasks, player progress and unlocks rewards for game tasks completed. Pumpkins collected during gameplay can be used to participate in the "Spooky Spin" lottery wheel allowing players to win cash or minigame. For those who like it spooky, "Scary Scratchers" allows players to collect tokens while testing their luck with themed scratchers.

"Whether you prefer pumpkins and Jack-o-lanterns or spooky horror flicks, AviaGames has you covered with a host of Halloween activities across the Pocket7Games platform," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We've added some fun pumpkin game skins along with exciting ways to play your favorite games with a touch of the season included."

Mobile gaming ghosts, goblins and more can participate in the AviaGames Halloween Bash activities on the Pocket7Games platform, as well as the AviaGames "Bingo Clash" and "Match 'n Flip" apps. In addition to the two main attractions, the platform will feature special cash challenger matches from Oct. 17 Oct. 31 allowing players to play up to three times per day as well as the opportunity to play a "Halloween Trivia" pop-up for the chance to win up to      100,000 tickets for use towards future games.

Following are the Halloween Bash events and timelines:

  • "Halloween Ruins Runner" – Oct. 17 Oct. 23
  • "Scary Scratchers" – Oct. 17 Oct. 23
  • "Hallo-WIN Bash" – Oct. 24 Oct. 31
  • "Halloween Trivia" – Oct. 24 Oct. 31

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-mobile-gaming-goblins-ghosts-and-ghouls-aviagames-hosts-halloween-bash-full-of-spooky-mini-games-pumpkin-themed-features-and-cash-giveaways-301653326.html

SOURCE AviaGames

SOURCE AviaGames

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. Announces Official Name Change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change from "X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. to "X1 Entertainment Group Inc."

"The change of name from X1 Esports and Entertainment to X1 Entertainment Group represents the next phase of consolidation and streamlining of our brand and portfolio," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of the Company. "As we continue to build out our portfolio and expand into the fastest growing areas of gaming, esports, and the creator economy, having clear association and cohesion throughout the X1 brands will become increasingly important and valuable."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Media invite - MEGAMIGS 2022

The Quebec video game industry will be there for four days worth of game launches, exchanges, and discoveries

La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec would like to invite you to attend MEGAMIGS the most important event in the country which brings together the video game industry: major and independent studios, publishers, designerscreators, schools and educational establishments, and more!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bless Global's First Batch of Mystery Box Sold Out within Minutes and its VIP PASS Became a Big Hit. What Gave This AAA GameFi MMORPG Unlimited Potential?

Whispering Barren, Bless Global's first limited-edition Mystery Box series, was sold out right after going on sale, drawing great attention in the market. When things are bearish, such an achievement wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the vibrant game ecology, solid market recognition, and the numerous prospective users who are loyal and highly engaging. These factors together ensure players an opportunity to monetize their in-game assets in Bless Global.

On Oct 18 Tigon Mobile, the subsidiary of Longtu Korea, started to sell the first batch of Whispering Barren at 19.9 USDT each with a limited stock of 2,000 on the NFT platform PocketBuff. The series contains desert-themed Mystery Boxes of Bless Global, a new GameFi based on the PC game Bless Online.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TiMi Montréal Debuts At MEGAMIGS

New studio to share learnings with Montréal's game development community in seminars on Open World games and building a AAA franchise

One year after opening its doors, AAA game development studio TiMi Montréal is introducing itself at the upcoming conference MEGAMIGS at the Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal the premier video game event for the growing and vital Montréal game development industry as well as local Quebec gaming enthusiasts. The conference begins Wednesday, October 19 with TiMi Montréal both supporting the event as a sponsor and acquainting itself with the local gaming community through several onsite networking opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. has announced a name change to X1 Entertainment Group Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on October 19, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

