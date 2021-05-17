FlowPlay Inc. creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, today announced the launch of 7 Seas Casino an interactive and community-driven free-to-play game. Inspired by cruise ships, the game features more than 60 casual casino-style games, including over 30 slots, plus table and card games, bingo, video poker and Sportsbook.

Akin to the popular Casino World, FlowPlay developed 7 Seas Casino to provide synchronous multiplayer gameplay across its suite of in-game classics. The 7 Seas Casino world allows players to roam the Ship Deck, interact in the Lounge, recover in their Cabin, and even port in exotic locations like Hawaii for more games and experiences. As players earn coins and gems, upgraded Cabins and additional games, such as shuffleboard, become available.

“While travel is still limited, 7 Seas Casino takes players on a virtual vacation around the world,” said Derrick Morton , CEO of FlowPlay. “More and more people continue to turn to connected games for much-needed socializing, and we’re excited to offer our players a new destination as we expand our portfolio of industry-leading, immersive games.”

7 Seas Casino’s catalog of virtual goods allows players to personalize their experience through the purchase of clothing, accessories and furniture with in-game winnings. Within game rooms, players are able to interact through one-to-one or one-to-many chat conversations, and the sharing of virtual goods. Players can also construct “Party Rooms” that serve as a virtual place to mix and mingle, where users can invite friends to chat, share Charms that increase casino gameplay winnings, and interact more intimately with their ultra-realistic avatars.

Seven Seas Casino is now available at: www.7seascasino.com .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay’s consumer products include Live Game Night , a one-of-a-kind, invite-only poker game with video and audio conferencing, and Casino World , the industry’s most immersive and engaging multiplayer social casino. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

Media Contact

Zach Pickett

Barokas PR for FlowPlay

FlowPlay@barokas.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowplay-releases-7-seas-casino-a-new-cruise-inspired-free-to-play-social-casino-301292398.html

SOURCE FlowPlay