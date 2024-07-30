- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
June 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the June 2024 Quarter (June Quarter) are outlined below.
Highlights:
- Successful merger completed with Linden Gold Alliance Ltd transitions Brightstar into emerging gold producer and developer with combined +1.45Moz of gold resources
- Board changes implemented post completion of the Linden acquisition, with Richard Crookes, Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser appointed to the Board, whilst Greg Bittar and Josh Hunt stepped down from the Board of Directors
- A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 70koz Au @ 1.6g/t Au was declared at the Aspacia deposit, which realises a ~20% increase in resources at the Menzies Gold Project under Brightstar ownership
- High grade gold from geotechnical holes at Cork Tree Well with intercepts up to 16.83g/t Au
- 8.4m at 3.97 g/t Au from 141.65m (CTWGT008); and
- 8.2m at 1.67 g/t Au from 103.0m (CTWGT007)
- Commencement of aggressive +30,000m drilling campaign across Brightstar’s enlarged portfolio, including Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling targeting resource growth, upgrades and greenfields exploration prospects
- High grades were returned in face sampling at the 1085 Main Lode North ore drive at the Second Fortune mine, with widths and grades typical of the Second Fortune Mine:
- 1085-ML-N-17: 0.30m @ 40.9g/t Au (12.3g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-18: 0.35m @ 31.6g/t Au (11.0g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-20: 0.40m @ 45.2g/t Au (18.0g/m)
- 1085-ML-N-21: 0.45m @ 41.3g/t Au (18.6g/m)
- Infill RC program at Link Zone returned multiple shallow high-grade intercepts including:
- 9m at 4.4 g/t Au from 18m, including 1m @ 29.1g/t Au from 18m (LZRC24029)
- 18m at 1.2 g/t Au from 4m (LZRC24011), and
- 5m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 2m, and 4m at 2.4g/t Au from 14m (LZRC24021)
- Brightstar hauled and processed 10,562t of ore through Genesis Minerals Limited’s Gwalia processing plant under an existing Linden Gold Ore Purchase Agreement
Brightstar completes merger with Linden Gold Alliance Limited1,7
- Brightstar Resources Limited successfully acquired Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) via unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer
- Linden is a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350koz @ 2.1g/t Au near Brightstar’s existing processing infrastructure in the Laverton district
- Highly regarded natural resources industry professional Richard Crookes has joined the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, along with Linden Directors Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser appointed as Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively
- Concurrent with the Linden merger, Brightstar completed a $12 million capital raise which included the introduction of multiple strategic major shareholders onto the Brightstar register including St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM), Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) and Collins Street Asset Management.
- The combination of Linden and Brightstar created a gold producer and development company with a material resource base that supports the Company’s strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Brightstar Resources
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent optionshares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreemnt.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
- 322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
- Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
- Internal rate of return of 79 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
- All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
- Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects increased to 1.45 Moz gold after acquiring Linden. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
- High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the disposal of surplus plant and equipment from its completed tailings retreatment project in the Dominican Republic has commenced with the sale of an oxygen plant and associated spares for US$500,000 (~A$760,000). The plant has been sold on an as-is where-is basis, and will be dismantled and exported by the buyer.
Items remaining to be sold include an Isa Mill, ball mill, limestone mill, and two dredges.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
450,000 Oz at 2.9 g/t Au Maiden Gold Resource on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire
African Gold Ltd (African Gold or the Company) (ASX: A1G) is pleased to present the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (JORC 2012) on the Didievi Project, Cote d’Ivoire. The Resource is based on the results of drilling completed by African Gold and previous owners of the Project and was prepared by Massa Geoservices.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shallow, high grade, maiden gold resource on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect at the Didievi Project
- Inferred: 4.93Mt for 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t (1.0 g/t Au cut off)
- Maiden Inferred Resource is only on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect on the Didievi Project and there are numerous other artisanal gold and geochemical prospects on the Project
- Shallow resource area potentially suitable for an open pit mine
- 2,000m diamond drilling program to commence in August 2024 designed to increase the scale of the resource
- Exceptional drilling results from Blaffo Guetto include:
- 10.0m at 123.0g/t gold from 66m including 2.0m at 613.0g/t gold (DRC334);
- 17.4m at 17.0g/t gold from 244m including 1.0m at 216.0g/t gold (DDD0029) (ends in mineralisation);
- 83.3m at 3.3g/t gold from 166.9m including 18.0m at 12.0g/t gold (DDD01) (ends in mineralisation);
- 80.0m at 3.0g/t gold from 0m including 23.0m at 9.5g/t gold (DDD013);
- 37.0m at 7.7g/t gold from 42m including 24.0m at 11.0g/t gold (DRC208) (ends in mineralisation);
- 27.0m at 4.6g/t gold from 46m including 11.0m at 11.1g/t gold (DRC337) (ends in mineralisation); and
- A broad mineralised halo extending from surface of 231.0m at 1.0g/t gold (DDD044) which included:
- 38.0m at 4.1g/t gold from 165m which is within
- 79.0m at 2.2g/t gold from 152m
- Previously announced Exploration Target* on the Blaffo Guetto and Pranoi Prospects of 6.8Mt – 15Mt at a grade of 2.7g/t Au – 3.0 g/t Au for an Exploration Target 596,000 Oz – 1,450,0000 Oz of gold.
Table 1: Didievi Project Maiden Mineral Resource at 1.0 g/t Au cut-off grade
As a result of the successful rights issue in May 2024 raising approximately $1.29m (before costs), the Company engaged Massa Geoservices to design a drilling program on the Blaffo Guetto Prospect aimed at estimating a maiden resource for the Project. In conducting a detailed review of the Company’s database in order to design the drilling program, Massa Geoservices determined that there had been sufficient prior drilling completed to estimate a maiden inferred resource.
The Company is pleased to advise that the Blaffo Guetto Prospect hosts a maiden inferred resource of 452koz of gold at 2.9 g/t (1.0 g/t Au cut-off).
The maiden inferred resource is an initial resource on the Didievi Project. African is commencing a 2,030m diamond drilling campaign on the Blaffo Guetto prospect in August 2024. The program is designed to infill areas not previously drilled on the Project and to increase the resources to achieve a result within the upper range of the previously announced Didievi Project Exploration Target which includes the Blaffo Guetto and Pranoi prospects.
Notably, the area included within the resource envelope is only at the Blaffo Guetto Prospect on the Didievi Project (see Figure 1). The resource envelope is shallow, 250m – 300m maximum depth, and is regarded as potentially suitable for a future open pit mining operation. The Didievi Project has numerous other high prospects including the Kouassi Prospect, which includes previously released intercepts of 13m at 4.03 g/t Au and 3m at 3.53 g/t Au, and the 11km long Poku Trend which includes a high grade 900m long zone grading 0.15 ppm+ gold.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from African Gold Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (the Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS
Feysville Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA
- A total of 7,807 metres of drilling completed during the Quarter at Feysville, comprised of the following:
- 21-holesfor2,740metresofreversecirculation(RC)drillingatthe Kamperman Prospect.
- 32-holes for 1,673 metres of RC drilling at the Rogan Josh Prospect.
- 120-holes for 3,664 metres of reconnaissance slimline RC drilling.
- A 26-hole/2,808 metre RC program commenced at the Kamperman Prospect during late June (3 holes for 298 metres completed during the Quarter) and was completed during July. Assay results are pending.
- Assay results reported from 15-holes (1,662 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during February 20241.
- Assay results reported from 18-holes (2,172 metres) of RC drilling completed at the Kamperman Prospect during April 20242.
- Assay results reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter from 32-holes (1,673 metres) of RC drilling completed during the Quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect 3, 4.
- Assay results reported from 120-holes (3,664 metres) of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the Quarter4.
- Following receipt of the Kamperman assay results, a maiden Kamperman and Rogan Josh MRE will be prepared along with an updated MRE for Think Big, scheduled for release in the September Quarter 2024.
Mandilla Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA
- Planning for a 14,000 metre in-fill RC drilling program aimed at upgrading the Inferred Resources within the Stage 1 and Stage 2 Theia open pits has been completed. Drilling is scheduled to commence during August 2024.
Corporate
- Cash of approximately $5.77 million as at 30 June 2024.
- Placement of 140 million shares at $0.05 per share to raise $7 million (before costs) completed. Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 2.1 million shares at $0.05 per share, approved at a general meeting held 20 May 2024.
Figure 1 –Location map identifying Company projects.
MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT
The Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla) is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (Figure 1).
The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX:KRR).
Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third-party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.
The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.
Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.
Significant NW to WNW-trending structures along the western flank of the project are interpreted from aeromagnetic data to cut through the granitic intrusion. These structures are considered important in localising gold mineralisation at Theia, which has a mineralised footprint extending over a strike length of more than 1.6km.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 30 June 2024
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights
- At the Reefton project, diamond drillhole ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb.
- The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au and 0.22% Sb from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The second hole drilled, ACDDH016, was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation assaying 22.2m @ 7.3.0g/t Au and 0.3% Sb with true width estimated at 10m.
- At Sams Creek an Ionic Leach (IL) soil survey identified a number of targets both around and inside two large circular structures.
- The circular structure anomalies have been divided into five dyke and six porphyry targets.
- The dyke targets have an Au-As signature, and the porphyry targets have an Au-Cu-REE signature.
- A 4 hole drilling program comprising 526m was carried at the Anvil Prospect, with all 4 holes intersecting mineralisation similar to the Main Zone prospect. All assay results were announced post the quarter end (ASX Announcements dated 2 and 25 July 2024).
- Post the quarter end, Siren entered into a definitive agreement with Canadian listed RUA Gold Inc. (CSE:RUA) for the sale of the Reefton Project to consolidate the Reefton Goldfield.
- The proposed transaction is for RUA to acquire Siren’s 100% owned subsidiary, Reefton Resources Pty Ltd (NZ):
- RUA to acquire the Reefton Project for A$20m, comprising A$2m in cash and A$18m in RUA shares.
- Siren Chairman Mr Brian Rodan will join the RUA Board on completion of the transaction.
- Acquisition price of A$45/oz, based on Reefton’s current 444,000 oz inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)¹.
- Post transaction, Siren will hold approximately 30.2% of RUA’s common shares currently outstanding, maintaining a significant interest in the Reefton project as well as acquiring an interest in the high-grade Glamorgan Project in the North Island of New Zealand.
- Siren will retain the Sams Creek Project with a current MRE of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au and remain listed on the ASX (Refer Table 1).
- The total consideration equates to approximately A$0.10 per issued share of Siren, which represents a 28.4% premium over Siren’s closing share price on 12 July 2024².
- Post transaction Siren will have cash and investments of over $20m, representing 10cps per SNG share, and it will focus on the Sams Creek Project, which currently has a MRE of 824koz of gold and a pending mining permit application, whilst shareholders will remain invested in Reefton through the RUA shareholding.
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals such as shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).
The Reefton Goldfield produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.
OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production at Reefton to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.
Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t. FML plan to mine the Birthday Reef below the historic mine, with an estimated production of 700koz. FML have developed twin 3.2km declines and are currently resource drilling from underground, with the aim of producing around 70koz of gold per annum for 10 years from 2025.
Sams Creek is a gold mineralised porphyry dyke, that extends over 7km and is up to 50m thick. The Sams Creek Dyke (SCD) was discovered in 1974 and has not been historically mined.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received for a A$4.0 million placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at an issue price of A$0.057 per share.
- Strong support received from both new investors and existing shareholders.
- Placement proceeds complement the upcoming receipt of A$2 million from recently announced sale of non-core Golden Range camp facility. Together with existing cash of A$3.6 million (as of 30 June 2024), Warriedar will have a strong cash position of approximately A$9.6 million post settlement of the Placement.
- Warriedar is well-funded to execute on growth-focussed exploration activities across its highly prospective Murchison tenure in Western Australia.
- Ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling of the 25km long ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled through H2 CY2024.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for flagship Ricciardo deposit (Golden Range Project) targeted for Q4 CY2024.
- The Company’s current JORC MRE at Golden Range is 15.2Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 816Koz of contained gold (of which 412Koz is in the Measured and Indicated classifications)
The ongoing diamond tails drilling program at the Ricciardo and M1 deposits was recently expanded to 2,500m following the initial high-grade extensional successes reported from this drilling (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 19 July 2024 and 3 July 2024). Ricciardo and M1 both sit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support as well as the range of new, high-quality investors that are set to enter the Warriedar register through the placement. We are now positioned to aggressively build on the emerging opportunity at our flagship Golden Range Project. We have a multitude of walk-up extensional targets to drill, with a focus on growing our resource base in the Murchison via the addition of high-quality, high- grade gold ounces.”
Placement Details
Warriedar will issue approximately 70.7 million New Shares under the Placement at an issue price of A$0.057 per share. This represents an 18.6% discount to Warriedar’s last closing price of A$0.07 per share on Thursday 25 July 2024.
The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Settlement of New Shares is expected to occur on Monday 5 August 2024, with allotment to occur on Tuesday 6 August 2024.
Bell Potter Securities Limited (Bell Potter), Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the Placement are to fund further growth-focussed exploration drilling of Warriedar’s key project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Golden Range.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeff Clark: Gold Getting Closer to "True Breakout," Countdown for Juniors is On
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, shared his updated thoughts on the gold price and the junior mining sector.
"I am bound and determined to make money in this environment," he said. "I've been through cycles before in this industry — I've lost money and I've made money, and this time around I'm going to maximize whatever I can do to make as much as I possibly can and participate in a wealth cycle, if you want to call it that."
He believes that the release of major gold miners' second quarter results could bring generalist investors into the space.
"We should see some pretty good green on the screen for Q2 results that are coming up in August, and if we do, I think that could attract some Wall Street, Main Street ... which could really kickstart things," he said.
Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold, gold stocks and the exploration space.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Latest News
Brightstar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.