Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Brunswick Exploration Inc . (TSX-V: BRW; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023. The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship program, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

"It's a great honour for BRW to be included as a winner of the Venture 50 list," said Killian Charles, President and CEO of Brunswick Exploration. "This will be an exciting year for us as we look to launch one of the largest lithium exploration programs in Canada focused on exciting portfolio in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada. Sign up for our newsletter on our website, www.brwexplo.ca , and we look forward to continued growth in 2023."

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium. The Company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium project portfolio in North America with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Atlantic Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, CEO & President (info@BRWexplo.com)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration Logo

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit International Lithium Corp. (TSXV:ILC) at Booth #3206 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Stop by our booth and learn about the Raleigh Lake lithium project's maiden lithium resource estimate and the upcoming plans for a preliminary economic study that considers the benefits of the excellent infrastructure that already exists at the Raleigh Lake project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joey Wilkins as COO

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joey Wilkins as COO

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Joseph (Joey) Wilkins, a highly-regarded geologist with significant experience of working in Arizona and Nevada, as COO with immediate effect

Joey is a geologist by trade, having gained his qualification at the University of Arizona in geoscience. He has held positions at a number of mining companies including Director of Exploration Great Basin at Coeur Mining, which had assets in Nevada, Vice President and Chief Geologist, as well as being President and CEO, at Aztec Minerals Corp, whose assets were in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, guiding the company to public company status including a CAD $4.0M Initial Public Offering (IPO) and also working as a Principal Geologist with Kennecott Exploration Co (Rio Tinto) in the Western US and Mexico.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Director Resigns

Canada Silver Director Resigns

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces the resignation of Annemette Jorgensen from the Board of Directors.  Ms. Jorgensen has resigned for personal reasons and t he Company wishes Ms. Jorgensen the best in her future endeavors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nickel Investing

Strategic Partnership Between QPM Energy And Carbon Logica

×