



Overview Investing in commodities can prove to be quite risky. Investors are often plagued with the ups and downs of the commodities cycle, dealing with everything from price declines to reduced cash flow. However, the commodities market can be an excellent addition to an investment portfolio –– it simply takes a wise investment strategy to capitalize on the highs of the market. Portfolio diversification allows mining companies to hedge against price declines and minimize the risks associated with the fluctuating values of a singular commodity by expanding its portfolio across multiple commodity markets. As a result, mining companies with diversified portfolios may prove to be an interesting investment for investors seeking less risky commodity investments. Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW) has a diversified portfolio of highly prospective high-grade gold and copper projects in Eastern Canada. The company offers shareholders access to a highly experienced management team and board of directors with a focus on grassroot exploration. . The company's exploration team is led by Robert Wares, founder of the Osisko Group of Companies. Wares is an established and award-winning professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Wares has a proven track record of world-class discovery including the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine which later became one of the largest producing gold mines in Canada. Brunswick Exploration's notable projects include Fundy Gold and Bathurst Mining Camp. The Fundy Gold project is a high-grade, multi-ounce and gold-polymetallic project in New Brunswick, Canada. The project includes a gold-silver-copper vein system with 67.2 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.59 percent Cu and a gold-silver-copper-lead antimony vein system with 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19 percent Cu and 3.02 percent. The Bathurst Mining Camp project is a high-grade base metal VMS project located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. The total indicated mineral resource on the Bathurst Mining is a significant 1.96 million tonnes including 2.38 percent lead, 0.22 percent copper, 68.90 g/t silver and 9.00 percent zinc equivalent. The total inferred resource is 3.85 million tonnes including 5.34 percent zinc, 1.49 percent lead, 0.32 percent copper, 47.7 g/t silver and 7.96 percent zinc equivalent. The mineral resource cut-off grade is a 5.5 percent zinc equivalent.





Brunswick Exploration leverages strategic positioning on its project locations. Specifically, its Bathurst Mining Camp and Fundy Gold projects are located near the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 and No. 6 mines. The mine at the Brunswick No. 12 deposit was one of the largest underground zinc mines in the world, which produced 137 million tonnes at grades of 8.74 percent zinc, 3.44 percent lead, 0.37 percent copper and 102 g/t silver. Also a part of Brunswick Exploration's diverse portfolio are its Lac Edouard and Waconichi projects located in Quebec. The Lac Edouard project is a nickel-copper project while its Waconichi project is a base metal project in the prolific Abitibi gold belt. The company has a tightly held structure with strong shareholder support. Brunswick Exploration's capital structure consists of 131,369,712 shares outstanding, 12,500,000 warrants and 3,600,000 options for a total of 147,469,712 fully diluted shares.

Key Projects Fundy Gold The Fundy Gold project is a high-grade, multi-ounce and gold-polymetallic project located west of the city of Saint John in southern New Brunswick, Canada. The project consists of 40 kilometres of strike length along the Fundy Shear Zone, a regional, deep-rooted and unexplored Appalachian fault system. The project includes the Little Lepreau, Roger's Lake and Shadow Lake sub-property. The Little Lepreau sub-property is a gold-silver-copper vein system with 67.2 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.59 percent Cu.

The Shadow Lake property is a gold-silver-copper-lead vein system with 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19 percent Cu and 3.02 percent Pb.

Roger's Lake features 5 kilometer long gold-in-soil anomaly with minimal prospecting The Fundy Gold project has seen minimal drilling over the years and remains underexplored. The company is currently conducting a significant prospecting initiative across the entire land area to identify new areas of interest. Bathurst Mining Camp The Bathurst Mining Camp project is a high-grade base metal VMS project located in the Bathurst Mining Camp south of the city of Bathurst in New Brunswick, Canada. The Bathurst Mining Camp project consists of the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits found in the eastern portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp. The property features zinc-lead-copper-silver-bearing sulphide mineralization, host-rock types and alteration that mimics deposits found in the prolific Brunswick Belt. Exploration in the camp will focus on the highly prospective Brunswick Belt. Drilling on the property is expected to begin in late Q4 2021 which will include at least 10 drill holes of approximately 3,500 metres on prospective targets. The company is targeting several poorly explored anomalies identified through its compilation work in the camp.. Lac Edouard The Lac Edouard project is a nickel-copper project located in Quebec. Drilling was conducted on the property in summer 2021. The company is currently awaiting assay results from the summer drilling program. The company is currently prospecting and conducting geological mapping on the property. A ground geophysical survey will begin in November 2021 to confirm an airborne anomaly. Brunswick Exploration plans to begin a second drill program in early 2022. Waconichi The Waconichi project is a base metal project located in the Chibougamau region of Quebec. In early 2021, the company flew an airborne gravity gradiometry survey. To date, 22 high priority anomalies have been identified on the property. Drilling on the property will begin in Q4 2021. The drilling program includes six holes and will total 2,000-metre. Brunswick Exploration will also be testing airborne coincident TDEM-GG geophysical anomalies on five high-priority anomalies. The testing will help the company detect dense, conductive bodies which could potentially host VMS mineralization.