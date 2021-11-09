Overview
Investing in commodities can prove to be quite risky. Investors are often plagued with the ups and downs of the commodities cycle, dealing with everything from price declines to reduced cash flow. However, the commodities market can be an excellent addition to an investment portfolio –– it simply takes a wise investment strategy to capitalize on the highs of the market.
Portfolio diversification allows mining companies to hedge against price declines and minimize the risks associated with the fluctuating values of a singular commodity by expanding its portfolio across multiple commodity markets. As a result, mining companies with diversified portfolios may prove to be an interesting investment for investors seeking less risky commodity investments.
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW) has a diversified portfolio of highly prospective high-grade gold and copper projects in Eastern Canada. The company offers shareholders access to a highly experienced management team and board of directors with a focus on grassroot exploration.
. The company's exploration team is led by Robert Wares, founder of the Osisko Group of Companies. Wares is an established and award-winning professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Wares has a proven track record of world-class discovery including the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine which later became one of the largest producing gold mines in Canada.
Brunswick Exploration's notable projects include Fundy Gold and Bathurst Mining Camp. The Fundy Gold project is a high-grade, multi-ounce and gold-polymetallic project in New Brunswick, Canada. The project includes a gold-silver-copper vein system with 67.2 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.59 percent Cu and a gold-silver-copper-lead antimony vein system with 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19 percent Cu and 3.02 percent.
The Bathurst Mining Camp project is a high-grade base metal VMS project located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. The total indicated mineral resource on the Bathurst Mining is a significant 1.96 million tonnes including 2.38 percent lead, 0.22 percent copper, 68.90 g/t silver and 9.00 percent zinc equivalent. The total inferred resource is 3.85 million tonnes including 5.34 percent zinc, 1.49 percent lead, 0.32 percent copper, 47.7 g/t silver and 7.96 percent zinc equivalent. The mineral resource cut-off grade is a 5.5 percent zinc equivalent.
Brunswick Exploration leverages strategic positioning on its project locations. Specifically, its Bathurst Mining Camp and Fundy Gold projects are located near the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 and No. 6 mines. The mine at the Brunswick No. 12 deposit was one of the largest underground zinc mines in the world, which produced 137 million tonnes at grades of 8.74 percent zinc, 3.44 percent lead, 0.37 percent copper and 102 g/t silver.
Also a part of Brunswick Exploration's diverse portfolio are its Lac Edouard and Waconichi projects located in Quebec. The Lac Edouard project is a nickel-copper project while its Waconichi project is a base metal project in the prolific Abitibi gold belt.
The company has a tightly held structure with strong shareholder support. Brunswick Exploration's capital structure consists of 131,369,712 shares outstanding, 12,500,000 warrants and 3,600,000 options for a total of 147,469,712 fully diluted shares.
Company Highlights
Key Projects
Fundy Gold
The Fundy Gold project is a high-grade, multi-ounce and gold-polymetallic project located west of the city of Saint John in southern New Brunswick, Canada. The project consists of 40 kilometres of strike length along the Fundy Shear Zone, a regional, deep-rooted and unexplored Appalachian fault system. The project includes the Little Lepreau, Roger's Lake and Shadow Lake sub-property.
- The Little Lepreau sub-property is a gold-silver-copper vein system with 67.2 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.59 percent Cu.
- The Shadow Lake property is a gold-silver-copper-lead vein system with 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19 percent Cu and 3.02 percent Pb.
- Roger's Lake features 5 kilometer long gold-in-soil anomaly with minimal prospecting
The Fundy Gold project has seen minimal drilling over the years and remains underexplored. The company is currently conducting a significant prospecting initiative across the entire land area to identify new areas of interest.
Bathurst Mining Camp
The Bathurst Mining Camp project is a high-grade base metal VMS project located in the Bathurst Mining Camp south of the city of Bathurst in New Brunswick, Canada. The Bathurst Mining Camp project consists of the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits found in the eastern portion of the Bathurst Mining Camp. The property features zinc-lead-copper-silver-bearing sulphide mineralization, host-rock types and alteration that mimics deposits found in the prolific Brunswick Belt. Exploration in the camp will focus on the highly prospective Brunswick Belt.
Drilling on the property is expected to begin in late Q4 2021 which will include at least 10 drill holes of approximately 3,500 metres on prospective targets. The company is targeting several poorly explored anomalies identified through its compilation work in the camp..
Lac Edouard
The Lac Edouard project is a nickel-copper project located in Quebec.
Drilling was conducted on the property in summer 2021. The company is currently awaiting assay results from the summer drilling program.
The company is currently prospecting and conducting geological mapping on the property. A ground geophysical survey will begin in November 2021 to confirm an airborne anomaly. Brunswick Exploration plans to begin a second drill program in early 2022.
Waconichi
The Waconichi project is a base metal project located in the Chibougamau region of Quebec. In early 2021, the company flew an airborne gravity gradiometry survey. To date, 22 high priority anomalies have been identified on the property.
Drilling on the property will begin in Q4 2021. The drilling program includes six holes and will total 2,000-metre. Brunswick Exploration will also be testing airborne coincident TDEM-GG geophysical anomalies on five high-priority anomalies. The testing will help the company detect dense, conductive bodies which could potentially host VMS mineralization.
Management Team
Robert Wares - P. Geo Chairman and CEO
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine. The Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Inc. into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007. Wares was also named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen as "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares also sits on the board of directors of Osisko Metals Inc. Wares has a Bachelor of Science and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University.
Killian Charles - President
From 2017 to 2021, Killian Charles worked as VP of corporate development for Osisko Metals. Mr. Charles was previously the manager of corporate development at Integra Gold Corp. Integra Gold Corp was an advanced stage gold development company until it was acquired by Eldorado Gold in July of 2017. Before that, he worked as a mining analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities. As a mining analyst, Mr. Charles covered small and mid-cap exploration and production companies. Mr. Charles holds a Bachelor of Science with a Major in Earth and Planetary Sciences from McGill University.
Jeffrey Hussey - P. Geo and Director
Jeffrey Hussey is a P. Geo. who has 32 years of professional experience in the mining industry. He has worked in both open pit and underground mine operations at various stages of mine life from start-up to mine closure. More recently, Hussey worked in mineral exploration and development projects. He spent nineteen years with Noranda/Falconbridge. His mine operation experience includes work at the Brunswick No. 12 mine, Gaspé Copper mines, the Antamina mine start-up in Peru and the Raglan mine in Northern Quebec. Hussey was the senior scientist with the Mining Technology Group at the Noranda Technology Center in 2002. In this role, Hussey enhanced his network into the metallurgical research and mining innovation fields. Hussey is president and COO of Osisko Metals. Hussey has a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of New Brunswick.
Amy Satov B.A., LL.B., M.B.A - Director
Amy Satov is the senior legal counsel of Nuvei Technologies Corp. since April 2020. Satov holds a B.A., LL.B. and M.B.A. Satov currently serves as a director and chair of multiple committees at various organizations, including the corporate governance committee of Osisko Mining Inc., the compensation committee of O3 Mining Inc. and the corporate governance and compensation committee of Brunswick Exploration Inc. (. Formerly, she also served as chief executive officer of BL Solutions Inc., a national lighting distributor, from November 2019 to March 2020. Satov also served as a director and chair of the audit committee of Cannara Biotech Inc. up to January 2020 and the chief executive officer of Litron Distributors Ltd. up to April 2020.
Before 2012, Satov was the executive vice president of legal, compliance and distribution and corporate secretary of DundeeWealth Inc. DundeeWealth Inc. is a wealth management company with $80 billion of assets under management that was acquired by The Bank of Nova Scotia in 2011. In this role, Satov oversaw all legal and compliance matters and was actively involved in DundeeWealth's expansion into Europe and the U.S. Satov also sat on various subsidiary boards of DundeeWealth. She advised on all M&A activities as well as securities, regulatory and other corporate commercial matters at DundeeWealth. In 2010, Satov was recognized by Strathmore's "Who's Who" for excellence and achievement in her profession.
Mathieu Savard - P. Geo and Director
Mathieu Savard is a graduate of the Universite du Quebec a Montreal with a bachelor's degree in earth sciences. Savard has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Savard previously served as the senior vice president of exploration at Osisko Mining. Before joining Osisko Mining in 2016, Savard was a senior member of the Osisko Exploration James Bay, Virginia Mines and Virginia Gold Mines teams. Savard was a key member of the Virginia team which received the Association de l'Exploration Miniere du Québec's Prospector of the Year Award in 2004. The team also received the PDAC's prestigious Bill Dennis Award in 2006 for the discovery of the Eleonore gold deposit. Along with the Osisko Mining management and exploration team, Savard also received the AEMQ 2017 Discovery of the Year Award for the discovery of the Lynx deposit at Windfall. Savard is a registered P.Geo as a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Savard is also chairman of the board and a director of the AEMQ.
André Le Bel - LL.B. and Director
André Le Bel was appointed as vice president of legal affairs and corporate secretary of Osisko Mining in February 2015. From November 2007 to June 2014, Le Bel was vice president of legal affairs and corporate secretary of Osisko Mining Corporation.* Le Bel was the vice president of legal affairs at IAMGOLD Corporation from November 2006 to October 2007. Before November 2006, Le Bel was senior legal counsel and assistant corporate secretary of Cambior Inc. He is also the corporate secretary of Falco Resources Ltd.
Pierre Colas, Director
Pierre Colas has been a corporate director since 2014. He was previously vice president of corporate financing at Industrielle Alliance Securities from 2009 to 2014. He was also the vice president of corporate financing at Desjardins Securities from 2005 to 2009.
