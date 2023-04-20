Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Anatacau West maiden drill program has been completed and that drilling has intersected multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites. The Anatacau West Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec near Allkem's James Bay Lithium Project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are pleased that we have successfully identified significant spodumene mineralization in our maiden drilling campaign. Several lithium pegmatite dykes were intersected that remain open at depth and along strike to the south. While the Anatacau West Project remains poorly explored and merits further work this summer, we remain focused on continuing our ambitious Canada-wide exploration campaign as we seek to delineate new prospective lithium-bearing pegmatites. This phase of drilling at Anatacau West is over and we now look forward to sharing more details on our next drill campaign at the Hearst Project before the end of the month."

Table 1: Drill Holes with Pegmatite Intersections Greater Than Two Meters

Drill Holes with Pegmatite Intersections Greater Than Two Meters

Note: All drill holes are NQ core size and all intervals are core length and presented for all pegmatite intervals greater than 2 metres. True width of intervals is not confirmed. Geological modelling is ongoing; azimuths and dips presented are those 'planned' and may vary off collar and downhole; intervals of visible spodumene include minor intervals of non-pegmatite units. Data for drill holes presented herein are based on a combination of preliminary and detailed geological logs and therefore, is considered to be preliminary in nature as there may be variations from the final detailed geological log when completed.

Anatacau West Drill Campaign Overview

A total of 3,712 metres, representing 18 drill holes, was drilled at Anatacau West, targeting extensions of mineralized pegmatites found on Allkem's neighboring claims. The drilling completed to date has successfully identified several spodumene-bearing pegmatites, two of which have a strike length of over 250 metres. Of the 18 drill holes, 17 drill holes intersected spodumene mineralization. All pegmatite intersections are above 200 metres depth; significant intercepts are listed in Table 1, for which assays are pending.

Following summer prospecting, BRW will evaluate the appropriate next steps at Anatacau West. At this time, no further drilling is planned as the Company wishes to fully evaluate the potential of its extensive portfolio in Quebec across the rest of Canada before proceeding with further drilling.

Following drilling completed to date, BRW believes the pegmatites are oriented north-northeast, are closely spaced in an on-echelon pattern and dip steeply towards the west. The pegmatites are hosted in metasedimentary rocks similar to Allkem's James Bay Lithium Deposit. Potential exists for repetition of new pegmatites further to the south and to the east.

Lithium mineralization in core was visually identified and consists predominantly of spodumene with minor lepidolite (see Figure 1,2,3). Spodumene crystals are generally well-formed, decimetric in scale (up to 10cm) and have a white to grey color (see Figure 3 for close-up picture of core and spodumene crystals).

The drill program initially consisted of a set of two fences, each spaced approximately 150 meters from each other. Five drill holes were completed in each fence (at ~75 to 100 m spacing). Two scissor holes were also drilled to confirm the geometry of the pegmatite dykes. Mineralization and pegmatite widths are their strongest in the middle of each fence reaching up to 32.9m in width with visible mineralization of Spodumene up to 20% (see Table 1 & Figure 4).

Another three holes targeted pegmatites that were identified through satellite imagery approximately 3 kilometres to the east. Strongly altered pegmatites were intercepted in two of the drill holes with traces of spodumene mineralization.

Figure 1: Spodumene Intersection in Drill Hole AW-23-01 (from 24.1 metres to 61.5 metres)

Spodumene Intersection in Drill Hole AW-23-01 (from 24.1 metres to 61.5 metres)

Figure 2: Spodumene Intersection in Drill Hole AW-23-17 (from 26 metres to 68.5 metres)

Spodumene Intersection in Drill Hole AW-23-17 (from 26 metres to 68.5 metres)

Figure 3: Spodumene Mineralization from Drill Hole AW-23-01 (at 34 metres)

Spodumene Mineralization from Drill Hole AW-23-01 (at 34 metres)

Figure 4: Plan View of Drillholes

Plan View of Drillholes

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Francois Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A table accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ea4d20f-03f1-4d51-b951-7b22f9b3bd2e

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcfd9ad3-2d07-430a-9cc3-2bfb5434d8e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a1544ed-1eb9-458d-b5f0-2dd3816a0719

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6db23b7-7733-4171-aea9-6d83c29c2b24

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c46aba9-bd86-4d03-9b30-56301333dc1b 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@brwexplo.ca)

