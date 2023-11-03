Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Killian Charles will be presenting on November 8th at 1:40PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Alexander Morlando
Investor Relations Associate
6477208057
alex@refinedsubstance.com
https://brwexplo.ca/

About Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

