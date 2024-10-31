Mawson Finland Limited





Investor Insight With its focused and strategic goals of advancing, expanding and de-risking its highly prospective gold and cobalt resource in Finland, Mawson Finland is well-placed to become a key player in Europe’s growing precious metals and battery markets.

Overview Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL) is a relatively new listed exploration-stage mining development company focused on gold-cobalt in northern Finland. The company is advancing its 100 percent owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland's Lapland region. The project covers 18,000 hectares and boasts an inferred resource of 9.8 Mt consisting of 867,000 oz gold at 2.8 g/t and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt at 441 parts per million (ppm). The company aims to de-risk and expand this project, targeting resource growth through drilling. A completed preliminary economic assessment (PEA) estimated a net present value (NPV) of US$211 million and a 27 percent internal rate of return (IRR) based on US$1,700 gold price, with significant upside from greenfield exploration.

Mawson Finland is driven by a highly experienced local management and technical team, and supported by a strong Finnish investor ownership, all committed to rapidly advancing the Rajapalot project. Noora Ahola, the CEO of Mawson Finland, is a seasoned mining professional with over a decade of experience working on the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project. Based in Rovaniemi, Finland, Ahola has played a key role in advancing the project under its previous owner, Mawson Gold, and in bringing in a roster of Finnish investors into the company. Mawson Finland has a tight shareholder structure, with 19 million shares outstanding and no warrants. Committed to sustainable development, Mawson Finland places a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship and community engagement. The company adheres to Finland’s rigorous environmental regulations, conducting its operations with a focus on minimizing the ecological impact in the area in which it operates. The ethical sourcing of cobalt, a metal critical for electric vehicle batteries, aligns the project well with current global efforts to ensure responsible supply chains for green energy technologies.

Company Highlights Mawson Finland is a newly listed exploration company focused on advancing its gold-cobalt project in the Lapland Region of Finland, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

The project hosts multiple high-grade zones, which have been the focus of extensive exploration activities.

The completed PEA on Rajapalot has an inferred resource of 9.78 million tonnes containing 867,000 ounces of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt with grades of 2.8 g/t and 441 ppm, respectively. Additionally, the PEA includes an NPV (5 percent) of US$ 211 million with a 27 percent IRR.

Cobalt, a key by-product of the Rajapalot project, is crucial for the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy storage solutions.

Key Project Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

The Rajapalot gold-cobalt project is the cornerstone asset of Mawson Finland, situated in the Lapland region of northern Finland, a tier 1 location. Covering approximately 18,000 hectares, the project is distinguished by its significant gold and cobalt mineralization, making it one of the notable dual-commodity projects in Europe. The project hosts multiple high-grade gold-cobalt zones, including Palokas, South Palokas, Raja and Rumajärvi. These zones have been the focus of extensive exploration activities, leading to the delineation of a substantial inferred mineral resource. The resource estimates indicate the presence of both gold and cobalt, with gold grades and cobalt credits enhancing the overall economic potential of the project. The mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, suggesting considerable upside from resource expansion through further drilling. Rajapalot is characterised by its favourable geology within the Paleoproterozoic Peräpohja Belt. The mineralization is associated with metamorphosed volcanic and sedimentary rocks. Anomalous gold is known to correlate with elevated levels of cobalt, bismuth, and other minerals. The area’s geological similarities to other significant mining districts add to the Project’s prospectivity.

Mawson Finland has undertaken comprehensive exploration programs, including diamond drilling, geophysical surveys, and geological mapping. These efforts have not only expanded the known mineralized zones, but have also identified new targets for future exploration. The company’s strategy focuses on both increasing the resource base and advancing the project towards a feasibility study. Mawson Finland has completed and reported on its 2024 drill results. The company’s goal remains increasing its gold and cobalt resources at the Rajapalot project. The upcoming results will focus on expanding known high-grade zones and testing new exploration targets, with the goal of boosting both the gold and cobalt resources. These efforts are part of the company’s broader strategy to demonstrate the full potential of the project and to continue growing the resource.