Battery MetalsInvesting News

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick" or the "Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,009,950, consisting of the issuance of 5,771,143 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 36-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Corporation for the exploration of the Corporation's properties, as well as for general corporate purposes.

In connection to this Offering, the Corporation paid cash finders fees of $1,585.00.

The Offering was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period expiring on November 12, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

As a result of the Offering, 154,732,881 common shares of the Corporation are issued and outstanding.

About Brunswick

The Corporation is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol BRW. The Corporation is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The Corporation is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to: the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Corporation and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: the decision by management of the Corporation to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in a different manner than described herein; and changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thi s release. 


Investor Relations/information: Mr. Killian Charles, President Telephone: (514) 861-4441 kcharles@brwexplo.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration Logo

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Increases Non-Brokered Flow-Through Offering

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Increases Non-Brokered Flow-Through Offering

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce an increase to its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares"). Under the amended terms, Foremost intends to offer an aggregate of 4,887,668 FT Shares at a price of $0.34 per FT Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$1,661,807, (the "Offering").

An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration expenses on the Company's mineral properties in Manitoba, which will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses", will be either expenses that qualify for the "critical mineral exploration tax credit" or "flow-through mining expenditures", as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), and will be "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Manitoba). These expenseswill be renounced to the initial purchasers of the FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2022. A portion on the proceeds will be used to pay fees owing to arm's length service providers under previously disclosed Investor Relations arrangements and to pay general and administrative expenses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

TINONE SAMPLES UP TO 4.9% TIN AT THE ABERFOYLE PROJECT, AUSTRALIA

(TSX-V: TORC)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its initial results from exploration work at the Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") in Tasmania, Australia has delineated multiple extensive areas of tin anomalism in surface rock sampling and the Company is progressing toward integrated drill target definition.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li2O Grades from its Drill Campaign

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li2O Grades from its Drill Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located ~35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from three holes and show multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Makes Initial Option Payment Under the PEG NORTH Option Agreement

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial option payment under the terms of its agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Strider Resources Ltd. ("Strider") previously announced June 29, 2022, consisting of a cash payment of $100,000, and issuing 526,316 common shares to Strider. The common shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement pursuant to which the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the PEG NORTH CLAIMS located in the historic Snow Lake mining district in Manitoba (the "Peg North Claims) subject only to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to Strider (the "NSR") (the "First Option"). Once the First Option has been fully exercised, the Company may, at any time prior to commencement of commercial production on the Peg North Claims, exercise a second option to acquire one half (1/2) of the NSR (1%) for a cash payment of $1,500,000. Please refer to the Company's June 29, 2022 news release for a complete summary of the terms of the Option Agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×