Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA. Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.
- Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.
- Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.
- Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.
- Second drill hole to commence within a few days’ time.
*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.
The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.
The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2 below).
QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1 and major Argentina brine projects.
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.
The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I’m looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling.”
Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project†Note – Brine Intercepts: Information currently available is not adequate to accurately state the width of the brine intercepts which relies on further sampling data.
Figure 2: The drill rig on the first drill hole at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Figure 3: Drill rig at the first drill hole at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Vertical Integration in the EV Battery Sector
As governments redouble their sustainability efforts, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to increase exponentially. To serve this anticipated growth, battery manufacturers are constructing scores of factories and gigafactories. The US alone hosts over 30 such facilities, with some operational and others still under construction.
By 2030, battery manufacturing capacity in North America is projected to be at least 20 times greater than in 2021. That's assuming global production capacity for critical minerals and battery metals such as lithium can keep pace. Unfortunately, that's not happening at the moment.
There's a supply gap that's growing progressively larger than demand. To secure the raw materials they need, companies within the downstream value chain are becoming more vertically integrated.
Understanding the changing dynamic between battery manufacturers, automakers and senior mining companies is essential for investors looking to invest in the EV battery market.
Growing capacity concerns
Historically, both North America and Europe have relied heavily on China for almost everything, from lithium mining to battery manufacturing. Due to concerns about supply chain stability, sustainability and ethical production, governments in both regions are now seeking to end that reliance. Measures like the US Inflation Reduction Act include incentives such as a US$35 per kilowatt hour tax credit for battery cell production capacity.
Additionally, in early December 2023, the US government introduced new legislation to restrict the domestic sale and distribution of Chinese-made batteries.
The guidelines, released jointly by the US Department of the Treasury, the US Department of Energy and the Internal Revenue Service, name several foreign entities of concern. Vehicles constructed with components sourced from foreign entities of concern are ineligible for any EV tax incentives. Beginning in 2025, this mandate will extend to raw materials as well.
This has created a surge in domestic investment. Alongside battery makers, companies such as BMW (ETR:BMW), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have committed to investing nearly US$100 billion in US-based battery and module manufacturing. This is in addition to the US$430 billion pledged by the US government.
Roughly US$15 billion was invested into US gigafactories from July to August 2023. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence notes that this investment alone is enough to build more than the country's entire current production capacity. Currently, the US has an annual production capacity of roughly 60 gigawatt hours.
Canada has seen its share of investment as well. Most recently, Swedish battery maker Northvolt signed a deal to construct a C$7 billion battery cell factory near Montreal, Quebec. The Canadian government committed C$2.7 billion toward the project's construction, in addition to production incentives of up to C$4.6 billion.
Canada's government has also pledged support for two additional battery projects, with the total cost of provincial and federal support reaching C$43.6 billion.
Partnership-based battery value chain
Provided all projects proceed as scheduled, analysts are sounding the alarm for a worldwide lithium shortage as early as 2025. Lithium producer Albemarle( NYSE:ALB) expects that by 2030, global lithium demand could exceed supply by up to 500,000 metric tons. Battery manufacturers may also have to contend with shortages of other materials, such as graphite and phosphorus.
What this means is that the price of raw materials will continue to climb, potentially reaching a point where companies will have to buy them at a loss — provided they can purchase anything in the first place. Automakers and battery manufacturers will need to establish their own direct supply. Vertical integration may soon be the only way to remain competitive in the EV market.
The problem isn't that mining and exploration companies aren't making an effort to address the supply shortage. They simply aren't moving fast enough. The lithium market especially is overflowing with incomplete, stalled and/or delayed projects.
By establishing supply partnerships with exploration companies, automakers and battery manufacturers are taking matters into their own hands — to the benefit of all involved. The exploration company gains access to the funding it needs for discovery, development and operation. The battery manufacturer establishes its own source of materials, eliminating the need to rely on fluctuating market prices. The automaker gains a similar benefit, with ready access to components for its vehicles.
And for investors, the deals could generate considerable returns.
The future of EV battery production
While there are some notable supply partnerships between senior mining companies and vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla and Vale (NYSE:VALE), the exploration sector can also offer some lucrative propositions.
Investing in exploration can potentially grant a company exclusive access to incredibly promising deposits. For example, Chariot Corporation's (ASX:CC9) flagship Black Mountain project has had early surface samples indicating lithium grades of up to 6.68 percent, while its Resurgent project represents the second largest land position in the lithium-rich McDermitt Caldera in Nevada.
As the holder of the largest land position for lithium exploration in the US, it’s only a matter of time before Chariot catches the eye of a battery manufacturer or automaker for potential deals.
Such partnerships can add to a growing list of prominent joint ventures and supply agreements already underway.
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF) has an agreement with Tesla that promises a third of its production capacity to the company, in addition to offtake agreements already in place with LG Energy Solution (KRX:373220) and Ford. Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), meanwhile, will receive a US$650 million equity investment from General Motors to develop its Thacker Pass mine. Finally, European junior mining and exploration company Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL,OTC Pink:VULNF) has lithium supply agreements with Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW), Renault (EPA:RNO) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), as well as offtake agreements with Umicore (EBR:UMI) and LG Energy Solutions.
Investor takeaway
We can expect to see a considerable increase in EV battery manufacturing capacity over the next several years. This growth is expected to strain already limited supplies of critical raw materials such as lithium. By establishing supply agreements with mineral exploration companies, automakers and battery manufacturers not only gain access to the resources they need to stay operational, but also help address ongoing shortages.
That's very good news for investors, as it means more capital is likely soon to come.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Chariot Corporationin order to help investors learn more about the company. Chariot Corporation is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Chariot Corporation and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce successful test work on lithium concentrate processing residues and their application as Supplementary Cementitious Materials, converting a waste stream into a by-product which will help lower the carbon footprint of the cement industry – building on PAM’s ESG credentials.
HIGHLIGHTS
- PAM is collaborating with one of Thailand’s largest cement producers.
- Testwork confirms concentrate processing residues can be used in cement manufacturing.
- Testwork helps waste management and produces a major ESG outcome for PAM.
- Testwork to be applied to lithium conversion residues.
- The cement producer benefits from a reduced carbon footprint.
- Testwork on siltstone waste confirms that it is chemically benign.
- PAM is aiming for similar outcomes for its mining and beneficiation residues.
Pan Asia Metals Managing Director, Paul Lock, commenting on the test work outcomes said: “The positioning of the RK Lithium Project near major growth and industrial centres, allows us to consider alternatives to traditional mining and processing waste practices. Our objective is to secure projects which are strategically located near key infrastructure and industry, which helps facilitate the use of what would be otherwise waste streams to create valuable by-products and hence reducing the overall physical footprint of PAM’s future mining operations. Testwork with a major Thai based cement manufacturer has confirmed that the residue from lithium concentrate processing has application in cement manufacturing, which will convert a processing waste stream into a carbon reducing by-product. Testwork will also be applied to residues from lithium chemical manufacturing and testwork by the cement manufacturer has confirmed that the siltstone waste from mining is chemically benign. We expect to be able to achieve similar outcomes with our mining and beneficiation residues, placing PAM at an advantage to other lithium producers. This is a major part of our ESG plan. Our positioning in Chile has the potential to achieve similar outcomes, particularly with residual salt.
PAM has been working with one of Thailand’s largest cement manufacturers to determine use and economic value of residues from lithium concentrate processing from RK Lithium Project ore. Testwork to also be applied to residues from roasting and conversion to produce lithium chemicals.
This testwork has been successful, confirming these residues have application as Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCM). Using SCM’s in concrete reduces the requirement for cement clinker and lowers the carbon footprint of the cement industry, an ESG positive. There is also the potential for concretes with improved specifications for technically challenging applications.
The success of this testwork is an important win for PAM, diverting an otherwise circa 1 million tpa waste stream from lithium concentrate processing into a valuable by-product, which helps lower the carbon footprint of one of the most carbon intensive industries, cement making. Importantly, testwork by the same cement manufacturer on siltstone waste from RK Lithium Project also confirmed that this waste is chemically benign.
By-product Strategy
Pan Asia Metals Limited (PAM) aims to secure battery and critical metal development projects which are strategically located near key infrastructure and industry, which helps facilitate the use of what would otherwise be waste streams to create valuable by- products and hence reducing the overall physical footprint of its future mining operations. This is an important part of PAM’s ESG plan.
The RK Lithium Project is one such project, with the location of the anticipated mining operations in PhangNga Province, southern Thailand, and lithium conversion operations in Rayong, an industrial zone south of Bangkok, Thailand, and part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Thailand’s 20 plus auto manufacturers and its emerging EV and Li-Ion battery industries are located in the EEC.
As a result of the RK Project’s location, PAM anticipates that all by-product and otherwise waste streams can be utilised in value adding initiatives, reducing the overall mining footprint of PAM’s operations in Thailand. See Figure 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region
The announcement was made during the Company's Board of Directors' visit to the region by Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CTL, alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, and representatives from the Río Jorquera and Pastos Grandes communities.
The alliance will ensure that the extraction processes conducted in the region by the Company comply with the highest international standards, including a process of early consultation with the communities to see their direct participation by providing data for the environmental baselines required for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This agreement will acknowledge the ancestral settlements and use of the lands to develop a lithium industry grounded in sustainability principles.
Image 1: Presenting the signed alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities at CTL's office in Copiapó. Left to right: Marcela Sepúlveda Community Relations Manager at CTL, Steve Kesler Executive Chairman at CTL, Christian Milla from the Pastos Grandes community, Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community, Aldo Boitano CEO at CTL, and Roberto Carlos Salinas from the Río Jorquera community
Highlights:
· CleanTech Lithium and the local territorial communities have created the first-ever alliance in the region to co-design a mining project which will inform the proper development of the Company's most advanced lithium projects in the Atacama Region, initially focusing on Laguna Verde.
· The communities will support the generation of the Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and contribute to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), providing vital information for baseline measurements and assist the overall study concerning the human environment, flora, fauna, and other relevant aspects.
· CleanTech Lithium will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and commits, as the Laguna Verde project develops, to continuously share information with local communities to establish a long-term trusting relationship.
· The agreement aligns with the priorities set by the Chilean Government to advance the objectives in the National Lithium Strategy and inform the Special Lithium Operation Contracts (CEOLs) having established an early dialogue, commitment, and support from local communities.
Image 2: Ancestral leader, Ercilia Araya Altamirano, from the Colla Pai-Ote community
signs joint working alliance with CleanTech Lithium
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, said: "There is no precedent in the history of our territories where the door has been opened for us directly to participate in the design of a mining project to ensure it aligns with the ancestral inhabitants of the territory. This marks a historic milestone in our country, and we assume the responsibility to turn it into a new standard for lithium mining in the future."
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium, added: "This is the first alliance founded in early consultation with local communities in lithium extraction in Chile. We are very proud to be working with the local communities and strengthening our relationships which will allow us to continue building a unique model that places people and the Planet at the center. This is how we aim to make a positive impact as CleanTech Lithium grows."
"The alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities represents a significant step forward in the co-design of our projects, providing data for our environmental baselines and the creation of long-term socio-economic benefits for the region in which we operate. This agreement demonstrates how seriously we take the agenda set in the Government's National Lithium Strategy, proving that goals can be achieved and project development can be done in a more considerate way."
Working Group, Timely Information, and Benefits
The alliance establishes a relationship between both parties to develop lithium projects in the Atacama Region, such as Laguna Verde, through the creation of a joint working group between CTL and the communities. This group will maintain a process of early and ongoing dialogue as the project enters the Environmental Evaluation System, which is part of the EIA.
It includes the exchange of information and proposals between the communities and CleanTech Lithium and maintaining a long-term relationship based on mutual respect, dialogue, and trust. Through this collaboration, the agreement seeks to identify and promote opportunities for local community development, as well as create conditions for cooperation and monitoring of socio-environmental issues associated with CTL's projects.
Once the corresponding CEOLs for the Company's projects are obtained, CleanTech Lithium has committed to contribute to the development to the territorial indigenous communities, through directly related and specific funds to finance projects related to their development.
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, concluded: "CleanTech Lithium has been the only company to approach us seeking an alliance for prior and early consultation and relationship with the territory, on a basis of respect. It is valuable because we are learning and understanding the realities of each sector and each project as they represent different ecosystems. They also have a new technology that has demonstrated how they will extract lithium. We discovered that it is modern, good, and may have less impact."
Image 3: Community Relations Manager at CTL, Marcela Sepúlveda, remarks on the alliance between the Company and the local communities. Local media and key local stakeholders were in attendance.
Image 4: CleanTech Lithium's Board of Directors at the opening event to announce the local community alliance alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.
- Pilot Plant comissioning and start up works progressing towards first production.
- Completion of relocation of plant to new facility in Salta.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Completion of mass balance and engineering study by Worley in addition to upgrade and optimisation plans from Pursuit Engineering Team.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant
The Company is progressing with its commissioning and start up works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.
Figure 1 – Plant mixing tanks and columns being refurbished at the new Pursuit Lithium Facility in Salta, Argentina.
The plant is currently in the process of being commissioned with equipment currently being refurbished for testing of the circuit and first production of material. This process is being overseen by Pursuit’s plant operations and engineering team led by:
Pedro Mauricio Torres
Senior Lithium Process Engineer.
Mr. Torres has been working for more than 15 years in Lithium Projects (Process, Operation, Engineering and Project area), in Chile where he worked for more than 10 years in a senior role at SQM( NYSE:SQM) and was in charge of carrying out the commissioning of the new La Negra Lithium Hydroxide Plant. In addition, Mr. Torres has held senior roles with Galaxy Lithium now Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765). Mr. Torres is an engineer with significant experience in the development of lithium processing operations with a strong technical profile. He is one of the founders of Beyond Lithium LLC Consultants.
Adrian Arias
Senior Lithium Brine Technology Engineer
Mr. Arias has held senior roles with several different Lithium development companies with vast experience in Argentina, with a focus on the development of chemical plants. Mr Arias was formerly the Process Manager of the Sal de Vida Project of Allkem (ASX:AKE) in addition to being a consultant of Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765) in the establishment of its Pilot Plant at the Tolilar Salar. Currently, Mr. Arias is the leader of technology development for Beyond Lithium LLC, where his experience in laboratories, field testing and operations development positions him as a leader in the construction of Lithium Projects focusing on the brines of the Argentine Puna.
Worley Process Report - Mass Balance, Evaporation Ponds and Li2CO3 100tpa Plant Study
Earlier in 2023, Pursuit commissioned global engineering firm Worley to commission a study to outline a process route for the Rio Grande Brines through development of a dynamic mass balance for the production of 100 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate, through the use of evaporation ponds and a lithium carbonate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.
- On 20 November 2023, Charger announced that it had signed a binding farm-in agreement for the Lake Johnston Lithium Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX: RIO) (RTX Agreement)1:
- RTX convertible loan funding of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week;
- RTX also expected to pay Charger $500,000 in January 2024;
- RTX to fund minimum $3 million exploration expenditure on the Lake Johnston Lithium Project over the first 12 months;
- RTX can earn 51% by sole funding $10 million in exploration expenditure and paying Charger minimum further cash payments of $1.5 million;
- RTX can earn 75% by sole funding cumulative $40 million in exploration expenditure or completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.
- Simultaneously, Charger entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX: LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project for $2 million to increase Charger’s interest to 100% (LIT Agreement)1:
- General meeting for shareholders to approve this transaction will take place at 10am Thursday 11th January 2024;
- Independent expert’s report concludes transaction is “fair and reasonable”; and
- Strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with all directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their written support.
- Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project.
Charger is also pleased to announce it has simultaneously entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project moving the Company to a 100% beneficial ownership (LIT Agreement)1, subject to shareholder approval and one remaining third party approval.
Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement is an excellent result for Charger and its shareholders and is validation that the Lake Johnston Project has potential to host a large-scale lithium deposit. The planned significant investment by RTX will allow thorough systematic exploration over the entire project tenure, with initial exploration focused on fast-tracking the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect as well as progressing the Mt Day and Mt Gordon lithium prospects.
The RTX farm-in agreement and recent placement ensures Charger will be well funded going forward with only ~73 million shares on issue.”
Charger’s Chairman, Adrian Griffin, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement will see them potentially spending up to $42.5 million to earn up to a 75% interest in the Lake Johnston Project. The largely unexplored Lake Johnston Greenstone belt now hosts multiple spodumene discoveries and with the recent focus and increasing exploration activity could evolve into a prominent lithium province.”
The $1.2M RTX convertible loan is expected to convert to 4,705,882 fully paid ordinary shares ($0.255 per Share) in Charger (CHR Shares) within three business days of the LIT Agreement obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 at its meeting on 12 January 2023. This would give RTX a 6.08% significant shareholder interest in the Company.
The independent expert’s report concluded the LIT Agreement is “fair and reasonable” (refer to Notice of Meeting announcement 11 December 2023). Charger has received strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with written confirmation from directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their support for the deal.
If Charger does not obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 to proceed with the LIT Agreement, or the RTX farm-in conditions are not satisfied, RTX can elect whether to require that Charger repay the convertible loan or convert to CHR shares (at the 10-day VWAP of CHR shares prior to conversion but subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.255 per CHR share).
Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project in early January 2024.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Johnston Lithium Project which was first successfully drilled for lithium in December 2022.
About the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located 450km east of Perth, Western Australia. Lithium prospects occur within a 50km long corridor along the southern and western margin of the Lake Johnston granite batholith. Key target areas include the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect, the Mt Gordon Lithium Prospect and much of the Mount Day LCT pegmatite field, prospective for lithium and tantalum minerals.
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located approximately 70km east of the large Earl Grey (Mt Holland) Lithium Project which is under development by Covalent Lithium Pty Ltd (manager of a joint venture between subsidiaries of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. and Wesfarmers Limited). Mt Holland is understood to be one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in Australia with Ore Reserves for the Earl Grey Deposit estimated at 189 Mt at 1.5% Li2O.2
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana
Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights
- Maiden 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories.
- The Feldspar MRE is confined to the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa Northeast, Ewoyaa South-1 and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which constitute approximately the first five years of planned spodumene concentrate production at the Project, as indicated by the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”, refer announcement of 29 June 2023).
- The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that resulted in the 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O MRE1 for the Project (“MRE” or “Resource”; refer announcement of 1 February 2023) and includes 31.1% quartz and 11.7% muscovite, as additional potential by-products of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
- Feldspar is widely used in the ceramics industry; the Company believes Ewoyaa could become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which Atlantic Lithium intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
- Metallurgical test work and ceramic application trials undertaken; ceramic trials successfully produced acceptable, industry-standard ware, comparable in all aspects, including contraction, water absorption, density, porosity, shape, colour and appearance.
- Further Feldspar MRE growth targeted through the inclusion of analysis of historic drilling samples across remaining pegmatite deposits and new drilling currently underway.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE will be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Definitive Feasibility Study (“Feldspar Study”) being undertaken to assess the viability and prospective market conditions for the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa (refer announcement of 15 August 2023); with results due in Q1 2024.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Identified early on by the Company as a by-product of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa, the definition of the maiden Feldspar MRE now confirms the Project’s potential as a major source of domestic feldspar in Ghana, capable of delivering industry-standard saleable ware.
“Currently supplied only by small-scale mining operations, we intend to supply the feldspar into the local Ghanian ceramics market. The Feldspar MRE indicates Ewoyaa’s potential to meet and even surpass Ghana’s demand requirements, further demonstrating the significant contribution the Project is expected to bring to Ghana.
“The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that delivered the 35.3Mt MRE for the Project, as announced in February 2023, and incorporates approximately the first five years mine schedule, as outlined in the DFS. With 87% of the resource in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories, the Feldspar MRE represents a further significant de-risking and potentially value-enhancing milestone for the Project as we move closer towards construction.
“Currently, the economic outcomes indicated by the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project do not consider the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa. The definition of the Feldspar MRE, therefore, enables the inclusion of feldspar by- product credits in future revisions of the Project’s economics, offering the potential to further enhance the already impressive financial outcomes expected to be delivered at Ewoyaa.
“With only the first approximate five years of planned lithium production included in the Feldspar MRE, there is significant potential to further grow the resource. The Feldspar MRE will then be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Study which is evaluating the prospective market conditions and viability of producing feldspar at the Project. Results of the Feldspar Study are expected in Q1 2024.
“Initial feldspar quality test work has delivered good quality vitreous hotelware, high-end earthenware and ﬂoor tiles and successfully substituted industry accepted feldspar in trial firings. The results of the trials are very encouraging for the manufacture of saleable feldspar products.
“We look forward to delivering the results of the Feldspar Study in Q1 2024 and, later in the year, a revised feldspar resource estimate considering the life of the mine. These represent, respectively, just two of the major milestones in our sights in 2024 before we break ground at Ewoyaa.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
