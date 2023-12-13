Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
QX Resources

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA. Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

  • Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.
  • Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.
  • Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.
  • Second drill hole to commence within a few days’ time.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2 below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1 and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.

The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I’m looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling.”

Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project†Note – Brine Intercepts: Information currently available is not adequate to accurately state the width of the brine intercepts which relies on further sampling data.

Figure 2: The drill rig on the first drill hole at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project

Figure 3: Drill rig at the first drill hole at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx:qxrqx resources limitedLithium Investing
QXR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Chariot INNspired

Vertical Integration in the EV Battery Sector

As governments redouble their sustainability efforts, demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to increase exponentially. To serve this anticipated growth, battery manufacturers are constructing scores of factories and gigafactories. The US alone hosts over 30 such facilities, with some operational and others still under construction.

By 2030, battery manufacturing capacity in North America is projected to be at least 20 times greater than in 2021. That's assuming global production capacity for critical minerals and battery metals such as lithium can keep pace. Unfortunately, that's not happening at the moment.

There's a supply gap that's growing progressively larger than demand. To secure the raw materials they need, companies within the downstream value chain are becoming more vertically integrated.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce successful test work on lithium concentrate processing residues and their application as Supplementary Cementitious Materials, converting a waste stream into a by-product which will help lower the carbon footprint of the cement industry – building on PAM’s ESG credentials.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, and representatives of the Colla territorial communities from the high Andean region of Atacama, announced a ground-breaking agreement for the first co-created mining model for lithium extraction in Chile. The alliance, which has been formed from early consultation, will initially focus on the development of the Laguna Verde project.
Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

Related News

Resource Investing

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

technology investing

SensOre Ltd (ASX: S3N) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Gold Investing

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

iron investing

Project Block 103 / Iron Bear Metallurgical Test Work Produces DR Grade Magnetite Concentrate with 70.6% Fe

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Engages Omni8 to Provide Media Services

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

×