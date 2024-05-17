Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Appia ") (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced that Stephen Burega, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23 rd 2024.

DATE : May 23 rd , 2024

TIME: 2:15 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

Stephen Burega is available for 1x1 meetings: May 23 rd

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email johnv@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release – Click HERE ) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release – Click HERE ). The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online ( X , Facebook , LinkedIn ) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with 15997356 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") to option up to a 100% working interest in the Company's Elliot Lake Uranium Project ("Elliot Lake") located in Elliot Lake Ontario (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the parties entering into a Definitive Agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the Transaction. The Purchaser can earn a 51% interest in Elliot Lake by paying $25 million (the "Initial Cash Consideration") to Appia by October 31, 2024 (the "Closing Date of Stage One"). The Transaction is conditional upon the Purchaser providing a financing commitment to Appia on or before July 9, 2024, failing which Appia can terminate the Transaction. The Purchaser has the right to assign the MOU to another private or public company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. A total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), characteristic of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits identified at other PCH target zones.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising, and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed by SGS Canada. Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the Target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

To register for the event click here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Preliminary Desorption Results and Confirms Ionic Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Mineralization in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the confirmation of the presence of Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) at the PCH project. A total of 100 samples were sent to AGS Laboratories in La Serena, Chile and the results consistently indicated that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant recoveries for Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) and Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) consistent with the expected profile of an IAC ore.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "We are very excited with the recoveries of this first phase of testing. The desorbable Magnet and Heavy Rare Earth recoveries achieved in these initial desorption tests confirm high-grade ionic adsorption clay characteristics which compare very favourably to commercially viable operations in China and globally. We will now work towards fine-tuning the process to increase the level of recovery. Appia is confident that the expansion of our exploration efforts across the PCH project area will uncover many new targets exhibiting this same IAC profile and desorbability."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation effective immediately. Mr. Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the Company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goias, Brazil.

Tom Drivas, CEO stated, "Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle. As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AU$100 notes spread across a table.

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

In a bid aimed at fortifying Australia's position as a global leader in critical minerals and renewable energy, the Albanese government has announced a 10 year, AU$566.1 million investment into critical minerals exploration.

“There is no nation on earth better placed than Australia to achieve our goal of moving toward a clean energy future,” remarked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This investment highlights my Government’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable future for all Australians. By investing significantly in geoscience, we can boost our progress towards net zero,” he added.

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Signing of Sponsorship Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 10, 2024 and April 18, 2024, it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Offering

Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Uranium Sector Expected to See a Run as Positive Momentum and Demand Builds

FN Media Group News Commentary - An article from REUTERS on the Uranium markets earlier this year painted a prosperous picture for the global Uranium. The report said: "Investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie as well as some hedge funds are positioning themselves to reap the benefits of a newly buoyant uranium sector as prices of the nuclear fuel ingredient spike. While many other investment banks are still avoiding uranium, Goldman and Macquarie are boosting trading in physical uranium and in Goldman's case trading its options as well, five industry and hedge fund sources with knowledge of the deals said. The heightened activity comes as utilities seek new supplies amid shortfalls that have lifted prices to 16-year highs."   It continued: "A few hedge funds are also stepping up involvement in both equities and physical uranium, a sign that the metal is starting to broaden its appeal to financial institutions after a decade in the doldrums following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.   With the headlines and positive momentum in nuclear more generally, hedge funds and other commodity investors are back in the (uranium) sector. A lot of it is done via physical funds, the easiest way to get exposure to uranium prices," said Bram Vanderelst at trading firm Curzon Uranium.   The metal has captured investors' attention after prices doubled over the past year to $102 a pound as top producers Kazatomprom and Cameco cut production guidance because reopened mines that had been mothballed struggled to ramp up production to meet renewed demand."   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD) (, enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACLARA REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") of Aclara Resources Inc. (" Aclara " or the " Company ") (TSX: ARA) was held today in Toronto, Ontario . Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated April 5, 2024 (the " Circular "), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Aclara Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aclara Resources Inc.)

The total number of votes cast by shareholders of the Company in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 104,205,909 votes, representing 62.62%. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below:

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

Eduardo Hochschild


92,464,826


94.14


5,754,485


5.86


Ramon Barua


92,872,513


94.56


5,346,798


5.44


Paul Adams


94,030,588


95.74


4,188,723


4.26


Eduardo Landin


92,538,800


94.22


5,680,511


5.78


Catharine Farrow


97,933,632


99.71


285,679


0.29


Maria Recart


98,131,039


99.91


88,272


0.09


Sanjay Sarma


97,905,072


99.68


314,239


0.32


Nicolás Hochschild


92,593,016


94.27


5,626,295


5.73


Joao Miranda


95,554,235


97.29


2,665,076


2.71


Jorge Born


92,589,487


94.27


5,629,824


5.73


2. Appointment of Auditor

Name of Auditor


Votes FOR


%


Votes WITHHELD


%

EY Servicios Profesionales
de Auditoría y Asesorías SpA


104,188,072


99.98


17,837


0.02

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil .

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil , Chile , and Peru .

SOURCE Aclara Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c3133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Stock Split - Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Carmanah Minerals Corp. has announced a two (2) for one (1) stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

Trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis on May 7, 2024.

Trading will commence on an ex-distribution basis on May 7, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia



Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Carina Module Pre-Feasibility Study (the "Carina PFS" or "PFS") contract to Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy. Hatch has over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors with a presence in over 17 countries and is ranked as a top 20 International Design Firm according to the Engineering News-Record rankings

The Carina PFS will be an internal study focused on identifying the optimal project configuration to serve as a basis for the upcoming Feasibility Study. The PFS is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025 and will immediately be followed by the Feasibility Study phase which is expected to be complete by the second half of 2026. The Feasibility Study will be developed and made public in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Guidelines associated with the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

