Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation relating to the DLE Pilot Plant Results via Investor Meet Company on 15 May 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow CleanTech Lithium plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited via email and the platform.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

Daniel Fox-Davies

daniel@fox-davies.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, following a meeting with representatives of Chile´s Mining Ministry last week, will be resubmitting the applications for Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOLs) for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin updating them in line with the latest requirements. The resubmission process has no impact on the expected project timeline. This follows the recent announcement made by the Chilean Government which outlined the new approach for private companies to "express interest" in non-strategic salars.

Highlights:

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company")

Pilot Plant Commences Operation with First Lithium Chloride Eluate Produced


CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Atlantic Lithium to commence trading on the Main Market of the GSE on Monday, 13 May 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that admission of its entire issued share capital (“Admission”), being 649,669,053 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), by introduction on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”) and commencement of trading of the Ordinary Shares will take place at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, 13 May 2024, under the ticker “ALLGH”.

Board Appointment

Board Appointment

Minerals Income Investment Fund CEO Appointed to the Atlantic Lithium Board

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces highly encouraging results from the processing of brine from Laguna Verde at the Company´s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile.

Highlights:

Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (“Set-off Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

ALBEMARLE AND MARTIN MARIETTA SIGN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT FOR BENEFICIAL USE OF MATERIAL FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN MINE

Part of proceeds from agreement to support investment in local communities

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced an innovative agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) a leading supplier of building materials — including aggregate, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt — to make beneficial use of extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project. This agreement is part of Albemarle's plan to resume lithium mining operations at the Kings Mountain Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, including opportunities to repurpose byproduct material and enhance the economic benefits for the surrounding community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×