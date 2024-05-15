Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Atlantic Lithium to commence trading on the Main Market of the GSE on Monday, 13 May 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that admission of its entire issued share capital (“Admission”), being 649,669,053 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), by introduction on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (“GSE”) and commencement of trading of the Ordinary Shares will take place at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, 13 May 2024, under the ticker “ALLGH”.

The Company will not place or issue any new Atlantic Lithium shares in connection with its GSE listing and Admission will have no impact on the Company’s existing listings on the Australian Securities Exchange or the London Stock Exchange’s AIM.

Further information in relation to the Admission can be found in the Company’s announcement dated 2 May 2024 and the Company’s GSE Listing Prospectus, which can be found on the Company’s website or via the following link: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/s/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Prospectus-April-2024.pdf.

The Transaction Advisors for the Company’s Listing are Black Star Brokerage Limited as the Sponsoring Broker and Arranger, JLD & MB Legal Consultancy as the Legal Advisor, SCG Chartered Accounts as the Reporting Accountants, Central Securities Depository (GH) LTD as the Registrar and Depository and SRK Exploration Services LTD as the Geological Consultants.

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

“Recognising the strategic and socio-economic importance of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to Ghana, we are delighted to be listing the Company’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, which we believe will provide Ghanaians greater opportunity to share ownership in and contribute to the advancement of the Project towards production.

“During what is set to be a milestone year for Atlantic Lithium, we are grateful for the considerable support we have received from the Minerals Income Investment Fund, the Minerals Commission, Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the GSE to enable the Company’s Admission.

“We look forward to commencing our journey on the GSE alongside the prospective Ghanaian investors that we hope to welcome through our Admission. This represents an important new chapter for Atlantic Lithium in Ghana as we look to achieve long-term lithium production to support the country’s critical mineral objectives.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium stockslithium explorationasx:a11lithium investingLithium Investing
A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation relating to the DLE Pilot Plant Results via Investor Meet Company on 15 May 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

Board Appointment

Board Appointment

Minerals Income Investment Fund CEO Appointed to the Atlantic Lithium Board

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces highly encouraging results from the processing of brine from Laguna Verde at the Company´s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile.

Highlights:

Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (“Set-off Shares”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

ALBEMARLE AND MARTIN MARIETTA SIGN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT FOR BENEFICIAL USE OF MATERIAL FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN MINE

Part of proceeds from agreement to support investment in local communities

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced an innovative agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) a leading supplier of building materials — including aggregate, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt — to make beneficial use of extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project. This agreement is part of Albemarle's plan to resume lithium mining operations at the Kings Mountain Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, including opportunities to repurpose byproduct material and enhance the economic benefits for the surrounding community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Atlantic Lithium
