Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued an order providing for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement of the claims asserted nominally on behalf of Athira against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions entitled Bushansky v. Kawas et al. No. 2:22-cv-497 and Houlihan v. Kawas et al ., No. 2:22-cv-620, pending before the court. The proposed settlement calls for Athira to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs' attorney's fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.

The order set a final approval hearing for Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 10:30 am. As required by the order, the following materials have been posted to the Investor Relations section of Athira's website ( http://investors.athira.com/ ): the Zoom meeting information for the final approval hearing, the Stipulation of Settlement, a Summary Notice of Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action, and a Notice of Proposed Settlement of Derivative Actions, Final Approval Hearing, and Right to Appear.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system, including fosgonimeton, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial that is expected to report topline data in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X, (formerly known as Twitter ) , and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Topline data from Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in second half of 2024

Submitted Investigational New Drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ATH-1105 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; On track to dose subjects in a first-in-human study in second quarter of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.comevents for the most updated version and webinar links

Presentation Schedule

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in May.

Sidoti May 2024 Virtual Investor Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Appoints Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Athira Pharma Appoints Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. San Martin brings more than 25 years of drug development experience and a proven track record leading cross-functional product teams to drive global development and commercialization strategies for multiple drugs across large and rare diseases with significant unmet medical need.

"We are pleased to welcome Javier to the team and are confident his insights and guidance will be instrumental as we advance the Company's next phase of growth," said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira. "Javier's decades of drug development experience will be invaluable to Athira as we advance our pipeline of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, including fosgonimeton, which is in late-stage clinical development for Alzheimer's disease with Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD data expected in the second half of 2024, and ATH-1105 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is expected to enter the clinic this year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

Global Uranium Mining Output Expected To Rise 11.7% in 2024 Due To Kazakh and Canadian Growth

FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Uranium production is projected to grow this year and in the years to come. A report in Mining Technology said that the Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 megatonnes (Mt) in 2024. The increase will predominantly be fueled by rising output from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom . The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase. The report added: "Uranium output to rise 11.7% in 2024 due to Kazakh and Canadian growth… and production will be bolstered by the ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River mine. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2 kilotonnes (kt) and 21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9 and 26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), ATHA Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SASKF) (TSX.V: SASK).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.

  • Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

  • Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.

  • Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the "Upcoming & Recent Events" page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis' website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter/X .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 52,590 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $4.50, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date May 20th, 2024
Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Link Fireside Chat [ Link ]

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Inc. (the "Company" or "HCW Biologics") (NASDAQ: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, stated, "We reached an important clinical development milestone in the first quarter of 2024.  Enrollment was completed in two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors.  We are encouraged by the number of patients with evidence of stable disease, even though it is difficult of generalize from Phase 1 and Phase 1b results. We are following our strategy to participate in fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trials in difficult-to-treat cancer indications, working with leading clinical sites.  Using this strategy, we believe we can cost effectively evaluate HCW9218 as a single arm in a larger study.  We intend to advance our cancer studies in ovarian and pancreatic cancer, while seeking to opportunistically participate in other cancer trials that have strong sponsors with financial support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Psyched Wellness Announces Grant of Options

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

