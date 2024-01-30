Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) holds four 100% owned hard-rock lithium projects, covering 355km2, strategically centred around Western Australia's prolific Pilbara province, hosting some of Australia's largest lithium deposits.

QXR projects are Turner River (E45/6042 & E45/6065), Western Shaw (E45/4960 & E45/6107), Split Rock (E46/1367) and Yule River (E45/6159).

During the quarter, the Company announced the results of the rock chip sampling and geological mapping program undertaken during the prior quarter. Further rockchip sample results were returned with up to 3.8% LiO2 and 1.3% Rb2O at Turner River. These new samples, taken from new areas of interest within Turner River, are located some ~250m from where the first samples were reported last year which include ~10kg 'wheelbarrow-sized' samples grading 4.9% LiO2.

With an expanded zone of interest, QXR will reinforce its focus on Turner River with detailed trenching and sampling, once recently flown detailed airborne geophysics data over Turner River is assessed by QXR's specialist consulting team, to target new areas and to better define mineralised extensions under shallow cover to define new drilling targets.

Liberty Lithium Brine Project

The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Agreements) to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA (Project), from vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) (ASX announcement 5 October 2023).

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,265 contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour or half the size of San Francisco city). An extensive lithium brine surface anomaly with elevated lithium results up to 215mg/L Li extends over 10km (ASX announcement 26 July 2023). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth. The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) were pumped into containers. Samples were sent to the lab with results expected in mid-February. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second vertical diamond drill hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole has advanced significantly in January. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5086YL1D



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.



Source:
QX Resources Ltd



Contact:
Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
T: +61-423-333-296
E: steve@qxresources.com.au

Maurice Feilich
Executive Chairman
T: +61-411-545-262

Sam Jacobs
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-423-755-909

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

QX Resources
QXR:AU
QX Resources
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources


QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

- Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.

- Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.

- Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.

- Second drill hole to commence within a few days' time.

Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently.

Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2* below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.

The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I'm looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/43J6508F



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

In a release issued under the same headline today by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that in the second paragraph, the "Record Date" has been changed to February 5, 2024, and in the fourth and tenth paragraphs, the "Meeting" date has been corrected to March 15, 2024. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

Nord Precious Metals Resumes Permitting Process for Castle, Paving the Way for a Bulk Sample

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

Refocus on Castle East Permitting and Bulk Sample Processing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that as a result of significant demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.72 per common share (see news release dated December 13, 2023). South Star will now raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") of Surrey, BC Canada has completed a maiden resource estimate on the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Nevada, USA within the regulations of National Instrument 43-101 (the "Technical Report"). Nevada Sunrise plans to file the Technical Report within the next 45 days. It comprises a detailed review of the completed exploration programs, an Inferred resource estimate, interpretations and conclusions and recommendations for the next phase(s) of work.

The Gemini resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses for lithium from composite samples of material collected from the rotary splitter in the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling rigs contracted by the Company, which produced a continuous, representative 3 to 5 kilogram sample for each sample interval (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated April 21, 2022 , April 28, 2022 , May 18, 2022 , and May 24, 2023 ). Results of the drilling proved the existence of clays mineralized with lithium, exhibiting very good geological continuity; the Inferred resource was calculated for lithium carbonate hosted in the clays.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Detects SGH Geochemical Uranium Anomaly at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Detects SGH Geochemical Uranium Anomaly at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of results from a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") geochemistry survey carried out on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, SK. The SGH survey was designed to collect detailed geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expressions of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

QX Resources
