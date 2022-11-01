Base MetalsInvesting News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is seven months with the option to renew on the same terms for an additional six-month period. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable as $12,000 in common shares of Bold after the initial three-month period on January 31, 2023 and $12,000 in common shares of Bold after six months on April 30, 2023. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval

INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

The prospecting field crew continues its work at the recently acquired Burchell Gold-Copper Project (see Bold press release dated April 28, 2022 and October 4, 2022) located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt 105 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Bold has compiled historical and recent exploration results at the Burchell Gold-Copper project that will be enhanced by the prospecting and sampling program. The current program will also provide important logistical information related to access, ground conditions at the various mineral showings, historical trenches and drill hole collar locations.

Bold's ongoing exploration work at the Burchell Property indicates a persistent alteration trend along a northeast strike from the Hermia Cu-Au area. Additional mapping and prospecting is required to confirm the size and extent of this trend in the eastern portion of the property which has undergone very limited historical exploration activity.

The Company optioned the Burchell claims due to highly anomalous copper and gold mineralized trends as described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, by I. A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated October 12, 2017, that may be accessed here.

The property location is central to a number of ongoing exploration programs to the north, northeast and west and is immediately adjacent to and along trend with the Goldshore Moss Lake resource. Goldshore is currently in the process of completing a 100,000 m diamond drilling program that was announced on July 30, 2021 (Goldshore Resources Inc. website, 2022).

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand (see Bold Press release dated May 10, 2022). Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold camps within the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities is subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723210/Bold-Engages-Investing-News-Network-and-Updates-Burchell-Gold-Copper-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesTSXV:BOLCopper Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures

Bold Ventures

Overview

Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) is a resource development company focused on advancing precious and base metals projects in Ontario, Canada. These include three gold projects located in Northwestern Ontario and several claim groups in the James Bay Lowlands of northern Ontario dubbed the “Ring of Fire”.

Bold Ventures is currently earning a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold and Base Metals Project, the Wilcorp Gold Project and a 50% interest in the Traxxin Gold project. The Ring of Fire Project includes multiple claim groups owned 100% by Bold Ventures subject to an earn-in option agreement with a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Updates Progress at Farwell

Bold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Updates Progress at Farwell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report the closing of a Non-Brokered Critical Minerals Flow-Through Units Private Placement (the "CMFT Units") for gross proceeds of $95,960 comprising 799,666 CMFT Units. Each CMFT Unit was priced at $0.12 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) of a share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until October 26, 2024. The securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 27, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the recently acquired Burchell Gold-Copper Project (see Bold press release dated April 28, 2022) located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt 105 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Bold's recent compilation of historical and recent exploration results at the Burchell Gold-Copper Project provides an excellent basis for this prospecting, geological mapping and sampling program

The Company optioned the Burchell claims due to highly anomalous copper and gold mineralized trends as described in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burchell Lake Property, Northwestern Ontario, by I. A. Osmani, M.Sc., P.Geo. dated October 12, 2017, that may be accessed here.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bold Ventures Completes Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project east of Atikokan, Ontario, has been completed. Four NQ diameter holes, designed to test the Main Zone, were drilled. Bold's geological team is satisfied that the structure controlling the gold mineralization present in the historical drilling (20172018) was tested for the purposes of this program. Three of the holes appear to have intersected the Main Zone structure below the historical drilling at a vertical depth from 150 m to 200 m. The fourth hole (BV-21-01) intersected the zone at a vertical depth of approximately 80 m. This is based on visual observations only and does not indicate the gold content. Each hole has been logged and sampled. All samples have been sent for gold analysis and the results will be disclosed when received from the assay lab. Information gathered from this diamond drilling program will be used to review the depth potential and mineralizing controls in the Main Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bold Ventures Commences Drill Program at the Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") reports that its initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project has commenced. The program will consist of approximately 1000 m of NQ diameter drill core in 5 holes. The program is designed to test beneath the Main Zone where previous drilling has traced a gold-bearing structure that is over 300 m in strike length and has a well-defined, sheared, quartz vein surface exposure from 15 to 30 m wide. Of the previous eighteen diamond drill holes completed over the Traxxin main zone, only 2 holes penetrated depths in excess of 150 m (BED-18-021 and -022). The zone remains open in all directions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bold Ventures Announces Drill Program at Traxxin Gold Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has retained Forage M3 Drilling Services Inc. for Bold's initial diamond drill program at the Traxxin Gold Project located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The drill program is scheduled to begin during the first week of January 2021

Prospecting and sampling, by the current vendors of the Traxxin claims, began in 2011 and culminated in the 2016 discovery of a high grade quartz vein hosting visible gold (VG). Grab sample assays for gold ranged from anomalous to 1281 g/t Au (41 oz/t Au) (Sims 2019).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended September 2022

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company’s focus was on the maiden diamond drilling program at the Storm Copper Project, and advancing key activities at the West Desert and Copper Warrior Projects.
Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

$3.4 Million Raised To Advance Copper And Zinc Projects

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) has completed a private placement to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise new funds to advance its high-quality copper and zinc projects in the USA and Canada.
Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

Could a Lack of Investment in Copper Supply Derail the EV Story?

Copper's role in the green energy transition is gathering more attention, and experts are warning that a looming supply shortage could see the industry struggle to meet demand for the red metal in the long term.

While copper has been experiencing near-term challenges — including weaker demand from top consumer China, macroeconomic headwinds and declining prices — analysts agree it will be crucial as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles use about four times more copper than internal combustion engine cars, according to the International Copper Study Group. To put that into numbers, while a conventional car may use around 23 kilograms of the red metal, a battery electric vehicle (BEV) could use up to 83 kilograms, with battery-powered electric buses consuming between 224 and 369 kilograms.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck and Ocean Regenerative Collaborate to Use Seaweed to Grow Trees

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and Ocean Regenerative Aquaculture, Inc. ("ORA") today announced a joint research project to study how seaweed can be used to enhance forest health and accelerate tree growth. The project, which supports Teck's goal to become a nature positive company by 2030, will test the efficacy of using seaweed to enhance the health of tree species that are native to areas where Teck is rehabilitating former mining areas. The project will also assess how seaweed can increase the ability of forests to capture and store carbon.

"This unique research project supports Teck's efforts to become nature positive and contribute to tackling the global challenges of nature loss and climate change," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "We're looking forward to working with Ocean Regenerative to advance this innovative initiative using seaweed to accelerate reclamation and carbon sequestration."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Announces extension of the proxy deadline for the Special Meeting to 6:00 p.m. October 31, 2022

  • The Turquoise Hill Board announces the extension of the proxy deadline of the Special Meeting regarding the Proposed Arrangement with Rio Tinto to 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 31, 2022
  • Turquoise Hill Board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution
  • Shareholders who have questions about the Arrangement or need assistance with voting their Turquoise Hill shares should contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1‑888‑370‑3955 (toll-free within North America) or by calling collect at 416-867-2272 (outside of North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com
  • Visit www.turquoisehillacquisition.com to learn more

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") announced today that pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement (as defined below) and the interim order of the Supreme Court of Yukon (the "Court") dated September 29, 2022 (the "Interim Order"), Turquoise Hill has extended the proxy deadline relating to the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled for November 1, 2022 to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement, pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×