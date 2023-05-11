Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced , BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the "Board") will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

"BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market's current valuation of the Company," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO. "Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio. The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees."

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the process and does not intend to disclose developments relating to it unless, and until, the Board has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry will continue with the previously announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited. Completion of the transaction is conditional upon, among other things, satisfaction of all regulatory conditions.

BlackBerry has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisors to assist in the review.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including anticipated activities related to the portfolio review, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities, financial performance and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition, and the launch of the portfolio review process. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance, achievements and portfolio review process to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Further, there can be no assurance regarding the potential outcome or timing of the portfolio review process. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients. In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai 'The Augmented Reality Experience Platform' Gaining Momentum as 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $1.4M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a sales pipeline of over $1.4MM in potential enterprise contracts, representing a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue to build its pipeline for sales opportunities throughout the year with a goal of exiting 2023 with a $10mill pipeline going into 2024

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

Nextech3D.ai is a Preferred 3D Model Supplier for Amazon

Nextech3D.ai Now Approved for Amazon Exclusive "Early Access" Program

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q1 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements"), and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") and is pleased to provide the following highlights from Q1 2023.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 10, 2023
TSX Venture Companies

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract With Major Ecommerce Brand For 3000 3D Models

Company is Seeing a Global Surge in the 3D Modeling Business

Renewal Contract is for Hosting Existing 3D Models as well as Over 500+ Additional 3D Models

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Updates on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol and GENIUS Energy Hub Letter of Intent

Cleantech Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), previously named Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp., (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company now trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol " E43 " and the securities identification number (in German: "Wertpapierkennnummer" or WKN) " A3EEHV ". Additionally, PWWR is pleased to announced that it has progressed with its previously announced Letter of Intent by acquiring the Genius AI electric breaker panel (" GENIUS Energy Hub ").

Latest Press Releases

GoviEx Closes C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

IIROC Trade Resumption - TNY

