BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the "Board") will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market's current valuation of the Company," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO. "Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio.  The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees."

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the process and does not intend to disclose developments relating to it unless, and until, the Board has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry will continue with the previously announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.  Completion of the transaction is conditional upon, among other things, satisfaction of all regulatory conditions.

BlackBerry has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisors to assist in the review.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including anticipated activities related to the portfolio review, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities, financial performance and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition, and the launch of the portfolio review process.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance, achievements and portfolio review process to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Further, there can be no assurance regarding the potential outcome or timing of the portfolio review process. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-announces-commencement-of-review-of-portfolio-and-business-configuration-301812342.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients. In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-extends-partnership-with-leading-managed-security-services-provider-mssp-to-ensure-smbs-are-set-up-for-cyber-success-301803800.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

Nextech3D.ai Files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements

Appoints New Independent Auditor, Davidson & Company LLP.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1 , 2023 / Nextech3D.ai(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, today announced that at the Company's request Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") has been appointed as the Company's new independent auditor effective today, May 1, 2023. Davidson's retention follows the resignation of Nextech's former auditor, Marcum LLP ("Marcum"), at the Company's request.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Upsize to Private Placement of Units

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the " Units" ). The Company will now issue up to 6,881,167 Units at a price of $0.60 per Unit for aggregate gross ‎proceeds of up to $4,128,700 (the "Offering").

Other than the increase in the size of the Offering, all other terms and conditions of the Offering remain unchanged, as described in the press release dated April 21, 2023 .

Nanalysis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, releases its fourth quarter and full year results ending December 31, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday April 28th. All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"This past year was pivotal for Nanalysis on our path to becoming a fully vertically integrated scientific instrumentation company," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "Our core benchtop NMR business continues to grow as we continue to improve and innovate our products.  We have added to our product offerings with High Field NMR in collaboration with Quad Systems AG and with the acquisition of K'Prime Technologies we added a sales and service organization that led us to win the $160 million Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA") project.  The CATSA project itself enables us to leapfrog ahead with a revenue generating service organization as we roll into the five-year contract and potentially longer.  And finally, we continue to see the MRI portion of our business progress with two million dollar plus wins in 2022."

Financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 :

  • The Company reported consolidated revenue of $24,821K , an increase of $8,778K or 55% from the comparative period in 2021. This includes $21,588K in product sales and $3,233K of service revenue related to our security services business.
  • Gross profit margins on total sales was 45% for twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . This was the result of increased training costs of personnel for the CATSA airport security project, increased personnel and training in Nanalysis' manufacturing group to increase manufacturing capacity, and an increase in costs due to worldwide supply chain constraints and inflation. Management expects gross profit margins to improve as investments in manufacturing improvements continue, sales levels increase, and the CATSA airport security project continues to phase-in to full capacity. There was also a specific warranty replacement issue that affected gross profits in the second half of 2022.
  • (Loss) / Income before other items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , was ( $3,935K ) versus $1,905K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the twelve months ended was $9,915K as compared to the loss for December 31, 2021, of $1,772K.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $3.5 million , an undrawn available credit facility of $3.9 million , working capital of $8.4 million and undrawn government contribution funding of $3.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $7,203K, an increase of $2,126K or 42% from the comparative period in 2021.  This includes $5,893K in product sales and $1,310K of service revenue related to security services.
  • Gross profit margins on product sales were 36% for the three months ended December 31 , 2022.  This was the result of an increased manufacturing workforce whose associated wages and training costs began impacting gross profits in the second half of 2022. Current period gross profits were also affected by K'Prime's product distribution business whereas in the comparative period only Nanalysis manufactured equipment is in product sales. As this workforce gains experience and sales continues to grow, Management expects gross profit margins to improve.
  • Service gross profit margins in the quarter were (42%) as the Company accelerated its training schedule for the CATSA project and began expensing wages related to airports that were in service.  Wages related to airports not yet in service continue to be deferred to prepaid expenses.  Management expects service gross profit margins to improve significantly as the CATSA airport security project is phased-in to full capacity.
  • (Loss) / Income before other items for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was ( $2,532K ) versus $413K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $3,292K as compared to the three-month loss for December 31, 2021, of $658K.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

  • Funding received from Prairies Economic Development Canada: The Company received its first $1.5 million in funding from the Business Scale-up Program. This program will provide Nanalysis up to $5.0 million of funding in the form of an unsecured interest free loan. The program is designed to help fast growing tech firms scale-up and enter new markets.  At April 27, 2023 , the Company has drawn $2.8 million on this facility.
  • Security Service : In November 2022 , the Company began providing services under the CATSA airport security contract and continues to execute its phase-in plan for the entire project.  During the first quarter the Company has accelerated its phase in and now has a presence in 39 airports and is expanding.
  • Manufacturing : Nanalysis has also invested in growing out the manufacturing team allowing the Company to meet expected growth in demand in 2023.  Some of the additions included Nanalysis investing in a state of the art five axis machining center and wire electrical discharge machine. This has allowed the Company to significantly reduce manufacturing time on certain products.
  • Quad Systems : The Company recently launched the full 400MHz full high-field NMR product in collaboration with Quad Systems, of which the company owns 43%. Sales have continued to increase, and the Company expects Quad's sales to gain momentum in the second half of 2023.
  • Announced $3.5 Million Private Placement : The Company announced April 21, 2023 , the intention to close a $3.5 million private placement in order to bolster the Company's balance as it enters the final stages of the CATSA project roll out.

Outlook

"Since we went public in June of 2019, we have executed on the plan that we communicated to investors. This plan has entailed new products, four acquisitions, and a growing direct sales organization, as well as a burgeoning service business. While the road has not been easy, we believe we have created tremendous intrinsic value. We are very optimistic about the next five years of our business, and are committed to staying the course and overcoming any adversity we face. We continue to focus on improving our tactical execution, especially with regards to our sales organization, and we are prepared for any potential headwinds if recessionary fears in our industry manifest themselves. In 2023 we are committed to continuing to strengthen our direct sales pipeline for our products, as well as establishing some vertical market partnerships.  We are laser focused on completing the roll out of the CATSA airport service contract to full run rate at all 81 Airports.   With the launch of the full systems at ENC in Monterrey California last week, we look forward to and will continue to work towards the initial sales of the full multi-module high-field NMR product via Quad Systems," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"The value that has been created by our recent acquisitions and resulting business from those, like the CATSA project, have positioned us well for growth and well on the path to becoming the full service global scientific instrumentation company of our vision, as high field NMR, MRI, and benchtop NMR all require global service support" concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/6QdyAgwARmo or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #931980.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for its European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday , April 28th which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 372 224 118#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.  K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301810212.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c7305.html

ARway.ai Releases Q2 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27 2023 / ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality ( AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to report its Q2 financial results, ending February 28, 2023. The Company finished the quarter with an ending Q2 cash balance of close to $1.0 million, initial revenues from pilot programs, and continued development of the platform. ARway continues to execute its plan as set out in the spin out information circular.

CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "We are excited by the early success of our pilot programs with ARway and believe that we have created the killer application for the next generation of devices: the AR glasses… AR Wayfinding is going to be a very big deal in 2023!" He continued, "Business momentum is building and deals with S&P 500 companies and others are expected to be landed in Q2/Q3, 2023."

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement on April 21, 2023 (the " Offering ").The Company has issued a total of 3,738,667 units (" Units ") ‎at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,243,200 . Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the " Consultant ").

"I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

