Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 Maximizes Multi-Core Processor Performance for Generations to Come

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced the early access release of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to enable automakers and IoT systems developers to deliver more powerful products at lower costs, while maintaining the unparalleled safety, security and reliability standards that QNX technology has long been known for.

BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

Powered by its new next generation QNX® operating system (OS), the company's highest performance, safe and secure embedded OS ever, SDP 8.0 is designed to realize the performance potential of the increasing number of multi-core processors that automakers and IoT systems developers are selecting for their products and is the result of intense R&D work utilizing BlackBerry QNX's leading IP and unique experience in high performance EDGE computing.

Providing a step-change in performance while maintaining its competitive differentiator as an inherently safe and secure, POSIX compliant, real-time microkernel-based OS, the new architecture has shown an impressive 1-to-1 performance scaling factor as the number of cores increase, unprecedented for a commercial real time operating system. With the next generation QNX OS, customers can now fully realize the performance of next generation processors and reduce their overall costs by maximizing utilization of the available compute resources, a boon for the likes of automakers whose shift towards Software-Defined Vehicles has brought an exponential amount of software-based architecture complexity.

QNX SDP 8.0 lays the foundation for the next generation BlackBerry® QNX® product portfolio, including next generation QNX® OS for Safety, QNX® Hypervisor and QNX® Hypervisor for Safety, allowing developers to reap the benefits of this new technology irrespective of which BlackBerry QNX technology best suits their requirement.

"The automotive industry is redefining software in the vehicle," said John Wall , Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX. "Automotive architectures are transitioning to zonal, central compute and ultimately Software Defined Vehicles.  The top to bottom scalability inherent to SDP 8.0 , the QNX OS for Safety and the QNX Hypervisor makes this a natural choice for automakers looking for a total car OS."

BlackBerry is working with NVIDIA to integrate the QNX OS microkernel on the next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, which delivers 2000 TFLOPS of performance and consolidates automated driving with AI cockpit on a single centralized platform.

"The combination of our DRIVE Thor centralized computer and the new QNX OS will serve as a powerful foundation on which OEMs can build next-generation automotive systems that offer the highest levels of safety and security," said Ali Kani , Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "This represents another major milestone in a nearly 20-year collaboration with BlackBerry QNX that has helped both companies move to the forefront of the automotive industry."

"With more than 300 million vehicles capable of over-the-air software updates expected to be on the road globally by 2032, automakers are clamoring for better tools to help them develop compelling technology features in the software-defined vehicle," said Alex Oyler , a director at SBD Automotive, a leading global automotive technology research and consulting firm. "A secured-by-design operating system that seamlessly integrates with other software components on a high-performance system-on-chip represents the foundation of a safe, secure, and seamless experience for drivers. Both automakers and suppliers rely on validated software and well-integrated development tools to help them more efficiently build and maintain differentiating software for their fleets."

The early access release of QNX SDP 8.0 is available now for evaluation and product development. General availability is scheduled for later in 2023.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX products and engineering services for embedded systems and to request early access to QNX SDP 8.0 , please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com/SDP8EA.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-releases-ultra-scalable-high-performance-compute-ready-operating-system-to-advance-software-development-efforts-for-next-generation-vehicles-and-iot-systems-301826916.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CCTSX:BBEmerging Tech Investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)
BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Completes Patent Sale Transaction

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the completion of the previously-announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited ("Malikie"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Under the terms of the sale, unchanged from those previously announced , BlackBerry received $170 million in cash at closing.

The transaction included the sale of approximately 32,000 non-core patents and applications, and excluded those necessary to support BlackBerry's current core business operations. BlackBerry has retained all existing revenue generating agreements, and approximately 2,000, primarily standards essential, patents relating to mobile devices. The transaction will not impact customers' use of any of BlackBerry's products, solutions or services.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-completes-patent-sale-transaction-301822492.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the "Board") will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market's current valuation of the Company," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO. "Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio. The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees."

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the process and does not intend to disclose developments relating to it unless, and until, the Board has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry will continue with the previously announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited. Completion of the transaction is conditional upon, among other things, satisfaction of all regulatory conditions.

BlackBerry has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisors to assist in the review.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including anticipated activities related to the portfolio review, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities, financial performance and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition, and the launch of the portfolio review process. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance, achievements and portfolio review process to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Further, there can be no assurance regarding the potential outcome or timing of the portfolio review process. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-announces-commencement-of-review-of-portfolio-and-business-configuration-301812342.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients. In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-extends-partnership-with-leading-managed-security-services-provider-mssp-to-ensure-smbs-are-set-up-for-cyber-success-301803800.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto have signed a binding Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with the goal of accelerating the development and application of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries in the mining and minerals industry. Rio Tinto will contribute technical and operational performance criteria and A$6 million, in exchange for preferential access rights.

Rio Tinto has put the net zero transition at the heart of its business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise their operations and value chains. The JDA seeks to support the accelerated development of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Batteries for use in heavy mobile equipment and grid energy storage applications in the mining and mineral industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cleantech Power CORP.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

REPEAT - Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company for over 5000 3D Models

The Company Hits Milestone Having Delivered to Amazon Over 20,000 3D Models

Company Continues To See Global Surge in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Business

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Status of MCTO and Correction on Warrant Amendments

Cleantech Power Corp. (formerly, Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.) (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: PWWRF) (Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV), is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order granted on April 3, 2023 (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Order (" NP 12-203 "). On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that, for reasons disclosed in the news release, there would be a delay in the filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings ") beyond the period prescribed under applicable Canadian securities laws (the " Default Announcement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. Enters Into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Combined Heat and Power Assets

Cleantech Power Corp. ( NEO: PWWR ) ( OTCQB: PWWRF ) ( Frankfurt: E43, WKN: A3EEHV) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the " Letter of Intent ") with an arm's length third party to acquire, directly and indirectly, certain operating combined heat and power and other assets (the " CHP Assets ") located in North America (the " Potential Transaction ").

Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, the Company may acquire the CHP Assets by making two payments. The first payment relates to CHP Assets which are past commercial operation and will consist of a payment of approx. $7.5 million (the " COD Payment "). The COD Payment will be made on close of the Potential Transaction. The second payment relates to CHP Assets which are currently not past their commercial operation date and will consist of a payment of approx. $5 million (the " Non-COD Payment " and, collectively with the COD Payment, the " Aggregate Payment Amount "). The Non-COD Payment will be made in the sole-discretion of the Company. The Company believes that if consummated, the transactions contemplated in the Letter of Intent have the potential to provide the Company with approximately $1.5 million annual cash flow. Certain of the projects associated with the CHP Assets are subject to contract terms between 15 to 20 years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

×