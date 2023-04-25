Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients.  In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-extends-partnership-with-leading-managed-security-services-provider-mssp-to-ensure-smbs-are-set-up-for-cyber-success-301803800.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CCTSX:BBMobile Investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Delivers More Security, Less Complexity with Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Powerful new offerings deliver improved 24/7 threat resiliency

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio that advances the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How Qualcomm is Addressing the Climate Challenge

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Research Commissioned by Qualcomm Shows That Connected Mobility Solutions Could Reduce Emissions by Up to 18%

Highlights:

  • The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU) study shows high potential for technology to reduce emissions from road travel, driving progress towards EU Green Deal targets
  • Introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions
  • Connected vehicles to improve traffic efficiency, allowing drivers to save up to 15 hours of travel time annually during peak hours

New research from The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU), commissioned by Qualcomm Europe Inc., showcases the significant potential of connected vehicle applications to reduce CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. The considered applications in the study include city optimization applications such as dynamic traffic signals traffic junctions, and routing. These applications have the purpose to reduce start-stops as well as congestion, improving travel efficiency and travel time. The study demonstrates that introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions. Some EU27 countries, for example Germany, may even show emissions savings of up to 24%. The potential of connected vehicles to reduce transport related emissions represents significant progress towards the EU Green Deal targets by which the EU Commission aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport-related emissions by 2050

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Commitment to Energy Efficiency

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

In 2022, we expanded our ISO 50001 certification to our Singapore and Wuxi manufacturing facilities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Saket will open this Thursday, April 20, in New Delhi

Delhi's first Apple Store will offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology

Apple® today previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India's thriving capital of New Delhi. Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New BlackBerry Research Finds Manufacturers Increasingly Wary of Nation State Threats

Two-thirds of manufacturers believe their environment is too difficult to defend
86% admit manufacturing functions are running on outdated and unsupported legacy operating systems

- At Hannover Messe, Germany BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the BlackBerry Manufacturing Cybersecurity Study 1 with a warning that outdated and unsupported legacy operational technologies (OT) are exposing substantial vulnerabilities for manufacturers facing escalating threats from nation-state attacks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

Aurora Introduces Fresh Innovation for Spring

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FREEGOLD APPOINTS MAURICE TAGAMI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold's Path to US$4,000 by 2025, Silver's Big Potential

×