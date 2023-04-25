Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The BlackBerry Threat Research and Intelligence team stopped more than 1.5 million cyberattacks in the 89 days between December 1, 2022 and Feburary 28, 2023. These threats included roughly 1.5 unique malware samples per minute, an increase from the previous reporting period's average of one unique sample per minute.

BlackBerry's Global Threat Intelligence Report also notes that ongoing tensions between Western and Eastern countries are fueling a more fragmented world, which has consequences for the cybersecurity threat landscape as Western governments call for more cyber defenses to protect their citizens and infrastructure.

"The initial weeks of 2023 have indicated that this year will remain a difficult time for numerous organizations and individuals across the globe," said Ismael Valenzuela , Vice President, Threat Research & Intelligence at BlackBerry. "With the Russia - Ukraine conflict evolving into a war of attrition, and with cyberattacks a well-documented component of the Russian military playbook, this is a trend that will continue over the coming quarter and likely far beyond."

Highlights from the report include:

  • Increasing cyberattacks in the healthcare industry. BlackBerry's AI-driven prevention-first technology prevented 5,246 unique malware samples. The process of digitizing healthcare highlights the need for providers to secure devices and protect patient data from cyber threats. Outdated and insecure infrastructure can create vulnerabilities in healthcare systems, while new technologies may introduce risks if not implemented with appropriate security measures.
  • Top 10 countries experiencing cyberattacks in Q1 2023. The United States is still seeing the highest number of stopped cyberattacks. However, this quarter the landscape has changed, positioning Brazil as the second most targeted country, followed by Canada and Japan . Singapore also appears on the list this quarter.
  • Threat actors are growing bolder with commodity malware. Commodity malware remains a prevalent scourge on the threat landscape this quarter, leveraged by threat actors of all sizes and at all levels of sophistication to target all industries. Often readily available in either a free format or as inexpensive, paid-for Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) offerings on underground forums and dark markets, they're powerful in their functionality, such as for use in stealing data and creating backdoors.
  • Increasing use of AI for attack automation: Critical infrastructure will always be a target for threat actors, whether financially or politically motived. The use of deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) in the overall threat landscape has gained traction, and ChatGPT is an example of this in action. Like all new technologies, it wasn't long before its uses were being tested for nefarious purposes.

To learn more, download the Global Threat Intelligence Report and join BlackBerry's Threat Research & Intelligence Team for a LinkedIn Live event exploring highlights of the report on May 12, 2023 , at 10:30 a.m. ET .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlacksBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberrys-quarterly-threat-intelligence-report-finds-banks-healthcare-providers-and-food-retailers-are-top-targets-for-cybercrime-301803776.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CCTSX:BBMobile Investing
BB:CC
The Conversation (0)

BlackBerry Delivers More Security, Less Complexity with Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Powerful new offerings deliver improved 24/7 threat resiliency

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a revamped AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity portfolio that advances the company's mission to deliver enterprise-grade security assurances to organizations at a fraction of the time, effort, and initial capital typically required.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How Qualcomm is Addressing the Climate Challenge

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Research Commissioned by Qualcomm Shows That Connected Mobility Solutions Could Reduce Emissions by Up to 18%

Highlights:

  • The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU) study shows high potential for technology to reduce emissions from road travel, driving progress towards EU Green Deal targets
  • Introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions
  • Connected vehicles to improve traffic efficiency, allowing drivers to save up to 15 hours of travel time annually during peak hours

New research from The University of Kaiserslautern-Landau (RTPU), commissioned by Qualcomm Europe Inc., showcases the significant potential of connected vehicle applications to reduce CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. The considered applications in the study include city optimization applications such as dynamic traffic signals traffic junctions, and routing. These applications have the purpose to reduce start-stops as well as congestion, improving travel efficiency and travel time. The study demonstrates that introducing just 20% of connected vehicles on EU city roads can save up to 18% of CO2 emissions. Some EU27 countries, for example Germany, may even show emissions savings of up to 24%. The potential of connected vehicles to reduce transport related emissions represents significant progress towards the EU Green Deal targets by which the EU Commission aims to achieve a 90% reduction in transport-related emissions by 2050

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Commitment to Energy Efficiency

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

In 2022, we expanded our ISO 50001 certification to our Singapore and Wuxi manufacturing facilities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Saket will open this Thursday, April 20, in New Delhi

Delhi's first Apple Store will offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology

Apple® today previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India's thriving capital of New Delhi. Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple's incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New BlackBerry Research Finds Manufacturers Increasingly Wary of Nation State Threats

Two-thirds of manufacturers believe their environment is too difficult to defend
86% admit manufacturing functions are running on outdated and unsupported legacy operating systems

- At Hannover Messe, Germany BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the BlackBerry Manufacturing Cybersecurity Study 1 with a warning that outdated and unsupported legacy operational technologies (OT) are exposing substantial vulnerabilities for manufacturers facing escalating threats from nation-state attacks.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

ChemX Materials Ltd Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

ChemX Materials Ltd March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Corrected Annual Financial Statements

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Jordan Roy-Byrne: Gold's Path to US$4,000 by 2025, Silver's Big Potential

Silver Investing

Silver Price Update: Q1 2023 in Review

Lithium Investing

9 Top Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

×