BlackBerry Radar Joins Forces with McLeod Software to Provide Transport and Logistics Companies with Better Fleet Visibility

BlackBerry's asset tracking software integrated with McLeod Software for improved view of transport event data

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a strategic partnership with McLeod Software a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, delivering enterprise software solutions to the transportation and logistics industry.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry ® Radar ® , which provides world class monitoring and asset tracking for trailers, intermodal containers, chassis, equipment and railcars will be integrated directly into McLeod's Loadmaster trucking dispatch management system, to support McLeod customers with actionable real-time information on the status of their assets. The insights provided to customers will improve asset utilization, reduce empty miles, and optimize personnel productivity. Specifically, the solution can reduce wasted time for drivers searching for trailers, and operations personnel doing manual yard checks. The integration also introduces notifications when trailers become loaded or empty, or if the trailer doors are opened in unauthorized locations.

"McLeod is pleased to welcome BlackBerry Radar to our certified integration partner network utilizing our latest Mobile Communications API platform," said Ahmed Ebrahim , VP Partner Alliances at McLeod Software. "Customers who have chosen BlackBerry Radar, for its reliable asset tracking and monitoring solution, want to know that their selected provider works with their TMS. With this partnership our customers can have confidence that BlackBerry technology will work seamlessly alongside their existing McLeod platform. Integrated BlackBerry data will enable our customers to be better at load planning, and enable operations teams to see their trailer status and location while they are booking load assignments, all directly within the McLeod platform."

"BlackBerry Radar's intelligent asset tracking allows customers to improve their service offerings and increase their asset utilization—ultimately leading to a better bottom line," said Christopher Plaat , SVP and GM, BlackBerry Radar. "We share a number of mutual customers with McLeod, and this partnership will benefit them immensely by bringing the two technologies together. Our customers across the logistics and transportation industries who are already using BlackBerry Radar devices and McLeod's Loadmaster platform will now be better equipped to make more informed business decisions using the combined data we provide."

"The real time insights that we get from the custom reports and dashboard that BlackBerry Radar provides have considerably improved our preventative maintenance intervals, load visibility, asset utilization and customer service," said Brad Durham , Director of Maintenance at Swing Transport. "Feedback from the team on the McLeod Software integration has been equally positive with our operations team no longer having to jump back and forth between systems, especially when things are busy. We're confident that we'll see additional efficiencies as we continue to make improvements to our overall technological infrastructure."

BlackBerry Radar is an easy-to-install, asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis and containers that provides near real-time information around location, cargo status, trip events, mileage, and door open/close status through an intuitive on-line dashboard. All data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform, which maintains the privacy of user information at all times.

To learn more about BlackBerry Radar please visit: blackberry.com/radar

To learn more about BlackBerry Radar please visit: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/asset-tracking/partners/mcleod

About McLeod Software
Companies who work with McLeod Software ® gain a comprehensive transportation management solution to ensure they are running their businesses and managing capacity in the most eﬃcient and effective ways possible. McLeod Software is the leading provider of ERP software for trucking, trucking brokerage and 3PL companies. Our integrated ERP solution includes ﬁnancial management and accounting, dispatch operations, EDI, driver and HOS management, outside carrier management, business process automation, and document management, all speciﬁcally developed for trucking. We help our customers take their operations to the next level and improve their proﬁtability while enabling growth. ( www.mcleodsoftware.com )

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry Announces Commencement of Review of Portfolio and Business Configuration

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that the BlackBerry Board of Directors (the "Board") will initiate a review of its portfolio of businesses. The assessment will assist the Board as it considers various strategic alternatives to drive enhanced shareholder value. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, the possible separation of one or more of BlackBerry's businesses.

"BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe that this is fully reflected in the market's current valuation of the Company," said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO. "Accordingly, the Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the Company's portfolio. The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees."

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the process and does not intend to disclose developments relating to it unless, and until, the Board has approved a specific agreement or transaction or has terminated its review. There can be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry will continue with the previously announced sale of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited. Completion of the transaction is conditional upon, among other things, satisfaction of all regulatory conditions.

BlackBerry has retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners as financial advisors to assist in the review.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings, and other statements that are not historical facts.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including anticipated activities related to the portfolio review, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities, financial performance and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, competition, and the launch of the portfolio review process. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance, achievements and portfolio review process to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks discussed in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Further, there can be no assurance regarding the potential outcome or timing of the portfolio review process. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

BlackBerry Extends Partnership with Leading Managed Security Services Provider to Ensure SMBs are Set Up for Cyber Success

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Solutions Granted today announced an extended partnership, naming the leading cybersecurity services provider a Master Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), enabling it to better scale and meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Solutions Granted has been honored as BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year for North America for five consecutive years and we're excited to take our partnership to the next level by crowning them as our top Master MSSP," said Adam Enterkin , Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. "BlackBerry is dedicated to increasing its focus on MSSP partners to ensure they're set up for success. Endpoints are proliferating, and so are the cyberattacks against them. Our extended partnership with Solutions Granted will help hundreds of small and mid-size businesses continuously adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape."

As a 'Master MSSP', Solutions Granted will be better positioned to help its own partners to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other Managed Security Services to their mid-market and SMB clients. In partnership with BlackBerry and heavily leveraging the Cylance® AI-powered portfolio, Solutions Granted helps thousands of clients secure their environments and prevent attacks. By working with Solutions Granted, MSSPs and managed service providers (MSPs) can offer industry leading managed security, without making the significant investment of building out their own security operations center (SOC).

CylanceENDPOINT™ is among the solutions it helps managed service providers (MSPs) deploy to clients, either as individual managed services or integrated into a SOC-as-a-service offering.

"BlackBerry's support for our business model provides the flexibility we need to continue to meet customer demand and provide the best possible product support for their business needs," said Michael E. Crean , Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Granted. "We value the investment BlackBerry is making in our partnership and know this will go a long way in setting up our customers for success."

To learn more about BlackBerry MSSP Partners, visit blackberry.com/us/en/partners/mssp-partners .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About Solutions Granted Inc.

Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP). They offer cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs and are committed to delivering solutions without requiring minimums, commitments, or long-term contracts. They proudly offer many security layers as well as a 24x7 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC). Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list, Top 100 MSSP List, Top Global MSSP List, and BlackBerry MSSP Partner of the Year. Learn more at https://www.SolutionsGranted.com

BlackBerry's Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Finds Banks, Healthcare Providers and Food Retailers are Top Targets for Cybercrime

Geopolitical unrest positions key industries as targets for state-sponsored actors and financially motivated attacks

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting an increase in cyberattacks directed at financial institutions, food retailers and healthcare providers, with 60 percent of all attacks targeting these three key industries.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Change of Name to Cleantech Power Corp.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable power and cleantech, is pleased to announce that further to its April 24, 2023 news release, effective today, May 4, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Cleantech Power Corp. (" Name Change "). The new name has been chosen to better reflect the focus of the Company's business. The Name Change was approved by the NEO Exchange. The Company will keep its trading symbol on the NEO Exchange "PWWR". The Company has changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB from "ALKFF" to "PWWRF".

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche to Fully Complete its $4,128,700 Offering

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis " or the " Company ", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated April 21, 2023 April 26, 2023 and May 1, 2023 it has successfully closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its $4,128,700 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ").

Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued a total of ‎3,142,500‎ units (" Units ") ‎at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of ‎$1,885,50‎0. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.80 per Common Share (the " Warrant Exercise Price ") at any time up to 4:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on or before the date that is one year following the closing date of the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital purposes.

In connection with the Second Tranche, finders acting in connection with the Offering received fees in the aggregate amount of ‎‎$45,640.

Five directors participated in the placement for a total of ‎approximately ‎$209,400. A portion of the Offering constituted a related party ‎transaction within the ‎meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument ‎‎61-101 (" MI 61-‎‎101 ") as certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 349,000 ‎Units pursuant ‎to the Second Tranche. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the ‎valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections ‎‎5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed ‎‎25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as ‎determined in accordance with MI 61-101. ‎The Company did not file a material change report ‎in respect of the related party transaction at ‎least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the ‎circumstances in order to complete ‎the Offering in an expeditious manner.‎

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will not be able to be traded in Canada , or ‎‎through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, for a period of four months and one day ‎‎from the date of closing.‎ The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.‎

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law relating to the use of net proceeds of the Offering, regulatory approval for the Offering and  statements relating to the final TSX Venture Exchange approval and other matters ‎ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. ‎

All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-announces-closing-of-second-tranche-to-fully-complete-its-4-128-700-offering-301815030.html

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

ARway.ai Approved and Now Trading On The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3 , 2023 / Arway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality (AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon augmented reality experience platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is pleased to announce that its common shares are now available for trading in the USA on the OTCQB Venture Market under the stock symbol: ARWYF.

Uplifting to the OTCQB Venture Market requires the Company to meet higher financial standards and disclosure requirements. Investors should have full confidence as the uplift indicates that the Company has achieved a certain level of financial and operational success and is committed to maintaining transparency and good governance practices.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses ARway Corporation's Continued Disruption of Augmented Reality Wayfinding market, Integrating with Magic Leap AR Glasses

Arway Corporation (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65), an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces, has begun integration development with Magic Leap Glasses, one of the most widely used AR Glasses, and expects to complete the integration in the next 60-days.

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

ARway.ai Announces Magic Leap AR Glasses Integration

Revolutionizing Augmented Reality with a No-code Global Indoor Navigation Platform

AR glass Integration Pushes Forward ARway's Disruption of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN).

Avricore Health Corporate Updates on Audited Results for 2022

Avricore Health Corporate Updates on Audited Results for 2022

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") today is pleased to announce its audited final results for 2022.

The Company achieved record revenues of over $1.75 million while it also continues to narrow the gap to net profitability, clearly demonstrating stellar fiscal management during a time of exceptional growth.

