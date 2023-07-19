FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 41,666,667 units of Bitcoin Well (the " Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The minimum Offering size is $1,000,000, being 16,666,667 Units. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the Company (each, a " Common Share " and collectively " Common Shares ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant " and collectively " Warrants ") being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to establish a reserve for the investigation and closing of one or many strategic acquisitions of existing Bitcoin ATM operators in Canada. These acquisitions would add Bitcoin ATMs with proven revenues to the Company's current Bitcoin ATM network.

"We are excited to see a market that we believe is ready for consolidation," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. "We acquired multiple operators as we went public in 2020 and in 2021. We are looking to use this same strategy to make accretive acquisitions of Bitcoin ATM networks this year."

Under the minimum Offering, the Company would aim to conduct a similar acquisition, but of a smaller Bitcoin ATM Operator, with a reduction in purchase price and working capital requirements. In any event, the acquisition would not be a significant acquisition under Part 8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations . The net proceeds will also be used for general working capital purposes.

The Offering will be completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the " LIFE Exemption "). Any securities issuable under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

If, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the applicable closing date and the expiry of the Warrants, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $0.36 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders, following which notice the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finders (each, a " Finder ") a cash commission equal to up to 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from those purchasers introduced by such Finders and/or issue to such Finders such number of non-transferable finder warrants (each, a " Finder Warrant ") equal to up to 8% of the total number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders, with each Finder Warrant exercisable to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.06 per Unit for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.bitcoinwell.com/investors. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 1, 2023.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is in the business of future-proofing money. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. Our existing Bitcoin ATM business unit drives cash-flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: closing of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all; the expected closing date of the Offering; the use of proceeds of the Offering, including Bitcoin Well's contemplated acquisition of a Bitcoin ATM operator; and Bitcoin Well's business plans and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Bitcoin Well's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, inability to obtain TSX Venture Exchange approval, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWBlockchain Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Announces Shares for Debt

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), announces a shares for debt arrangement.

Shares for Debt

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company also announced new Online Portal features, including the ability to pay credit cards, taxes and other household bills directly with bitcoin, as well as purchase gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers with bitcoin.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced the launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite and that it has entered into an agreement to offer its non-custodial bitcoin services in the United States of America.

Launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: July 13, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
flurry of bitcoins and a green price graph going up

Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency (Updated 2023)

In just over a decade, Bitcoin has grown a cult-like following and surged to impressive heights. Now the cryptocurrency of choice, its meteoric rise has been unlike any other commodity, resource or asset — and it's seeing gains again in 2023.

Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has paved the way for the growing cryptocurrency asset class, surging to an all-time high of US$68,649.05 on November 10, 2021. Benefiting from excess cash in the market and investor interest, the price of Bitcoin rose more than 1,200 percent between March 2020 and November 2021 before stuttering in 2022.

Bitcoin started 2023 around the US$16,000 mark, but spiked toward the end of Q1, ending the period at US$28,476.40. After holding above US$25,000 during Q2, Bitcoin saw another end-of-quarter price spike — this one came on June 21 and saw the cryptocurrency pass the US$30,000 mark, which it also touched briefly in mid-April. As of July 10, Bitcoin was above US$30,300.

Keep reading...Show less
bitcoins in wallet

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin continues to face price volatility, with wide swings both up and down in 2023. The recent high-profile failure of crypto exchange FTX hasn't helped — in June, general interest in Bitcoin sank to its lowest point since October 2022.

On the surface, it might seem like a questionable time to invest in the market's leading cryptocurrency. But appearances can be deceiving. Even though fewer people seem to care about Bitcoin, the crypto asset's value has rallied over the past several months, increasing from US$17,000 in December 2022 to just over US$30,000 this month. But will this upward trajectory continue, or is Bitcoin's value likely to start plummeting again in the immediate future?

That's not an easy question to answer, and buying Bitcoin isn't a simple decision. Before you enter the market, you need to understand both Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Read on to learn the basics.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin and upward trending stock charts.

5 Ways to Invest in the Accelerating Bitcoin Market (Updated 2023)

The Bitcoin versus gold debate is continuing as the cryptocurrency's popularity remains strong, but savvy investors are recognizing that there are opportunities to capitalize on both markets.

Both Bitcoin and gold have emerged as stores of value after market disruptions associated with COVID-19, the Russia/Ukraine war and fears of a global recession. Each has the potential to provide lucrative benefits to investment portfolios.

However, while gold has a long history spanning millennia, Bitcoin has been around for just under 15 years, and has only been in the mainstream consciousness for around half that time. Additionally, investing in cryptocurrencies can seem daunting to investors new to the space or those less familiar with digital investing. These factors have left some market participants unsure of how to get exposure to this burgeoning market.

Keep reading...Show less
bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Crypto Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

2023 has brought more volatility for the cryptocurrency market, but these digital coins are holding their value.

So far this year, investors have had plenty to celebrate in terms of price moves. However, the stability of the cryptocurrency sector has been called into question with investigations into two leading crypto firms following the collapse of FTX last year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a review of the first half of 2023 in the world of digital currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien

Bitcoin Well CEO Eyes Increased Bitcoin Usability, Accessibility

Bitcoin usability will be important for the next 10 years, according to Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF) Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien.

“Ten years ago in 2013, when I set up the business, I was looking to make Bitcoin accessible and understood. Today, the understandability holds true, but Bitcoin is very accessible … I can have Bitcoin in my wallet in less than 30 seconds,” O’Brien said. “What we’re working on now is making Bitcoin usable.”

Bitcoin Well is shoring up its Bitcoin ecosystem, such as integrating card payments, to increase usability and accessibility, which O’Brien sees as important steps for the popular cryptocurrency.

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Anson Completes 3D Geological Model at Paradox Basin Lithium Projects

Melodiol Delivers Strong Start To Q3 Cy2023 With $1.6M In New Revenue And Confirmed POs

Drilling At Auld Creek Continues To Intersect A Broad Mineralised Zone

Infinity Secures San José Industrial Land

Related News

Resource Investing

Anson Completes 3D Geological Model at Paradox Basin Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

Drilling At Auld Creek Continues To Intersect A Broad Mineralised Zone

Resource Investing

Infinity Secures San José Industrial Land

Lithium Investing

Strong Soil Assay Results Further Define Targets At Gorge Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Drilling At Menzies Returns Multiple High Grade Gold Intersections Up To 39 G/T AU

Lithium Investing

Daniel Jimenez: Lithium Market to Remain Tight, Prices Could Be Higher by Year End

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

×