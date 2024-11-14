Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta November 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Super Company vision and a strategic bitcoin reserve fund.
Bitcoin Portal has become the nucleus of the Company, surpassing Bitcoin ATM revenue and growth potential
Bitcoin Well Infinite has seen tremendous growth in November thanks to the launch in the USA and abroad
Commitment to a strategic bitcoin reserve fund
Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company, is quoted as updating the Bitcoin Super Company vision in a shareholder address:
"This is an update to the Press Release dated February 21, 2024 titled Bitcoin Well PROVIDES PRELIMINARY YEAR END UPDATE AND BITCOIN SUPER COMPANY VISION (the "Bitcoin Super Company Release" or "the Release" or "the Bitcoin Super Company"). In the Release we highlighted the need to expand past being a Bitcoin ATM business, and highlighted the importance of the Bitcoin Portal as the catalyst to that expansion.
I am happy to report that The Bitcoin Portal is now the nucleus of our business, offering scale, growth and efficiency that is unmatched by any network of Bitcoin ATMs. We are thrilled with the user and revenue growth in the early stages of what looks like the most historic bitcoin bull run ever.
Today I want to speak directly to our shareholders and update you all on what Bitcoin Well intends to do with the growth and success of the Bitcoin Portal and subsequent business units. As I highlighted in the Bitcoin Super Company Release, I firmly believe that the future of our publicly traded company is to have subsidiary companies or business units all driving bitcoin adoption and safe bitcoin ownership. We have seen substantial success with the Bitcoin Well Infinite launch in the USA and abroad as our 3rd business unit (following the Bitcoin ATMs and the Bitcoin Portal).
These customers utilize Bitcoin Well Infinite for the white-glove-service experience when buying bitcoin directly to self custody. We anticipate continued growth in this area. We also anticipate continued growth to the Bitcoin Portal, currently approaching 28,000 total registrations across Canada and the USA.
This growth will provide the Company opportunities to expand our mission to enable independence, within the vision of the Bitcoin Super Company. Part of those opportunities will include paying down debt to increase cash-flow and enterprise value, as well as the potential investment into other profitable and adjacent businesses. However, I am excited to announce our commitment to a strategic bitcoin reserve fund as part of the Bitcoin Well treasury.
A strategic bitcoin reserve fund will allow Bitcoin Well to allocate excess working capital to the balance sheet denominated in bitcoin. We intend to eventually be able to add to this bitcoin reserve fund in "micro allocations", with portions of each transaction going to the reserve fund directly and automatically. This is the ultimate dollar cost average savings strategy and we believe there is no better asset to use than bitcoin.
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support over the last year. I am humbled to have the opportunity to continue to grow our business as we march towards our mission to enable independence."
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
