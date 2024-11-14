Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta November 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Super Company vision and a strategic bitcoin reserve fund.

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin Portal has become the nucleus of the Company, surpassing Bitcoin ATM revenue and growth potential

  • Bitcoin Well Infinite has seen tremendous growth in November thanks to the launch in the USA and abroad

  • Commitment to a strategic bitcoin reserve fund

CEO Shareholder Address

Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company, is quoted as updating the Bitcoin Super Company vision in a shareholder address:

"This is an update to the Press Release dated February 21, 2024 titled Bitcoin Well PROVIDES PRELIMINARY YEAR END UPDATE AND BITCOIN SUPER COMPANY VISION (the "Bitcoin Super Company Release" or "the Release" or "the Bitcoin Super Company"). In the Release we highlighted the need to expand past being a Bitcoin ATM business, and highlighted the importance of the Bitcoin Portal as the catalyst to that expansion.

I am happy to report that The Bitcoin Portal is now the nucleus of our business, offering scale, growth and efficiency that is unmatched by any network of Bitcoin ATMs. We are thrilled with the user and revenue growth in the early stages of what looks like the most historic bitcoin bull run ever.

Today I want to speak directly to our shareholders and update you all on what Bitcoin Well intends to do with the growth and success of the Bitcoin Portal and subsequent business units. As I highlighted in the Bitcoin Super Company Release, I firmly believe that the future of our publicly traded company is to have subsidiary companies or business units all driving bitcoin adoption and safe bitcoin ownership. We have seen substantial success with the Bitcoin Well Infinite launch in the USA and abroad as our 3rd business unit (following the Bitcoin ATMs and the Bitcoin Portal).

These customers utilize Bitcoin Well Infinite for the white-glove-service experience when buying bitcoin directly to self custody. We anticipate continued growth in this area. We also anticipate continued growth to the Bitcoin Portal, currently approaching 28,000 total registrations across Canada and the USA.

This growth will provide the Company opportunities to expand our mission to enable independence, within the vision of the Bitcoin Super Company. Part of those opportunities will include paying down debt to increase cash-flow and enterprise value, as well as the potential investment into other profitable and adjacent businesses. However, I am excited to announce our commitment to a strategic bitcoin reserve fund as part of the Bitcoin Well treasury.

A strategic bitcoin reserve fund will allow Bitcoin Well to allocate excess working capital to the balance sheet denominated in bitcoin. We intend to eventually be able to add to this bitcoin reserve fund in "micro allocations", with portions of each transaction going to the reserve fund directly and automatically. This is the ultimate dollar cost average savings strategy and we believe there is no better asset to use than bitcoin.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support over the last year. I am humbled to have the opportunity to continue to grow our business as we march towards our mission to enable independence."

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions, volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations, disruptions to the Company's technology network; inability to obtain financing; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements found in the Bitcoin Well MD&A.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

bitcoin wellbtcw:cctsxv:btcwtech investingTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results; Revenue Increased 57% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 12, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

New partnership enables Bitcoin Well Infinite to offer White Glove OTC Services to individuals for transactions of $50,000 and higher.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Portal. Canadians can now buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network with e-Transfer, recurring buy and Cash Vouchers. This completes the Lightning Network integration as Bitcoin Well all customers can also sell bitcoin and pay their bills with bitcoin on the Lightning Network.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team

Troy Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that following up on its aggressive plans to transition from an exploration company to a cash flow producing company by rapidly advancing its silica projects in North America and Mongolia, it has appointed, Yannis Tsitos, a professional with 35 years' international exploration mining experience and former BHP veteran, as President of the Company

Rana Vig, who to date has served both as President and CEO, owning more than 11% of the Company, will continue to provide his leadership as Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Targets Restart of Drilling at Tsagaan Zalaa

Troy Minerals Targets Restart of Drilling at Tsagaan Zalaa

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing development of the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia. With the next phase of drilling now underway, the Company aims to complete the minimum 1,000 meters cumulative drill program, the required threshold for its mining license submission. It should be noted that the silica mineralization at Tsagaan Zalaa is either outcropping or sub-outcropping, resulting is relatively shallow drilling campaigns. The Company expects to complete drilling before year-end, setting the stage for Troy's mining license submission

Located strategically near the Mongolian-Chinese border, the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project continues to present robust opportunities for growth in the silica sector, driven by rising demand from green technology and other high-tech industries. The Company remains focused on delivering the necessary operational milestones, aligning with its commitment to achieving first production in the coming year.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a shares for debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $9,453.40 in interest accrued up to September 30, 2024 on $300,000 of indebtedness with GreenCentre Canada (the "Indebtedness

The shares for debt settlement is pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) which will be followed by the Company issuing 115,285 common shares ("Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.082 per share to GreenCentre Canada. The terms of the Indebtedness permits the issuance of common shares to settle interest owing by the Company at a deemed issue price per share equal to the five day average closing price for the five days preceding the issuance of the shares and subject to TSXV approval pursuant to TSXV Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Troy Minerals Completes Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Completes Field Program at Table Mountain Silica Project

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain Silica Project, located 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C

The Company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property's Mount Wilson Formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property's extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

October 23, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the re-establishment of its drill camp at the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia. This milestone marks a key step in preparing for the final phase of the Company's 2024 drilling program, as Troy accelerates its efforts to unlock the potential of this high-purity silica asset.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Uranium Investing

Non-Compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Price Recovery Facing Uncertainty as Battery Chemistry Shifts Erode Demand

Gold Investing

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Resource Investing

Octava Selects Drilling Contractor for its Yallalong Antimony Project in Western Australia

Lithium Investing

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

graphite investing

Altech – $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

×