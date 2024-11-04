Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

Bitcoin Well Achieves Record Active Users and Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin Portal in October

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - November 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, announces +18% month over month growth in their active user rate, while processing nearly 5,000 revenue generating transactions, the highest number on the Bitcoin Portal in a single month.

In October, the Company achieved 1,529 active users, signalling 18% growth over September. This is a 23% increase from July 2024 and over 260% year over year.

Further, the Company now has over 5,280 customers that have made at least 1 revenue generating transaction on the Bitcoin Portal in the last 12 months. This is a yearly active user rate of roughly 20%. In other words, 1 in 5 customers that make a Bitcoin Well account make at least one transaction throughout the year, many of them making multiple in a 12 month period.

We are hopeful to see this trend and the high customer retention rate continue, which becomes more impactful as we continue to add more customer registrations each month. The Company added nearly 2,000 new customer registrations in the month of October for a total of nearly 27,000 total customer registrations currently signed up on the Bitcoin Portal as at the end of October.

"When you compare our monthly active user rate against our yearly active user rate you can really see how the Bitcoin Portal is positioned to grow," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "I think it's a testament to the fact that we have built an incredible platform that makes bitcoin in self custody easy to use. Word is getting out about our self custody bitcoin platform and we're ready to scale!"

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866 - ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×