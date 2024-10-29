Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

New partnership enables Bitcoin Well Infinite to offer White Glove OTC Services to individuals for transactions of $50,000 and higher.

Edmonton, Alberta October 29, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has entered into a partnership which allows Bitcoin Well to service its customers with large bitcoin transactions through its OTC desk, Bitcoin Well Infinite, in multiple countries.

Bitcoin Well Infinite offers a premium, white-glove service to customers who want to make large bitcoin transactions with an emphasis on self custody. This business unit is capable of serving customers in multiple countries such as Canada (which has been operating since 2021), most states in the United States of America, most countries in the EU and some South American countries. The key advancement for Bitcoin Well is a partnership that accepts international USD wires, sources liquidity for those regions and handles compliance responsibilities. Bitcoin Well is solely responsible for customer engagement and relationship building.

Customers interested in using Bitcoin Well Infinite will benefit from an Executive Bitcoin Advisor walking them through the process of buying large quantities of bitcoin and storing it safely in self custody. Reach out to the Bitcoin Well Infinite team at otc@bitcoinwell.com or visit bitcoinwell.com/infinite .

"I am very excited to introduce more of the world to Bitcoin Well" said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "We have seen our Infinite customers in Canada value our strong bitcoin knowledge and emphasis on self custody. I believe the rest of the world will appreciate what we have to offer."

BTC Sessions and Simply Bitcoin Share Issuances

Further to the press release dated April 2, 2024, the Company has issued 541,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.12 per share to Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions, in exchange for USD$48,000 of services provided under the sponsorship agreement, previously announced on April 2, 2024. The services were provided by Ben Perrin to Bitcoin Well from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Further to the press release dated February 29, 2024, the Company has issued 1,428,459 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.085 per share to Simply Bitcoin in exchange for USD$90,000 of services provided under the sponsorship agreement, previously announced on February 29, 2024. The services were provided by Simply Bitcoin to Bitcoin Well from March 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024.

The above share issuances remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, outlook and the benefits and effects of utilizing an executive bitcoin advisor. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Portal. Canadians can now buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network with e-Transfer, recurring buy and Cash Vouchers. This completes the Lightning Network integration as Bitcoin Well all customers can also sell bitcoin and pay their bills with bitcoin on the Lightning Network.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the ability for customers in Canada to pay their household bills and credit cards with bitcoin on the Lightning Network, as well as the achievement of 21,000 unique users signed up to the Bitcoin Portal.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 10, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Bitcoin Portal volumes have grown by over 87% in Q2 2024 (CAD ~$16.85 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$9 million) . With Bitcoin Portal volumes in the USA growing by over 260% in Q2 (CAD ~$0.4 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$0.11 million) .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 3, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Auto Convert bitcoin addresses, which will give customers in the USA the ability to automatically convert bitcoin in their personal bitcoin wallets to dollars in their bank accounts in one single action, as well as the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting results.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×