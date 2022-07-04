BiotechInvesting News

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted a total of 1,360,000 stock options to consultants and employees. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.24 per share for a term of 10 years and will vest as follow-:

Dr. Zaki Rakib, Director of the Company, has agreed to cancel a total of 4,343,800 stock options previously issued to him on March 23, 2021. The Company now has more available options to attract and retain future employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the Company by affording them the opportunity to acquire an interest in BHSC through options granted under the Incentive Option Plan.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & DirectorPhone: 1 (604) 622-1186Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

  • Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
  • His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Silo Wellness Inc.

Silo Wellness Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,268,237 common shares.

Silo Wellness Requests Oregon Property Owner Expressions of Interest for Collaborating on Psilocybin Licensing; Other Corporate Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announces a request for expressions of interests from Oregon property owners who may be considering participation in the regulatory regime under Oregon Ballot Measure 109. "With Silo Wellness as the only publicly traded psychedelic company with legal psychedelic retreat experience and a strong connection to Oregon, we believe we are well positioned to collaborate with other Oregonians interested in participating in this burgeoning market," stated Silo Wellness founder and Oregon lawyer Mike Arnold.

"Over the past months we have been touring properties with owners and realtors and have really turned up our search for properties that may be suitable for Oregon psilocybin as we await the final rules from the Oregon Health Authority," Mr. Arnold continued. "However, I also know that there are many property owners who may believe they are sitting on an ideal property for a facility with no interest in selling, but they may not have the legal expertise, network, or capital to make it happen. It is our goal to leverage our platform to help empower Oregonians who may each have a piece of the puzzle - facilitation experience, business experience, property, capital, or a passion for the medicine - and bring them together to help make this industry by Oregonians for Oregonians."

Silo Wellness Issues Shareholder Letter and Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, announced today that Silo Wellness founder and chairman of the board of directors Mike Arnold is assuming the role of the Company's interim chief executive officer to continue to lead the Company through its planned acquisition of Dyscovry Science Ltd. and in its planned Oregon psilocybin business objectives. The Company and former CEO Douglas K. Gordon have agreed to Mr. Gordon stepping down as CEO, but he will remain involved in the business, including pursuit of global distribution opportunities for sales of Marley One. During his tenure at Silo Wellness, Mr. Gordon was responsible for the creation of the Marley One global mushroom brand in collaboration with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley and for launching psychedelic retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a first for a publicly traded company. He also led the Company through its public listing in March of 2021 and two major financings. The Board would like to thank him for his leadership over the past two years.

CEO Mike Arnold founded Silo Wellness in 2018 and was CEO from inception until August 2020. He is an experienced Oregon trial attorney (complex criminal defense and commercial litigation). As the Company's president and chairman of the board of directors, he has been responsible for the Company's Ontario Securities Commission and Canadian Securities Exchange compliance, investor relations, financing, and corporate development. In the last five years he has successfully raised over $12M for his startups.

Optimi Health Finalizes Partnership and Psilocybin Supply Agreement With ATMA Journey Centers

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploratory supply agreement with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA"), a privately held facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and practitioner training services for palliative care and mental health conditions based in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company has finalized an agreement which will supply psilocybin products to ATMA for future therapist initiatives and supply requirements.

Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Filament Health ("Filament") (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company.

Optimi has been engaged by Filament to supply psilocybin mushrooms cultivated in Optimi's recently inaugurated 20,000 square foot EU-GMP Princeton, British Columbia facility in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies for potential drug development, testing, and analysis by Filament's research team.

Silo Wellness to Create a Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research Portfolio with Proposed Acquisition of Dyscovry Science

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has executed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd., a Toronto-based biotechnology company. Dyscovry focuses on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome. With Dyscovry's research collaboration with Canadian federal government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotechnological process for the production of psilocybin and its potentially novel molecule derivatives.

"We have been working with Brad Dottin and his team at Dyscovry for almost a year now planning this transaction," commented Mike Arnold, Silo Wellness's president and founder. "We have watched the psychedelic market get pummeled as many have been chasing the 'me too' pharma deals, while we stayed focused on preparing for Oregon adult use with a successful Jamaican retreat model while, in the background, working on this unique opportunity. For the first time under one roof, a publicly traded company will provide psychedelic healing right now through Jamaican psychedelic wellness retreats while at the same time innovating the 'what's next' for psychedelic pharmaceutical healing. As an Oregon attorney who founded Silo Wellness in 2018 with the goal of preparing for psilocybin legalization in Oregon, I wanted to ensure that natural psychedelics were never locked up solely behind a pharmacy window controlled by corporations. Our planned acquisition of Dyscovry shows that traditional medicines can coexist alongside modern scientific innovation."

