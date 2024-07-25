Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

First Patient Enrolled in CHM CDH17 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first participant has been enrolled in the Phase 1/2 multi-centre clinical trial for CHM CDH17 cell therapy.

The Phase 1/2 trial (NCT06055439) is a two-stage study designed to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose of CHM CDH17 and evaluate its safety and objective response rate in patients with advanced colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and intestinal neuroendocrine tumours.

“This is great progress for this first-in-human study for bowel cancer patients with significant unmet need; congratulations to the CHM team and our investigational sites on this milestone.” said Dr Rebecca McQualter, Chief Operating Officer of Chimeric Therapeutics.

“It is exciting to see the advancement from the development of the CDH17 CAR T technology in our laboratory to the enrollment of the first patient in this Phase 1/2 study,” said Xianxin Hua, MD, PhD, Professor of Cancer Biology in Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, an investigator at the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute and a Harrington Scholar Innovator.

Additional clinical trial sites are anticipated to open in the second half of 2024.

ABOUT CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS

Chimeric Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer. We believe that cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer, not just delay disease progression.

To bring that promise to life for more patients, Chimeric’s world class team of cell therapy pioneers and experts is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of the most innovative and promising cell therapies.

Chimeric currently has a diversified portfolio that includes first in class autologous CAR T cell therapies and best in class allogeneic NK cell therapies. Chimeric assets are being developed across multiple different disease areas in oncology with 3 current clinical programs and plans to open additional clinical programs in 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chimeric Therapeutics Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Successful Maiden Dosing of TRP-8803 (IV-Infused Psilocin) Completed in Global First

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of an innovative and scalable intravenous-infused psilocin formulation which may be used in conjunction with psychotherapy to address significant unmet medical needs, is pleased to advise that it has successfully and safely completed the world’s first participant dosing using TRP-8803 (IV-infused psilocin) in a patient in Adelaide, South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

  • Bexicaserin achieved an overall median seizure reduction of 56.1% in countable motor seizures over an approximate 6-month treatment period; participants randomized to the PACIFIC placebo group achieved a median seizure reduction of 57.3%
  • Favorable safety and tolerability results observed
  • 100% of participants who completed the PACIFIC Study entered the OLE
  • End of Phase 2 Meeting scheduled for this summer

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing 52-week open-label extension of the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352) in participants ages 12-65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies.

"We are thrilled to see a sustained, durable response in seizure reduction and a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a broad range of DEE patients. Additionally, we saw compelling seizure reduction in the PACIFIC placebo patients who transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE. These data provide further support to bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

SZN-043 is a novel biotherapeutic shown to potentiate Wnt signaling and induce proliferation of hepatocytes in preclinical models

Treatment with SZN-043 in the Phase 1a trial was safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with a history of liver cirrhosis

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,001,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.25 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $6.249 per share, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. on June 12, 2024, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2024 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Initial Phase 2 Data for Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir Combination for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

97% SVR12 Rate Observed with 8 Weeks of Treatment in Lead-In Cohort of HCV-Infected Patients in Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Study

EASL Presentations Continue to Support Best-in-Class Potential with High Antiviral Potency, Short Treatment Duration, Low Risk of Drug Interaction and High Barrier to Resistance

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×