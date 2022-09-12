Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th .
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
"We are excited to highlight today's innovators from the life science sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform for these companies to engage and broaden their investor base."
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.
The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.
As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
In December 2021, the company released the news that it has now grown a significant amount (10kg) of cannabis biomass, all grown in proprietary bioreactors and without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.
BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. In 2021, BioHarvest recorded US$2.4 million worth of sales orders for VINIA®, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020. The growth is driven by a growing customer base in Israel, and a successful ecommerce launch of VINIA® in the USA. The projected revenue this year is between US$5 million to US7 million, which represents a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021.
VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA.com website in a 400-milligram daily dose after BioHarvest made it possible to also make VINIA® available online in the United States, the world's largest market for nutraceutical supplements.
At present, BioHarvest is unstoppable in disrupting industries with unique products and solutions. After VINIA®'s immense sales success, the company has trademarked its proprietary non-GMO biotech platform technology called "Bio-Plant CELLicitation™," replacing "BioFarming".
In an interview, BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel talked about Bio-Plant CELLicitation™, a platform technology growing plant cells in industrial-scale bioreactors and eliciting specific molecules to produce unique botanical compounds with high human utility value. Accoridng to Sobel, the unique platform technology allows them to grow full-spectrum, non-GMO cannabis.
""We can play in so many different areas, not just nutraceuticals, not just the cannabinoid space, but in many other areas where we're able to bring the power of the plant to the people," Sobel said.
Company Highlights
Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success
Management Team
Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board
Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.
Ilan Sobel – CEO
Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.
Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO
With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.
David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations
David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.
Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser
Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.
Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development
Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.
Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs
Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.
Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board
Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.
David Tsur – Advisor
Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.
He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.
Steven Lehrer – Advisor
Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.
Chris Hadfield - Advisor
Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
The Business Intelligence Group has named BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) as a winner of its 2022 Sustainability Leadership Award. The Business Intelligence Group seeks out and rewards those with vision, creativity and persistence, all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals across the globe. The awards programs rely on industry leaders who volunteer to read, score and judge nominations.
"By delivering the benefits of plants using a fraction of the energy, water, and land that agriculture would, we see the potential for conserving valuable global resources at a game-changing scale," said BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel. "We are gratified to have our sustainability efforts recognized and we are honoured to be among a distinguished list of multiple industries' leaders."
Sustainability is inherent to BioHarvest's Plant CELLicitation platform technology. For example, when applied to indoor Cannabis cultivation, BioHarvest's process delivers the following unrivaled results (based on estimated internal benchmarking at scale versus New Frontiers Data Set for indoor Cannabis operations):
Water usage - 54x more cannabis grown per gallon of water utilized as compared to indoor cultivation
Electricity Productivity - 8x more Cannabis grown per kilowatt hour
Land Usage - 19x more Cannabis output per square metre per 12 months
BioHarvest's sustainability achievements for its platform Bio Plant CELLicitation technology have been accomplished by a diverse Research and Development team comprised of five Israeli female scientists with Ph.D. degrees and led by Dr. Yochi Hagay, the co-founder and CTO of the Company.
"My team and I are so proud that we have developed a technology platform that has the ability to not only deliver critical plant metabolites that the human body needs, without growing the plant, but it does so in a way that protects the planet for many generations to come," stated Dr. Hagay.
"We are proud to reward and recognize BioHarvest Sciences for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"
Earlier this year, the company announced its ability to produce full-spectrum cannabis in its industrial scale bioreactors, while using approximately 95% less land than agriculture would use to achieve comparable output. This breakthrough in the cannabis industry also combats the two biggest challenges in growth: product consistency and cleanliness.
As part of its long-term sustainability vision, BioHarvest also has its eyes on space. Recently bringing on astronaut Chris Hadfield as an advisor, the company also has a formal partnership with SpaceTango to explore the effects of micro gravity on plant cells and to explore the potential role of its technology supporting space travel and human settlements in space.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that the Sustainability benchmarks cited in this release are based on industry averages for indoor cannabis cultivation as reported by New Frontiers Data reporting (to 2021) as compared to internal measurements conducted by the BioHarvest Sciences team, which have not been validated by a 3rd party.
All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the first multimedia campaign for VINIA™ in the USA, Phase 1. The company is scaling up its US marketing in line with a 2022 growth plan that aims for significant growth in sales orders following commercial entry in 2021.
"We are delighted to launch our first integrated marketing campaign aimed at expanding our loyal customer base here in the USA," said CEO Ilan Sobel, in New York for the launch. "Bringing our new 20 Ton production facility online was integral to scaling global VINIA™ supply, so this marketing launch is testament to the entire VINIA™ team's coordinated dedication to making it happen."
The initial phase will include TV and online advertising with a special focus on Christian programming, which includes TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network, the world's largest religious-based television network). As part of the sponsorship agreement with TBN, Sobel will appear on the network's flagship shows hosted by Eric Metaxas and Mike Huckabee, with all content to be supported by advertising and educational online content.
New 60-second VINIA™ commercials were created specifically for the TBN campaign, to start Aug 15, 2022 (View example here)
The campaign underscores VINIA's concept of "Cellular Nutrition" and the benefits of increased blood flow, bringing in Sobel and members of his own family.
"I am inspired every day to hear from our customer community on ways that VINIA™ is improving their health," Sobel said. "We measure our success by our ability to make significant positive impact to people's lives, and as such our products' efficacy is proven not only in the clinical trials but also on a daily basis with VINIA's users."
See this link for a review of the impact on three generations of the Sobel family.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. There is no assurance that the company will achieve significant growth in sales orders as this would require that the marketing campaign is successful which is subject to uncertainty, particularly the response of target audiences to the campaign. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed.
All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".
"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."
The BioHarvest Sciences Executive team holds regular online meetings to maintain close ties with the US investment community. All interested media and investors are invited to contact info@bioharvest.com for information on the Company's next interactive event. For more detail on 2022 progress, the July 7, Q2 Shareholder Update focuses on the Company's scale-up plans in the US for its VINIA product, and the market entry strategy for the Company's cannabis products. The recording of that event is available here: https://bioharvest.com/investors/
About the OTCQB Market
The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB® quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of BioHarvest products will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.
In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.
"Teaming up with BioHarvest Sciences from the get-go was a strategic diversification of our product portfolio to include on-trend and high-end functional ingredients" stated Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods. "We have identified major end customers who can appreciate the value of the scientific and clinical based Nutraceuticals from BioHarvest and are convinced of the prospects of integrating these into their offerings to consumers".
VINIA® is now being designed and tested in multiple products by major US brands covering a wide gamut of applications such as coffee, tea, yoghurt, nutrition bars, and nutritional beverages.
Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, commented "We made a sound decision in September 2020 to partner with Batory. This partnership reflected their vote of confidence in the scientifically and clinically proven advantages of BHSC's technology and portfolio of unique products. Batory has been a great partner to help us drive the required disruption in the nutraceutical ingredients industry. This latest purchase order is just the beginning of what is a mutually beneficial long-term relationship and we look forward to partnering with Batory on our journey for VINIA® to be included as a strategic ingredient in major brands in the nutraceutical, and food & beverage industries. "
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
For further information, please contact: Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186 Email: dave@bioharvest.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that our products will be integrated into products by major US brands as this will depend on successful testing by them of our products and any products which may integrate our products and the assessment of the potential market acceptance of such products which is uncertain. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.
BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.
"Our strong Q2 results demonstrate our consistent growth and represent a validation of our major assumptions and performance so far," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "BioHarvest's strategy of growth remains well intact and its performance on all fronts validates its leadership in plant-based bio-technology."
Q2 sales orders in the US reached USD 376k (representing 460% growth over Q2 2021 and 21% growth over Q1 2022). The US sales metrics were extremely healthy and demonstrate steady improvement. For example, customer Average Revenue per Unit for the last 6 months was USD 229 compared to over the last 12 months at USD 198. The percentage of 3 month or greater subscriptions increased from 56% of the subscription mix in Q1, 2021 to 76% for Q2, 2022. In addition, VINIA® continues to achieve a best-in class verified customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 with over 700 verified reviews, demonstrating a high level of customer satisfaction. These strong results were delivered through the 2nd quarter as the Company continued to manage US VINIA® sales orders in line with production capacity constraints, which will be further alleviated early in the 2nd half of 2022 with the increased manufacturing scale of the new 20 ton/year facility, enabling increased inventory to flow through to the US market.
The Israeli market continued to demonstrate increased consumer adoption of VINIA® and delivered USD 571k (39% growth over Q1 2021 and 26% growth from Q1 2022). Total Customers in Israel grew at a record 51% in Q2 2022 over Q1 2022. It is also noteworthy that June saw the highest ever "average spend per order" of USD 203.
The second half of the 2022 marketing plan includes the addition of influencer endorsements, customer referral programs and affiliate programs as well as a focused approach addressing key lucrative market segments such as the Christian evangelical market. Given the above marketing activity, B2B pipeline opportunities and the release of the VINIA® manufacturing bottle neck, the Company is reiterating its 2022 sales orders guidance of USD 5M-7M representing a 2.5-3.5X growth over 2021.
"I look back with satisfaction at our achievements in H1 2022 and look forward with enthusiasm to H2 2022. The accomplishments of H1 2022 give me the confidence in delivering strong results in H2 2022 and to continue to fuel our growth engines, as I have articulated consistently several times to the market and to our investors." Sobel said. "I am equally satisfied and enthusiastic for how the unique, highly differentiated composition of our Cannabis is opening the doors for the partnership discussions with Multi State Operators in the US."
Q2 2022 Shareholder Update
BioHarvest invites all interested investors and media to the Q2 BioHarvest Shareholder Update at 2PM EST July 7th, 2022. The online meeting will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel and will feature a live Q&A session. Free registration to the event is available here:
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.
All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co .
GOAT's Management encourages all shareholders to visit the website and explore its redesign initiatives.
ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES
GOAT Industries is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.
The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated February 15, 2022), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order
Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase
Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MunnWorks , received a purchase order for approximately $1.5 million for domestic production of furniture and mirrors for installation at a luxury resort located in Orlando, Florida.
Max Munn, President and Director of Applied UV and MunnWorks, stated, "This order further validates our strategic decision to acquire domestic production to mitigate risks related to supply chain and import tariffs. Our domestic production capabilities were a key differentiator in securing this win. We are increasingly encouraged by the additional opportunities we are pursuing with a number of hotel operators for installations across the United States. We have a number of active projects in our recently acquired 100,000 square foot facility in the 'model room' phase with well-known, luxury hotel franchises that amount to approximately $8 million in incremental sales from new clients in the coming months, in addition to ordinary recurring sales."
John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This win also provides us with a compelling opportunity to leverage the synergies between our Hospitality and Disinfection segments. Hotel operators are vigilant in their commitment to providing a safe and sterilized environment for their guests. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SteriLumen , will be providing proprietary Airocide™ air sterilization systems on a test basis in conjunction with the new furnishings. We are confident the hotel operators will quickly understand the value our proprietary, photo-catalytic oxidation technology can provide to the hotel guest experience."
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and MunnWorks, LLC ("MunnWorks"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide™ Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)is pleased to announce Gordon Food Service Canada (GFS) as a National Distributor of our popular PlanteinTM plant-based products
GFS has eleven (11) Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated four hundred (400) Sales Representatives. GFS has listed seven (7) Plantein plant-based SKUs for the Canadian market including PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Crispy Burger; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Filet.
GFS has been in operation for over 125 years and is the largest family-owned foodservice business in North America. GFS distributes to restaurants ranging from single locations to multi-national chains, as well as organizations such as universities, healthcare facilities, hotels and stadiums.
Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna states. "We are proud to have GFS list and distribute our PlanteinTM plant-based products. With GFS listing our product nationally, they will strategically have PlanteinTM plant-based products accessible for new customers wanting to include plant-based items on their menu. This will be a cornerstone to building our business across Canada and allow us to target larger national companies."
Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "In addition to securing GFS as a National Distributor, Naturally Splendid will be presenting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Gordon Food Service Food Show in Vancouver on September 21, 2022. Our contracted food brokers, Tri-Elite Marketing (www.trielitemarketing.ca), will showcase our PlanteinTM products to GFS's extensive network of customers. This is a significant opportunity for Naturally Splendid as it will allow the Company to interact directly with some of GFS' most prominent clients building on the success of the Denny's Restaurants national program in Canada that GFS services."
Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.
Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.
Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.
In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.
The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.
Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.
NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.
"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."
The details about the presentation and session Information are as follows:
Title: An off-the-shelf personalized cellular approach to immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Abstract Number: 257 Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .
Safe Harbor
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.
Figure 1- Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement.
"Achieving the certification of ISO 9001:2015 quality management system is a reflection of the focus of the entire team to become best-in-class in the industry. The integration of this quality management system with customer demands and consumer needs, combined with pace-setting engineering is the perfect basis for achieving our goal to become a cost leader in our global operating environment," stated Jo Verstappen, Managing Director of FCP NV.
"I want to congratulate our Belgium team for this tremendous accomplishment; they have worked tirelessly to maintain our development schedule and expand our product development into fuel cell generators," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. "Achieving ISO 9001 certification represents another key milestone in AFCP's journey, and provides important third-party validation of the Company's emphasis and unwavering commitment to reliability, quality assurance and safety."
About ISO 9001:2015
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach. For more information on the standards, please visit www.iso.org .
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.
AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.
Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.
AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.
Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.