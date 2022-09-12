Life Science NewsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3KPH82S

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are excited to highlight today's innovators from the life science sector," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform for these companies to engage and broaden their investor base."

September 15 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Starpharma Holdings Limited OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL
10:30 AM VolitionRx Limited NYSE: VNRX
11:00 AM aTyr Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq: LIFE
11:30 AM Cloud DX Inc. OTCQB: CDXFF | TSX-V: CDX
12:00 PM Cytonics Corporation Private
12:30 PM BioHarvest Sciences Inc. OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC
1:00 PM NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NYSE American: NBY
1:30 PM Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. OTC Pink: BWVI
2:00 PM Aethlon Medical, Inc. Nasdaq: AEMD
2:30 PM Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq: CLBS
3:00 PM HealthBeacon PLC OTCQX: HBCNF | Euronext Dublin: HBCN
3:30 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc OTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Business Intelligence Group Awards BioHarvest Sciences with the Prestigious Sustainability Leadership Award

  • The award recognizes the sustainability impact of BioHarvest's Bio Plant CELLicitation technology, which enables industrial production of plant metabolites without growing the plant itself
  • BioHarvest Sciences receives the award with other industry thought leaders such as AstraZeneca, Agilent, and Honeywell

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/136029_b77540d5d49ee908_002.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6168/136029_b77540d5d49ee908_002full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Launches First Major United States Marketing Campaign

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the first multimedia campaign for VINIA™ in the USA, Phase 1. The company is scaling up its US marketing in line with a 2022 growth plan that aims for significant growth in sales orders following commercial entry in 2021.

"We are delighted to launch our first integrated marketing campaign aimed at expanding our loyal customer base here in the USA," said CEO Ilan Sobel, in New York for the launch. "Bringing our new 20 Ton production facility online was integral to scaling global VINIA™ supply, so this marketing launch is testament to the entire VINIA™ team's coordinated dedication to making it happen."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Receives the Largest Ever VINIA Purchase Order from BATORY Foods

  • Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
  • Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
  • Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.

In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co .

GOAT's Management encourages all shareholders to visit the website and explore its redesign initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. has announced a name change to GOAT Industries Ltd.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on September 12, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Applied UV Receives $1.5 Million Purchase Order to Provide Premium Furnishings for Luxury Resort in Orlando

Implementing Our Strategy of Acquiring New Domestic Manufacturing Capabilities has been Validated with this Significant Purchase Order

Expects Incremental Sales Over the Near Term of up to Approximately $8 Million from Projects Currently Being Expedited Through the Model Room Phase

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gordon Food Service Lists Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)is pleased to announce Gordon Food Service Canada (GFS) as a National Distributor of our popular PlanteinTM plant-based products

GFS has eleven (11) Distribution Centres across Canada with an estimated four hundred (400) Sales Representatives. GFS has listed seven (7) Plantein plant-based SKUs for the Canadian market including PlanteinTM Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Crispy Burger; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Filet.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

