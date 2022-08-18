Life Science NewsInvesting News

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has announced the first multimedia campaign for VINIA™ in the USA, Phase 1. The company is scaling up its US marketing in line with a 2022 growth plan that aims for significant growth in sales orders following commercial entry in 2021.

"We are delighted to launch our first integrated marketing campaign aimed at expanding our loyal customer base here in the USA," said CEO Ilan Sobel, in New York for the launch. "Bringing our new 20 Ton production facility online was integral to scaling global VINIA™ supply, so this marketing launch is testament to the entire VINIA™ team's coordinated dedication to making it happen."

The initial phase will include TV and online advertising with a special focus on Christian programming, which includes TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network, the world's largest religious-based television network). As part of the sponsorship agreement with TBN, Sobel will appear on the network's flagship shows hosted by Eric Metaxas and Mike Huckabee, with all content to be supported by advertising and educational online content.

New 60-second VINIA™ commercials were created specifically for the TBN campaign, to start Aug 15, 2022 (View example here)

The campaign underscores VINIA's concept of "Cellular Nutrition" and the benefits of increased blood flow, bringing in Sobel and members of his own family.

"I am inspired every day to hear from our customer community on ways that VINIA™ is improving their health," Sobel said. "We measure our success by our ability to make significant positive impact to people's lives, and as such our products' efficacy is proven not only in the clinical trials but also on a daily basis with VINIA's users."

See this link for a review of the impact on three generations of the Sobel family.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bioharvestbhsc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BioHarvestSciences
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bioharvestsciences/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRJWztmLoycsLFWqwXAzAw

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. There is no assurance that the company will achieve significant growth in sales orders as this would require that the marketing campaign is successful which is subject to uncertainty, particularly the response of target audiences to the campaign. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134209

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest SciencesCSE:BHSCEmerging Tech Investing
BHSC:CNX
CSE:BHSC

BioHarvest Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Receives the Largest Ever VINIA Purchase Order from BATORY Foods

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Receives the Largest Ever VINIA Purchase Order from BATORY Foods

  • Purchase order of 1,000 kg for prompt delivery to support the growing demand for VINIA®
  • Pipeline of 6 major customers testing VINIA® for inclusion in their final products
  • Favorable terms of Purchase Order reflect the increasing value of the product and substantially contribute to BioHarvest's top line

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced that Batory Foods (Batory) has placed a purchase order for 1,000 kg of VINIA®, to be delivered by end of December 2022. Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA, is one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and food and beverage ingredient segments of the market. Batory is the exclusive B2B distributor of BioHarvest's Nutraceuticals and expected Hemp based Cannabis products in the US.

In addition to the significant size of this purchase order, it also carries more favorable financial terms for BioHarvest in reflection of the higher B2B wholesale price of VINIA® in the market and reflects the willingness of end customers to pay higher pricing for VINIA® when utilizing VINIA® as a key ingredient in their respective products. The adoption of VINIA® by the US market is evidenced by the sales growth and projections described in the Company's July 5th, 2022, news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results with Major Achievements on All Fronts

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

  • Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
  • His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Auditor Appointment

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Change of Auditor Appointment

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") has changed its appointed auditor from Baker Tilly WM LLP ("Former Auditor") to Zeifmans LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective August 5th, 2022. DGTL Holdings Inc. board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective August 5th, 2022, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and filed on SEDAR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

GMG Announces Phase 1 Expansion Project to Graphene Manufacturing Facility for Energy Saving Products and Batteries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has taken a Final Investment Decision ("FID") on Phase 1 of its graphene manufacturing expansion project. The expansion project includes an executed 5 year lease to expand total office and warehouse space to 3,500 square metres, the next generation of the Company's proprietary graphene production technology with enhanced automation, a micro-grid with energy storage component to improve commercial and environmental electricity supply for the production process, and an infrastructure corridor to allow rapid scaling of further graphene manufacturing capacity during future phases of the graphene manufacturing expansion project. The project will be managed and executed by the Company's engineers with Wood engineering (the Company's graphene manufacturing scaling engineering service supplier) providing safety, assurance and design review services.

Following positive potential customer feedback from G+AI battery coin cell prototype testing, and ongoing enhancements to the Company's unique graphene production process, the Company believes enhanced and expanded production facilities are now appropriate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a " Consideration Share ") issued at a deemed price of $0.039 per share to the existing shareholders of Kojo (collectively, the " Vendors "). Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

Furthermore, the Vendors are eligible to earn up to an additional 30,000,000 Consideration Shares upon the realization of the following performance milestones by Kojo within 36 months from the date of closing:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR Flow, the combined heat and power ("CHP") brand of the Company, is advancing a CHP project of approximately $2.2 million in capital for a condominium in mid-town Toronto, Canada (the " CHP Project "). The CHP Project is expected to generate more than $16 million in total revenue for PWWR Flow over a 25-year Energy Service Agreement ( "ESA ") timeframe.

"Our PWWR Flow brand is positioned to deliver more immediate revenue and contribute to earnings for AFCP as a complement to our longer-term, hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cells ", commented Frank Carnevale, CEO. "We are actively moving through our $50 million sales pipeline of CHP projects, and we have already begun discussions to grow beyond it."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Publicly Files a Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Registered Offering in the United States and Dual-Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

KWESST Publicly Files a Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Proposed Registered Offering in the United States and Dual-Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of common units, consisting of one common share and a warrant to purchase one common share, and pre-funded units, consisting of a pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share and a warrant to purchase one common share (the "Offering"). The number of units and price range for the proposed Offering have yet to be determined. The Offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other customary conditions. Contingent on the closing of the Offering, KWESST has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "KWE" and the warrants offered in the Offering under the ticker symbol "KWESW".

ThinkEquity will serve as sole book-running manager for the proposed Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a "prospectus" in any Province or Territory of Canada under applicable Canadian securities legislation and has not been reviewed by any securities regulatory authority in any Province or Territory of Canada. No offer of securities to the public is being made in any Province or Territory of Canada. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Advances $2.2 Million CHP Capital Project for Toronto Condo Featuring 25 Years of Expected Revenue Generation

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that PWWR Flow, the combined heat and power ("CHP") brand of the Company, is advancing a CHP project of approximately $2.2 million in capital for a condominium in mid-town Toronto, Canada (the " CHP Project "). The CHP Project is expected to generate more than $16 million in total revenue for PWWR Flow over a 25-year Energy Service Agreement ( "ESA ") timeframe.

"Our PWWR Flow brand is positioned to deliver more immediate revenue and contribute to earnings for AFCP as a complement to our longer-term, hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cells ", commented Frank Carnevale, CEO. "We are actively moving through our $50 million sales pipeline of CHP projects, and we have already begun discussions to grow beyond it."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×