BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "CNVCF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is an important step to increase US investor access to BioHarvest Sciences, and it provides US investors an additional level of transparency as we expand both our investor base and our customer base in North America." Stated CEO Ilan Sobel. "We will continue to work on expanding our global visibility to investors to match the commercial entry of our products into new markets."

The BioHarvest Sciences Executive team holds regular online meetings to maintain close ties with the US investment community. All interested media and investors are invited to contact info@bioharvest.com for information on the Company's next interactive event. For more detail on 2022 progress, the July 7, Q2 Shareholder Update focuses on the Company's scale-up plans in the US for its VINIA product, and the market entry strategy for the Company's cannabis products. The recording of that event is available here: https://bioharvest.com/investors/

About the OTCQB Market

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB® quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CNVCF.

BioHarvest Sciences will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as "BHSC" and on Frankfurt as "8MV".

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director 
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of BioHarvest products will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

