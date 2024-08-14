Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TrivarX

Positive results from Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) Study

TrivarX Limited (‘the Company’) (ASX: TRI) is pleased to announce positive top-line results from the Company’s recently completed Phase 2 Sleep Signal Analysis for Current Major Depressive Episode (SAMDE) study utilising its proprietary AI-backed algorithm, MEB-001. MEB-001 uses EEG and ECG signals recorded during sleep to identify current Major Depressive Episode (cMDE).

Highlights:

  • Analysis of 400 patients in Phase 2 SAMDE study for current Major Depressive Episode (cMDE) study utilising MEB-001
  • MEB-001 is TrivarX’s proprietary AI-driven algorithm which can assist with the effective screening of a cMDE
  • MEB-001 performance results from Phase 2 SAMDE study reported high performance, marking a significant achievement in the Company:
    • Sensitivity: 87% (95% CI 73-95%)
    • Specificity: 72% (95% CI 66-77%)
    • Positive Predictive Value: 35% (95% CI 27-45%)
    • Negative Predictive Value: 97% (95% CI 93-99%)
  • Results provide strong validation of MEB-001’s ability to assist in the screening and diagnosis of a cMDE – a condition which is commonly misdiagnosed
  • There is currently no screening undertaken for cMDE in sleep centres in the US or globally, representing a major commercial opportunity for TrivarX
  • Results advance TRI’s aim to become the first depression screening tool used in clinical practice in sleep centres

There is a well-established connection between mental health conditions, such as depression, and sleep disturbances. People with insomnia may have a tenfold higher risk of developing cMDE and among people with depression, 75% of sufferers have trouble falling or staying asleepi. Furthermore, misdiagnosis of major depressive disorder is estimated at upwards of 65% in the USii. Despite this, depression screening is not routinely included in sleep studies, even though up to 21% of people undergoing a sleep study have depressioniii.

Positive results from SAMDE study highlight MEB-001’s significant potential:

The objective of the study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT05708222) was to use MEB-001 to detect the likelihood of a cMDE using Clinician Reporting Outcomes (CRO) assessment in individuals referred to a sleep clinic. A total of 400 patients were recruited across 15 sleep centres in the US. Out of these, 73 patients were excluded due to incomplete data or a split night/titration sleep study. MEB-001 also automatically identified 32 patients with significant anomalies in their sleep data. Notably, the MEB-001 algorithm was locked prior to the analysis ensuring no data from Phase 2 was used in its training.

Analysis of the results showed that MEB-001 reported promising performance across key parameters including sensitivity of 87% (95% CI 73-96%), specificity of 72% (95% CI 66-77%), positive predictive value (PPV) of 35% (95% CI 27-45%) and negative predictive value (NPV) of 97% (95% CI 93-99%) (refer table below).

These results provide considerable validation of MEB-001 and its ability in the screening and diagnosis of a current Major Depressive Episode (cMDE) in test subjects.

Management commentary:

Non-executive Chairman, David Trimboli said: “We are very excited to share the results from our Phase2 study, which highlight the effectiveness of MEB-001 in screening for cMDE. This is underscored by the significant increase in sensitivity coming from recent improvements to the underlying algorithm, which was increased from 71% in Phase 1, to 87% in Phase 2 – demonstrating that the algorithm can successfully identify more people with cMDE. Our very high NPV validates MEB-001’s potential as a screening test, with the likelihood of having depression when testing negative to be less than 3%.

“There is currently no screening undertaken for cMDE in sleep centres in the US or globally. Our most recent results reaffirm the potential of MEB-001 to become the first depression screening tool used in clinical practice in sleep centres and marks a significant achievement in the Company’s history.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from TrivarX, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Positive Phase 2a Fibromyalgia Results Deliver Pain Reduction in 100% of Patients, Strengthening IP Position and Clinical Trial Strategy

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company is pleased to advise it has received highly encouraging, positive results from its recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial conducted in collaboration with the University of Michigan (‘UOM’) (refer ASX announcement: 10 July 2024). The results are both significant and clinically meaningful, and were presented by UOM researchers at the International Association for the Study of Pain (‘IASP’) 2024 World Congress in the Netherlands on 9 August 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
LTR Pharma Limited

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

LTR Pharma Limited (ASX:LTR) (“LTR Pharma”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Co-Development Agreement (“the Agreement”) for SPONTAN for global markets.

Keep reading...Show less
CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

First Patient Enrolled in CHM CDH17 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first participant has been enrolled in the Phase 1/2 multi-centre clinical trial for CHM CDH17 cell therapy.

Keep reading...Show less
Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Successful Maiden Dosing of TRP-8803 (IV-Infused Psilocin) Completed in Global First

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of an innovative and scalable intravenous-infused psilocin formulation which may be used in conjunction with psychotherapy to address significant unmet medical needs, is pleased to advise that it has successfully and safely completed the world’s first participant dosing using TRP-8803 (IV-infused psilocin) in a patient in Adelaide, South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

  • Bexicaserin achieved an overall median seizure reduction of 56.1% in countable motor seizures over an approximate 6-month treatment period; participants randomized to the PACIFIC placebo group achieved a median seizure reduction of 57.3%
  • Favorable safety and tolerability results observed
  • 100% of participants who completed the PACIFIC Study entered the OLE
  • End of Phase 2 Meeting scheduled for this summer

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing 52-week open-label extension of the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352) in participants ages 12-65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies.

"We are thrilled to see a sustained, durable response in seizure reduction and a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a broad range of DEE patients. Additionally, we saw compelling seizure reduction in the PACIFIC placebo patients who transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE. These data provide further support to bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

SZN-043 is a novel biotherapeutic shown to potentiate Wnt signaling and induce proliferation of hepatocytes in preclinical models

Treatment with SZN-043 in the Phase 1a trial was safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with a history of liver cirrhosis

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×