Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Positive Phase 2a Fibromyalgia Results Deliver Pain Reduction in 100% of Patients, Strengthening IP Position and Clinical Trial Strategy

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company is pleased to advise it has received highly encouraging, positive results from its recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial conducted in collaboration with the University of Michigan (‘UOM’) (refer ASX announcement: 10 July 2024). The results are both significant and clinically meaningful, and were presented by UOM researchers at the International Association for the Study of Pain (‘IASP’) 2024 World Congress in the Netherlands on 9 August 2024.

  • Phase 2a fibromyalgia trial undertaken with University of Michigan (“UOM’) with results presented at the IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain 9 August 2024 in the Netherlands
  • All patients dosed with TRP-8802 (TYP’s oral psilocybin formulation), and administered psychotherapy reported an improvement in fibromyalgia pain severity, sleep, pain interference and at least 3 other endpoints measured one month after dosing
  • Fibromyalgia is a condition associated with widespread pain – 1m people in Australiai and ~10m people in the USii suffer from it and there are currently limited treatment options
  • Results highlighted that there was a clinically meaningful reduction in pain, pain interference and fatigue
  • Patients also reported a number of other improvements including clinically meaningful improvements in quality-of-life measures such as sleep, physical activity, and the ability to participate in daily social activities
  • Clinically meaningful reduction in anxiety and improved cognitive abilities were also reported in 4 out of 5 patients dosed
  • In addition, one patient reported during follow-up that their sense of smell had returned following a COVID- 19 diagnosis in 2021
  • Results highlight the significant potential for psychedelic-assisted therapy as a compelling treatment pathway for fibromyalgia when compared to the inadequacies of incumbent treatments
  • Results considerably strengthen Tryp’s IP position and lay a strong foundation for a future trial using TRP- 8803 (IV-infused psilocin) – Phase 2 trial planning now underway and expected to commence H1 2025
  • Additional clinical trials progressing well at MGH for patients with IBS, and the beginning of Cohort 3 in the TRP-8803 Healthy Volunteer Study expected to begin soon – updates to be provided in due course

The trial was designed to evaluate TRP-8802 (oral psilocybin) in conjunction with psychotherapy in patients with fibromyalgia, a condition associated with widespread pain and comorbidities that significantly impact daily living and patient well-being. The trial was undertaken by the UOM, a top-ranked public university in the US in collaboration with Tryp.

Results highlighted that 100% of patients experienced reductions in fibromyalgia pain, sleep disturbance and pain interference (refer figures one and two below).

Whilst appreciating the limitations of the small number of patients and the open label nature of the ‘signal’ style study, the results are highly encouraging and considerably strengthen TYP’s intellectual property position. Further, the results validate Tryp’s clinical trial approach targeting nociplastic pain with an initial focus on fibromyalgia and will inform an additional clinical study utilising TRP-8803 (IV-infused psilocin), which is expected to commence H1 2025.

Figure one: Individual patient (001-005) and pooled results highlighting improvements in fibromyalgia domains as presented by University of Michigan 9 August 2024 (adapted)

Figure two: Individual patient and pooled results as presented by University of Michigan 9 August 2024 (adapted)

Trial background:

The study was an open-label clinical trial with psychotherapy, seeking to evaluate TRP-8802 (oral psilocybin) in conjunction with psychotherapy in patients with fibromyalgia. A total of five patients were recruited and were administered two doses of TRP-8802 in 15mg initial dose and 25mg second dose formats, two weeks apart. Patients were administered psychotherapy in concert with TRP-8802 and results were compared to baseline values one month following the completion of the second dose.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LTR Pharma Limited

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

LTR Pharma Limited (ASX:LTR) (“LTR Pharma”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Co-Development Agreement (“the Agreement”) for SPONTAN for global markets.

CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

First Patient Enrolled in CHM CDH17 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), an Australian leader in cell therapy, is pleased to announce that the first participant has been enrolled in the Phase 1/2 multi-centre clinical trial for CHM CDH17 cell therapy.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited

Successful Maiden Dosing of TRP-8803 (IV-Infused Psilocin) Completed in Global First

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited (‘Tryp’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX: TYP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of an innovative and scalable intravenous-infused psilocin formulation which may be used in conjunction with psychotherapy to address significant unmet medical needs, is pleased to advise that it has successfully and safely completed the world’s first participant dosing using TRP-8803 (IV-infused psilocin) in a patient in Adelaide, South Australia.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

  • Bexicaserin achieved an overall median seizure reduction of 56.1% in countable motor seizures over an approximate 6-month treatment period; participants randomized to the PACIFIC placebo group achieved a median seizure reduction of 57.3%
  • Favorable safety and tolerability results observed
  • 100% of participants who completed the PACIFIC Study entered the OLE
  • End of Phase 2 Meeting scheduled for this summer

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing 52-week open-label extension of the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352) in participants ages 12-65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies.

"We are thrilled to see a sustained, durable response in seizure reduction and a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a broad range of DEE patients. Additionally, we saw compelling seizure reduction in the PACIFIC placebo patients who transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE. These data provide further support to bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

SZN-043 is a novel biotherapeutic shown to potentiate Wnt signaling and induce proliferation of hepatocytes in preclinical models

Treatment with SZN-043 in the Phase 1a trial was safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with a history of liver cirrhosis

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,001,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.25 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $6.249 per share, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

×