Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Astral Resources

AAR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Evaluating Bexicaserin in Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

  • Bexicaserin achieved an overall median seizure reduction of 56.1% in countable motor seizures over an approximate 6-month treatment period; participants randomized to the PACIFIC placebo group achieved a median seizure reduction of 57.3%
  • Favorable safety and tolerability results observed
  • 100% of participants who completed the PACIFIC Study entered the OLE
  • End of Phase 2 Meeting scheduled for this summer

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced positive interim results from its ongoing 52-week open-label extension of the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352) in participants ages 12-65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies.

"We are thrilled to see a sustained, durable response in seizure reduction and a favorable safety and tolerability profile across a broad range of DEE patients. Additionally, we saw compelling seizure reduction in the PACIFIC placebo patients who transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE. These data provide further support to bexicaserin's potential to offer a highly differentiated and best-in-class profile," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer.

"Given the tremendous unmet need in patients living with DEEs, we are committed to rapidly advancing the development of bexicaserin. We expect to provide additional analyses of these participants as they progress in the OLE Study and transition to our Expanded Access Program," Dr. Kaye continued. "With an End of Phase 2 meeting scheduled this summer, we remain on track to initiate our global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin later this year."

PACIFIC OLE Study Interim Analysis Results:

The PACIFIC OLE Study is a 52-week Phase 2, open-label, long-term safety study of bexicaserin in participants with a range of DEEs, including Dravet syndrome (n=3), Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (n=20) and DEE Other (n=18), who completed the PACIFIC Study (n=41). The study objectives are to investigate the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of bexicaserin in participants with DEEs, and to analyze the effect of bexicaserin on the frequency of observed countable motor seizures and other seizure types. The interim analysis was conducted when participants reached the approximate 6-month point in the OLE Study.

Summary of Efficacy Results:

The median change in countable motor seizure frequency for participants in the OLE Study over an approximate 6-month treatment period was a decrease of 56.1% (n=40) from their baseline entering the PACIFIC Study.

The median change in countable motor seizure frequency from baseline for:

  • participants randomized to the bexicaserin-treated group in the PACIFIC Study was a decrease of 54.9% (n=31)
  • participants randomized to the placebo group in the PACIFIC Study that transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE was a decrease of 57.3% (n=9)

Summary of Safety and Tolerability Results:

Favorable safety and tolerability results were observed in this study. 100% of PACIFIC Study completers elected to enroll in the OLE with 95.1% (39 out of 41) remaining in the ongoing open-label study. One participant discontinued due to the adverse event (AE) of lethargy and one participant discontinued by withdrawal of consent. The most common treatment emergent AEs in the overall group (n=41) occurring in >5% of patients were upper respiratory tract infections, COVID-19, pneumonia, sinusitis, seizures, and decreased appetite.

ABOUT THE PACIFIC STUDY AND THE OLE STUDY

The PACIFIC Study is a Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of bexicaserin (LP352) in 52 participants between the ages of 12 and 65 years old with DEEs at 34 sites across the United States and Australia. Following a 5-week screening period and baseline evaluations, study participants initiated a dose titration over a 15-day period and subsequently continued on the highest tolerated dose throughout the maintenance period of 60 days. Following the maintenance period, participants were then titrated down, and eligible participants were given the opportunity to enroll in a 52-week open-label extension study.

ABOUT LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase 3 program. Longboard recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the PACIFIC Study) evaluating bexicaserin in participants ages 12 to 65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and other DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, an oral, centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of rare neuroinflammatory conditions. Longboard is conducting a Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial for LP659 in healthy volunteers, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2024.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "focus", "potential", "expect", "committed to", "scheduled", "remain on track", "working to", "designed to", "plans", "will", or the negative, plural or other tenses of these words, references to future dates or time periods, or other comparable language, and they may include, without limitation, statements about the following: Longboard's clinical and preclinical product candidates and programs, including their potential (including for bexicaserin to be differentiated and to have a best-in-class profile), advancement, timing of initiating clinical trials (including a global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin), timing of topline data from clinical trials (including the Phase 1 SAD data for LP659), , the end of Phase 2 meeting, the ability of patients to progress in the OLE Study and transition to an expanded access program, and their design and characteristics; Longboard's ability to develop product candidates and deliver medicines; and Longboard's focus and work. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risk that topline or interim data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a particular study or trial, and that final data may differ materially from topline or interim data; PACIFIC Study participants' diagnoses are as of time of screening and are subject to change; risks related to Longboard's limited operating history, financial position and need for additional capital; Longboard's need for additional managerial and financial resources to advance all of its programs, and you and others may not agree with the manner Longboard allocates its resources; risks related to the development and commercialization of Longboard's product candidates; Longboard's product candidates are in the early to middle phases of a lengthy research and development process, the timing, manner and outcome of research, development and regulatory review is uncertain, and Longboard's product candidates may not advance in research or development or be approved for marketing; results of clinical trials and other studies are subject to different interpretations and may not be predictive of future results; enrolling participants in Longboard's ongoing and intended clinical trials is competitive and challenging; risks related to unexpected or unfavorable new data; nonclinical and clinical data is voluminous and detailed, and regulatory agencies may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently and reach different conclusions than Longboard or others, request additional information, have additional recommendations or change their guidance or requirements before or after approval; macroeconomic events and their impact on Longboard's clinical trials and operations, the operations of Longboard's suppliers, partners, collaborators, and licensees, and capital markets; risks related to relying on licenses or collaborative arrangements; other risks related to Longboard's dependence on third parties; competition; product liability or other litigation or disagreements with others; government and third-party payor actions, including relating to reimbursement and pricing; risks related to regulatory compliance; and risks related to Longboard's and third parties' intellectual property rights. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard's forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard's judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

CORPORATE CONTACT:
Megan E. Knight
VP, Head of Investor Relations
IR@longboardpharma.com
858.789.9283

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.LBPHNASDAQ:LBPHLife Science Investing
LBPH
The Conversation (0)
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced the grant of inducement awards to seven new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Longboard approved the grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 178,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which includes an inducement award of options to purchase 30,000 shares of Common Stock granted to Longboard's Director, Global Field Medical Affairs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

  • Bexicaserin (LP352) Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study positive topline data in participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) were reported in Q1 2024
  • Presented late-breaking data for bexicaserin from the PACIFIC Study at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in April 2024
  • Bexicaserin global Phase 3 program expected to initiate by YE 2024
  • LP659 first-in-human Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) study topline data expected Q2 2024
  • Ended first quarter 2024 with $321.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments; cash runway is expected to support current planned operations into 2027

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update and reported first quarter 2024 financial results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

Surrozen Presents Preliminary Results from Phase 1a Study of SZN-043 in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with a History of Liver Cirrhosis at the 2024 European Association for the Study of the Liver in Milan

SZN-043 is a novel biotherapeutic shown to potentiate Wnt signaling and induce proliferation of hepatocytes in preclinical models

Treatment with SZN-043 in the Phase 1a trial was safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with a history of liver cirrhosis

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon Announces Pricing of $125 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,001,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.25 per share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $6.249 per share, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. on June 12, 2024, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2024 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Initial Phase 2 Data for Bemnifosbuvir and Ruzasvir Combination for Treatment of Hepatitis C Virus at EASL Congress 2024

97% SVR12 Rate Observed with 8 Weeks of Treatment in Lead-In Cohort of HCV-Infected Patients in Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Study

EASL Presentations Continue to Support Best-in-Class Potential with High Antiviral Potency, Short Treatment Duration, Low Risk of Drug Interaction and High Barrier to Resistance

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, "Aligos"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from six poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024, being held June 5-8 in Milan, Italy.

The clinical poster presentations highlight the continued potent antiviral activity of ALG-000184 for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) in both HBeAg-positive and HBeAg-negative subjects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Annexon Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Annexon. In addition, Annexon expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.750 million of shares of its common stock. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Longeveron to Present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on June 12, 2024

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Related News

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Battery Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

×