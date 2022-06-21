Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the Company is providing a presentation on its business during the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022 . The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website. The Company has filed a Form 8-K this morning, annexing this presentation.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our approximately 90% ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Christina Cheng

Lainie Keller

christina.cheng@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-issues-form-8-k-for-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-presentation-301571550.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

Johnson & Johnson Opens First Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery in Asia Pacific at Duke-NUS to Advance Dengue Research

The new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year

This effort will build on Johnson & Johnson's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Opens First Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery in Asia Pacific at Duke-NUS to Advance Dengue Research

The new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year

This effort will build on Johnson & Johnson's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Opens First Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery in Asia Pacific at Duke-NUS to Advance Dengue Research

The new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year

This effort will build on Johnson & Johnson's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Opens First Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery in Asia Pacific at Duke-NUS to Advance Dengue Research

The new Satellite Center will work to accelerate discovery research against flaviviruses, including dengue, which impacts 400 million people each year

This effort will build on Johnson & Johnson's decade-long legacy and ongoing collaboration with Duke-NUS in early-stage dengue research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix to Share New Data from XIFAXAN® Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress 2022

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 through the presentation of new XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data that was selected for inclusion in the program. ILC 2022 is being held virtually and in-person in London, United Kingdom from June 22-26, 2022 . The data will be presented in the Cirrhosis and its complications session on Saturday, June 25, 2022 .

"As a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in hepatology, Salix continues to invest in research and development to address the scientific and clinical unmet needs in liver disease. We continue our close collaboration with the medical community to advance treatment of life-threatening conditions such as overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE), improve standard of care and quality of life of liver patients. To this end, the work to be presented at EASL highlights the fact that early identification and management of OHE precipitating factors is an important component of an overall disease management strategy to reduce the risk of OHE recurrence and HE-related hospitalizations," said Tage Ramakrishna , M.D., chief medical officer and president of Research & Development, Bausch Health.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Provides Update on Solta Medical

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced an update on its previously stated plan to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its Solta Medical business ("Solta"). Solta is a leading global provider in medical aesthetics with innovative and effective skin rejuvenation and body contouring solutions, including the Thermage ® RF systems, Fraxel ® laser, Clear + Brilliant ® laser and VASER ® ultrasonic systems.

Solta attracted significant investor interest during the IPO process. However, in light of challenging market conditions and other factors, the Company is suspending its plans for the IPO of Solta. Bausch Health believes that the interests of the Company's stakeholders are best served in the near-term by focusing on driving Solta's revenue, profits and cash flow while also achieving key operational and regulatory milestones. For now, Solta will remain as part of Bausch Health and continue to contribute to the deleveraging of the Company's balance sheet. The Company will revisit alternative paths for Solta in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×