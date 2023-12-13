Please confirm your editon.
Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.
Key Highlights
- 2,000 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- High priority shallow structural targets with gravity anomalies identified.
- Phase one drilling successfully identified active uranium system, including GKI-002 which intersected 0.27% U3O8.
- Multiple tenders received for key contractor roles, allowing mobilisation to commence in early February.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$85/Lb.
The Project is located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada. Maiden drilling completed in August 2023 successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27% U3O81. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek, with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large uranium mineralising systems2. Modelling and integration of the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (‘AGG’) data has provided a series of high priority targets that warrant next phase drill testing. The AGG survey was designed to target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with drill defined uranium fertile structural corridors3.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is preparing for a busy winter exploration season at its Athabasca uranium projects. We are excited to be following up on the success of our phase one drilling at Geikie, which intersected significant uranium mineralisation, with a robust phase two drill program.
Our first phase of drilling identified uranium mineralisation and the key ingredients for an Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposit, including significant alteration associated with regional structures. Our AGG survey then defined a series of compelling gravity lows indicating the potential for intense alteration. This combined data leaves us with very exciting drill targets that we are eager to move forward on in phase two of drilling.
Also, the recent news of consolidation in the Eastern Athabasca further supports our interpretation of the prospectivity of this previously overlooked part of the prolific Athabasca Basin.
We are continuing to see a very positive sentiment in the uranium space with the uranium spot price now at 15 year highs. Basin is extremely well positioned to capitalise on this through the exploration of its projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1: Geikie project location
Drilling Scope
The 2,000-metre drill program is scheduled to mobilise in early February, allowing drilling to commence by mid-February and expected to take 6 weeks to complete. Drilling will be split between direct follow up of targets associated with gravity lows adjacent to the anomalism identified in the maiden drilling campaign, along with regional exploration targets derived from the integration of high resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity data with geochemical sampling, structural mapping and critical observations from phase one drilling.
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the delivery of another major milestone for its LMFP Battery Strategy, through the completion of an agreement for industrial land with Jinshi local government for the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant. The agreement covers land allocation, tax incentive structures, land rebates for the plant and options for future plant expansions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Agreement with Jinshi local government covers land allocation, tax incentive structures and land rebates. Land agreement also covers options for future plant expansions
- Hunan is central to China’s growing Lithium-ion battery industry and is a dominant LFP cathode production region, with significant plans for LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) conversion
- Current China-based battery grade manganese sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to be based on Hunan plant location. PFS progressing as planned and expected to be announced in Q1 2024
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Proven 5th generation technology - already in operation at other China-based plants - enables significant energy cost reductions for MnSO4 production
- R&D facility including the pilot plant remains on schedule with all key material ordered. Expected to be operation in Jan 2024
- R&D plant to be located in nearby Jinshi City. The Jinshi High-Tech Chemical Park has connecting river access to the Yangzte river, which provides very efficient and low-cost transportation routes for raw materials and product
Image 1: Pilot plant land agreement signing with Jinshi local government
Commenting on the signing of the land agreement in China, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are extremely pleased to be making rapid progress on our LMFP battery strategy, as we remain well on schedule with our strategic objective of growing into a near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate for the battery market.
“The completion of the land agreement and establishment of a pilot plant in the Jinshi area brings substantial value to the Company, as we gain access and exposure to some of the world’s largest EV battery manufacturers and investors in LMFP batteries. The location of our battery grade manganese sulphate plant in Hunan also places Firebird at the epicentre of manganese sulphate demand in China.
“We expect our R&D and pilot plant to be operational by Q1 2024 and once complete, we will look to commence key pre-qualification activities with cathode producers. Importantly, our on-the-ground activities will be managed and led by an experienced in-country team headed by Mr Zhou, COO of our Chinese subsidiary, Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd.
“We look forward to sharing updates on further strategic milestones, including the results of the manganese sulphate PFS expected in Q1 next year.”
Firebird considered various facets of the LMFP battery strategy and visited several sites when determining the right location for the sulphate plant. Key factors for site location included availability of sulphuric acid, steam, key reagents, and proximity to customers, transportation routes and factory residue consumers.
Hunan is a leading battery metals region, a major Chinese hub for existing and planned cathode and cell capacity and provides Firebird with direct access to rapidly growing gigafactory development. Due to these key competitive advantages, along with the key location criteria mentioned above being met, the Company selected the land available within the Hunan region as the location for its sulphate plant.
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that over 5,000m of the Phase 2 drill program has now been completed and again, multiple stacked pegmatites1 over substantial widths have been intersected across a number of targets within the Company’s 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra WA.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 2 Drilling has significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- A total of 57 holes for 5,282m of RC drilling has been completed to date during Phase 2 drilling.
- The majority of all holes drilled across Phase 2, have reported multiple thick, stacked pegmatites1 within favourable metasedimentary and lesser mafic volcanic rock types.
- Phase 2 drilling to date has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed, and with a focus on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, including limited infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
- Importantly, the Company has identified a pipeline of some 33 priority targets which will be methodically evaluated in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been received, including additional aboriginal heritage surveys.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected to be received in early 2024, with all samples already sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Consistent with Delta Lithium’s Malinda Lithium Project located immediately to the east of Morrissey Hill, drilling has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked pegmatites hosted within a mixed package of older country rocks including metasediments (quartz-feldspar-biotite schists) and lesser mafic volcanics and gneisses.
This part of the Phase 2 program has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed with the initial focus being on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, and some infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
1 Cautionary Note: The identification of pegmatites in the drilling completed to date does not imply the presence of lithium mineralisation. The presence of any lithium mineralisation will be determined by laboratory analyses.
Figure 1: Peggy Sue pegmatite outcrop at the Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, with Strike Drilling RC drill rig at work testing its subsurface continuity.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“We are excited that our Phase 2 campaign which has been designed to test new targets to the south of Bonzer has confirmed the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
These are the same rock types that host Delta’s Malinda Lithium Project to our east and the Jamieson Lithium Prospect to our west. Detailed geological mapping by our geological team identified the area as a potential Malinda “look alike” with a large number of wide, strike extensive pegmatites occurring within a mixed package of older country rocks, including metasediments and mafic volcanics which we interpret as a previously unrecognised corridor of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
The area is clearly not dominated by granite which is what’s shown on existing GSWA maps. Confirming an extension to the Leake Springs package is a major breakthrough in advancing the potential and scale of the opportunity at Morrissey Hill. This sequence of rocks is known to be far more favourable for pegmatite fractionation and the development of significant lithium mineralisation.
The conditions the team are working in are extreme and yet they have not only completed another technically brilliant drill campaign, but also continued to identify and map new pegmatite targets to add to the huge potential at Morrissey Hill. We will pull up for a well-earned Christmas break and look forward to another huge year in 2024.”
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!
Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit – new gold intercepts:
- 18.38m @ 6.10g/t gold from 453.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.65m @ 10.43g/t – DGRC1361-DT (above newly interpreted flexure zone)
- 20.9m @ 4.14g/t gold from 516.0m down-hole, including:
- 2.38m @ 20.20g/t – DGRC1281-DT (above flexure zone)
- 12.19m @ 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including:
- 2.00m @ 15.96g/t – DGRC1347-DT (deepest Never Never assay to date)
- 21.00m @ 1.93g/t gold from 517.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.56m @ 2.65g/t – DGRC1360-DT (within flexure zone)
Four Pillars Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m down-hole – DGRC1334
- 3.0m @ 5.53g/t gold from 108.0m down-hole – DGRC1339
- 6.0m @ 3.60g/t gold from 372.0m down-hole – DGRC1280-DT
- 2.32m @ 5.73g/t gold from 269.9m down-hole – DGRC1278-DT
West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:
- 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m down-hole, including:
- 22.0m @ 4.69g/t – DGRC1352
- 66.0m @ 1.32g/t gold from 194.0m down-hole, including:
- 8.0m @ 3.29g/t – DGRC1354
- 18.0m @ 1.94g/t gold from 12.0m down-hole, including:
- 3.0m @ 7.92g/t – DGRC1338
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 has been a truly transformational year for our shareholders and our Company. Our team has remained focussed at all times on the things we can control – applying smart geology, undertaking effective drilling and delivering high-grade resource growth, as well as keeping our established infrastructure in place and in a high state of readiness.
“This means we are now very well positioned as a low-risk, well-capitalised, high-grade gold investment with existing production infrastructure in times of record US & Australian gold prices. We offer unique optionality and exposure to gold in challenging economic times.
“The intense drill focus on the high-grade Never Never discovery has delivered more than 720,000oz of high-grade gold – mineralised from surface and including roughly 90koz @ 2.2g/t in open pit Resources as well as 630koz above 7.5g/t gold in the underground environment – in a very short space of time.
“Our wider focus on delivering further higher-grade tonnage ore sources has seen us apply what we have learned at Never Never to the former Gilbey’s open-pit environment, highlighting specifically the Four Pillars and West Winds targets on the western side of the pit. These targets are just starting to reveal their true identity as standout higher-grade, structurally-associated gold shoots within the wider Gilbey’s stratigraphic sequence, with the potential to add significant tonnages at a very reasonable grade to any future mine plan.
“Work is well advanced on the resource upgrade for both Never Never and the Gilbey’s Mine Complex, with most of the results from today’s release to be included in the MRE upgrade, which is on track to be finalised and delivered to market imminently. Our positive news-flow will continue into the New Year with mine design, scheduling and reserve scenarios underway.
“A new and expansive drill campaign will commence in January to build on the significant resource foundation already established as we seek to continue to grow high-confidence and high-grade gold ounces in front of our established infrastructure.”
The latest batch of assays include numerous significant intercepts from resource in-fill and extensional drilling at the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit, including the deepest assay from the deposit to date.
This announcement also includes results from drilling at the Four Pillars and West Winds prospects, beneath the Gilbey’s open pit.
Drilling results in this announcement are being included in the scheduled Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update for the Dalgaranga Gold Project. Work on this MRE update is well advanced and undergoing final QC/QC checks. The MRE update is expected to be finalised and released to market imminently.
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold deposit.
Study Highlights
- Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants with a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Chair Ian Stuart commented:
The Scoping Study has demonstrated the value and viability of the Tumblegum South Gold Project over a broad range of gold price. Star can now take the next steps to monetising this asset and more accurately assess various strategies to achieve this, including sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project.
The Scoping Study also serves as basis for analysis by third parties wishing to evaluate the Project as potential ore feed for existing processing operations.
We look forward to building on the knowledge gained through this Study and rapidly advancing the Project to commercialisation.
Introduction
Star commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd, a Western Australian based mine planning consulting firm with extensive experience evaluating mining projects across Australia, to undertake a Scoping Study evaluating potential open pit mining at Tumblegum South and ore processing via toll treatment at an existing plant.
The processing plants considered for this study are located within a radius of 50-150km from Tumblegum South. No agreement has been entered into at the time of writing, and there is no guarantee an agreement will be entered into. It is noted the diluted Tumblegum South Production Target at 2.01g/t compares favourably with head grade mined at a number of plants in the Murchison and has the potential to provide valuable mill feed and ore blending opportunities.
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.
Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.
"We are thrilled to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, a pivotal step in our ongoing goal of educating investors and connecting them with opportunities," said CEO Nick Smith. "This consolidation not only simplifies the user experience, but also makes all of INN's content easily accessible to investors across the world."
INN invites users to explore the enhanced features of InvestingNews.com and discover the benefits of this integration firsthand. These include:
- Streamlined access — The integration provides users with a seamless transition to a unified platform, eliminating the need to navigate between multiple websites.
- Comprehensive content — InvestingNews.com now combines the strengths of both platforms, offering a more comprehensive range of investing content. From market trends to expert analysis, users can benefit from a wealth of information, all in one place.
- Enhanced user experience — The consolidation of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com is designed to enhance the overall user experience. With a user-friendly interface and improved navigation, investors can enjoy a more intuitive, efficient and customizable journey through the platform.
- Trust and reliability — InvestingNews.com and InvestingNews.com.au are both trusted sources for investing content, and this integration further solidifies INN's commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy information. Users can continue to rely on INN for accurate and timely financial insights, now in a single place.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
