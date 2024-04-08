Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining

First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining operations at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is proceeding smoothly on an around-the-clock basis.

Highlights

  • Stage Two mining underway for one month.
  • Nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore now delivered to Coolgardie Mill.
  • Mill to commence processing the ore around 16 April 2024.
  • First parcel expected to be in the order of 40,000 dry metric tonnes.
  • First cash expected for Joint Venture in May 2024.
Management Comment

Managing Director, Mark English, said “The maiden milling campaign for 2024 is about to get underway. It is the first of many that are planned throughout the year.

“The ambition is to process in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024, nearly double that of 2023. Our joint venture partner is operating on an around-the-clock basis with larger equipment to expedite mining.

“The first parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is due to be toll treated imminently which is great news. With a gold price around $AUD3,500 an ounce the timing is perfect.

“All the pointers show that Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for us during the coming 12 months,” said Mr English.

Ore being dumped at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, Norseman.

Mining commenced on 10 March 2024. As of 6 April 2024, a total of 18,540 tonnes of ore has been transported to the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie by BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.

Greenfields will commence toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore around 16 April 2024. It is expected that approximately 40,000 dry metric tonnes will be processed for the first gold campaign of the year. Toll milling will take approximately two weeks.

BML is planning on mining more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stage Two of The Project in 2024 with ore to be processed at Greenfields. A number of processing campaigns are planned.

Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.

Auric is expecting first surplus cash distribution in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash distributions in first quarter of 2025.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB)

Firebird Metals' Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says

Description

The growing demand for high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) used in lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries positions Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) to become significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EV manufacturers, according to an analyst report published by Terra Studio.

“Compared to its peers, Firebird Metals and its Hunan high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate project accumulate a number of enviable characteristics: lowest capital expenditure; lowest capital intensity; life of project not limited by a mineral resource; lowest operating cost; highest profitability index (NPV/capex) with the lowest HPMSM price assumption; best expertise in lithium-ion batteries and in particular LFP and

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1

First parcel of ore is expected by mid-April 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is cashed up for the second round of mining at Jeffreys Find in Western Australia after Phase 1 generated more than $4.7 million in free cash, according to an article published in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding icon that says "AI."

Unearthing Efficiency: How the Mining Industry is Using AI to Make Data-driven Discoveries

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into the mainstream, turning into a gold mine for companies that have become early adopters.

What are the implications of AI for the mining sector? Can AI help revitalize investment in the chronically underfunded exploration stage? Can it provide the tools companies need to improve operational efficiency?

This year at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, AI and machine learning were broadly featured in several presentations, with participants aiming to answer those and other questions, as well as provide insight into how AI is being deployed and what it means for the future of the mining industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Person typing on laptop with ESG icons floating above.

ESG Now the "Price of Admission" for Miners as Investors Seek Responsible Companies

In today's rapidly evolving investment landscape, the spotlight isn't just on financial returns; it's also on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance — better known as ESG.

According to a 2021 report from Accenture Global (NYSE:ACN), 59 percent of investors want miners to aggressively pursue decarbonization and be market leaders in that effort. The report, titled "Global Institutional Investor Study of ESG in Mining," was based on responses from 200 public and private institutional investment firms from around the world.

On a similar note, 63 percent of respondents said they would be willing to divest from or avoid investing in mining companies that fail to meet their decarbonization targets or don't pursue decarbonization aggressively enough.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing exploration and targeting activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”). Recently, Company geologists completed further mapping and sampling to better define targets for the planned upcoming drilling programmes. Leveraging off previously acquired geochemical, geophysical and drilling data, the Company has identified a pegmatite swarm with over 40 fertile pegmatites identified with mapping, sampling and portable-XRF (p-XRF) analysis confirming the presence of spodumene in 10 of the individual pegmatites (Figure 2). The recent sampling returned a best rock chip assay of 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) with numerous results >1% Li2O (Table 1). The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Auric Mining
