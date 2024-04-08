- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
First Parcel of Ore for 2024 to be Processed Mid-April
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that mining operations at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, is proceeding smoothly on an around-the-clock basis.
Highlights
- Stage Two mining underway for one month.
- Nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore now delivered to Coolgardie Mill.
- Mill to commence processing the ore around 16 April 2024.
- First parcel expected to be in the order of 40,000 dry metric tonnes.
- First cash expected for Joint Venture in May 2024.
Managing Director, Mark English, said “The maiden milling campaign for 2024 is about to get underway. It is the first of many that are planned throughout the year.
“The ambition is to process in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024, nearly double that of 2023. Our joint venture partner is operating on an around-the-clock basis with larger equipment to expedite mining.
“The first parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is due to be toll treated imminently which is great news. With a gold price around $AUD3,500 an ounce the timing is perfect.
“All the pointers show that Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for us during the coming 12 months,” said Mr English.
Ore being dumped at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, Norseman.
Mining commenced on 10 March 2024. As of 6 April 2024, a total of 18,540 tonnes of ore has been transported to the Greenfields Mill (Greenfields) at Coolgardie by BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner.
Greenfields will commence toll milling of Jeffreys Find ore around 16 April 2024. It is expected that approximately 40,000 dry metric tonnes will be processed for the first gold campaign of the year. Toll milling will take approximately two weeks.
BML is planning on mining more than 300,000 tonnes of ore during Stage Two of The Project in 2024 with ore to be processed at Greenfields. A number of processing campaigns are planned.
Stage One last year saw 176,000 tonnes processed for 9,741 ounces of gold.
Auric is expecting first surplus cash distribution in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash distributions in first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says
Description
The growing demand for high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) used in lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries positions Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) to become significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EV manufacturers, according to an analyst report published by Terra Studio.
“Compared to its peers, Firebird Metals and its Hunan high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate project accumulate a number of enviable characteristics: lowest capital expenditure; lowest capital intensity; life of project not limited by a mineral resource; lowest operating cost; highest profitability index (NPV/capex) with the lowest HPMSM price assumption; best expertise in lithium-ion batteries and in particular LFP and
LMFP batteries; and largest market at its doorstep,” stated the report prepared by JF Bertincourt, director of Terra Studio.
Firebird Metals is focused on developing its Oakover high-purity manganese project in Western Australia and integrating a downstream processing facility in China to produce battery-grade HPMSM for the LMFP battery market.
Hunan Chemical Engineering Design Institute (PFS engineering group) and Hunan Firebird Battery Technology staff
“Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries,” Bertincourt wrote, citing the significant market outlook for LMFP batteries, which is expected to replace 50 percent of lithium-ion phosphate batteries (LFP) by 2030.
Highlights of the report:
- Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries, given its strategy to develop a processing facility in China, which will be fed by concentrate from its Oakover project
- If successful, Firebird is poised to become a significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EVs, and also become a supplier for the silica-manganese alloy market.
- LMFP is expected to dominate the cathode market for EV batteries, due to the manganese’s ability to make LFP batteries safer, cheaper and have more range.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1
First parcel of ore is expected by mid-April 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is cashed up for the second round of mining at Jeffreys Find in Western Australia after Phase 1 generated more than $4.7 million in free cash, according to an article published in The Sydney Morning Herald.
Phase 2 mining aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore, with the first parcel expected by mid-April 2024.
Auric and JV partner BML Ventures produced more than 9,740 gold ounces from two mining campaigns in 2023 generating a total revenue of $29.28 million for the first stage of the two-year project.
“Our level of confidence is high that Stage 2 will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” commented Auric Mining managing director Mark English.
Click here to connect with Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) for an Investor Presentation
.
Unearthing Efficiency: How the Mining Industry is Using AI to Make Data-driven Discoveries
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into the mainstream, turning into a gold mine for companies that have become early adopters.
What are the implications of AI for the mining sector? Can AI help revitalize investment in the chronically underfunded exploration stage? Can it provide the tools companies need to improve operational efficiency?
This year at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, AI and machine learning were broadly featured in several presentations, with participants aiming to answer those and other questions, as well as provide insight into how AI is being deployed and what it means for the future of the mining industry.
Mining sector no stranger to technology
Terms like AI and machine learning might seem like they've exploded onto the scene recently, but the reality is they’ve been around since the 1940s. So it should come as no surprise that an industry rooted in science has been using these technologies for decades, not only to improve extraction and processing, but also to aid in discovery.
This idea was discussed during a PDAC panel hosted by Steve de Jong, CEO of AI company VRIFY.
Chris Taylor, former president and CEO of Great Bear Resources, which was acquired by Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) in 2022, said the company's use of machine learning tools was instrumental in making the district-scale discovery of the Dixie gold deposit in Ontario, which sent waves through the industry in the late 2010s.
Taylor said he believed he was included on the panel to provide a contrarian point of view.
“Every geologist that I know, every person that was instrumental in the Great Bear discovery, was already doing both computer modeling and interpretation and traditional field geology. So it’s not like there’s a dichotomy. These are tools that we’ve been using for a long time," he explained to listeners.
Specifically, geographic information system (GIS) programs such as Esri's ArcGIS have been used by the mining industry to help model and visualize exploration data since the mid-1980s. Taylor detailed how the tools used by Great Bear worked by having a geologist input a mathematical equation into GIS software.
“It all came down to the brain of the geologist and what factors you thought were most important. So you’d build an equation, and you’d wait for the equation and that would give you a number answer of zero or one,” he said. The results would help build a model that would provide the most prospective targets on the property.
How is the mining industry using AI today?
The data modeling tools used by Great Bear are still widely employed in the mining industry, but are beginning a new phase of evolution as AI and machine learning are more widely adopted and more closely integrated into GIS tools.
While some resource companies have approached AI cautiously, preferring to stick with the standard methods of exploration they are accustomed to, others have embraced the technology.
With backing from the likes of billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, privately owned KoBold Metals has taken the second approach. In fact, the exploration company has been mistaken for a tech company due to the software side of its operations and its close connection with Silicon Valley capital. Even so, KoBold is emphatic that it is an exploration company first — just one that has fully integrated machine learning into its processes.
The company, which currently holds interests in more than 60 projects, made headlines in December 2022, when it agreed to pay US$115 million to EMR Capital, a private equity firm with an 80 percent stake in the Lubambe copper mine in Zambia. In return, Kobold received a 52 percent stake in the Lubambe extension project, which is now known as the Mingomba deposit. As part of the agreement, the company also committed to investing an additional US$35 million for exploration work at the site, which it has been carrying out since then.
In February of this year, KoBold confirmed that Mingomba hosts a large resource, calling it the largest copper discovery in a century, and said it intends to fast track mine development at the site.
Some media reports have credited the discovery to the team’s software. However, KoBold’s co-founder and CEO, Kurt House, who was also part of the VRIFY panel, described it as part of a larger process. KoBold’s software is a type of machine learning called a neural net — a set of processing nodes modeled after the human brain — that can put together a model based on billions of parameters. This requires integrated teams that provide the AI with enhanced data from drill results plus broader geological data, which it then uses to better target resource deposits.
“Every exploration program we have worldwide is co-led by a geoscientist and a data scientist, every single one,” House said at PDAC. “They’re glued together.” This is in contrast to the standard exploration process, whereby a more limited set of parameters would be fed to a GIS program by a geoscientist without the aid of a data scientist.
VRIFY's de Jong was similarly positive about how AI tools have evolved in the mining space.
In 2017, his company began the development of its namesake tool, which allowed improved communication between companies and their investors. The program uses AI to aid in the production of presentations that marry easy-to-read data on exploration activities, financials and company activities with intuitive 3D models of deposits and drill sites. Since then, VRIFY has gone on to be used by 180 companies in the mining industry.
Much like AI tools, VRIFY as a company has also evolved. In an interview with the Investing News Network, de Jong said his company is working with four mining companies to beta test its new AI-powered VRIFY.ai mineral exploration tool.
De Jong said VRIFY’s approach differs from KoBold’s; it's more granular and works by applying a company’s own data sets to VRIFY’s trained AI model to see patterns and identify mineralization that might otherwise be missed.
“If I give you a database, even if it’s just drill holes or rock samples from the surface, but there are positive assay hits of the type of mineral you’re looking for within that, then we can take that, then grab every other data set available and train it to look for more occurrences of those positive hits,” he explained.
So far, de Jong said the tools have revealed targets that are encouraging, and he’s excited about the next steps when companies go out to drill the areas identified by VRIFY’s tool and begin to validate the data.
What does AI mean for mining investors?
Mining industry investment has lagged for many years now. While the rewards of exploration have the potential to be high, the risks are even higher. In the “Where Will the Money Come From?” panel at PDAC, Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) Founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde explained how rare successful projects are.
“I took a 10 year span from 1983 to 1993 and looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” he told the audience at the convention. “Of those 3,000, only five companies actually delivered mines that opened and made money. The ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years.”
Lassonde went on to discuss how AI has the potential to revolutionize the exploration process, but added the caveat that to be effective it needs vast amounts of data gleaned from drill programs and assay results, making it less accessible for the earliest-stage explorers or those operating in underexplored regions.
“AI is going to help incredibly, but you have to understand that AI is fed by data,” he said. “So if you have a project that already has 300,000 meters of drilling, AI is going to be incredibly useful to you because you’re feeding it massive amounts of information, and it will be helpful. But if you have a totally new discovery with two drill holes, it's not going to be very helpful because it has no information.”
In the VRIFY panel, Taylor spoke about how AI tools are helping make operations more efficient, which in turn leads to lower costs and ultimately provides investors with better returns. “What it will do is put the power back in the exploration geologist to make those decisions efficiently, and keep that return coming for investors,” he said.
For de Jong, efficiency is more of a by-product of AI’s true potential, which is helping companies maximize their chance at making a greater discovery, whether it's aiding in resource expansion or finding a completely unknown deposit.
Of course, it's not just exploration that is benefiting from what AI and machine learning have to offer.
During another PDAC presentation, Denise Johnson, a group president at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), talked about how the company has been investing in new technologies like battery electric mining vehicles and AI.
On the production side, Johnson painted a picture of how companies are already deploying AI to operate mines more efficiently, decrease mining waste and ultimately drive productivity.
She said leveraging AI at remote mining sites can be particularly advantageous, noting that optimization is essential when getting labor and equipment to challenging locations. “We’re focused right now also on combining data and sensors and intelligence to really improve the understanding of the orebody so that customers can make more precise real-time decisions, which really enables that end-to-end value chain optimization,” she said.
Whether AI improves operational efficiency, unlocks greater value from resources or both, the end result is a benefit to investors as it helps reduce risk in a naturally high-risk part of the industry.
That's one reason why de Jong sees early adopters in the industry faring well compared to their counterparts who continue on a more standard path to exploration.
“I do think you’re going to see the companies that are out there and loudly embracing this start to get a premium in the market, because investors are going to say, ‘This is a tool that’s going to help you increase the potential (return on investment) on every dollar that I invest in your company. Why wouldn’t I reward you for that in the market?’” he said.
However, like Lassonde, de Jong noted that AI isn’t a panacea that can come in and magically find targets — it still takes work and data and time to develop tools. When asked how investors can determine if companies are just trying to ride the attention AI has been getting without properly employing the technology, he was straightforward.
“The best way to tell if someone’s just looking for buzzwords and to kind of pump a share price versus actually doing something or standing behind it is whether or not they’re drilling those targets,” he said.
Right now, AI seems to be making inroads in mining. If it holds even half the potential its proponents suggest, it should aid in driving discovery and attracting new investment to an industry that has lacked both for some time.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
ESG Now the "Price of Admission" for Miners as Investors Seek Responsible Companies
In today's rapidly evolving investment landscape, the spotlight isn't just on financial returns; it's also on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance — better known as ESG.
According to a 2021 report from Accenture Global (NYSE:ACN), 59 percent of investors want miners to aggressively pursue decarbonization and be market leaders in that effort. The report, titled "Global Institutional Investor Study of ESG in Mining," was based on responses from 200 public and private institutional investment firms from around the world.
On a similar note, 63 percent of respondents said they would be willing to divest from or avoid investing in mining companies that fail to meet their decarbonization targets or don't pursue decarbonization aggressively enough.
These numbers are reinforced in a 2023 report from EY on business risks and opportunities in the mining sector.
The annual report, which surveyed 150 mining executives, ranks ESG as the top risk on the radar for businesses.
The importance of ESG was also reiterated at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in early March.
During a panel called “Mineral Financing and the Banking Ecosystem,” mining experts from Canada’s top banks weighed in on the value of ESG for investors and the challenge of attracting capital to the sector in the current market.
“I think now (ESG) is kind of the price of admission,” said Andrew Thompson, director of global mining equity sales at RBC Capital Markets. He said investors are approaching the sector with the expectation that a company’s ESG work is strong.
Due to this expectation, he believes ESG is less top of mind than it was a few years ago.
“Now it's part of the overall investment thesis as opposed to determining the investment thesis,” he said.
The idea of good ESG metrics being the price of admission was reinforced by Jackie Przybylowski, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, who noted at PDAC that “(ESG) doesn’t feel as performative as it has.”
She explained to listeners that in the past it felt like companies were only adding ESG slides into their presentations to lure investors, and now it feels more genuine and holistic.
Raising capital a key challenge for juniors
While ESG was the top concern identified by companies in EY's report, the second spot went to raising capital, a challenge that junior miners in North America have been especially impacted by.
The need for capital has also been compounded by the speed at which the energy transition must occur.
“Capital has moved up in the ranking as the sector competes for investment and incentives to accelerate exploration and development of minerals and metals vital to the energy transition,” EY's report reads.
“We’re seeing a shift from a short-term focus on returns to a long-term view of value, encouraged by recognition that longer-term investment horizons are required to meet 2050 net-zero goals.”
Although some investors are taking a more long-term stance, the PDAC panelists noted that risk aversion has spiked.
The market has become less tolerant of disruptions compared to a decade ago, when there was a more favorable environment for investment and growth, explained Przybylowski.
“Investors these days are much more scared or skittish of operational risks, geopolitical risk — any kind of disruption,” she said. “And so we see a much bigger response in the share price today than we would have when I started my career.”
Aside from the growth in risk aversion, there has been a loss of speculative capital since the late 2010s.
“In the last five years, we haven't seen the big wins in the exploration space — the big wins being the big premium takeouts that we saw in the past,” RBC’s Thompson said. “That's probably keeping some of the capital on the sidelines. You've also lost capital, that more speculative capital, to Bitcoin, to cannabis a few years ago.”
Thompson added that there isn’t the same amount of capital going into the exploration side as there once was.
For her part, Przybylowski noted that some of the capital raising may be hindered by portfolio managers avoiding stocks with market caps below US$2 billion. “When I'm talking with generalist investors that are looking for new ideas, that's basically the cut off for a lot of them, and that's even considered sort of small-cap funds in the US as well,” she said.
“Everybody knows raising capital for junior mining stocks is getting increasingly difficult."
With audio files from Lauren Kelly.
To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing exploration and targeting activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”). Recently, Company geologists completed further mapping and sampling to better define targets for the planned upcoming drilling programmes. Leveraging off previously acquired geochemical, geophysical and drilling data, the Company has identified a pegmatite swarm with over 40 fertile pegmatites identified with mapping, sampling and portable-XRF (p-XRF) analysis confirming the presence of spodumene in 10 of the individual pegmatites (Figure 2). The recent sampling returned a best rock chip assay of 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) with numerous results >1% Li2O (Table 1). The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Ongoing mapping and sampling has delineated 10 individual spodumene bearing pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project.
- Recent High-Grade rock chip assay results with numerous results >1% Li2O which include:
- 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010)
- 2.76% Li2O (24WS0017)
- 2.60% Li2O (23SW0039)
- 2.36% Li2O (24WS0004) &
- 2.02% Li2O (23WS0047)
- Detailed ground gravity data acquisition complete and data processing underway to target mineralised pegmatite bodies at depth.
- Drilling approvals partially complete with remaining items progressing to allow drilling to commence as soon as possible.
- The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
The Company has received assay results from 51 whole-rock samples taken during a recent mapping program of the Company’s focus area (Figure 2 & Table 1). An additional 156 p-XRF sample points were also collected from pegmatites to assist in delineating the prospectivity and strike extents of the mapped pegmatites (Table 3). Over ten pegmatites have been identified in the focus area with the tenor of mineralisation varying between the various pegmatites, but also within individual pegmatites. A peak assay from the recent rock chip sampling returned 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) while historical rock chip sampling previously returned a peak assay of 3.12% Li2O (10686). Multiple assays from rock chip sampling have returned high-grade assays >1.0% Li2O. The controls on the zonation of mineralisation are currently not fully understood with further work required to determine the controls on the location of high-grade mineralisation.
In conjunction with the recent mapping and sampling, p-XRF mapping program was undertaken to increase data density and assist in further delineation of fertile pegmatites. The use of a handheld p-XRF, while no substitute for whole-rock geochemical analysis, is standard industry practice and an effective and dynamic targeting tool used in LCT-pegmatite exploration. p-XRF data can be used to identify and assess granitic parent rock fertility with respect to the hosting potential of LCT pegmatites and can differentiate potential rare metal-bearing pegmatites from barren, more typical pegmatites with granitic composition. When used in conjunction with whole-rock analysis, the p-XRF can assist in mapping fertile vs barren pegmatites at a fraction of the price and in a fraction of the time. When assessing granitic parent rock fertility, fertile granites exhibit elevated Rb, Cs, Sn, and Ta, as well as lower K/Rb ratios than typical granites. From analysis of whole-rock assay data Company geologists note:
- Where the sampled pegmatite contains economic mineralisation (>1.0% Li2O), the K/Rb ratio is <10.
- However a K/Rb <10 in whole-rock assay data does not always correlate directly with economic lithium mineralisation.
Although the whole-rock assay data highlights the limitations of using the K/Rb in LCT-pegmatite exploration, correct application of both the p-XRF and K/Rb ratio can be an effective targeting tool to delineate more- prospective vs less-prospective pegmatites.
Figure 1: Spodumene (orange) bearing pegmatite 24SW0010 fluorescing under UV light.
Figure 2: Results from surface mapping of pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project
The Company also wishes to advise the market that it has completed a ~3,900 station, highly detailed ground gravity survey over the priority focus area. The detailed gravity survey is designed to aid in targeting the mineralised pegmatites at depth. The hypothesis is that the mapped pegmatites may converge and blow-out at depth and the gravity survey will assist in identifying the controlling structures to mineralisation. Data processing is now underway, with the results of this to be released once completed.
The Company is currently working through the approvals process to complete drilling over the main focus area. The Program of Work (PoW) has been approved by DMIRS, whilst liaison with the Native Title party to complete a Heritage Survey is still ongoing. The Company will update the market once all approvals have been received.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).
- 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
- The drilling will follow-up on the 2023 program where MSRC0121 intersected:
- 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- The drilling will also target the northern 2km of the strong copper-in-soil anomaly that has now had Heritage Clearance.
- A deeper diamond drilling program is planned for June to test the undrilled area between the molybdenum mineralisation and the 3.5km long copper-in-soil trend.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The 2023 program intersected one of the strongest copper intervals in this region to date. Combined with the extensive surface anomalism and the large nearby Minnie Springs Molybdenum Porphyry, we affirm our belief of the potential of a substantial mineral system at this project. Drilling will be conducted north, south and at depth of MSRC012 to further define extensions of the Minnie Springs copper discovery intersected last year. This program will also give us a first look at the northern half of the 2km long high-level copper anomaly.”
The deeper diamond program scheduled for June will provide drill coverage between the molybdenum mineralised core intrusion and the large copper-in-soil anomaly.
Figure 1. Minnie Springs existing and planned RC Drilling over gridded copper in soil geochemistry (blue shades are l< 40ppm Cu, red colours are > 90ppm Cu in soils). Historic drilling has defined the molybdenum rich zone. Copper grades shown as bar graphs.
In parallel with the drilling, the extensive soil sampling program that commenced in late February (Figure 2) continues with initial results expected from Moogooree and Howells Gap in the next few weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.