Resource News Investing News

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

Ore Day will also feature keynote talks and interview with industry experts, including:

  1. James Rickards , NY Times bestselling author and Editor of Strategic Intelligence
  2. John Ciampaglia , CEO of Sprott Asset Management
  3. Jim Puplav a, President of Financial Sense Wealth Management
  4. Matt Watson , CEO, and Founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC
  5. Peter Schiff , Economist, and Host of the Peter Schiff Show
Register Here: www.OreDay.com
Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's expectations regarding future operations and other forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the application of the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated by management and the inability to obtain the necessary TSX Venture Exchange approval to complete the Offering. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to close the Offering, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, TSX Venture Exchange approval, for the Offering.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/10/c1160.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyTSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

 Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

  • One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin
  • Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO
  • AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan .

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake , Rabbit Lake , Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ May 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baselode Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:

  • Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
  • Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
  • The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
  • The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at Booth # 3029 in the Investor Exchange at the 2022 PDAC, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Monday June 13th through Wednesday June 15th.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged with Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration and the Forum team at our booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Uranium Drilling

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Uranium Drilling

Two Drills to Operate on Multiple Targets

Initial Focus on High-Grade Uranium Intersections at 42 Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Russell South Project

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Russell South Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravitymagnetic survey over their Russell South Uranium Project which lies on the south-central edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"The Russell Lake project is within a favourable geologic area since it's close to the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin that has relatively shallow drill targets and nearby uranium deposition including the historic Key Lake Mine (22 km WSW) and the Baseload / 92 Energy discoveries (28 km NE)" said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The regional airborne gravity results suggest our claims cover important geologic contacts and our current gravity survey results will allow us to define specific targets for follow-up ground geophysics and drilling."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces 10,000 Metre Phase 2 Drill Program Started on Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project

CanAlaska Announces 10,000 Metre Phase 2 Drill Program Started on Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project

Targets Focused Within Shadow of Past-Producing Mine

Meet Management at Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention June 13 - 15

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) ( FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1 st tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") through the issuance of 5,694,000 units at a subscription price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $854,100 . The Company announced the private placement on May 24, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×