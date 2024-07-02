Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

  • Over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity, such as 907 cps over 34 m, including 9,173 cps over 0.4 m
  • AK24-118 and AK24-119 returned the widest radioactivity levels in Pod 6
  • All three drill holes with over 20 metres of cumulative thickness of radioactivity
  • The second drill for regional exploration targets has now mobilized to site

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce radioactivity results from the first three diamond drill holes within the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect of the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"AK24-119's results rank as one of the top 10 best drill hole radioactivity intersections at ACKIO, making this a unique drill hole. Previous drill hole AK22-035 intersected 0.54% U3O8 over 7.3 m (see Baselode News Release dated September 12, 2022) in Pod 6, and we are seeing similar levels of radioactivity within AK24-118 and AK24-119 but over broader widths within the same Pod, suggesting mineralization remains open in this area. ACKIO has continued to deliver encouraging results since the discovery in 2021, and we expect more promising results to follow.

We are equally excited to start the regional exploration phase of our drill program across the Hook project. Our technical team has done an incredible job of prioritizing prospective target areas along a 25 km-long uranium fertile structural corridor that hosts ACKIO and other uranium showings. We eagerly anticipate results from our exploration efforts in hopes of a new uranium discovery," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Drill Hole Details

Drill holes AK24-117 to AK24-119 were collared to define the extent of mineralization in Pod 6 of ACKIO. See Figure 2 for drill hole locations and Table 1 for drill collar details and scintillometer results.

AK24-117 intersected three lenses of continuous radioactivity with greater than 6 m drill hole widths between 117.25 and 151.6 m, ranking this drill hole as the second thickest sequence of radioactivity in Pod 6 area after AK24-119.

AK24-118 intersected an average radioactivity result (1,115 cps*) similar to that of AK22-035's uranium intersection mentioned above but with almost twice the width (13.3 m).

AK24-119 intersected continuous radioactivity with 907 cps over 34 m, including a zone of higher radioactivity measuring 2,328 cps over 6.6 m from 142.35 m making this the broadest intersection with the highest average radioactivity in Pod 6.

ACKIO Program Details

Up to 12,000 metres of drilling is planned at ACKIO, subject to drill results, targeting

  1. the southeast zone, where geophysical survey results suggest the alteration and structural system trend east/southeast-west/northwest,
  2. unconformity-style mineralization along the Athabasca sandstone structural contact to the southeast, and;
  3. the depth of mineralized structures based on geochemical trends and alteration pathways.

The first diamond drill has completed initial definition drilling at ACKIO and has now moved onto targeting the depth potential of the mineralized structures.

Hook Program Details

A second drill has been mobilized to Hook and will be drilling shortly. The regional Hook exploration drill program is planned for up to 4,000 metres with 15 to 20 drill holes targeting 5 to 7 different areas. The target areas were generated from combinations of multiple geophysical data sets including recent results from ground gravity and ANT geophysical surveys. Once the drill has completed Hook exploration drilling, it will join the ACKIO program to complete drilling there.

NOTES:

  1. cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 125 cps.
  3. "Continuous elevated radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps.
  4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/215201_0f6d7bf47495886b_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/215201_0f6d7bf47495886b_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/215201_0f6d7bf47495886b_010.jpg

FIGURE 2 - ACKIO Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/215201_0f6d7bf47495886b_010full.jpg

TABLE 1 - Drill Hole Collar Details and Scintillometer Results

DDHTarget AreaLocationEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 cps)Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U3O8)
AK24-117ACKIOPod 6 - Centre90-70227368 cps over 0.45 m at 74.4 mAssay results pending
301 cps over 1.8 m at 108.3 mAssay results pending
409 cps over 6.25 m at 117.25 mAssay results pending
426 cps over 12.55 m at 128.1 mAssay results pending
327 cps over 6.4 m at 145.2 mAssay results pending
399 cps over 0.65 m at 160.95 mAssay results pending
AK24-118ACKIOPod 6 - Edge118-71257456 cps over 0.8 m at 89.3 mAssay results pending
350 cps over 0.5 m at 92.7 mAssay results pending
392 cps over 2.6 m at 119.1 mAssay results pending
315 cps over 3.1 m at 131.8 mAssay results pending
1,115 cps over 13.3 m at 149.3 mAssay results pending
AK24-119ACKIOPod 6 - Edge65-75230300 cps over 8.5 m at 109.5 mAssay results pending
907 cps over 34.05 m at 131.1 mAssay results pending
Includes9,173 cps over 0.4 m at 144.6 mAssay results pending
3 DDH7143 DDH0 DDH
NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
Composite radioactivity results for "Includes/And Includes" use 5,000 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215201

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

  • Up to 16,000 metre project-wide drill program, the second largest drill program on Hook project
  • The second drill is anticipated to start in two weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has started on the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect within the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We are excited to be finally be back at our flagship Hook project, where we will be looking to expand upon our near-surface uranium discovery ACKIO. Additional drilling on ACKIO offers excellent prospects for expanding the known zones and making new discoveries along strike and depth.

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

  • Drill mobilization and camp construction near completion for ACKIO and Hook
  • Ground ANT and gravity surveys complete over ACKIO and regional targets at Hook
  • Bear drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its ACKIOHook ("ACKIO, Hook") and Bear ("Bear") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We look forward to exploring the ACKIO discovery and its surroundings on the Hook project this year. New targets include multi-layered geophysical and geological features along strike to the southeast and at depth beneath ACKIO. Additionally, drill hole data suggests the mineralization fluid system is open in both directions. Our regional exploration targets are reinforced with recent ground gravity and ambient noise tomography ("ANT") geophysical surveys over corridors of interest previously identified on the Hook project. We're eager to explore the Hook project," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program has started targeting 3 areas with 6 to 8 drill holes
  • Fleet Space Technologies' Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, a passive, seismic method for generating 3D subsurface models is being deployed over ACKIO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the starts of an inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear ("Bear") and Hook ("Hook") uranium projects, respectively, in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"We're excited to start this drill campaign on Bear. Our target generation has identified areas of potential structural disruption and hydrothermal fluid alteration along the uranium-fertile Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone that hosts numerous high-grade uranium deposits. We've identified 3 main targets areas we'll be drilling at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures (Figure 2). We believe the latter structures may have controlled anomalous uranium intersected in historic drill holes.

We're also happy to announce we've started laying out and acquiring data from Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey deployed over ACKIO. We hope to map out the extent of ACKIO's Athabasca sandstone outlier and the deep structural roots of the uranium mineralization system. We believe ACKIO continues at depth, including mineralization along the sandstone-basement fault zone. We look forward to testing these targets when we begin our next ACKIO drill program in June," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) to understand the target generation ideas for the Bear drill program.

Bear - 2024 Exploration Targets Defined

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anLYo83AUko

Bear Drill Program Details
The recently started Bear drill program is planned for 1,500 metres with 6 to 8 drill holes targeting 2 to 3 different target areas. The helicopter-support program allows expedient drill targeting and lessens environment impacts. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook ANT Program Details
"Fleet Space Technologies has developed an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey to produce a 3D model of the subsurface. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and other areas of interest, with data expected to be received and interpreted prior to starting diamond drilling on Hook in June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008.jpg

FIGURE 2 – Bear Project Compilation Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207569

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program scheduled to start in coming weeks
  • Catharsis drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its Bear ("Bear") and Catharsis ("Catharsis") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"This is an exciting time as we begin our inaugural drill exploration program on Bear. The geology looks compelling, with an apparent regional structure hosting uranium mineralization already being identified with historic drilling and overlapping geophysical gravity low anomalies associated with bends in EM conductors. A discovery at Bear would be fortuitous as it is located about 30 kilometres south of the Key Lake uranium mill, and 10 kilometres east of the Key Lake haul road.

Baselode Doubles Drill Program for Catharsis Uranium Project

Baselode Doubles Drill Program for Catharsis Uranium Project

  • The drill program will double in size to 4,000 metres
  • Three new target areas will be added
  • Baselode is seeking another grassroots discovery on Catharsis
  • Early drilling has encountered anomalous radioactivity, strong alteration, and encouraging redox-style alteration within brittle structures

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will increase the ongoing drill program on the Catharsis uranium project ("Catharsis") to 4,000 metres. Early drilling has shown encouraging signs that warrant the additional investment.

"Our first drill hole of this program intersected anomalous radioactivity* within a structural corridor at a favourable lithologic contact. These are important similarities with other uranium deposits. Subsequent drill holes followed the radioactivity up-dip (Figure 3) and intersected quartz-hematite oxidized fluid systems with redox-style and clay alteration characteristics reminiscent of high-grade uranium deposits (see Figures 4, 5 & 6). We will continue drilling the target area down-dip of the radioactivity, and along strike from it. We are encouraged by the results and have decided to increase our Program. We will drill more target areas than previously announced to test for near-surface, high-grade uranium deposits," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has recently completed a geophysical program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.

Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston_20211209.jpg

Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced significant exploration advancements at its Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. After nearly 15 years since the last major drilling campaign, Turnor Lake is being revitalized with a completely fresh geological and geophysical outlook, positioning it as a potential host for the next major uranium discovery in Saskatchewan. A drill program is currently underway at Turnor Lake, aiming to explore and define the extent of uranium mineralization.

The Turnor Lake project spans 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors, aligning with the region's significant uranium discoveries and historical high-grade deposits. Our exploration revitalization is driven by the application of advanced technology and methodologies while integrating a wealth of historical data with ongoing real-time drilling insights.

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ). These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the " Term Sheet ") effective as of June 6, 2024 with Corredor Americano S.A . (" COAM "), an Argentine company of the Corporación América Group, to complete an option agreement (the " Proposed Transaction ") in respect to the Company's Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit (" Ivana " or the " Property ").

