Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

  • Intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity within a massive hydrothermal alteration system
  • New zone discovered on the second drill hole of Hook's regional exploration program, 6 km from ACKIO discovery
  • Demonstrates the fertility of the uranium corridor along Baselode's Hook Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new uranium prospect on the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We're very excited about this new discovery on Hook, on the second hole of our regional exploration program. HK24-010 intersected over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity at approximately 173 metres vertical depth. This new discovery is hosted within a massive alteration corridor similar in scale to what we have observed at our ACKIO zone 6 km to the southwest. We believe the alteration corridor has mobilized uranium from the host rocks and deposited it within a redox front, similar to what we interpret for HK24-010. We intend to follow-up drilling in this area in the coming weeks after completing exploration drilling in a logistically efficient order on other targets with stronger geophysical anomalisms. Hook's regional exploration aim was to discover new zones of uranium mineralization and we're well on our way with this new prospect," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Drill Hole Details
Drill holes HK24-009 and HK24-010 were collared 6 km northeast of ACKIO (see Figure 2). The drill holes targeted a coincident gravity low, magnetic low, and conductive response within the area of an interpreted north-south oriented Tabbernor fault. See Figure 3 for a cross-section interpretation, including a comparison to ACKIO.

HK24-009 intersected 130 m of structurally-controlled massive hydrothermal alteration including alternating hematite and white clay within orthogneiss starting immediately at the top of bedrock. Gamma probe radioactivity averaged 20 counts-per-second ("cps") within the altered rocks, 34 cps and 69 cps within two different fresh rock types, including a small zone of anomalous radioactivity measuring 177 cps over 4.3 m.

HK24-010 intersected over 230 m of structurally-controlled massive hydrothermal alteration similar to HK24-009 (Figures 4 and 5). Gamma probe radioactivity averaged 23 cps within the altered rocks down to 200.8 m, followed by an average of 275 cps over 33.7 m, including 473 cps over 6.8 m, associated with structurally-controlled hydrothermal hematite and minor redox alteration hosted within the basal 2.5 m of metasedimentary rocks and pegmatite for the remainder (Figure 5). The fresh rocks at the end of the drill hole averaged 60 cps.

Drill hole samples have been sent to Saskatchewan Research Council for uranium and multi-element analysis. Results will be released after being received and reviewed by the Company.

NOTES:

  1. cps = "counts-per-second", as measured with a down hole 2GHF triple gamma probe. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses gamma probe readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that gamma probe results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.
  2. The Company considers all 2GHF triple gamma probe readings greater than 100 cps to be considered anomalous radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 20 to 70 cps.
  3. "Continuous anomalous radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 100 cps.
  4. All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_007full.jpg 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_010.jpg

FIGURE 2 - HK24-009 and HK24-010 drill hole location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_010full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_011.jpg

FIGURE 3 -HK24-009 and HK24-010 with ACKIO Ln 775N cross-sections for scale of altered structural zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_011full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_012.jpg

FIGURE 4 -HK24-010 Alteration and Structure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_012full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_013.jpg

FIGURE 5 -HK24-010 Elevated Radioactivity and Oxidation In Metasediments and Pegmatite

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/216808_f65fd7dfd4b0d90f_013full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216808

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

Baselode Reports High Levels of Radioactivity Over Wide Intercepts at ACKIO Uranium Project

  • Over 30 metres of continuous radioactivity, such as 907 cps over 34 m, including 9,173 cps over 0.4 m
  • AK24-118 and AK24-119 returned the widest radioactivity levels in Pod 6
  • All three drill holes with over 20 metres of cumulative thickness of radioactivity
  • The second drill for regional exploration targets has now mobilized to site

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce radioactivity results from the first three diamond drill holes within the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect of the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"AK24-119's results rank as one of the top 10 best drill hole radioactivity intersections at ACKIO, making this a unique drill hole. Previous drill hole AK22-035 intersected 0.54% U3O8 over 7.3 m (see Baselode News Release dated September 12, 2022) in Pod 6, and we are seeing similar levels of radioactivity within AK24-118 and AK24-119 but over broader widths within the same Pod, suggesting mineralization remains open in this area. ACKIO has continued to deliver encouraging results since the discovery in 2021, and we expect more promising results to follow.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

  • Up to 16,000 metre project-wide drill program, the second largest drill program on Hook project
  • The second drill is anticipated to start in two weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has started on the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect within the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We are excited to be finally be back at our flagship Hook project, where we will be looking to expand upon our near-surface uranium discovery ACKIO. Additional drilling on ACKIO offers excellent prospects for expanding the known zones and making new discoveries along strike and depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

Baselode Mobilizes for Hook's 16,000 Metre Drill Program

  • Drill mobilization and camp construction near completion for ACKIO and Hook
  • Ground ANT and gravity surveys complete over ACKIO and regional targets at Hook
  • Bear drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its ACKIOHook ("ACKIO, Hook") and Bear ("Bear") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We look forward to exploring the ACKIO discovery and its surroundings on the Hook project this year. New targets include multi-layered geophysical and geological features along strike to the southeast and at depth beneath ACKIO. Additionally, drill hole data suggests the mineralization fluid system is open in both directions. Our regional exploration targets are reinforced with recent ground gravity and ambient noise tomography ("ANT") geophysical surveys over corridors of interest previously identified on the Hook project. We're eager to explore the Hook project," commented James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program has started targeting 3 areas with 6 to 8 drill holes
  • Fleet Space Technologies' Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, a passive, seismic method for generating 3D subsurface models is being deployed over ACKIO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the starts of an inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear ("Bear") and Hook ("Hook") uranium projects, respectively, in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"We're excited to start this drill campaign on Bear. Our target generation has identified areas of potential structural disruption and hydrothermal fluid alteration along the uranium-fertile Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone that hosts numerous high-grade uranium deposits. We've identified 3 main targets areas we'll be drilling at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures (Figure 2). We believe the latter structures may have controlled anomalous uranium intersected in historic drill holes.

We're also happy to announce we've started laying out and acquiring data from Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey deployed over ACKIO. We hope to map out the extent of ACKIO's Athabasca sandstone outlier and the deep structural roots of the uranium mineralization system. We believe ACKIO continues at depth, including mineralization along the sandstone-basement fault zone. We look forward to testing these targets when we begin our next ACKIO drill program in June," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) to understand the target generation ideas for the Bear drill program.

Bear - 2024 Exploration Targets Defined

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anLYo83AUko

Bear Drill Program Details
The recently started Bear drill program is planned for 1,500 metres with 6 to 8 drill holes targeting 2 to 3 different target areas. The helicopter-support program allows expedient drill targeting and lessens environment impacts. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook ANT Program Details
"Fleet Space Technologies has developed an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey to produce a 3D model of the subsurface. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and other areas of interest, with data expected to be received and interpreted prior to starting diamond drilling on Hook in June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008.jpg

FIGURE 2 – Bear Project Compilation Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207569

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program scheduled to start in coming weeks
  • Catharsis drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its Bear ("Bear") and Catharsis ("Catharsis") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"This is an exciting time as we begin our inaugural drill exploration program on Bear. The geology looks compelling, with an apparent regional structure hosting uranium mineralization already being identified with historic drilling and overlapping geophysical gravity low anomalies associated with bends in EM conductors. A discovery at Bear would be fortuitous as it is located about 30 kilometres south of the Key Lake uranium mill, and 10 kilometres east of the Key Lake haul road.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Intersects 7.30% U3O8 over 3.0m within 5.0m of 4.61% U3O8 at High-Grade Moore Project and Plans for Upcoming Fully-Funded Summer Drill Programs

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its 2024 winter diamond drilling program which totaled 2,864 metres in nine holes at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project. The project is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine's Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco's Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A highlight from this program was from hole ML24-08 which intersected 5.0 metres of 4.61% U 3 O 8 from a relatively shallow downhole depth of 265.5 metres to 270.5 metres including 10.19% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 metre at the Main Maverick Zone. Skyharbour plans to continue advancing Moore through additional drilling in 2024 in conjunction with a fully-funded summer drill program to follow-up on the recently reported Fork target uranium discovery at the Company's adjacent Russell Lake Uranium Project. The combined drill campaign this summer is planned to consist of approximately 7,000 - 8,000 metres with details forthcoming.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from Phase One of its 2024 winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Drilling at Russell was completed during two separate phases of drilling with a total of 3,094 metres drilled in six holes during Phase One with geochemical assays reported here. The second phase of the winter drill program at Russell consisted of 2,058 metres in four holes with the geochemical assays still pending and to be released at a later date. The Company also recently completed 2,864 metres of drilling in nine holes at its Moore Project with assays pending from that program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of two geophysical programs at its Russell South project, the commencement of a new geophysical survey at the Tabbernor project, and the rescheduled survey at the Smart Lake joint venture project. Additionally, Purepoint has released an updated Portfolio Handbook, now available on the Company's newly launched website.

"Our team has made significant strides in advancing our exploration efforts at both Russell South and Tabbernor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We are particularly excited about the upcoming completion of the Smart Lake survey, which will set the stage for our winter drilling program."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has recently completed a geophysical program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.

Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced significant exploration advancements at its Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. After nearly 15 years since the last major drilling campaign, Turnor Lake is being revitalized with a completely fresh geological and geophysical outlook, positioning it as a potential host for the next major uranium discovery in Saskatchewan. A drill program is currently underway at Turnor Lake, aiming to explore and define the extent of uranium mineralization.

The Turnor Lake project spans 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors, aligning with the region's significant uranium discoveries and historical high-grade deposits. Our exploration revitalization is driven by the application of advanced technology and methodologies while integrating a wealth of historical data with ongoing real-time drilling insights.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

