Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

Barrick Welcomes Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and His Delegation to Canada

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today welcomed Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and members of his economic team as part of the governor's two-day trade mission to Canada.

Canada is Nevada's largest trading partner and Barrick is the largest Canadian company operating in Nevada through Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), the world's biggest gold mining complex. Barrick is one of the highest taxpayers in the state, as well as one of Nevada's biggest employers with a workforce of over 12,000 employees and contractors.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company was keen to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to Nevada, including local employment opportunities, benefits to local communities and suppliers, and supporting long-term economic growth.

"Our company is proud of our historic relationship with Nevada which dates back 36 years when we bought the Goldstrike mine in Eureka County. We see our investment as a true partnership with the state in growing a sustainable, safe and beneficial industry for our local communities," he said.

Enquiries:
Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "commitment", "opportunities", "growth", "partnership" and "beneficial" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick's long-standing commitment to Nevada and the anticipated benefits from that partnership including local employment, benefits to local communities and suppliers and economic growth, and Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the impact of inflation, including global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; litigation and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; and employee relations including loss of key employees. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


ABX:CA
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina's San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

gold bars

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 208,000 metric tons (MT) of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million MT of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

gold bars and nuggets

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge (Updated 2023)

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Read on for a look at how this strategy works and why it's worth considering.

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold


mining equipment

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Arizona Metals Takes the Top Spot

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined last week, finishing the period at 19,778.04.

Market watchers were focused on Canada's southern neighbor as the US Federal Reserve met once again. The central bank opted to leave rates flat, but officials indicated they see one more hike in 2023 before two cuts next year.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Beroni Group Limited Enters Into Convertible Loan With Investor

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG) advises that it has entered into an unsecured and interest free convertible loan agreement with an investor for a principal loan amount of US$205,679. The loan is convertible at US$1.00 per share upon listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange or another US national securities exchange prior to the repayment date. The loan is repayable on 18 September 2024 unless converted earlier.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



us federal reserve flag

Top Stories This Week: Gold Stays Steady as Fed Signals Higher for Longer

The US Federal Reserve was in focus this week as it met from Tuesday (September 19) to Wednesday (September 20). The central bank was widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, and that's exactly what it did.

In its statement, the Fed reaffirms its goals of achieving maximum employment and bringing inflation down to 2 percent. It also emphasizes that it will continue to assess various factors as it determines its next steps.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent" — US Federal Reserve
Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

×