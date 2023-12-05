Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Barrick Named Tanzania's Employer of the Year

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) The North Mara Gold Mine has been crowned Employer of the Year at the prestigious 2023 Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) Awards ceremony. North Mara is operated by Barrick and is jointly owned with the Tanzanian Government through Twiga Minerals Corporation.

The distinguished event, held at the Mlimani City Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam, was graced by Honourable Joyce Ndalichako, Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office) for Labour, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities.

Twiga achieved a resounding triumph by not only securing the top honour as the Employer of the Year but also clinching victory in five other distinguished categories at the ceremony. These accolades include Overall Private Sector Employer (North Mara mine), Best Corporate Social Responsibility (North Mara mine), Excellence in Crisis Management (Bulyanhulu mine), second runner-up for Local Content (North Mara mine), and the esteemed title of Best Large Organisation Employer of the Year (North Mara mine).

This notable recognition underscores Barrick's commitment to cultivating a positive work environment, contributing significantly to the local community through exemplary corporate social responsibility, exhibiting resilience in crisis management and actively engaging in the promotion of local content. These multiple wins showcase Barrick's strive for excellence in employment practices and corporate citizenship.

Additionally, North Mara received recognition at this year's Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Taxpayer Appreciation Awards, adding to its accolades by securing the awards for Substantial Taxes & Duties Paid for Exported Goods in 2022/2023 and Compliant Taxpayer in the Mining Sector for the year 2022/2023. Notably, in the preceding year, Barrick North Mara also received the esteemed Largest Taxpayer Award, further highlighting its consistent contributions and compliance in taxation.

Barrick Enquiries

Tanzania country manager
Melkiory Ngido
+255 686 945 222

Corporate communications and country liaison manager
Georgia Mutagahywa
+255 754 711 215
georgia.mutagahywa@barrick.com

Group investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gregg Bush as Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

Mr Bush is a proven mine builder with a strong track record of mine development, project integration and operations. Previously, Mr. Bush was the COO of Capstone Mining Corporation for eight years. There, his responsibilities included all aspects of operations, development projects, and new acquisition integrations for the company. More recently, Mr. Bush served as the Senior Vice President of Mexico for Equinox Gold Corp. He was responsible for the Los Filos mine located 30km south of Ana Paula in Guerrero state. Prior to these roles, Mr. Bush led the development and commissioning of the Dolores mine in Chihuahua, Mexico as COO of Minefinders Corporation. He spent seventeen years in increasingly senior roles with Placer Dome/Barrick. Mr. Bush graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso with a B.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Heritage Survey Completed and Drilling Commences at Menzies

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation drilling has recommenced at Menzies, with a program targeting shallow, near surface mineralisation at Link Zone and potential high-grade underground material at Aspacia. In particular, the Aspacia program is designed to confirm strike lengths of ~700m with drilling down to 170m vertical depth in certain sections; whilst Link Zone represents an opportunity for Brightstar to expand on the recently announced maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and prove up additional shallow mineralisation for potential fast-tracked open pit mining opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
david morgan, gold bars

David Morgan: Is This a Gold Price Breakout or Fake Out?

Gold reached a new all-time high on Monday (December 4), but will its momentum continue?

Speaking just ahead of the yellow metal's major milestone, David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, weighed in on whether he thinks this will be a real breakout or just another fake out.

"We set a line, and gold has to achieve above that price, and it has to maintain it for three days in a row," he said. "And it also needs to be on above-average volumes. And if that occurs then we are about 80 percent assured that it is a breakout and not a fake out. We'll see — I lean toward unfortunately I think it's going to come down again, but I could be wrong."

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 2023 drill program, including the first results from the 2023 drilling west of Willow Creek . Results are still pending for GS2332, GS2334, GS2335 GS2337, additional holes, collared west of Willow Creek to test the westerly extensions of the existing resource.

Today's results successfully:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with green up arrow

Editor's Picks: Gold Hits New All-time High, First Quantum Pursues Arbitration

Gold began the final month of the year auspiciously, hitting a fresh all-time high.

February gold futures ended Friday (December 1) at US$2,091.70 per ounce, but as Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com pointed out, the yellow metal closed at its highest level ever regardless of the contract.

The move has generated excitement among market participants, but whether gold keeps rising remains to be seen.

Keep reading...Show less

Developments in Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has provided a further update in respect of recent comments made by the President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo regarding a transition process for the closure of the Cobre Panama mine.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's news release dated December 1, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Energy Investing

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

×