Avrupa Minerals Intersects 26.95 Meters @ 2.18% Copper, 2.58% Lead, 5.60% Zinc, and 88.2 ppm Silver at Sesmarias, Portugal
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU)(TSXV:AVU) is pleased to provide new assay results from the Sesmarias massive sulfide target area, Alvalade JV Project, Portugal. The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals (“AVU” or “Company”) and Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (“Sandfire MATSA” or “MATSA”). Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda., and MATSA continues to fund the exploration work. Previously, through the JV, during 2020-2021, the Company drilled 17 diamond drill holes, totaling 8,900 meters, on six different fences along a strike length of 400 meters in the Sesmarias North Zone.
The JV returned to drilling at Sesmarias in mid-April, targeting the Central Zone, where Avrupa drilled the high-grade discovery hole, SES002, in 2014 (see February 27, 2014 News Release). Follow-up drilling in the immediate discovery area at that time unsuccessfully targeted shallow extensions of the mineralization seen in SES002 at a depth of about 150 meters. Armed with a significantly upgraded targeting model constructed after a total of 46 holes and nearly 20,000 meters of drilling at Sesmarias since 2014, the JV geological team aimed deeper to 400 meters depth to attempt to locate further high-grade mineralization.
Results from SES23-047 are:
- 26.95 meters of 2.18% copper; 2.58% lead; 5.60% zinc; and 88.2 g/t silver from 393.80 to 420.75 meters depth, within a wider interval of:
- 43.40 meters of 1.51% copper; 2.15% lead; 4.78% zinc; and 64.1 g/t silver from 392.80 to 436.20 meters depth.
At this time, with only one drill hole in the new zone, the true thickness of the massive sulfide mineralization is unknown. The drill hole intercepted at least part of the eastern limb of the target mineralized syncline, and possibly part of the hinge of the syncline. Further drilling is clearly necessary to search for both extension and shape of the mineral body. We are currently drilling a follow-up hole, collared approximately 150 meters southeast of SES23-047, with five more holes planned, also funded by the JV partner.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals commented, “We are truly excited about the SES23-047 results. The entire team effort putting together a coherent targeting model led to this initial success in the Sesmarias Central Zone, which we hope will continue with follow-up drilling. Previous JV drilling demonstrated the potential for significant thicknesses of massive sulfide mineralization, and we recognized the potential for higher grade mineralization as we moved south towards the Central Zone, perhaps the center of the mineral system. We now recognize that the SES002 lens should be part of the new discovery lens, separated by faulting. Perseverance, continued creative thinking, and strong financial support led to a real success that shows possibilities for further follow-up success.”
The following summary cross section demonstrates the potential for further mineralization on this section line, in the middle of the Central Zone.
Figure 1. SES23-047 cross section showing previous drilling and discovery hole SES002. The mineralized syncline seen here is a continuation from the previously-reported, more northerly sections that show development of an eastern overturned limb, a western normal limb, and development of a robust hinge zone. Further drilling is warranted to develop a potential high grade central zone to the developing system.
Potential for further higher-grade mineralization lies from the present 650S section to the 350S section, north of the present drilling, and possibly for another 300 to 400 meters to the south of the 650S section. We are presently drilling at SES23-048, collared approximately 150 SE of SES23-047, on the 800S section.
Figure 2. Simplified, schematic diagram of Sesmarias massive sulfide “lenses”, actually the limbs of the synclinal mineralization. Note that the Central Zone appears to be open and untested for at least 300 meters in either direction from the 650S section. Presently drilling on the 800S section line at SES23-048.
Results and information for SES21-044, Section 350S, may be found in the January 25, 2022 News Release. Results and information for SES026, located approximately 350 meters SE of SES23-047 on the 1000S section, may be found in the March 11, 2019 News Release.
Notes on analytical methods and quality control. The JV analyzed the mineralized material at two different laboratories, as the table below demonstrates. For certified, NI43-101 – acceptable assay results, we selected the ME-MS61 method performed by ALS Global at their Seville sample preparation facility and Loughrea, Ireland analytical laboratory. For in-house reasons and desire to have overnight results, we authorized preliminary analytical procedures at the non-certified, MATSA laboratory facilities at the Aguas Teñidas Mine.
Table 1. Fully accredited, NI 43-101 compliant, certified analytical results from ALS Global laboratory highlighted in yellow. Overnight analytical results from MATSA mine lab at Aguas Teñidas, Spain.
For technical reasons, at the depth of the Sesmarias mineral intersection, drillers had reduced core size to NQ (47.6 mm diameter). Project personnel collected oriented drill core twice daily from the drill rig and delivered the boxes directly to the Project core storage facilities in Grândola, Portugal. Here, after geological and geotechnical review of the core, a Project geologist measured and marked the core for sampling, with sample length averaging one meter depending on visual factors such as change in texture, style of mineralization, and/or host rock type. Project employees systematically and methodically halved the core, utilizing an electric core saw, and then placed one half of the split material for each sample length into separate, numbered, plastic sample bags. In order to get fast, first-hand results, Project personnel transported the core samples to partner Sandfire MATSA’s Aguas Teñidas Mine laboratory in Almonaster la Real, Spain for preliminary, non-certified analytical information.
After acquiring the preliminary results, Project personnel carried the sample pulps (-80 mesh material used for metals’ digestion) to the ALS Global (“ALS”) sample preparation facility in Seville, Spain. ALS directly shipped the pulp material to their main European analytical laboratory located in Loughrea, Ireland. At the analytical laboratory, we requested the samples to be analyzed via the lab’s ME-MS61 technique which uses a four-acid, near-total metals’ extraction method, followed by analysis using the industry-standard technique of inductively coupled plasma – atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES).
At all times, prior to submission of the samples to ALS Global, Project or Sandfire MATSA personnel maintained supervision, oversight, and custody of the samples.
In addition to ALS Global in-house quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) for all work orders, the Project conducted its own normal, internal QA/QC from results generated by the systematic inclusion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicate samples. Project personnel reviewed and evaluated the analytical results from the quality control samples in the SES23-047 work orders, and confirmed that these results conform to industry best practice standards.
Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (Sandfire MATSA) is a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva. Sandfire MATSA also holds an extensive portfolio of exploration tenements in both Portugal and Spain. Sandfire MATSA is a wholly owned company of Sandfire Resources Ltd, a mining and exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SFR).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Avrupa Minerals
Overview
Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) is a junior exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company follows a unique prospect generator model focused on aggressive modern exploration for world-class mineral deposits in politically-stable jurisdictions across Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo and more recently, Finland.
Avrupa’s hybrid prospect generator model is designed to create shareholder value by building an extensive portfolio of projects suitable for exploration to be funded by joint venture or sold to larger mining companies. The company leverages new techniques and technologies to improve exploration efforts and facilitate new discoveries. In some cases, companies following the prospect generator model have become royalty companies by allowing partners to dilute them to a valuable royalty, and Avrupa has significant exposure to this route to liquidity.
Avrupa’s goal is to have one flagship, 100-percent-owned project, that it advances with its own funds instead of through partner funding. The Finland projects, some of which have historical base metal resources, are being assessed to identify flagship potential for one of the assets.
The company's projects are all located in areas with existing mines and strong geological potential for the discovery of further economic metal deposits. For example, the company’s flagship Alvalade JV project is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB) of southern Portugal, a hotspot for mining with over 80 historic mines in the Belt. Presently, there are seven active mining operations in the IPB of Portugal and Spain.
Company Highlights
- Operates in mining-friendly jurisdictions that are also prospective for large deposits
- Europe offers established mining districts, pro-mining policies and a variety of metals including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and tungsten
- Seeking partners for strategic alliances and/or project-specific JVs to fund large drill programs.
- Owns the Alvalade JV (VMS-copper-zinc), located in the Pyrite Belt of southern Portugal.
- JV earn-in agreement with Sandfire-MATSA on the Alvalade copper project
- Sandfire-MATSA currently funding drilling at the Alvalade copper-zinc project
- Slivova Gold Project in the Vardar Mineral Belt in Kosovo. Discovery made in 2012. Initial gold resource estimate completed in April 2016.
- Made two significant discoveries: the Slivova gold target and the Sesmarias VMS at Alvalade.
- Four Finland projects acquired in 2021, some with historical copper and/or zinc resources.
Key Projects
Alvalade copper project
The IPB is one of the world’s largest and most prolific copper-zinc-iron massive sulfide belts with mining history dating back more than 2,000 years. Three out of four of the last greenfield discoveries in the IPB are now large operating mines, including the giant Neves Corvo copper-zinc-tin massive sulfide mine. However, the area has not experienced any real exploration since the mid-1990s. In 2012, Avrupa Minerals' team began applying its expertise to the region resulting in a new discovery at Alvalade in 2014.
Avrupa Minerals’ Alvalade license is located along trend to the northwest of Neves Corvo, which is currently the largest operating copper-zinc mine in Europe.
The Alvalade project involves an earn-in agreement that Avrupa (the operator) does not have to fund at present. The project was previously optioned to Antofagasta Minerals, one of the world’s largest copper producers. Armed with a new geological model, Avrupa Minerals was able to successfully complete five rounds of drilling at Alvalade between April 2012 and October 2014.
The initial 2014 drill program made a significant VMS discovery in the Sesmarias West target on the Alvalade JV; the first of its kind on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in 20 years. New massive sulfide targets were also identified at Sesmarias East and at Pombal 15 kilometers south of the Sesmarias area.
Sesmarias drill results include:
- SES002 – 10.85 meters @ 1.81 percent copper, 75.27 parts per million (ppm) silver, 2.57 percent lead, 4.38 percent zinc, 0.13 percent tin
- SES010 – 57.85 meters @ 0.45 g/t gold, 25.1 g/t silver, 0.32 percent copper, 0.61 percent lead, 1.95 percent tin
Under a new partner, a drill program was initiated in Q4 2015. Four holes were drilled around the area of SES010 and results confirmed and extended the massive sulfide lens to a length of 300 meters with a 35- to 40-meter thickness.
In February 2019, Avrupa Minerals reported additional drill results from its own drilling program at the Sesmarias prospect. The company completed six holes totaling 2,498 meters including results from SES026, which extended the “10” lens by 300 meters to the north.
- SES026 – 28.95 meters @ 0.48 percent copper, 0.77 g/t gold, 15.7 ppm silver, 0.52 percent lead and 1.31 percent zinc.
In March 2019, Avrupa Minerals released assay results for drill hole SES003, which was drilled on the Alvalade project back in 2014. The results from SES003 were not initially analyzed due to its general proximity to SES002, and were similar to those high-grade assays noted above.
- SES003 – 13.65 meters @ 1.92 percent copper, 38.8 ppm silver, 1.03 percent lead, 1.91 percent zinc, 0.03 percent tin
Alvalade Joint Venture
In October 2019, Avrupa Minerals entered into a letter of intent with Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A.U. (MATSA) to form an earn-in exploration and exploitation joint venture on the Alvalade copper-zinc massive sulfide project. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies created a new joint venture company, PorMining, Lda., to direct future operations.
The first stage of the JV is designed to delineate a deposit at Sesmarias and the other mineralized targets within the boundaries of the Alvalade license, including the past-producing Lousal Mine, Monte de Bela Vista, and the past-producing Caveira Mine. Avrupa also defined a number of additional close-to-drill-ready target areas across the property.
In order to acquire a 51-percent interest in the new JV company, PorMining, Lda., MATSA must make a series of payments, including €1.2 million of exploration expenditures during the first year of the agreement and a further €1.2 million at MATSA’s discretion during the following two years. MATSA, now called Sandfire-MATSA, also has the opportunity to earn-in to 85 percent of the project by providing a bankable feasibility study while also making all required payments to the original JV partner.
To date, MATSA has paid Avrupa approximately C$580,000 and has completed the required work commitment guarantee of approximately C$348,000 upon issuance of the new Alvalade Experimental Exploitation License (EEL) to the new JV company. The payment is refundable to MATSA pending completion of the license work commitment and approval by the Portuguese Mining Bureau (DGEG).
The PorMining geological team has made significant advances in developing a new and highly successful exploration model, based on systematic re-logging of all the Avrupa core, as well as re-logging all available historic cores held by the Portuguese geological survey. The company flew an extensive helicopter-supported VTEM geophysical survey over 75 percent of the Alvalade License, soil sampled the area between the Caveira Mine and the Lousal Mine and over the northern and central sectors at Sesmarias, and then analyzed the samples utilizing an advanced ionic leach technology to support ultra-low detection levels. The JV team detail re-mapped the Monte da Bela Vista and Caveira areas and compiled and digitized all historic data from the two old mines, Lousal and Caveira. The updated model has pushed the drilling at Sesmarias, as the drilling has improved the discovery model for the deposit.
Since the inception of the JV, the company has drilled 17 core holes at Sesmarias and one south of the old Caveira Mine, totaling approximately 9,515 meters. The previously reported lenses are now recognized to be intercepts of massive sulfide mineralization on separate limbs of a district-size fold system. Recent JV drilling at Sesmarias focused on the previously named “8” Lens and has shown a strike length of over 400 meters of continuous sulfide mineralization.
Location of Sesmarias massive sulfide mineralization
Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Teñidas have resumed drilling on the Alvalade joint venture project. The new phase of drilling initially targets anomalies located between the historic Lousal and Caveira Mines, over a strike length of approximately 11 kilometers. The first drill hole targets potential mineralization located 300 to 400 meters northwest of the last reported mineralization in the Lousal Mine. The company expects to cover 10 to 12 drill holes totaling more than 6,000 meters in the current re-drilling program.
Slivova Gold-Silver Project
The Slivovo project in Kosovo’s Vardar Mineral Trend is now wholly owned by Avrupa. Previously, the project was previously operated and funded by partner Byrnecut International Ltd. of Australia. Byrnecut completed an 85 percent earn-in requirement by spending close to €7 million for exploration on the 15.2-km2 Slivovo license, outlining a maiden gold resource estimate of 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver indicated in 640,000 metric tonnes grading 4.8 grams per ton gold, from the surface. See the following AVU news releases for further information about the NI 43-101 indicated resource (NI 43-101 Report) and results from follow-up drilling that were not included in the resource calculation (Further Slivovo Drilling Results). Byrnecut is a mining contractor and had completed a study to earn up to 85 percent of the project. However, Byrnecut decided to vacate the project, and Avrupa made an agreement with Byrnecut to repay them from future production, if any, to get 100 percent of the project back.
The project has been dormant since 2018 when Byrnecut left. The original license expired in 2019, and Avrupa re-applied at the same time for a larger area covering Slivovo and the surrounding prospectable lands. The new license, renamed Slivova, was finally issued in June 2022.In September 2022, Avrupa entered into an option agreement with Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) for the latter to earn-in up to 85 percent of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs to potentially advance the Slivova Project to a mining solution. The agreement is subject to WTR completing its due diligence review of the project on or before March 1, 2023.
Project History
In 2011, wide-scale geological mapping of the Peshter gossan zone on the Slivovo property led to the discovery of the potential for the gold-bearing, massive sulfide mineralization common in the Vardar Mineral Trend.
In 2014 under the JV with Byrnecut, Avrupa Minerals stepped up the exploration activity at Slivovo with an aggressive exploration program that has included trenching, first-pass and follow-up geological mapping, sampling and drill targeting. Phase One drilling totaled 1,002 meters and was completed in Q4 2014.
Highlights of this first drill campaign include:
- 126.5 meters @ 6.2 g/t gold, 15.0 g/t silver, 0.092 percent copper, 0.16 percent lead, and 0.45 percent zinc in SLV004
- 12 meters @ 12.2 g/t gold, including 7.4 meters @ 19.3 g/t gold in SLV005
- 8 meters @ 1.25 g/t gold and 3.4 meters @ 3.12 g/t gold in SLV006
Phase Three drilling totaled 46 holes and 5,040 meters. Results released by Avrupa Minerals include:
- 57.35 meters @ 2.09 g/t gold and 15.94 g/t arsenic in SLV014
- 125 meters of 6.91 g/t gold and 19.19 g/t silver in SLV018
- SLV025 intercepts 24 meters of 11.59 g/t gold, 9.26 g/t silver
- 42 meters @ 9.20 g/t gold and 9.57 g/t silver in SLV033
- 74 meters @ 6.02 g/t gold and 20.23 g/t silver in SLV037
Byrnecut completed a large program in 2017 to follow up on a section of mineralization that hit a new extension of gold in three deeper holes that had similar grades to the average of the resource estimate at 4.8 g/t gold. This data is not currently in the resource estimate.
With issuance of the new 7-year exploration license, the Slivovo Project enters a new phase, hopefully culminating in a mining decision. The government of Kosovo has requested that the project be called “Slivova,” with respect to the main local language.
Finland Copper/Zinc and Gold Projects
In late 2021, Avrupa made an agreement with the sole owner of Akkerman Finland Oy AFOy) to acquire four projects in Finland. Highlights of the assets include:
- Three base metal property reservations cover approx. 600 km2 in the Vihanti–Pyhäsalmi VMS Belt, central Finland
- 65 km south of Pyhäsalmi base metal mine and flotation plant
- Two properties contain small historic copper/zinc resource estimates (see below)
- One under-explored gold property reservation located in the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt in north-central Finland included in property package
- Binding Letter Agreement signed with private Finnish company
- Avrupa to pay 3 million common shares, €165,000, and fund earn-in exploration expenditures of €400,000 over two years to earn 100 percent
In 2022, Avrupa Minerals submitted a third exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District in central Finland. The Hallaperä exploration license application is located near the town of Kiuruvesi, about 20 kilometers east of the Pyhäsalmi Mine and processing plant. The application area covers known copper and zinc sulfide mineralization discovered by Outokumpu Oy in 1967 and partially outlined by drilling of 42 holes during the period 1967 to 1990. The known mineralization extends for more than 1,000 meters, and is open at depth below 150 meters.
The Kolima Property
The 187-km2 Kolima Reservation covers a target zone consisting of a thick layer of mineralized distal-type volcanics containing thin beds and layers of zinc-rich massive sulfide mineralization in some areas. The Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) discovered and explored the area in the period from 1956 to 1983. The GTK found zinc mineralization in an area two kilometers long and 200 to 400 meters wide within strongly altered metasediments and fine-grained volcanic rocks. GTK drilled 70 holes and detected widespread polymetallic sulfide mineralization occurring as fine disseminations and thin layers of semi-massive sulfides. Generally, it seems that the currently-known mineralization represents distal-style metals’ deposition within a larger VMS system that has not yet been discovered. Numerous mineralized boulders containing anomalous gold and copper are present around the site.
AFOy completed a helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical survey over the mineralized area of the reservation. Preliminary analysis of the data by AFOy did not suggest any obvious targeting. However, recently-completed detailed review of the data by AFOy and AVU outlined subtle anomalism over southern extension of the known volcanics-hosted mineral trend and also outlined a deeper (175 meters), strong geophysical target in a trend of the volcanic rocks parallel to those that host the known zinc mineralization. There is no reported previous exploration along this second trend, located a few kilometers west of the known zinc showings.
AFOy submitted a mineral exploration license application in January 2022 for the Kolima Exploration License. Given standard timing of fulfillment of all regulations by the Finnish mining authority, Tukes, we expect issuance of the new exploration license to come 12-14 months after submission of the application. In the meantime, there are a number of non-invasive activities to complete that will greatly assist in drill targeting, in anticipation of receiving the license in early 2023. The following figure shows the area of license application covering two SkyTEM anomalies, but also keeping out of the most environmentally and socially sensitive areas.
Historic geophysical map with geology, drill hole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950’s through mid-1980’s. The work completed, to date, including re-logging of representative core, widespread core sampling, and various levels of geophysics, strongly suggests that the known mineralization on the Kolima property is actually distal mineralization in a large VMS system. Drilling targets lie along the 5-kilometer strike length of the Kärnä Anticline, highlighted in blue, and aim to discover the whereabouts of the proximal and central portions of the VMS system, and presumably extensive zinc- and copper-bearing massive sulfides.
In 2022, the company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. GTK completed re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length.
The Kangasjärvi Property
The 203-km2 reservation covers the Kangasjärvi deposit, a satellite deposit of the Pyhäsalmi mine, located about 25 kilometers to the north of the site. The massive sulfide was exposed at the surface, and Outokumpu mined 1 to 9 percent zinc material from the Kangasjärvi open pit in 1984 to 1985 down to less than 100 meters from the surface. Exploration drilling by Outokumpu intersected massive sulfides down to 250 meters depth beneath the pit but did not attempt deeper drilling, leaving the deposit open at depth, as well as along strike.
In 1983, GTK estimated a small historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant resource in two separate lenses: 1) 393,000 tonnes of 5.3 percent zinc, and 2) 159,960 tonnes of 6.0 percent zinc. Later Outokumpu reported an estimated mineral resource of approximately 300,000 tonnes of 5.4 percent zinc. Records in 1987 indicate that Outokumpu mined about 86,000 tonnes of 5.12 percent zinc. There is also reported anomalous copper, silver, and gold in the deposits.
Note again that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the definitive agreement is completed.
In addition to the Kangasjärvi deposit, there are at least three other mineral occurrences within the reservation area. Little work of any sort has been completed anywhere on the reservation for at least 20 years, even though there are historic drill holes throughout the district.
Figure 5. Location of known mineral targets and deposits within the Kangasjärvi reservation area.
AFOy also completed helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical work over known significant areas within the Pielavesi and Kangasjärvi reservations. AFOy and AVU continue to review the results from these surveys. Further information will be disseminated as we obtain a better understanding of the initial targeting data.
AFOy purchased an extensive drillhole database covering the Kangasjärvi and satellite deposits, and is now in the process of properly compiling and reviewing the data. The company recently completed a drone-based magnetics survey in the deposit area, but results have not yet been fully-reviewed. Avrupa completed and submitted an application for a new exploration permit to cover Kangasjärvi zinc mine, potential extensions, and new targets along strike of the favorable mineral-hosting horizon. The application spans approximately 18.4 square kilometers of favorable terrane for copper- and zinc-bearing volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits
The Yli-li Gold Property
The 332 km2 Yli-li gold reservation covers 30 kilometers strike length of the southern extension of the Oijärvi greenstone belt and major shear zone. Currently, Gold Line Resources Ltd. operates the Oijärvi gold project where they plan to drill over 4,000 meters in a step-out drilling program to expand the known zones of gold mineralization and delineate new targets in the vicinity of the mineralization. In 2013, Agnico Eagle reported an inferred mineral resource estimate at Kylmäkangas of 1.9 MT at 4 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag, containing approximately 250,000 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver.
Note again that this resource estimate is historic in nature and was reported by a third party. The Company is not treating the estimate as a current resource. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and related to Avrupa Minerals Ltd., has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable from the company standpoint. The company cannot confirm the estimates under any circumstances and merely uses the information to suggest potential exploration possibilities on the Yli-li property.
Figure 6. Location of Yli-li reservation. Note proximity to Kylmäkangas gold deposit.
GTK first explored the southern extension of the Oijärvi shear zone, covered by the reservation, from 2001 to 2014. Initial studies turned up gold-in-till anomalies over intensely sheared and altered rocks. Limited drilling resulted in one intercept of 3 g/t gold over two meters at the Kupsusselkä prospect. Given these promising early-stage results, there is clearly a need for a wider-scale systematic exploration program to determine the best targets within the area.
The Pielavesi Reservation
Historic exploration within the Pielavesi Reservation area by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Outokumpu shows that the Paloniemi-Säviä-Leväniemi Belt offers promising exploration potential. The Pielavesi reservation covers approximately 213 km2 and has widespread hydrothermal alteration of felsic volcanics which can be traced over 10 kilometers.
Previous operators identified the presence of at least four individual centers of mineralization, including one with clear evidence of a stockwork feeder zone accompanied by massive sulfide deposition containing copper, zinc, and gold. Despite many years of previous exploration and a large number of holes drilled, known centers of mineralization have not been drilled off and remain open at depth and along strike in both directions. No systematic exploration of the area has been completed in over 30 years.
Figure 3. Geology and known mineralization in Pielavesi Reservation
Previous operators completed two historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant, resource estimates at the Säviä prospect within the limits of the Pielavesi Property. The initial review, reported in 1968, and based on 62 drill holes at 50-meter spacings, estimated a copper-rich deposit of 4 million tonnes grading 1.1 percent copper and a zinc-rich deposit of 1 million tonnes grading 2 percent zinc. And, in fact, a number of nearby mineralized holes were not included in the resource estimate, one of which assayed 0.98 percent copper over 70.5 meters.
In 1986, Outokumpu estimated a resource at Säviä of 1.8 tonnes grading 1.52 percent copper.
Note that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the Definitive Agreement is completed.
Management Team
Paul Kuhn - CEO and Director
Paul Kuhn joined Avrupa Minerals in July 2010 after working with Metallica Mining in Oslo, Norway in August 2008. He has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals exploration business in North America, Central Asia and Europe. He earned an AB degree from Dartmouth College, US, in 1978, and an M.S. degree from the University of Montana, US, in 1983. Kuhn has worked in a variety of geological terrains, exploring for gold, silver, base metals, uranium, and phosphate deposits, and has spent time as a production geologist in the deep underground mines of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, historically one of the world’s most important silver districts. Kuhn has managed successful exploration programs in the US, Turkey, and Western Europe. He was involved in a number of base and precious metal discoveries in Turkey, including the Taç and Çorak polymetallic deposits, the Cerattepe Cu-Au volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit, the Altıntepe epithermal Au deposit (being mined by Bahar Madencilik), the Diyadın/Mollakarra Carlin-style Au deposit (operated by Koza Altın), and the Karakartal porphyry Cu-Au deposit (being developed by SSR Mining). Kuhn was also involved with the original mapping, description, and drill targeting of the Çöpler porphyry Au deposit (presently being mined by SSR Mining).
Mark T. Brown - Director
Mark Brown is the president of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver BC. Pacific Opportunity is a financial consulting and merchant banking firm active in venture capital markets in North America. Brown has assisted in the successful establishment of several private and public companies. In the mining and mineral exploration sector, Brown has played key roles in the success of Rare Element Resources Ltd., Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., Animas Resources Ltd., and other exploration companies. His corporate activities include merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp. and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver.
Paul Dircksen - Director
Paul Dircksen has more than 35 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, serving in executive, managerial, and technical roles at several companies. He has a strong technical background, serving as a team member on ten gold discoveries, seven of which later became operating mines. Dircksen has held senior management positions with a number of resource groups including Orvana Minerals, Lacana Gold, The Cordex Group, Brett Resources, and the Bravo Venture Group. He holds an MS in geology from the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada.
Dircksen is currently the president and CEO of Timberline Resources Corporation which is listed on the NYSE Market Exchange under the symbol “TLR” and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TBR”. Timberline holds a 50-percent carried interest ownership stake in the Butte Highlands Joint Venture in Montana, USA. Timberline Resources focuses on exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the western United States.
Frank Högel - Director
Frank Högel currently serves as the CEO of Peter Beck Performance Funds GbR and sits on the advisory board of Concept Capital Management. Concept Capital is an asset management company focused on evaluating and investing in Canadian resource companies through equity investments, convertible bonds and gold, silver and copper off-take agreements. Mr. Högel has an MBA with a focus on financial management, banking, and international business and management from the University of Nürtingen, Germany. He also sits on the board of several other public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Paul Nelles - Director
Paul Nelles graduated from TU Berlin in 1972 with a degree in mining engineering and obtained a PhD in mineral processing in 1975. He worked internationally in base metal mining for Metallgesellschaft between 1975 and 1991, at which stage he held the position of general manager project development. In 1991 he was employed as technical director and appointed to the executive board of DESTAG, a leading dimension stone producer and worldwide trader. He was subsequently appointed CEO of the company. Dr. Nelles joined Normandy LaSource in France, as executive director for gold production and industrial minerals in 1997. In 2002 he was appointed as the “Trepca Manager” by the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and was promoted to deputy managing director of the Kosovo Trust Agency in 2004, in charge of all major publicly owned enterprises. Since 2006 he has worked as an independent mining industry advisor and has been instrumental in the formation of Innomatik Exploration Kosovo LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avrupa Minerals.
Winnie Wong - CFO
Winnie Wong received a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) from Queen’s University in 1996 and is a chartered professional accountant. She is currently vice-resident of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., Wong was the controller of Pivotal Corporation, a company providing software, services, and support to a variety of businesses. Between 1996 and 1999, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, Chartered Accountants.
Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal
Four holes, totaling 2,693 meters, completed in current phase of exploration drilling;
Geochemical results from the first three holes contain anomalous pathfinder metals, including Au, As, Cu, Mo, Pb, Sb, Sn, Zn, in target black shale horizon, suggesting potential proximity to massive sulfide targets;
Sample results from fourth hole pending;
Airborne gravity survey completed, final results pending;
New ground EM geophysical survey underway between Azinheira and Caveira target areas;
Plans for further exploration holes in present phase of drilling at Caveira, Lousal NW, Monte da Bela Vista, Brejo, and Sesmarias target areas underway; expected 4,000 to 6,000 meters.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - March 3, 2023 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Alvalade JV in the Portuguese Pyrite Belt. The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals ("AVU" or "Company") and Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. ("Sandfire MATSA" or "MATSA"). Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda. Previously, through the JV, at Sesmarias North, the Company drilled 17 diamond drill holes, totaling 8,900 meters, on six different fences along a strike length of 400 meters, as well as one further drill hole in the Caveira District, totaling 614 meters (see news release of April 4, 2022 ).
The Company has now completed four exploration holes, totaling 2,693 meters, in the current phase of drilling, and started a fifth hole. The first two holes tested possible NW strike extension of the Lousal massive sulfide deposit (LNW22-001) and electromagnetic anomalism on a parallel trend to Lousal mineralization (LNW22-002). The third hole targeted a strong geophysical anomaly in mineral-host black shales, located about 4 kilometers further north of the Lousal NW holes (RAI22-001). The fourth hole tested another geophysical anomaly in the Casas Novas target sector, two kilometers south of the Caveira Mine area (INC22-001). All four holes cut through weakly mineralized, strongly folded and faulted, target black shales. Geochemical results from sampling of the first three holes suggest proximity to potential massive sulfide systems, particularly in the two Lousal NW drill holes. Results from INC22-001 are pending.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals commented, "Considering that these holes are exploration holes, we are pleased that all four of the completed drill holes intersected sulfides in the targeted mineral horizon black shales, of the volcano-sedimentary rock package. Initial geological observations, interpretations, and trace element geochemistry (in particular, anomalous gold, arsenic, antimony, copper, molybdenum, lead, tin, and zinc) suggest that there is potential for nearby massive sulfide mineralization in the Lousal NW and Casas Novas sectors. A follow-up, ground electromagnetic survey around the Lousal NW holes indicates the presence of a conductive body located to the west of LNW22-001. We have just started the fifth hole of this campaign to test that target, and we have a follow-up electromagnetic survey underway in the Casas Novas sector."
Figure 1. Location map for Phase 9 drilling locations, as well as drill hole locations for two historic drill holes included in following interpretative geological and targeting cross section.
Figure 2. Schematic cross section showing Lousal NW drilling results, along with historic drilling at Monte da Bela Vista. There is no previous drilling in the western portion of the section, thus the geological interpretation is only predictive.
Subsequent to completing the two LNW holes, the Company performed a stationary-loop SQUID TEM electromagnetic survey to further attempt to identify potential massive sulfide mineralization in this sector. The survey identified an electrical conductor located west of the drilling in favorable geological target area, supported by anomalous base metal results from previous soil sampling work. Further electromagnetic studies, using a moving electrical loop for more detail, supported the presence of a strong conductor. The schematic location of the conductor is shown in red cross-hatch in the Lousal NW cross section, which will be tested by a new drill hole, LNW23-003. Furthermore, geochemical results from sampling of the first two LNW holes suggest the possibility of nearby sulfide mineralization. The Joint Venture continues detailed geochemical studies and interpretation covering the use of low-level results from elements including gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, manganese, molybdenum, thallium, tin, copper, lead, and zinc, to determine potential proximity to massive sulfide mineralization. In this case, while drilling did not intercept massive sulfide mineralization, the results from sampling of the weakly mineralized black shales, typically the host rock material for mineral deposits in this portion of the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IPB"), suggest the presence of the kind of hydrothermal system that forms massive sulfide deposits in the IPB.
The Company continues planning for further drill holes in the target areas between Caveira and Lousal, and will soon return to the Sesmarias area to start drilling for extensions of the known mineralization, southwards, and at the Brejo target north of the Sesmarias North sector. The Company also expects to receive detailed airborne gravity information, which will enhance the targeting in the main sectors of interest.
Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (Sandfire MATSA) is a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva. Sandfire MATSA also holds 1,312 km 2 of exploration permits in the south of Spain and 1,106 km 2 in Portugal. Sandfire MATSA is a wholly owned company of Sandfire Resources Ltd, a mining and exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SFR).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU ) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to provide a corporate update and progress report covering the Company's programs in Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to make strong, positive progress in all three jurisdictions
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "We completed a busy and successful 2022 in all of our jurisdictions, building a strong base to support continuing success in the new year. In the coming months, we expect to initiate drilling in Finland, continue drilling around the Alvalade Project in Portugal, and begin preparations to move the Slivova gold deposit towards a potential mining solution. The Company will continue to search for new opportunities around Europe, particularly for gold and for so-called Green Metals, copper and zinc."
Drilling at the Alvalade Joint Venture with partner Sandfire MATSA continues after a 6-month hiatus during 2022. For now, drilling is dedicated to high-priority exploration targets around the Alvalade license.
The upcoming addition of a second drill rig will speed up the pace of drilling, and we expect to target potential extensions to the Sesmarias massive sulfide deposit, as well as promising satellite targets there. In total, we plan to drill another 8-9 holes around the license during the first half of 2023, totaling roughly 4,000 meters.
We have completed three exploration holes, totaling 1,946 meters, since the beginning of this phase of drilling, aiming at VTEM geophysical targets along the trend of mineral-hosting, Volcano-Sedimentary ("VS") rocks in the Pyrite Belt between the historic Lousal and Caveira Mines. The recent drilling includes two holes in the Lousal NW sector and one in the Azinheira sector (see Figure 1, below). All three drill holes intercepted the targeted VS horizon, with narrow zones of thin-bedded to semi-massive sulfide mineralization present. Sampling results are forthcoming, and are expected to indicate possible proximity to massive sulfide mineralization in the strongly folded and faulted black shale host rocks.
We are presently drilling a fourth hole, located in the Casas Novas sector. Two rounds of follow-up surface geophysics in the Lousal NW and Monte da Bela Vista target areas are now complete. We plan next to drill a third hole in the Lousal NW area to test the more detailed electromagnetic anomalism, spatially related surface geochemical anomalies, and favorable geology.
Figure 1. Alvalade Joint Venture license, primary target areas.
In Kosovo, our new partner Western Tethyan Resources ("WTR") continues their extensive, detailed due diligence work at/around the Slivova gold deposit. The work includes review of all technical facets of the deposit and project, including re-evaluation of the NI 43-101 resource, license-wide exploration potential, mining and processing possibilities, minesite infrastructure and layout, and social and environmental ramifications. We expect a near-future decision on how to proceed, as stated in the "Heads of Agreement" reported by the partners on September 7, 2022.
In Finland, we have three exploration license applications in process, and a fourth application just submitted. The first two applications, Kolima and Kangasjärvi, covering copper- and zinc-bearing massive sulfide mineralization and targets in the Pyhäsalmi base metal district, are in advanced application status, with public, town hall-style meetings and stakeholder comment periods completed. The decision process is now fully in the hands of the Finnish mining bureau, and we look forward to a decision in the latter part of Q1 2023. We have developed first-pass drill targets within both application areas.
After a successful 2022 work program in Portugal and Finland, and the enlistment of a mining partner for the Slivova gold deposit in Kosovo, we look forward to a successful coming year, and especially to value accretion within Avrupa's three main jurisdictions. Some of the important successes in 2022 were:
Establishment of a new copper-zinc exploration program in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District, central Finland, with initial phase of acquisition of Finnish exploration company Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy");
Initiation of a new joint venture in Kosovo with exploration-oriented Western Tethyan Resources and associated company, miner Ariana Resources, to bring the Slivova gold deposit to a mining solution; and
Continuation of advanced exploration in Portugal through the Alvalade Joint Venture with Sandfire MATSA, particularly within the Sesmarias massive sulfide deposit.
Key points to expect in the first half of 2023:
Issuance of the Kolima and Kangasjärvi exploration licenses in Finland;
Progress in the licensing process for two other applications in Finland;
First-pass drilling in Finland on at least one license;
Continuation of the purchase of the remaining portion of AFOy;
Continuation of the Slivova Joint Venture in Kosovo with updated resource estimate (JORC-compliant);
Follow-on plans for a new, improved pre-feasibility study at Slivova, social and environmental baseline work, land acquisition as needed, drilling (both infill and outboard);
For Alvalade, airborne gravity results leading to further targeting comfort for the final eight holes of the present phase of drilling;
Continued Sesmarias and property-wide exploration drilling;
Decision point for how to proceed at the end of the first three years of the Alvalade license.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Avrupa Minerals Submits Hallapera Exploration License Application, Pyhasalmi Copper-Zinc VMS District in Finland
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - October 24, 2022 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) reports the submission of a third exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District in central Finland.
The Hallaperä exploration license application is located near the town of Kiuruvesi, about 20 kilometers east of the Pyhäsalmi Mine and processing plant. The application area covers known copper and zinc sulfide mineralization discovered by Outokumpu Oy in 1967, and partially outlined by drilling of 42 holes during the period 1967 to 1990. The known mineralization extends for more than 1,000 meters, and is open at depth below 150 meters.
Figures 1 and 2. Location of the new Hallaperä exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi District.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa noted, "The Hallaperä license application is the Company's third in the Pyhäsalmi district. It covers known copper-zinc sulfide mineralization open at depth. It is well-worth noting that prospective lands in the general area of the Hallaperä application are held by a major mining company who may now be a direct competitor to AVU, but is also potentially a joint venture partner, as we continue exploration in the area."
Figure 3. Map illustrating the application boundaries, the outline of the deposit, its immediate volcano-sedimentary host rocks, and previous drilling. The application area is actually the former mining concession granted to Outokumpu Oy. The permit area is bound to the south by the highway between Pyhäsalmi and Kiuruvesi.
The main Hallaperä massive sulfide body was outlined in 1967 by 21 drill holes in the initial phase of drilling over a total strike length of 1,150 meters. It is a plate-like body with an average thickness of 3 meters, up a maximum width of 18 meters. The strike is in a NNW-SSE direction, with a dip of 60-70 degrees to the SW. A smaller extension continues across the highway to the SSE over an additional length of 650 meters. The sulfide body was further outlined by subsequent drilling of another 21 holes drilled between 1967 and 1990, and remains open at depth.
Mineralization includes both semi-massive sulfide and breccia-type characteristics, surrounded by disseminated sulfides. There is no apparent visible zonation. The highest metal grades are associated with breccia-type mineralization, which contains rounded fragments of silica in a matrix of sulfides. Pyrrhotite and pyrite are the dominant ore minerals, with chalcopyrite a minor constituent. In places, sphalerite and magnetite are also abundant.
In 1971, Outokumpu produced an internal (non-compliant to NI 43-101 requirements) resource calculation for the Hallaperä deposit, using the cross-sectional method. The reported total estimate was 3.1 Mt @ 0.47% copper and 0.98% zinc, with no calculations for lead, silver, and gold.
Note: Historic resource calculations provided in Outokumpu Oy internal reports were not prepared to standards of NI 43-101 reporting. While there is no reason, one way or the other, to dispute these historic reports, Avrupa Minerals does not and will not rely on the accuracy of this information to make further exploration plans and/or decisions. The information is presented merely to indicate that massive sulfide mineralization is present, and was discovered in certain, identifiable rock units at Hallaperä. The deposit has not been mined.
At present, the Company is compiling and evaluating historic drill hole information in order to build a mineralization model to support further exploration. Historic, shallow-penetrating ground EM geophysics outlined close-to-surface mineralization, and follow-up drilling defined mineralization to a depth of just 150 meters. Samples were systematically analysed for only copper, zinc, iron, and sulfur. Clearly, with new geochemical and geophysical exploration, followed by drilling, there is room for further expansion of the Hallaperä mineral lens, particularly at depth, but possibly along strike, as well.
Further information concerning both the permitting and exploration processes will be presented, as progress is made in both tasks.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Avrupa Minerals Options Slivova Gold Project to Western Tethyan Resources, Kosovo
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU ) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources ("WTR") for WTR to earn-in up to 85% of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs to potentially advance the Slivova Project to a mining solution. WTR is a private exploration company based in London and Prishtina, Republic of Kosovo, and is 75% owned by London AIM-listed Ariana Resources.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to begin working with Western Tethyan Resources to advance the new Slivova Gold Project. Previously we identified a NI 43-101 indicated mineral resource at Slivova of 640,000 mt @ 4.8 g/t gold and 14.68 g/t silver, or approximately 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver (1) . While the Project has been on hold since 2018, we now see a clear path for advancement at Slivova. The new 7-year exploration license is double the size of the original permit, and includes a number of new targets that may enhance the mineral inventory. WTR and Ariana Resources have a great deal of exploration experience in the greater Mediterranean Basin, and Ariana is a highly successful mine builder and operator."
Figures 1 and 2. Maps showing location of Slivova in Kosovo, along with target areas to be upgraded. New license is shown as a red polygon. The names in northwest quadrant are historic Trepça base metal mines.
The Terms of the agreement are:
Due Diligence ("DD") Phase with exclusivity from September 1, 2022 ("Effective Date") to March 1, 2023
Euro 35,000 cash payment upon signing;
Euro 100,000 investment during DD Phase; however if WTR decides to vacate the Project before completion of 6-month DD, minimum of Euro 25,000 must be spent;
Euro 35,000 cash payment at the end of 6-month DD period;
Definitive Agreement to be completed and signed.
Earn-In Phases
Stage 1:
Euro 30,000 cash payment on September 1, 2023;
If WTR elects to enter the Definitive Agreement, it will invest total Euro 800,000 during first two years from the Effective Date (minimum of Euro 150,000 must be spent by September 1, 2023, post DD Phase), for exploration, drilling, baseline environmental and social surveys, landowners, etc., for 51% of the project
Stage 2: After completion of Stage 1, during the third year from the Effective Date, WTR will invest Euro 1,000,000 for NI 43-101 resource estimation, commencement of full Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS"), etc., for 75% of the project
Stage 3: During fourth and fifth year from the Effective Date, WTR must complete the EIS, Feasibility Study ("FS"), and Mining License application, for 85% of the project
Stage 4: WTR completes success payments to previous JV partner, Byrnecut International Ltd. ("BIL"):
Cash
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of the first to occur:
Completion of a positive FS (minimum 15% IRR)
Avrupa or related party making a decision to proceed with development of a mining operation within the license area
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of issuance of a mining license for the Slivova Project, and
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of commencement of mine construction within the license area.
Gold
100 troy ounces within 30 days of commencement of commercial production ("CCP");
175 troy ounces within 30 days of the first-year anniversary of CCP;
250 troy ounces within 30 days of the second-year anniversary of CCP;
325 troy ounces within 30 days of the third-year anniversary of CCP.
Stage 5: Avrupa participates in the mine build or dilutes to 1% NSR.
Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) is a UK-registered, mineral exploration and development company focused on South East Europe. The company has a strategic alliance with Newmont Corporation and Ariana Resources and is currently focused on exploration for major copper-gold deposits in the Lecce Magmatic Complex and Vardar Belt. The company is assessing several other exploration project opportunities across Eastern Europe, targeting copper-gold deposits across the porphyry-epithermal transition.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Avrupa Minerals Reports Sampling Results and Progress at Kolima VMS Target, Finland
Sampling and re-logging of four historic drill holes completed;
Geochemical results confirm the presence of distal, disseminated VMS-style zinc mineralization, though the source is still unknown;
Multi-element, pathfinder geochemistry supports the possibility for proximal, massive VMS-style mineralization within a radius of 5km;
Combination of geology, SkyTEM geophysics, and new geochemical results suggest several well-defined target areas for first pass drilling when exploration license is issued.
Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to provide a follow-up progress report covering work related to the Kolima exploration application area in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District, central Finland. Avrupa previously reported on initial work and exploration permit application at Kolima in an earlier news release dated April 12, 2022 ( Avrupa Minerals Reports First Progress at Kolima Project ).
The Company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. Re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length, indicates that predominantly disseminated zinc mineralization is present, for the most part, through long intervals of mixed volcanic and sedimentary rocks that form the core of the district-scale Kärnä Anticline. Holes that were started further to the west in the west limb of the anticline tended to have thicker zones of zinc mineralization, while the southeasternmost hole, collared at the edge of the east limb of the anticline, contained the least amount of target volcano-sedimentary rocks, and thus little zinc mineralization.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "Getting a handle on the geology of the Kolima target area, combining that with already-known geophysical targets, and now adding supportive zinc and multi-element geochemistry gives us a clear view as to where to drill when we receive the exploration license. This is a well-thought-out targeting process which utilizes strong corporate knowledge of volcanogenic massive sulfide systems. We are looking forward to completing the application process and getting down to the business of drilling."
In addition to intervals of disseminated sulfides, detailed logging also revealed the presence of several thin beds of semi-massive to massive sphalerite, zinc sulfide, up to one meter thick, in two of the holes, again suggesting that the representative drilling cut distal deposition portions of a VMS system. Typical VMS pathfinder elements, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, show anomalous results. VMS metals themselves, copper, lead, and silver, are also present locally anomalous levels in the sampled core. Following are the zinc results of interest in the holes, from north to south:
HOLE R339 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 84.5 meters; 62 samples
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Zinc (%)
Notes
29.66
29.84
0.18
2.4
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within a 20-meter interval of mafic tuffs that contain continuously anomalous Zn up to 0.38%@ over one meter
44.13
44.27
0.14
4
63
63.15
0.15
7.8
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within an interval of mineralized mafic tuffs containing 5.95 meters @ 1.3% Zn
65
66
1
4.4
HOLE R46 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 297.6 meters; 109 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
175
179
4
0.3
Strongly anomalous zones of disseminated to weakly bedded sulfide mineralization in mixed tuffs, sediments, and mafic porphyry rocks within a total intercept of disseminated zinc mineralization beginning at a depth of 175 meters and continuing to 281.9 meters. Values range from 100's of ppm zinc to more than 1% over 1 to 4 meters thickness.
205
243.3
38.3
0.2
254
268.7
14.7
0.6
254
258
4
1.4
272
281.9
9.9
0.2
HOLE R26 – Drilled from crest of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 151.45 meters; 70 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
21
29
8
0.3
Visible disseminated sulfides throughout both zones of mixed tuffs and sediments at the bottom of the interval
39.4
69
29.6
0.2
Hole R25 – Drilled from east limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 210 meters; 20 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
no significant zinc values
Table 1. Results of sampling of disseminated zinc mineralization at Kolima along the Kärnä Anticline. It is encouraging to observe the widespread, disseminated to thin-layered zinc mineralization in mixed volcanics and sedimentary rocks suggesting a distal VMS facies depositional environment. Indicator element anomalism, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, also suggest distal facies VMS mineralization. Locally anomalous values of silver (up to 41.2 g/t over one meter), copper (up to 895 ppm over one meter), and lead (up to 0.39% over four meters) further support the possibility of nearby VMS mineralization.
Figure 1. Outline of Kolima exploration license application (in blue) overlain on VTEM results displaying two important close-to-surface conductors.
Figure 2. Historic geophysical map with geology, drillhole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950's through mid-1980's.
Results of the work to date are positive, and detailed review of all information vectors to the possible presence of a base metal-rich massive sulfide system at Kolima.
Best potential lies along the west limb of the Kärnä anticline, particularly to the south of historic drilling in the area of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 (located within red oval in Figure 2).
Further potential lies in the northern sector around and southeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #3 from drill collars to be located to the west of historic drilling and aimed beneath the old holes (located within yellow oval in Figure 2).
Combination of all results suggests the possibility of a strong VMS system within a general target zone of five kilometers along the Kärnä Anticline.
At this point, regional geophysics may indicate further potential of favorable stratigraphy located to the northeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 between the east limb of the Kärnä Anticline and village of Kolima. There is no known historic drilling in this area (represented by yellow banded area).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Hudbay Announces Release of its 20th Annual Sustainability Report and Launches Company Purpose Statement
Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced the release of its Annual Sustainability Report which provides transparency and progress on key accomplishments and initiatives in 2022 along with goals for the upcoming year and longer term. Along with this release, Hudbay has launched its purpose statement describing the value the company creates and the impact it has while contributing to a low-carbon future:
We care about our people, our communities and our planet.
Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.
"Hudbay enjoys a rich history that grounds us and a purpose that leads to a bright future," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to finding and producing copper and other critical metals needed to combat climate change, to pursuing responsible growth while meeting our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets, to ensuring our activities benefit the communities near our operations and to delivering dependable value for our stakeholders. In 2022, we took tremendous steps to manage the social, environmental and economic risks associated with mining. Notably, in December we announced several climate change initiatives, including 2030 GHG reduction targets and a commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050."
Sustainability is an organization-wide commitment that defines Hudbay, and the company demonstrates it in every aspect of its operations. In 2022, the company took the below actions:
- Hudbay announced its commitment to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, while adopting interim GHG reduction targets for 2030 to support this commitment.
- Pursuing a 50% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from existing operations by 2030 (compared to 2021);
- Achieving net zero total emissions by 2050;
- Reporting on material Scope 3 emissions in the near term;
- Assessing acquisitions and new projects against corporate emissions targets;
- Continuing to be transparent with GHG performance data disclosure, including reporting total GHG emissions and GHG intensity; and
- Evaluating new technologies as they become commercially available and economically viable.
- 69% of the company's indirect energy consumption is from renewable sources. Hudbay continues to make progress towards reducing GHG emissions, including the recently announced energy supply contract in Peru that will provide 100% renewable energy to the company's Constancia operations beginning in 2026.
- Hudbay's commitment to sustainability is put into action through initiatives aimed at supporting positive social impacts, including expanding opportunities for women in mining and increasing employment opportunities for Indigenous peoples in Manitoba.
- In Peru, the company participated in over 1,178 community meetings, negotiations and roundtables in 2022 to help keep lines of communication open with neighbouring communities, including those along critical transportation routes. Additionally, Hudbay engaged with stakeholders, from community members to government officials, through various approaches and strategies designed to meet their needs.
- In Manitoba, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) designated Silver-level standing in its Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program to Hudbay in 2022. Hudbay is one of only two mining companies to achieve a Silver-level or higher certification, which recognizes the company's efforts to foster reconciliation and prioritize support for Indigenous businesses.
- In Arizona, company representatives invited the Chair and council members of a local Native American tribe to tour the site and discuss the company's approach to identifying and mitigating impacts on cultural resources. The face-to-face meeting with around 20 members of the tribe provided an opportunity for them to ask questions, express concerns and provide feedback.
- Hudbay commits to implementing the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) program. The company received AAA-level rating in Manitoba and AA-level rating in Peru across all TSM Tailings Management Protocol indicators.
- Hudbay's 2022 Annual Sustainability Report disclosures were mapped to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining industry standard and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Hudbay also provides disclosure through the CDP Climate, Water, and Forests questionnaires.
- As of May 10, 2023, 9 of the 10 Board of Directors members were independent, non-executive directors. Hudbay's President and CEO Peter Kukielski is the only executive director.
- Among the directors, 30% are women and 20% are visible minorities. The Board remains committed to a company target of having at least 30% women directors on the Board as part of its overall commitment to diversity and inclusion.
- In 2022, the company also delivered a diversity, equity and inclusion training program to all directors and employees. The training focused on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, micro-aggressions and unconscious biases.
While Hudbay is pleased with the steps taken in 2022 towards its long-term sustainability goals, the company has set new 2023 targets to further progress on its path of continuous improvements. In health and safety, the company aims to match or improve on its three-year total recordable injury frequency average of 1.35. In Peru, Hudbay will strive to avoid operational shutdowns due to community and political activity. In Manitoba, the company expects to return Manitoba TSM Indigenous and Community Relationships Protocol performance to A or above for all of the indicators. The company is looking to conduct active tracking and monitoring of GHG reduction opportunities at each of its operations while identifying opportunities at Copper World that would allow the development of the project within the 2030 GHG reduction goals. The company is executing an action plan based on the findings from a recent employee culture survey and is expecting to roll out a new high potential employee program in 2023. Hudbay is also assessing similar measures and targets for implementation at the Copper Mountain mine upon completion of its recently announced acquisition of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation.
Details of the company's annual and sustainability results can be found on Hudbay's website at: https://hudbayminerals.com/disclosure-centre/default.aspx and the full Annual Sustainability Report can be downloaded here .
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions).
All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding GHG reduction and emission targets, anticipated environmental, health and safety performance and initiatives, and anticipated social development programs. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.
The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and under the heading "Financial Risk Management" in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company's Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has are embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging our core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .
For further information, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com
Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Alvo Minerals Limited (‘ALV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Inderprit Singh
Compliance Officer, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ero Copper Announces Update on Nickel Sulphide Exploration Program - Intercepts 11.2 Meters Grading 1.86% Nickel, including 5.0 Meters Grading 3.71% Nickel
Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing regional nickel sulphide exploration program within the Curaçá Valley. Drilling activity over the last several months has focused on delineating the Umburana System, which has a current strike length of approximately five kilometers. Mineralization, which outcrops at surface, remains open to depth, to the north and between the VB and Lazaro ("LZ") Zones.
To date, the Company has received assays on 97 diamond drill holes across the Umburana System, including 63 diamond drill holes within the VB Zone and 34 within the LZ Zone. New results from drilling conducted since September 2022 are highlighted by:
- VB Zone
- VB-41: 11.2 meters at 1.86% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.05% Co (2.08% NiEq), including 5.0 meters at 3.71% Ni, 0.13% Cu and 0.09% Co (4.00% NiEq)
- Interval includes 1.9 meters of massive-sulphide textures grading 7.09% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.18% Co (7.61% NiEq)
- VB-52: 25.9 meters at 0.69% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.02% Co (0.80% NiEq), including 15.5 meters at 1.01% Ni, 0.25% Cu and 0.03% Co (1.17% NiEq)
- VB-59: 18.7 meters at 0.79% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.02% Co (0.90% NiEq), including 6.8 meters at 1.49% Ni, 0.22% Cu and 0.04% Co (1.68% NiEq)
- VB-41: 11.2 meters at 1.86% Ni, 0.26% Cu and 0.05% Co (2.08% NiEq), including 5.0 meters at 3.71% Ni, 0.13% Cu and 0.09% Co (4.00% NiEq)
- LZ Zone
- LZ-25: 46.1 meters at 0.20% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 0.03% Co (0.28% NiEq), including 2.6 meters at 0.75% Ni, 0.18% Cu and 0.06% Co (0.96% NiEq)
- LZ-32: 11.3 meters at 0.43% Ni, 0.10% Cu and 0.02% Co (0.51% NiEq), including 7.0 meters at 0.61% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.03% Co (0.73% NiEq)
In addition to new drill results, the Company has commenced metallurgical test work on the Umburana System. While the program remains ongoing, initial metallurgical tests, completed on three composite samples of varying grades, demonstrates nickel recoveries through the rougher circuit ranging from 77% to 91% across a range of grind sizes, suggesting that the vast majority of nickel within the Umburana System is contained within sulphide minerals with very little nickel encapsulated within silicate minerals that would render the nickel unrecoverable.
Commenting on the update, David Strang, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are excited by the continuity and growth we are seeing with the Umburana System, which we believe demonstrates the Curaçá Valley's potential to be a globally significant magmatic sulphide district for both copper and nickel. Notably, the VB Zone has increased from one distinct zone of mineralization to three, with massive-sulphide nickel mineralization extending to a depth of approximately 325 meters and remaining open to depth and along strike. Furthermore, our exploration team has identified several new and distinct nickel targets within the Curaçá Valley with similar geological signatures to the Umburana System, which we are currently drilling or plan on drilling later this year."
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
Detailed geologic mapping, comprehensive multi-element soil geochemistry and re- interpretation of the Company's available geophysical datasets throughout 2021 and the first half of 2022 resulted in the discovery of a new nickel system, announced in September 2022, featuring favourable geology with coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies. To date, detailed exploration has focused primarily on two target areas located at the interpreted northeast and southwest boundary of a five-kilometer system, each characterized by multiple expressions of outcropping nickel mineralization in the form of gossans, geochemical and geophysical anomalies - all associated with mafic-ultramafic intrusions. Please refer to Figure 5 for a plan view map of the Umburana System.
Initial drill-testing at the northeast and southwest boundaries of the currently known system has identified nickel sulphide mineralization ranging from disseminated and interstitial nickel sulphides (containing less than 10% sulphides) extending over 50 meters in thickness to patchy net-textured sulphides (containing approximately 10% to 30% sulphides) with localized centimeter up to 1.9 meter thick massive-sulphide lenses (containing approximately 60% to 80% sulphides) grading up to 7.09% nickel (7.61% NiEq). Mineralization within these zones is hosted by pyroxenite and websterite ultramafic rocks. Sulphide minerals are mainly pyrrhotite, pentlandite (loop-textured where massive sulphide, see Figure 2) with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite. Loop-textured pentlandite is an important geologic indicator commonly observed in magmatic nickel sulphide deposits. The full extent of the system remains unknown at this time with mineralization open to depth and along strike both between the VB and LZ Zones and to the north of the Umburana System.
Based upon the exploration techniques used to identify the Umburana System, the Company has identified several geographically distinct nickel targets, two of which are currently being drilled. Surface field work and data interpretation is also underway to identify additional targets.
The Company has begun evaluating the metallurgical characteristics, recoveries and concentrates grade to determine whether a saleable nickel concentrate is achievable from the Umburana System. While the program is comprehensive and remains ongoing, initial rougher stage flotation tests demonstrate a range of recoveries of between 77% and 91% depending on grind size (75 to 150 microns). The results of this test work, combined with ongoing mineralogy studies, suggests that nickel within the Umburana System is associated primarily with sulphide minerals with very little nickel encapsulated in silicate minerals. Further test work remains ongoing to determine whether saleable concentrate grades are achievable, and if so, overall nickel recoveries.
Figure 1: Rougher stage nickel recovery versus grind size.
Composite samples were prepared based on nickel grades within each zone, and are summarized as follows:
- LZ Zone HG Composite = 0.90% Ni
- LZ Zone LG Composite = 0.45% Ni
- VB Zone Composite = 0.92% Ni
Where applicable, nickel equivalent ("NiEq") in this press release has been calculated using the following formula: NiEq = Ni + (Cu x $3.50/$9.80) + (Co x $25.50/$9.80). No adjustment for metallurgical recoveries has been made when calculating NiEq.
VB Zone
At the northeast extent of the Umburana System nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks have been identified over 1.4 kilometers north-south and up to 200 meters east-west using surface mapping supported by soil geochemistry and 30 trenches. To date, 63 diamond drill holes with assay results have been received with nickel mineralization identified starting at surface and to a depth of approximately 450 meters from surface. Mineralization remains open to depth as the majority of holes drilled to date have focused on delineating near surface open pit-able mineral resources, and remains open to the south trending towards the LZ Zone.
Mineralization within the VB Zone is characterized by disseminated and patchy net-textured nickel sulphides with three distinct high-grade (north, central and south) zones of massive sulphides featuring localized thickening of up to 1.9 meters grading up to 7.09% nickel (7.61% NiEq). Within the VB Zone, higher-grade mineralization continues to be focused at the base of a pyroxenite intrusion. Mineralization occurs predominantly within orthopyroxenites ranging from isotropic to locally banded.
Within the northern high-grade portion of the VB Zone, results are highlighted by holes VB-38 and VB-56, both located on the same section, which intercepted small intervals of disseminated, interstitial and patchy net-texture nickel sulphides ranging between approximately 3 and 9 meters grading between 0.63% NiEq to 1.69% NiEq.
Results within the central high-grade zone are highlighted by hole VB-41, which intercepted high-grade massive sulphide of 1.9 meters grading 7.61% NiEq within a broader mineralized interval of 11.2 meters grading 2.08% NiEq. Please see Figure 2 and Figure 3 for photos showing high-grade massive sulphides within hole VB-41. Please see "VB Zone Intercepts" table below for complete results.
High-grade mineralization in the southern zone are highlighted by holes VB-52 and VB-59, both located on the same section, which intercepted large intervals of disseminated and interstitial nickel sulphides ranging between approximately 18 and 26 meters grading between 0.80% NiEq to 0.90% NiEq.
The deepest drilling to date within the VB Zone, is highlighted by hole VB-47 that intercepted two intervals of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralization, 20.7 meters grading 0.47% NiEq and 9.8 meters grading 0.53% NiEq, the latter of which is approximately 450 meters below surface.
There is currently one drill rig active within the VB Zone, focused on expanding the current limits of mineralization along strike and two additional drill rigs testing regional nickel targets. Please see Figures 6 and 7 for details on drill hole locations and intercepts within the VB Zone.
VB Zone Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ni (%)
|Cu (%)
|Co (%)
|VB-26
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-27
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-28
|326.6
|329.3
|2.7
|0.50
|0.36
|0.02
|and
|334.7
|338.4
|3.7
|0.25
|0.05
|0.01
|including
|337.3
|338.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.15
|0.02
|and
|347.0
|368.0
|21.1
|0.28
|0.06
|0.02
|including
|347.0
|347.5
|0.5
|0.87
|0.13
|0.03
|including
|352.1
|352.7
|0.6
|1.10
|0.20
|0.03
|including
|361.7
|368.0
|6.4
|0.50
|0.22
|0.02
|including
|362.5
|364.2
|1.6
|0.95
|0.33
|0.03
|VB-29
|301.0
|304.0
|3.0
|0.27
|0.08
|0.01
|and
|325.6
|337.5
|11.9
|0.26
|0.08
|0.01
|including
|332.5
|337.5
|5.0
|0.36
|0.12
|0.01
|VB-30
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-31
|283.7
|308.0
|24.3
|0.27
|0.08
|0.01
|including
|287.8
|288.3
|0.5
|0.93
|0.09
|0.03
|including
|289.1
|289.8
|0.7
|0.76
|0.29
|0.03
|VB-32
|243.6
|249.1
|5.5
|0.36
|0.28
|0.02
|including
|243.6
|244.6
|1.0
|1.06
|0.29
|0.05
|VB-33
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-34
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-35
|210.8
|237.7
|26.9
|0.21
|0.10
|0.01
|including
|237.2
|237.7
|0.5
|0.69
|0.64
|0.02
|VB-36
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-37
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-38
|327.8
|337.1
|9.3
|0.51
|0.16
|0.02
|including
|330.2
|332.0
|1.9
|1.08
|0.22
|0.05
|including
|330.2
|330.8
|0.6
|2.22
|0.26
|0.09
|including
|333.0
|337.1
|4.1
|0.54
|0.13
|0.03
|including
|334.0
|334.8
|0.8
|1.70
|0.31
|0.07
|VB-39
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-40
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-41
|359.5
|370.2
|10.7
|0.29
|0.08
|0.01
|and
|386.9
|398.1
|11.2
|1.86
|0.26
|0.05
|including
|390.8
|395.8
|5.0
|3.71
|0.13
|0.09
|including*
|390.8
|392.7
|1.9
|7.09
|0.18
|0.18
|including*
|395.1
|395.8
|0.8
|6.22
|0.20
|0.16
|VB-42
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-43
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-44
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-45
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-46
|284.75
|290.75
|6.0
|0.25
|0.21
|0.01
|including
|285.8
|286.8
|1.0
|0.47
|0.16
|0.03
|VB-47
|537.4
|558.1
|20.7
|0.39
|0.15
|0.01
|including
|537.4
|549.7
|12.3
|0.39
|0.15
|0.01
|including
|540.4
|548.5
|8.1
|0.56
|0.11
|0.01
|and
|565.6
|575.4
|9.8
|0.44
|0.13
|0.02
|VB-48
|262.8
|278.2
|15.4
|0.25
|0.08
|0.01
|VB-49
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-50
|411.0
|415.0
|3.9
|0.23
|0.08
|0.01
|VB-51
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-52
|210.0
|235.9
|25.9
|0.69
|0.18
|0.02
|including
|210.0
|225.5
|15.5
|1.01
|0.25
|0.03
|including
|211.0
|219.0
|8.0
|1.62
|0.35
|0.05
|and
|316.9
|333.2
|16.3
|0.21
|0.06
|0.01
|including
|320.1
|323.1
|3.1
|0.43
|0.12
|0.02
|VB-53
|482.1
|485.4
|3.3
|1.43
|0.15
|0.04
|including
|483.8
|484.9
|1.1
|3.92
|0.15
|0.11
|including*
|483.8
|484.3
|0.5
|6.63
|0.12
|0.18
|including
|484.3
|484.9
|0.6
|1.46
|0.19
|0.04
|VB-54
|484.2
|487.2
|3.0
|0.31
|0.04
|0.01
|including
|484.2
|485.2
|1.0
|0.62
|0.06
|0.02
|and
|523.4
|528.0
|4.6
|1.01
|0.17
|0.06
|including
|523.4
|523.9
|0.5
|3.52
|0.40
|0.09
|including
|527.5
|528.0
|0.5
|4.86
|0.35
|0.25
|and
|534.5
|548.1
|13.6
|0.50
|0.15
|0.02
|including
|534.5
|538.1
|3.6
|1.33
|0.29
|0.07
|including
|537.6
|538.1
|0.5
|5.58
|0.20
|0.18
|VB-55
|229.0
|243.6
|14.6
|0.61
|0.24
|0.03
|including
|232.6
|243.6
|11.0
|0.77
|0.29
|0.04
|including
|236.8
|237.8
|1.0
|1.24
|0.28
|0.06
|including
|238.8
|240.3
|1.4
|1.65
|0.24
|0.08
|including
|242.4
|243.6
|1.2
|1.44
|0.21
|0.10
|VB-56
|439.8
|442.9
|3.1
|0.51
|0.14
|0.02
|and
|453.9
|459.9
|6.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.01
|and
|464.3
|467.6
|3.3
|1.43
|0.30
|0.06
|including
|465.3
|467.6
|2.3
|1.82
|0.29
|0.07
|including
|466.3
|467.0
|0.7
|3.67
|0.10
|0.14
|VB-57
|90.2
|109.2
|19.0
|0.37
|0.16
|0.02
|including
|104.4
|109.2
|4.8
|0.56
|0.25
|0.03
|including
|104.4
|105.4
|1.0
|1.13
|0.22
|0.05
|including
|108.7
|109.2
|0.5
|0.98
|0.34
|0.04
|VB-58
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-59
|281.1
|299.7
|18.7
|0.79
|0.14
|0.02
|including
|282.1
|288.9
|6.8
|1.49
|0.22
|0.04
|and
|304.3
|311.4
|7.1
|0.33
|0.10
|0.01
|and
|392.5
|402.2
|9.7
|0.33
|0.08
|0.02
|including
|400.6
|401.1
|0.6
|1.10
|0.14
|0.06
|VB-60
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|VB-61
|226.4
|240.9
|14.5
|0.37
|0.07
|0.01
|including
|238.6
|239.1
|0.5
|1.48
|0.10
|0.05
|including
|239.8
|240.9
|1.1
|1.20
|0.20
|0.04
|VB-62
|96.15
|98.38
|2.23
|0.34
|0.10
|0.01
|and
|103.5
|112.2
|8.8
|0.45
|0.12
|0.01
|VB-63
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-01
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-02
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-03
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-04
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-05
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-06
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-07
|98.0
|102.0
|4.0
|0.23
|0.05
|0.01
|CRVB-08
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-09
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRVB-10
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
NSI denotes no significant intercept grading above 0.10% Ni. Drill holes were drilled from surface. Holes not included are either pending assay results or have been included in a different section of this press release. The length of intercept may not represent the true width of mineralization. Values may not add up due to rounding. From, To and Length are rounded to the nearest tenth of a meter.
(*) denotes interval of massive sulphide within larger reported intercept.
Figure 2: Drill core from the VB Zone (hole VB-41 at 392.4 meters) highlighting loop textured pentlandite.
Figure 3: Drill core from the VB Zone (hole VB-41) highlighting high-grade massive sulphide within the zone from 385.0 to 396.5 meters.
LZ Zone
At the southwest extent of the Umburana System, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Company's Caraíba milling operations and approximately 3.2 kilometers southwest of the VB Zone, nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks have been identified over 500 meters in strike- length and approximately 50 meters in apparent thickness using surface mapping supported by geochemistry, airborne electromagnetic response and eight trenches and has been traced from surface to a depth of 315 meters down-dip. Drilling has primarily focused to date on delineating near surface, open pit-able mineral resources. Mineralization remains open to depth and to the north. To date, 34 diamond drill holes with assay results have been received.
Mineralization within the LZ Zone is primarily comprised of disseminated nickel sulphide mineralization with intercalated intervals of interstitial and patchy net-textured sulphides (see Figure 4). Within the 500-meter identified strike length, a zone of higher-grade mineralization has been identified within the footwall of the mafic-ultramafic intrusion associated with a websterite layer.
Results within the footwall are highlighted by hole LZ-25 that intercepted a broad interval of mineralization covering 46.1 meters grading 0.28% NiEq from approximately 230 meters downhole. Hole LZ-32 intercepted 11.3 meters grading 0.51% NiEq from approximately 295 meters downhole. Together, these intercepts demonstrate continuity of nickel sulphide mineralization down-dip. Please see "LZ Zone Intercepts" table below for complete results.
The deepest drilling to date is highlighted by hole LZ-33 that intercepted disseminated nickel mineralization over 2.6 meters grading 0.70% NiEq, from approximately 350 meters downhole. At the bottom of this mineralized intercept, an extension of the high-grade websterite layer of the footwall zone, approximately 320 meters below surface, was intercepted over 1.6 meters grading 1.03% NiEq, indicating continuity, albeit thinner, to depth. There are no drill rigs currently working within the LZ Zone, as exploration efforts are focused on the VB Zone and other regional nickel targets within the Curaçá Valley identified using systematic geological mapping, soil geochemistry, trenching and ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys.
Please see Figure 8 and 9 for additional details on drill hole locations and intercepts within the LZ Zone.
LZ Zone Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ni (%)
|Cu (%)
|Co (%)
|LZ-25
|236.6
|282.8
|46.1
|0.20
|0.04
|0.03
|including
|280.2
|282.8
|2.6
|0.75
|0.18
|0.06
|including
|280.2
|281.2
|1.0
|1.16
|0.25
|0.05
|including
|282.2
|282.8
|0.6
|0.90
|0.32
|0.09
|LZ-26
|244.4
|259.5
|15.1
|0.20
|0.06
|0.01
|including
|253.4
|256.4
|3.0
|0.36
|0.10
|0.02
|and
|272.4
|275.1
|2.7
|0.46
|0.12
|0.03
|including
|274.4
|275.1
|0.7
|0.78
|0.21
|0.04
|LZ-27
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|LZ-28
|279.4
|281.4
|2.0
|0.29
|0.07
|0.02
|and
|328.8
|331.3
|2.6
|0.65
|0.16
|0.03
|including
|329.7
|331.3
|1.6
|0.91
|0.22
|0.04
|LZ-29
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|LZ-30
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|LZ-31
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|LZ-32
|296.9
|308.2
|11.3
|0.43
|0.10
|0.02
|including
|300.3
|307.3
|7.0
|0.61
|0.14
|0.03
|including
|300.3
|301.4
|1.1
|1.35
|0.29
|0.05
|including
|305.4
|306.0
|0.6
|0.87
|0.20
|0.04
|including
|306.7
|307.3
|0.7
|1.44
|0.25
|0.06
|LZ-33
|320.9
|324.0
|3.1
|0.31
|0.10
|0.02
|and
|352.1
|354.7
|2.6
|0.57
|0.17
|0.03
|including
|353.1
|354.7
|1.6
|0.84
|0.24
|0.04
|LZ-34
|148.3
|150.3
|2.0
|0.21
|0.08
|0.01
|and
|151.3
|153.5
|2.2
|0.28
|0.08
|0.02
|and
|169.8
|172.9
|3.0
|0.39
|0.08
|0.02
|including
|172.0
|172.9
|0.9
|1.05
|0.24
|0.05
|and
|189.3
|193.1
|3.8
|0.30
|0.06
|0.01
|CRLZ-01
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-02
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-03
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-04
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-05
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-06
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|CRLZ-07
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
|NSI
NSI denotes no significant intercept grading above 0.10% Ni. Drill holes were drilled from surface. Holes not included are either pending assay results or have been included in a different section of this press release. The length of intercept may not represent the true width of mineralization. Values may not add up due to rounding. From, To and Length are rounded to the nearest tenth of a meter.
Figure 4: Brecciated and patchy net-textured sulphides shown in detail for hole LZ-32 (~300 meters downhole) showing both pentlandite and pyrrhotite
NOTE ON NI 43-101 COMPLIANT TECHNICAL REPORT(S)
The conversion of drill results presented in this press release into NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources and mineral reserves all require additional work and analysis that remains ongoing. To date, there has been insufficient exploration and accompanying analysis to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in this nickel system being delineated as a mineral resource. Accordingly, the results herein may not be included in future NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources or mineral reserves depending on the results of this additional work and analysis, and other technical and/or economic reasons.
QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL
In support of its ongoing Umburana System exploration program, the Company is currently drilling on surface using third-party contracted core drill rigs. During the period from September 2022 through May 2023, third-party drill rigs were operated by Major Drilling do Brasil Ltda., DrillGeo Geologia e Sondagem Ltda. and Layne Christensen Co., all of whom are independent of the Company. Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at the secure core logging and storage facilities of Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"). Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one-meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact. All sample preparation is performed in MCSA's secure on-site laboratory. Total nickel and copper is determined using a nitric-hydrochloric acid digestion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry and/or Titration at the on-site laboratory. All sample results during the period have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Check-assays for nickel and copper were submitted to ALS Brasil Ltda's facility located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, at a rate of approximately 5%. ALS Brasil Ltda is a subsidiary of ALS Limited and is independent of the Company.
Mr. Cid Gonçalves Monteiro Filho, SME RM (04317974), MAIG (No. 8444), MAusIMM (No. 3219148) and Resource Manager of the Company, who is a "qualified person" within the meanings of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information, including verification of the sampling, analytical and testing data in this press release. Quarterly reviews entail sampling and laboratory procedure review as well as verification of original assay certificates associated with a selection of samples from Company's internal database included in this press release.
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold
S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to potential extensions or expansion of identified nickel occurrences; unlocking value for the Company using geologic tools, the potential for the Curaçá Valley to be a globally significant magmatic sulphide district for any metal or commodity, the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for future exploration activities related to nickel including the use of geophysics; the results of future exploration and drilling campaigns targeting nickel; the importance or significance of any nickel sulphide texture; the Company's planned organic growth and exploration activities; estimated completion dates for certain milestones; successfully adding or upgrading mineral resources and successfully developing new deposits; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and dated March 7, 2023 (the "AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: continued effectiveness of the measures taken by the Company to mitigate the possible impact of COVID-19 on its workforce and operations; favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations and the Tucumã Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks (including COVID-19), political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates included in this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") — CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein use the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Further to recent amendments, mineral property disclosure requirements in the United States (the "U.S. Rules") are governed by subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") which differ from the CIM Standards. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the "MJDS"), Ero is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the U.S. Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. If Ero ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the MJDS, then Ero will be subject to the U.S. Rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Pursuant to the new U.S. Rules, the SEC recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" under the U.S. Rules are now "substantially similar" to the corresponding standards under NI 43-101. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that Ero reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms under the U.S. Rules are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that Ero may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had Ero prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the U.S. Rules.
Figure 5 Umburana System - Plan Map
Figure 6
VB Zone - Plan Map
Figure 7
VB Zone - East-West Composite Section
Figure 8
LZ Zone - Plan Map
Figure 9
LZ Zone - East-West Composite Section
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8916ef7-e823-4d69-a719-d078dceb75f3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bb0e885-b2a7-41e2-8961-6171e9b34198
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bbebef0-1cc0-421b-b7df-f1bb266e479e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/947dd951-63c5-4968-860b-fa68e420530c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47a1b36e-4158-4d0a-b8c0-4530634f38d1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a532d380-8ec5-4da6-8444-752e632a6e7a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34b3c0dd-abba-40c7-b15d-195390a628ba
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/326cfd52-e65e-4324-a9a5-cf050d7182eb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9255f4e5-e26e-4014-b6fa-40eae02d6742
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Agreement To Acquire Potential Tier 1 Ionic Clay Bluebush Rare Earth Project
HIGHLIGHTS
- Alvo Minerals Limited has entered into a binding agreement for the purchase of the highly prospective Bluebush Rare Earth Element (“REE”) Project in Central Brazil, adjacent to Alvo’s existing Palmeiropolis exploration base.
- Bluebush is located adjacent to and in the same geological setting as the Serra Verde Ionic Clay REE Project, the only genuine Ionic Clay project currently in construction outside of China.
- Bluebush has been held privately by Mata Azul S/A since 2004 and was primarily explored for REEs associated with concentrates of alluvials, with the saprolite (clay) potential at an early stage of exploration.
- Early-stage exploration work completed by the vendors has confirmed high-grade REEs at shallow levels with values up to 4,500ppm TREO in alluvials and 2,350ppm TREO in saprolite (clay).
- Saprolite results recorded a very high magnet rare earth split averaging 35% (MREO/TREO)
- Auger drilling focused on surface alluvial- average hole depth of 3.6m
- Early-stage exploration completed (auger, channel and pit sampling) with intercepts of saprolite (clay) mineralisation from surface and ending in REE mineralisation (*hole ends in REE mineralisation), includes significant intercepts as below. Please refer to cautionary statement below for previous exploration results.
- 6m @ 1,188ppm TREO (37% MREO) auger ERRO273AGR from 1m* (Boa Vista 01)
- 1m @ 1,355ppm TREO (29% MREO) auger ERRO031AGR from 1m* (Ferradura)
- 5m @ 1,139ppm TREO (36% MREO) auger ERRO072AGR from 1m* (Fazendinha)
- 13m @ 928ppm TREO (33% MREO) auger ERRO017AGR from 0m* (Ferradura)
- 6m @ 871ppm TREO (31% MREO) auger ERRO142AGR from 0m* (Ferradura)
- 7m @ 860ppm TREO (43% MREO) auger MAZ-TR-011 from 1m* (Fazendinha)
- 6m @ 796ppm TREO (34% MREO) auger ERRO279AGR from 0m* (Boa Vista 1)
- 5m @ 951ppm TREO (37% MREO) auger ERRO136AGR from 1m* (Ferradura)
- 4m @ 863ppm TREO (35% MREO) auger ERRO095AGR from 1m* (Praiao 02)
- Ability to purchase up to 100% of Bluebush through staged payments based on project milestones.
- 6-month (+3 months) due diligence process underway following payment of BRL100,000 (A$30,530).
- Due Diligence work will include auger drilling to extend existing mineralisation depth profile and strike extent and sampling of saprolite to confirm Ionic Clay mineralisation.
- Alvo’s exploration team and inhouse equipment including truck mounted auger rigs are in place locally
- and will proceed under guidance from international REE specialists.
Serra Verde is majority owned by US based private equity group, Denham Capital1, and boasts a Mineral Resource2 of 911Mt @ 1,200ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (“TREO”) and a Mineral reserve of 350Mt @ 1,500ppm TREO with high heavy and critical ratios of Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (“MREO”). Of significance is that Serra Verde is the only Ionic Clay project in construction outside of China, and the adjacent Bluebush Project exhibits many similar characteristics in terms of grades and REE ratios.
Bluebush is located within 10km of Alvo’s exploration base where Alvo has the team, the tools and expertise to conduct a timely and cost-effective exploration program to rapidly advance the Bluebush Project.
Rob Smakman, Alvo’s Managing Director commented on the Bluebush Project:
“Brazil is emerging as a premier location for Rare Earth Elements and Alvo is incredibly excited by the acquisition of Bluebush, which is a potential ‘Tier 1’ Ionic-Clay rare earth project. Alvo is now entering the race to develop these critical minerals which are vital in the global energy transition.
“The Project itself is located adjacent to the Serra Verde mine, the largest and most advanced ionic-clay REE project outside of China, and many of the attributes at Bluebush appear similar. Bluebush hosts high grades at surface, broad zones of saprolite which have barely been tested, and the mix of Magnet or Critical REEs to Total REEs appears very similar to those at Serra Verde.
“The opportunity at Bluebush only became available to Alvo through our local presence, with the vendors only interested in dealing with a team with proven exploration execution capabilities as we have demonstrated at Palma. Being privately held and focused on cashflow, the vendors have concentrated on the alluvial potential of the Project and only scratched the surface for ionic clay hosted REEs. We plan to rapidly test the ionic clay mineralisation potential at Bluebush, which is such a similar exploration setting to that of Serra Verde.
“The Bluebush acquisition makes perfect sense for Alvo and is synergistic with existing exploration at Palma. Our exploration base and Brazilian head office are located a few kilometres from Bluebush, and we have existing relationships with the owners and local stakeholders. Couple that with the existing exploration team, the best tools for the exploration in country and consultants that can help us effectively explore, and we have what I believe is a winning formula for success.
“We are ready to immediately start our due-diligence on the Project, where we will test for the depth extents of the saprolite with our inhouse auger drill-rig and then run a series of tests on the mineralisation to confirm their ionic clay characteristics. We will be guided in our due diligence by international REE specialists Met-Chem Consulting.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Culpeo Minerals Discovers Additional Surface Copper At Vista Montana
Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce detailed mapping has identified a new 800m x 700m outcropping copper bearing sheeted vein and breccia system at the Vista Montana Prospect, within the Lana Corina Copper and Molybdenum Project (the “Project”) in Chile.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Outcropping chalcopyrite copper mineralisation has been identified at the Vista Montana Prospect from detailed surface mapping,
- Outcropping copper mineralisation is coincident with geochemical anomalies defined by the recent geochemical survey (ASX announcement 3 April 2023).
- Extensive stockwork / breccia zone associated with copper bearing sheeted vein system observed (Figure 1).
- Drillhole planning is currently underway, with drill rig to be mobilised in the 3rd Quarter.
Figure 1: Plan view - Vista Montana (Total Magnetic Intensity Overlay, ASX announcement 18 May 2022), showing Cu bearing sheeted vein system (green lines), stockwork and breccia zones identified from mapping.
Figure 2: Defined targets over >3km of strike (background image is the VOXI 3D magnetic inversion model) (Refer ASX announcement 31 August 2022) and showing location of Vista Montana relative to Lana Corina.
Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:
“This new, outcropping, copper bearing vein and breccia system is associated with a large stock-work alteration zone providing a shallow drill target. This new target area is 800m by 700m and further demonstrates the sheer scale of the copper mineralising system at the Lana Corina Project offering exploration potential for additional near surface, high grade copper mineralisation to occur similar to what we have already drilled at the Lana Corina. Geological mapping is continuing, and the company is planning a maiden drill program at Vista Montana to commence in Q3 2023."
Detailed Mapping Program
Following the previously reported generation of multiple exploration targets at Vista Montana from a recently completed geochemical survey (ASX announcement 3 April 2023) the company instigated an additional detailed mapping program over the area prior to the finalisation of drilling program design.
This mapping program has identified outcropping copper mineralisation associated with an extensive sheeted vein system and a stockwork / breccia zone over an area of 800m x 700m (Figure 3 and 4).
Mapping has identified an extensive network of copper bearing sheeted veins that covers an area of 400m x 300m in dimensions and appears to be related to the possible porphyry intrusive centers identified in the area, from the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data over the zone (ASX announcement 3 April 2023).
Proximal to the sheeted vein system the mapping also identified a large stockwork alteration zone and associated breccia zone 400m x 400m in size. These breccias are highly silicified and contain significant copper sulfide mineralisation in the form of chalcopyrite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Assays Confirm Outstanding Copper Intersections At The Storm Copper Project, Canada
American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on the drill program at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.
Assay results have been received for a further five drill holes from the current program at the 4100N Zone, and all have intersected thick intervals of near-surface copper sulphides with grades up to 70% Cu. The assays continue to match or exceed our visual estimates as reported in previous ASX annoucements.
The near-surface setting, large volumes, and high-grades of the copper mineralisation support the potential for a low-cost open pit mining operation. We continue to assess this outstanding opportunity with resource modelling, ore beneficiation test work (including ore sorting) and environmental studies in progress.
Dave O'Neil, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:
"The second batch of assays for the drilling at the 4100N Zone has continues to impress, confirming futher thick intervals of copper mineralisation very close to surface.
"Mulitple high-grade assay results highlight the presence of more semi-massive and massive sulphide copper zones within the ore body, which we believe will significantly boost the overall resource grade.
"The mineralisation at Storm is quickly demonstrating the quality and scale of what we believe will become a premier, open-pit copper mining opportunity.
"We look forward to providing further updates on drilling and other exploration activities in the coming weeks."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American West Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
