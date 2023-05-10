(TheNewswire)
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo
- The Definitive Agreement (“DA”) outlines a path towards potential gold production from the Slivova deposit;
- Western Tethyan Resources (“WTR”) completed a robust Due Diligence (“DD”) review, a Concept Study, and continues to work on a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), including a metals resource update for the Slivova deposit;
- WTR can earn-in to 85% of the Slivova Project.
To date, WTR has spent more than Euro 275,000 for Due Diligence, development of a Concept Study, and continuing work on a PEA. WTR is a private exploration company based in London and Prishtina, Republic of Kosovo, and is 75% owned by London AIM-listed Ariana Resources (“Ariana”).
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, commented, “Western Tethyan has already made significant progress towards defining a possible mining solution at Slivova. We are truly excited about the positive progress in the ongoing PEA and Concept Studies, as well as for getting started in a new phase of exploration and resource definition. WTR is working on a new resource update, and we expect information later this quarter.”
Mentor Demi, Managing Director of Western Tethyan Resources, added, “Alongside an aggressive exploration programme throughout the West Tethyan Belt, we are actively seeking acquisition opportunities. Acquisition of the Slivova gold deposit is a step towards building Western Tethyan Resources into a development company, as well, and the Slivova Mine as the first modern mine in Kosovo since the 1920’s.”
Dr. Kerim Sener, Managing Director of Ariana Resources, stated, “The completion of this agreement formalizes a process we had already embarked upon in March following the successful completion of the Project due diligence. We are already nearing completion of a revised Mineral Resource Estimate for Slivova, and we look forward to announcing this work in due course.
In addition, further work has been underway at the local community level in order to increase awareness of the project and its merits. We are investigating opportunities to deliver a low-impact mining project which aims to achieve a new standard for mining in Kosovo and potentially become a strategic hub of operations for the company in the country.”
About Slivova
The Slivova exploration license covers 30.51 km2 of prospectable land surrounding the Slivova gold deposit. The license is valid for 7 years from May 2022. Outside of the deposit itself, much of the property is under-explored. Avrupa commissioned an initial NI 43-101 resource study in 2016 and reported an indicated mineral resource of 640,000 mt @ 4.8 g/t gold and 14.68 g/t silver for a total of 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver. Slivova Maiden Resource, 2016
WTR is currently updating the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to JORC standards, and Avrupa will follow suit by transforming the JORC estimate to a NI 43-101 resource estimate. The companies expect to be able to report the new MRE during Q2 2023. The new evaluation will encompass results from drilling subsequent to the 2016 report, re-interpretation of previous geological information from surface and trench mapping and sampling, and thorough review of all historic core.
As noted in a previous AVU news release, AVU and WTR agree to Proceed, there are additional nearby and distal targets within the new Slivova license. There are known zones of mineralization close to the main Slivova deposit that WTR will need to drill, and we can expect upgrade work on a number of distal targets around the license in the coming field season.
Figures 1 and 2. Maps showing location of Slivova in Kosovo, along with target areas to be upgraded. New license is shown as a red polygon. The names in northwest quadrant are historic Trepça base metal mines
Terms of the Agreement
Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, WTR will have the right to acquire, in multiple stages, up to 85% of the Slivova project, by completing a series of exploration and development milestones and making staged payments to AVU.
On Closing
- Euro 35,000 cash payment upon signing the Definitive Agreement on/about March 1, 2023. (Completed)
Earn-In Phase
Stage 1:
- Euro 30,000 cash payment on September 1, 2023;
- If WTR elects to enter the Definitive Agreement, it will invest Euro 800,000, during first two years from the effective date (minimum of Euro 150,000 must be spent by September 1, 2023, post DD Phase) for exploration, drilling, baseline environmental and social surveys, landowners, etc., for 51% of the Project. (Underway)
Stage 2:
- After completion of Stage 1, during the third year from the Effective Date, WTR will invest Euro 1,000,000 for NI 43-101 resource estimation, commencement of full Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”), etc., for 75% of the Project.
Stage 3:
- During fourth and fifth year from the Effective Date, WTR must complete the EIS, Feasibility Study (“FS”), and Mining License application, for 85% of the Project.
Stage 4:
- WTR completes success payments to previous JV partner, Byrnecut International Ltd., accordingly:
- Euro 125,000 in cash within 30 days of the first to occur of: 1) Completion of a positive FS (minimum 15% IRR) or; 2) Avrupa or related party making a decision to proceed with development of a mining operation within the license area;
- Euro 125,000 within 30 days of issuance of a mining license for the Project;
- Euro 125,000 within 30 days of commencement of mine construction within the license area;
- 100 troy ounces of gold within 30 days of commencement of commercial production (“CCP”), then increasing by 75 troy ounces per year until and including the third anniversary of commercial production when 325 troy ounces will be delivered.
- Avrupa participates in the mine build or dilutes to 1% NSR.
Western Tethyan Resources Ltd. is a UK-registered, mineral exploration and development company focused on South East Europe. The company has a strategic alliance with Newmont Corporation and Ariana Resources and is currently focused on exploration for major copper-gold deposits in the Lecce Magmatic Complex and Vardar Belt in Kosovo. The company is assessing several other exploration project opportunities across Eastern Europe, targeting major copper-gold deposits across the porphyry-epithermal transition.
Ariana Resources plc is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track-record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include gold production in Turkey and copper-gold exploration and development projects in Cyprus and Kosovo.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) to receive an Investor Presentation
Avrupa Minerals
Overview
Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) is a junior exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company follows a unique prospect generator model focused on aggressive modern exploration for world-class mineral deposits in politically-stable jurisdictions across Europe, including Portugal, Kosovo and more recently, Finland.
Avrupa’s hybrid prospect generator model is designed to create shareholder value by building an extensive portfolio of projects suitable for exploration to be funded by joint venture or sold to larger mining companies. The company leverages new techniques and technologies to improve exploration efforts and facilitate new discoveries. In some cases, companies following the prospect generator model have become royalty companies by allowing partners to dilute them to a valuable royalty, and Avrupa has significant exposure to this route to liquidity.
Avrupa’s goal is to have one flagship, 100-percent-owned project, that it advances with its own funds instead of through partner funding. The Finland projects, some of which have historical base metal resources, are being assessed to identify flagship potential for one of the assets.
The company's projects are all located in areas with existing mines and strong geological potential for the discovery of further economic metal deposits. For example, the company’s flagship Alvalade JV project is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt (IPB) of southern Portugal, a hotspot for mining with over 80 historic mines in the Belt. Presently, there are seven active mining operations in the IPB of Portugal and Spain.
Company Highlights
- Operates in mining-friendly jurisdictions that are also prospective for large deposits
- Europe offers established mining districts, pro-mining policies and a variety of metals including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and tungsten
- Seeking partners for strategic alliances and/or project-specific JVs to fund large drill programs.
- Owns the Alvalade JV (VMS-copper-zinc), located in the Pyrite Belt of southern Portugal.
- JV earn-in agreement with Sandfire-MATSA on the Alvalade copper project
- Sandfire-MATSA currently funding drilling at the Alvalade copper-zinc project
- Slivova Gold Project in the Vardar Mineral Belt in Kosovo. Discovery made in 2012. Initial gold resource estimate completed in April 2016.
- Made two significant discoveries: the Slivova gold target and the Sesmarias VMS at Alvalade.
- Four Finland projects acquired in 2021, some with historical copper and/or zinc resources.
Key Projects
Alvalade copper project
The IPB is one of the world’s largest and most prolific copper-zinc-iron massive sulfide belts with mining history dating back more than 2,000 years. Three out of four of the last greenfield discoveries in the IPB are now large operating mines, including the giant Neves Corvo copper-zinc-tin massive sulfide mine. However, the area has not experienced any real exploration since the mid-1990s. In 2012, Avrupa Minerals' team began applying its expertise to the region resulting in a new discovery at Alvalade in 2014.
Avrupa Minerals’ Alvalade license is located along trend to the northwest of Neves Corvo, which is currently the largest operating copper-zinc mine in Europe.
The Alvalade project involves an earn-in agreement that Avrupa (the operator) does not have to fund at present. The project was previously optioned to Antofagasta Minerals, one of the world’s largest copper producers. Armed with a new geological model, Avrupa Minerals was able to successfully complete five rounds of drilling at Alvalade between April 2012 and October 2014.
The initial 2014 drill program made a significant VMS discovery in the Sesmarias West target on the Alvalade JV; the first of its kind on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in 20 years. New massive sulfide targets were also identified at Sesmarias East and at Pombal 15 kilometers south of the Sesmarias area.
Sesmarias drill results include:
- SES002 – 10.85 meters @ 1.81 percent copper, 75.27 parts per million (ppm) silver, 2.57 percent lead, 4.38 percent zinc, 0.13 percent tin
- SES010 – 57.85 meters @ 0.45 g/t gold, 25.1 g/t silver, 0.32 percent copper, 0.61 percent lead, 1.95 percent tin
Under a new partner, a drill program was initiated in Q4 2015. Four holes were drilled around the area of SES010 and results confirmed and extended the massive sulfide lens to a length of 300 meters with a 35- to 40-meter thickness.
In February 2019, Avrupa Minerals reported additional drill results from its own drilling program at the Sesmarias prospect. The company completed six holes totaling 2,498 meters including results from SES026, which extended the “10” lens by 300 meters to the north.
- SES026 – 28.95 meters @ 0.48 percent copper, 0.77 g/t gold, 15.7 ppm silver, 0.52 percent lead and 1.31 percent zinc.
In March 2019, Avrupa Minerals released assay results for drill hole SES003, which was drilled on the Alvalade project back in 2014. The results from SES003 were not initially analyzed due to its general proximity to SES002, and were similar to those high-grade assays noted above.
- SES003 – 13.65 meters @ 1.92 percent copper, 38.8 ppm silver, 1.03 percent lead, 1.91 percent zinc, 0.03 percent tin
Alvalade Joint Venture
In October 2019, Avrupa Minerals entered into a letter of intent with Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A.U. (MATSA) to form an earn-in exploration and exploitation joint venture on the Alvalade copper-zinc massive sulfide project. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies created a new joint venture company, PorMining, Lda., to direct future operations.
The first stage of the JV is designed to delineate a deposit at Sesmarias and the other mineralized targets within the boundaries of the Alvalade license, including the past-producing Lousal Mine, Monte de Bela Vista, and the past-producing Caveira Mine. Avrupa also defined a number of additional close-to-drill-ready target areas across the property.
In order to acquire a 51-percent interest in the new JV company, PorMining, Lda., MATSA must make a series of payments, including €1.2 million of exploration expenditures during the first year of the agreement and a further €1.2 million at MATSA’s discretion during the following two years. MATSA, now called Sandfire-MATSA, also has the opportunity to earn-in to 85 percent of the project by providing a bankable feasibility study while also making all required payments to the original JV partner.
To date, MATSA has paid Avrupa approximately C$580,000 and has completed the required work commitment guarantee of approximately C$348,000 upon issuance of the new Alvalade Experimental Exploitation License (EEL) to the new JV company. The payment is refundable to MATSA pending completion of the license work commitment and approval by the Portuguese Mining Bureau (DGEG).
The PorMining geological team has made significant advances in developing a new and highly successful exploration model, based on systematic re-logging of all the Avrupa core, as well as re-logging all available historic cores held by the Portuguese geological survey. The company flew an extensive helicopter-supported VTEM geophysical survey over 75 percent of the Alvalade License, soil sampled the area between the Caveira Mine and the Lousal Mine and over the northern and central sectors at Sesmarias, and then analyzed the samples utilizing an advanced ionic leach technology to support ultra-low detection levels. The JV team detail re-mapped the Monte da Bela Vista and Caveira areas and compiled and digitized all historic data from the two old mines, Lousal and Caveira. The updated model has pushed the drilling at Sesmarias, as the drilling has improved the discovery model for the deposit.
Since the inception of the JV, the company has drilled 17 core holes at Sesmarias and one south of the old Caveira Mine, totaling approximately 9,515 meters. The previously reported lenses are now recognized to be intercepts of massive sulfide mineralization on separate limbs of a district-size fold system. Recent JV drilling at Sesmarias focused on the previously named “8” Lens and has shown a strike length of over 400 meters of continuous sulfide mineralization.
Location of Sesmarias massive sulfide mineralization
Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Teñidas have resumed drilling on the Alvalade joint venture project. The new phase of drilling initially targets anomalies located between the historic Lousal and Caveira Mines, over a strike length of approximately 11 kilometers. The first drill hole targets potential mineralization located 300 to 400 meters northwest of the last reported mineralization in the Lousal Mine. The company expects to cover 10 to 12 drill holes totaling more than 6,000 meters in the current re-drilling program.
Slivova Gold-Silver Project
The Slivovo project in Kosovo’s Vardar Mineral Trend is now wholly owned by Avrupa. Previously, the project was previously operated and funded by partner Byrnecut International Ltd. of Australia. Byrnecut completed an 85 percent earn-in requirement by spending close to €7 million for exploration on the 15.2-km2 Slivovo license, outlining a maiden gold resource estimate of 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver indicated in 640,000 metric tonnes grading 4.8 grams per ton gold, from the surface. See the following AVU news releases for further information about the NI 43-101 indicated resource (NI 43-101 Report) and results from follow-up drilling that were not included in the resource calculation (Further Slivovo Drilling Results). Byrnecut is a mining contractor and had completed a study to earn up to 85 percent of the project. However, Byrnecut decided to vacate the project, and Avrupa made an agreement with Byrnecut to repay them from future production, if any, to get 100 percent of the project back.
The project has been dormant since 2018 when Byrnecut left. The original license expired in 2019, and Avrupa re-applied at the same time for a larger area covering Slivovo and the surrounding prospectable lands. The new license, renamed Slivova, was finally issued in June 2022.In September 2022, Avrupa entered into an option agreement with Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) for the latter to earn-in up to 85 percent of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs to potentially advance the Slivova Project to a mining solution. The agreement is subject to WTR completing its due diligence review of the project on or before March 1, 2023.
Project History
In 2011, wide-scale geological mapping of the Peshter gossan zone on the Slivovo property led to the discovery of the potential for the gold-bearing, massive sulfide mineralization common in the Vardar Mineral Trend.
In 2014 under the JV with Byrnecut, Avrupa Minerals stepped up the exploration activity at Slivovo with an aggressive exploration program that has included trenching, first-pass and follow-up geological mapping, sampling and drill targeting. Phase One drilling totaled 1,002 meters and was completed in Q4 2014.
Highlights of this first drill campaign include:
- 126.5 meters @ 6.2 g/t gold, 15.0 g/t silver, 0.092 percent copper, 0.16 percent lead, and 0.45 percent zinc in SLV004
- 12 meters @ 12.2 g/t gold, including 7.4 meters @ 19.3 g/t gold in SLV005
- 8 meters @ 1.25 g/t gold and 3.4 meters @ 3.12 g/t gold in SLV006
Phase Three drilling totaled 46 holes and 5,040 meters. Results released by Avrupa Minerals include:
- 57.35 meters @ 2.09 g/t gold and 15.94 g/t arsenic in SLV014
- 125 meters of 6.91 g/t gold and 19.19 g/t silver in SLV018
- SLV025 intercepts 24 meters of 11.59 g/t gold, 9.26 g/t silver
- 42 meters @ 9.20 g/t gold and 9.57 g/t silver in SLV033
- 74 meters @ 6.02 g/t gold and 20.23 g/t silver in SLV037
Byrnecut completed a large program in 2017 to follow up on a section of mineralization that hit a new extension of gold in three deeper holes that had similar grades to the average of the resource estimate at 4.8 g/t gold. This data is not currently in the resource estimate.
With issuance of the new 7-year exploration license, the Slivovo Project enters a new phase, hopefully culminating in a mining decision. The government of Kosovo has requested that the project be called “Slivova,” with respect to the main local language.
Finland Copper/Zinc and Gold Projects
In late 2021, Avrupa made an agreement with the sole owner of Akkerman Finland Oy AFOy) to acquire four projects in Finland. Highlights of the assets include:
- Three base metal property reservations cover approx. 600 km2 in the Vihanti–Pyhäsalmi VMS Belt, central Finland
- 65 km south of Pyhäsalmi base metal mine and flotation plant
- Two properties contain small historic copper/zinc resource estimates (see below)
- One under-explored gold property reservation located in the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt in north-central Finland included in property package
- Binding Letter Agreement signed with private Finnish company
- Avrupa to pay 3 million common shares, €165,000, and fund earn-in exploration expenditures of €400,000 over two years to earn 100 percent
In 2022, Avrupa Minerals submitted a third exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District in central Finland. The Hallaperä exploration license application is located near the town of Kiuruvesi, about 20 kilometers east of the Pyhäsalmi Mine and processing plant. The application area covers known copper and zinc sulfide mineralization discovered by Outokumpu Oy in 1967 and partially outlined by drilling of 42 holes during the period 1967 to 1990. The known mineralization extends for more than 1,000 meters, and is open at depth below 150 meters.
The Kolima Property
The 187-km2 Kolima Reservation covers a target zone consisting of a thick layer of mineralized distal-type volcanics containing thin beds and layers of zinc-rich massive sulfide mineralization in some areas. The Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) discovered and explored the area in the period from 1956 to 1983. The GTK found zinc mineralization in an area two kilometers long and 200 to 400 meters wide within strongly altered metasediments and fine-grained volcanic rocks. GTK drilled 70 holes and detected widespread polymetallic sulfide mineralization occurring as fine disseminations and thin layers of semi-massive sulfides. Generally, it seems that the currently-known mineralization represents distal-style metals’ deposition within a larger VMS system that has not yet been discovered. Numerous mineralized boulders containing anomalous gold and copper are present around the site.
AFOy completed a helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical survey over the mineralized area of the reservation. Preliminary analysis of the data by AFOy did not suggest any obvious targeting. However, recently-completed detailed review of the data by AFOy and AVU outlined subtle anomalism over southern extension of the known volcanics-hosted mineral trend and also outlined a deeper (175 meters), strong geophysical target in a trend of the volcanic rocks parallel to those that host the known zinc mineralization. There is no reported previous exploration along this second trend, located a few kilometers west of the known zinc showings.
AFOy submitted a mineral exploration license application in January 2022 for the Kolima Exploration License. Given standard timing of fulfillment of all regulations by the Finnish mining authority, Tukes, we expect issuance of the new exploration license to come 12-14 months after submission of the application. In the meantime, there are a number of non-invasive activities to complete that will greatly assist in drill targeting, in anticipation of receiving the license in early 2023. The following figure shows the area of license application covering two SkyTEM anomalies, but also keeping out of the most environmentally and socially sensitive areas.
Historic geophysical map with geology, drill hole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950’s through mid-1980’s. The work completed, to date, including re-logging of representative core, widespread core sampling, and various levels of geophysics, strongly suggests that the known mineralization on the Kolima property is actually distal mineralization in a large VMS system. Drilling targets lie along the 5-kilometer strike length of the Kärnä Anticline, highlighted in blue, and aim to discover the whereabouts of the proximal and central portions of the VMS system, and presumably extensive zinc- and copper-bearing massive sulfides.
In 2022, the company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. GTK completed re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length.
The Kangasjärvi Property
The 203-km2 reservation covers the Kangasjärvi deposit, a satellite deposit of the Pyhäsalmi mine, located about 25 kilometers to the north of the site. The massive sulfide was exposed at the surface, and Outokumpu mined 1 to 9 percent zinc material from the Kangasjärvi open pit in 1984 to 1985 down to less than 100 meters from the surface. Exploration drilling by Outokumpu intersected massive sulfides down to 250 meters depth beneath the pit but did not attempt deeper drilling, leaving the deposit open at depth, as well as along strike.
In 1983, GTK estimated a small historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant resource in two separate lenses: 1) 393,000 tonnes of 5.3 percent zinc, and 2) 159,960 tonnes of 6.0 percent zinc. Later Outokumpu reported an estimated mineral resource of approximately 300,000 tonnes of 5.4 percent zinc. Records in 1987 indicate that Outokumpu mined about 86,000 tonnes of 5.12 percent zinc. There is also reported anomalous copper, silver, and gold in the deposits.
Note again that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the definitive agreement is completed.
In addition to the Kangasjärvi deposit, there are at least three other mineral occurrences within the reservation area. Little work of any sort has been completed anywhere on the reservation for at least 20 years, even though there are historic drill holes throughout the district.
Figure 5. Location of known mineral targets and deposits within the Kangasjärvi reservation area.
AFOy also completed helicopter-supported SkyTEM geophysical work over known significant areas within the Pielavesi and Kangasjärvi reservations. AFOy and AVU continue to review the results from these surveys. Further information will be disseminated as we obtain a better understanding of the initial targeting data.
AFOy purchased an extensive drillhole database covering the Kangasjärvi and satellite deposits, and is now in the process of properly compiling and reviewing the data. The company recently completed a drone-based magnetics survey in the deposit area, but results have not yet been fully-reviewed. Avrupa completed and submitted an application for a new exploration permit to cover Kangasjärvi zinc mine, potential extensions, and new targets along strike of the favorable mineral-hosting horizon. The application spans approximately 18.4 square kilometers of favorable terrane for copper- and zinc-bearing volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits
The Yli-li Gold Property
The 332 km2 Yli-li gold reservation covers 30 kilometers strike length of the southern extension of the Oijärvi greenstone belt and major shear zone. Currently, Gold Line Resources Ltd. operates the Oijärvi gold project where they plan to drill over 4,000 meters in a step-out drilling program to expand the known zones of gold mineralization and delineate new targets in the vicinity of the mineralization. In 2013, Agnico Eagle reported an inferred mineral resource estimate at Kylmäkangas of 1.9 MT at 4 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag, containing approximately 250,000 ounces of gold and 1.9 million ounces of silver.
Note again that this resource estimate is historic in nature and was reported by a third party. The Company is not treating the estimate as a current resource. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and related to Avrupa Minerals Ltd., has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable from the company standpoint. The company cannot confirm the estimates under any circumstances and merely uses the information to suggest potential exploration possibilities on the Yli-li property.
Figure 6. Location of Yli-li reservation. Note proximity to Kylmäkangas gold deposit.
GTK first explored the southern extension of the Oijärvi shear zone, covered by the reservation, from 2001 to 2014. Initial studies turned up gold-in-till anomalies over intensely sheared and altered rocks. Limited drilling resulted in one intercept of 3 g/t gold over two meters at the Kupsusselkä prospect. Given these promising early-stage results, there is clearly a need for a wider-scale systematic exploration program to determine the best targets within the area.
The Pielavesi Reservation
Historic exploration within the Pielavesi Reservation area by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Outokumpu shows that the Paloniemi-Säviä-Leväniemi Belt offers promising exploration potential. The Pielavesi reservation covers approximately 213 km2 and has widespread hydrothermal alteration of felsic volcanics which can be traced over 10 kilometers.
Previous operators identified the presence of at least four individual centers of mineralization, including one with clear evidence of a stockwork feeder zone accompanied by massive sulfide deposition containing copper, zinc, and gold. Despite many years of previous exploration and a large number of holes drilled, known centers of mineralization have not been drilled off and remain open at depth and along strike in both directions. No systematic exploration of the area has been completed in over 30 years.
Figure 3. Geology and known mineralization in Pielavesi Reservation
Previous operators completed two historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant, resource estimates at the Säviä prospect within the limits of the Pielavesi Property. The initial review, reported in 1968, and based on 62 drill holes at 50-meter spacings, estimated a copper-rich deposit of 4 million tonnes grading 1.1 percent copper and a zinc-rich deposit of 1 million tonnes grading 2 percent zinc. And, in fact, a number of nearby mineralized holes were not included in the resource estimate, one of which assayed 0.98 percent copper over 70.5 meters.
In 1986, Outokumpu estimated a resource at Säviä of 1.8 tonnes grading 1.52 percent copper.
Note that both resource estimates are historic in nature, pre-dating NI 43-101, and the company is not treating them as current resources. A qualified person, as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has not completed sufficient work to confirm the estimates as current mineral resources under NI 43-101, and therefore they cannot be considered reliable and are presented here merely to show the potential of the projects. Further efforts to confirm the presence of potential mineral resources are planned for the initial exploration period and will commence once the Definitive Agreement is completed.
Management Team
Paul Kuhn - CEO and Director
Paul Kuhn joined Avrupa Minerals in July 2010 after working with Metallica Mining in Oslo, Norway in August 2008. He has more than 40 years of experience in the minerals exploration business in North America, Central Asia and Europe. He earned an AB degree from Dartmouth College, US, in 1978, and an M.S. degree from the University of Montana, US, in 1983. Kuhn has worked in a variety of geological terrains, exploring for gold, silver, base metals, uranium, and phosphate deposits, and has spent time as a production geologist in the deep underground mines of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, historically one of the world’s most important silver districts. Kuhn has managed successful exploration programs in the US, Turkey, and Western Europe. He was involved in a number of base and precious metal discoveries in Turkey, including the Taç and Çorak polymetallic deposits, the Cerattepe Cu-Au volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit, the Altıntepe epithermal Au deposit (being mined by Bahar Madencilik), the Diyadın/Mollakarra Carlin-style Au deposit (operated by Koza Altın), and the Karakartal porphyry Cu-Au deposit (being developed by SSR Mining). Kuhn was also involved with the original mapping, description, and drill targeting of the Çöpler porphyry Au deposit (presently being mined by SSR Mining).
Mark T. Brown - Director
Mark Brown is the president of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver BC. Pacific Opportunity is a financial consulting and merchant banking firm active in venture capital markets in North America. Brown has assisted in the successful establishment of several private and public companies. In the mining and mineral exploration sector, Brown has played key roles in the success of Rare Element Resources Ltd., Pitchstone Exploration Ltd., Animas Resources Ltd., and other exploration companies. His corporate activities include merger and acquisition transactions, financing, strategic corporate planning, and corporate development. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity, Brown managed the financial departments of two TSE 300 companies, Miramar Mining Corp. and Eldorado Gold Ltd. Brown has a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and qualified as a Chartered Professional Accountant in 1993, while working with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver.
Paul Dircksen - Director
Paul Dircksen has more than 35 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, serving in executive, managerial, and technical roles at several companies. He has a strong technical background, serving as a team member on ten gold discoveries, seven of which later became operating mines. Dircksen has held senior management positions with a number of resource groups including Orvana Minerals, Lacana Gold, The Cordex Group, Brett Resources, and the Bravo Venture Group. He holds an MS in geology from the Mackay School of Mines at the University of Nevada.
Dircksen is currently the president and CEO of Timberline Resources Corporation which is listed on the NYSE Market Exchange under the symbol “TLR” and on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TBR”. Timberline holds a 50-percent carried interest ownership stake in the Butte Highlands Joint Venture in Montana, USA. Timberline Resources focuses on exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the western United States.
Frank Högel - Director
Frank Högel currently serves as the CEO of Peter Beck Performance Funds GbR and sits on the advisory board of Concept Capital Management. Concept Capital is an asset management company focused on evaluating and investing in Canadian resource companies through equity investments, convertible bonds and gold, silver and copper off-take agreements. Mr. Högel has an MBA with a focus on financial management, banking, and international business and management from the University of Nürtingen, Germany. He also sits on the board of several other public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Paul Nelles - Director
Paul Nelles graduated from TU Berlin in 1972 with a degree in mining engineering and obtained a PhD in mineral processing in 1975. He worked internationally in base metal mining for Metallgesellschaft between 1975 and 1991, at which stage he held the position of general manager project development. In 1991 he was employed as technical director and appointed to the executive board of DESTAG, a leading dimension stone producer and worldwide trader. He was subsequently appointed CEO of the company. Dr. Nelles joined Normandy LaSource in France, as executive director for gold production and industrial minerals in 1997. In 2002 he was appointed as the “Trepca Manager” by the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and was promoted to deputy managing director of the Kosovo Trust Agency in 2004, in charge of all major publicly owned enterprises. Since 2006 he has worked as an independent mining industry advisor and has been instrumental in the formation of Innomatik Exploration Kosovo LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avrupa Minerals.
Winnie Wong - CFO
Winnie Wong received a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) from Queen’s University in 1996 and is a chartered professional accountant. She is currently vice-resident of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Prior to joining Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., Wong was the controller of Pivotal Corporation, a company providing software, services, and support to a variety of businesses. Between 1996 and 1999, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, Chartered Accountants.
Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal
Four holes, totaling 2,693 meters, completed in current phase of exploration drilling;
Geochemical results from the first three holes contain anomalous pathfinder metals, including Au, As, Cu, Mo, Pb, Sb, Sn, Zn, in target black shale horizon, suggesting potential proximity to massive sulfide targets;
Sample results from fourth hole pending;
Airborne gravity survey completed, final results pending;
New ground EM geophysical survey underway between Azinheira and Caveira target areas;
Plans for further exploration holes in present phase of drilling at Caveira, Lousal NW, Monte da Bela Vista, Brejo, and Sesmarias target areas underway; expected 4,000 to 6,000 meters.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - March 3, 2023 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Alvalade JV in the Portuguese Pyrite Belt. The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals ("AVU" or "Company") and Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. ("Sandfire MATSA" or "MATSA"). Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda. Previously, through the JV, at Sesmarias North, the Company drilled 17 diamond drill holes, totaling 8,900 meters, on six different fences along a strike length of 400 meters, as well as one further drill hole in the Caveira District, totaling 614 meters (see news release of April 4, 2022 ).
The Company has now completed four exploration holes, totaling 2,693 meters, in the current phase of drilling, and started a fifth hole. The first two holes tested possible NW strike extension of the Lousal massive sulfide deposit (LNW22-001) and electromagnetic anomalism on a parallel trend to Lousal mineralization (LNW22-002). The third hole targeted a strong geophysical anomaly in mineral-host black shales, located about 4 kilometers further north of the Lousal NW holes (RAI22-001). The fourth hole tested another geophysical anomaly in the Casas Novas target sector, two kilometers south of the Caveira Mine area (INC22-001). All four holes cut through weakly mineralized, strongly folded and faulted, target black shales. Geochemical results from sampling of the first three holes suggest proximity to potential massive sulfide systems, particularly in the two Lousal NW drill holes. Results from INC22-001 are pending.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals commented, "Considering that these holes are exploration holes, we are pleased that all four of the completed drill holes intersected sulfides in the targeted mineral horizon black shales, of the volcano-sedimentary rock package. Initial geological observations, interpretations, and trace element geochemistry (in particular, anomalous gold, arsenic, antimony, copper, molybdenum, lead, tin, and zinc) suggest that there is potential for nearby massive sulfide mineralization in the Lousal NW and Casas Novas sectors. A follow-up, ground electromagnetic survey around the Lousal NW holes indicates the presence of a conductive body located to the west of LNW22-001. We have just started the fifth hole of this campaign to test that target, and we have a follow-up electromagnetic survey underway in the Casas Novas sector."
Figure 1. Location map for Phase 9 drilling locations, as well as drill hole locations for two historic drill holes included in following interpretative geological and targeting cross section.
Figure 2. Schematic cross section showing Lousal NW drilling results, along with historic drilling at Monte da Bela Vista. There is no previous drilling in the western portion of the section, thus the geological interpretation is only predictive.
Subsequent to completing the two LNW holes, the Company performed a stationary-loop SQUID TEM electromagnetic survey to further attempt to identify potential massive sulfide mineralization in this sector. The survey identified an electrical conductor located west of the drilling in favorable geological target area, supported by anomalous base metal results from previous soil sampling work. Further electromagnetic studies, using a moving electrical loop for more detail, supported the presence of a strong conductor. The schematic location of the conductor is shown in red cross-hatch in the Lousal NW cross section, which will be tested by a new drill hole, LNW23-003. Furthermore, geochemical results from sampling of the first two LNW holes suggest the possibility of nearby sulfide mineralization. The Joint Venture continues detailed geochemical studies and interpretation covering the use of low-level results from elements including gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, manganese, molybdenum, thallium, tin, copper, lead, and zinc, to determine potential proximity to massive sulfide mineralization. In this case, while drilling did not intercept massive sulfide mineralization, the results from sampling of the weakly mineralized black shales, typically the host rock material for mineral deposits in this portion of the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IPB"), suggest the presence of the kind of hydrothermal system that forms massive sulfide deposits in the IPB.
The Company continues planning for further drill holes in the target areas between Caveira and Lousal, and will soon return to the Sesmarias area to start drilling for extensions of the known mineralization, southwards, and at the Brejo target north of the Sesmarias North sector. The Company also expects to receive detailed airborne gravity information, which will enhance the targeting in the main sectors of interest.
Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (Sandfire MATSA) is a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva. Sandfire MATSA also holds 1,312 km 2 of exploration permits in the south of Spain and 1,106 km 2 in Portugal. Sandfire MATSA is a wholly owned company of Sandfire Resources Ltd, a mining and exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SFR).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU ) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to provide a corporate update and progress report covering the Company's programs in Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to make strong, positive progress in all three jurisdictions
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "We completed a busy and successful 2022 in all of our jurisdictions, building a strong base to support continuing success in the new year. In the coming months, we expect to initiate drilling in Finland, continue drilling around the Alvalade Project in Portugal, and begin preparations to move the Slivova gold deposit towards a potential mining solution. The Company will continue to search for new opportunities around Europe, particularly for gold and for so-called Green Metals, copper and zinc."
Drilling at the Alvalade Joint Venture with partner Sandfire MATSA continues after a 6-month hiatus during 2022. For now, drilling is dedicated to high-priority exploration targets around the Alvalade license.
The upcoming addition of a second drill rig will speed up the pace of drilling, and we expect to target potential extensions to the Sesmarias massive sulfide deposit, as well as promising satellite targets there. In total, we plan to drill another 8-9 holes around the license during the first half of 2023, totaling roughly 4,000 meters.
We have completed three exploration holes, totaling 1,946 meters, since the beginning of this phase of drilling, aiming at VTEM geophysical targets along the trend of mineral-hosting, Volcano-Sedimentary ("VS") rocks in the Pyrite Belt between the historic Lousal and Caveira Mines. The recent drilling includes two holes in the Lousal NW sector and one in the Azinheira sector (see Figure 1, below). All three drill holes intercepted the targeted VS horizon, with narrow zones of thin-bedded to semi-massive sulfide mineralization present. Sampling results are forthcoming, and are expected to indicate possible proximity to massive sulfide mineralization in the strongly folded and faulted black shale host rocks.
We are presently drilling a fourth hole, located in the Casas Novas sector. Two rounds of follow-up surface geophysics in the Lousal NW and Monte da Bela Vista target areas are now complete. We plan next to drill a third hole in the Lousal NW area to test the more detailed electromagnetic anomalism, spatially related surface geochemical anomalies, and favorable geology.
Figure 1. Alvalade Joint Venture license, primary target areas.
In Kosovo, our new partner Western Tethyan Resources ("WTR") continues their extensive, detailed due diligence work at/around the Slivova gold deposit. The work includes review of all technical facets of the deposit and project, including re-evaluation of the NI 43-101 resource, license-wide exploration potential, mining and processing possibilities, minesite infrastructure and layout, and social and environmental ramifications. We expect a near-future decision on how to proceed, as stated in the "Heads of Agreement" reported by the partners on September 7, 2022.
In Finland, we have three exploration license applications in process, and a fourth application just submitted. The first two applications, Kolima and Kangasjärvi, covering copper- and zinc-bearing massive sulfide mineralization and targets in the Pyhäsalmi base metal district, are in advanced application status, with public, town hall-style meetings and stakeholder comment periods completed. The decision process is now fully in the hands of the Finnish mining bureau, and we look forward to a decision in the latter part of Q1 2023. We have developed first-pass drill targets within both application areas.
After a successful 2022 work program in Portugal and Finland, and the enlistment of a mining partner for the Slivova gold deposit in Kosovo, we look forward to a successful coming year, and especially to value accretion within Avrupa's three main jurisdictions. Some of the important successes in 2022 were:
Establishment of a new copper-zinc exploration program in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District, central Finland, with initial phase of acquisition of Finnish exploration company Akkerman Finland Oy ("AFOy");
Initiation of a new joint venture in Kosovo with exploration-oriented Western Tethyan Resources and associated company, miner Ariana Resources, to bring the Slivova gold deposit to a mining solution; and
Continuation of advanced exploration in Portugal through the Alvalade Joint Venture with Sandfire MATSA, particularly within the Sesmarias massive sulfide deposit.
Key points to expect in the first half of 2023:
Issuance of the Kolima and Kangasjärvi exploration licenses in Finland;
Progress in the licensing process for two other applications in Finland;
First-pass drilling in Finland on at least one license;
Continuation of the purchase of the remaining portion of AFOy;
Continuation of the Slivova Joint Venture in Kosovo with updated resource estimate (JORC-compliant);
Follow-on plans for a new, improved pre-feasibility study at Slivova, social and environmental baseline work, land acquisition as needed, drilling (both infill and outboard);
For Alvalade, airborne gravity results leading to further targeting comfort for the final eight holes of the present phase of drilling;
Continued Sesmarias and property-wide exploration drilling;
Decision point for how to proceed at the end of the first three years of the Alvalade license.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Avrupa Minerals Submits Hallapera Exploration License Application, Pyhasalmi Copper-Zinc VMS District in Finland
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - October 24, 2022 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) reports the submission of a third exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District in central Finland.
The Hallaperä exploration license application is located near the town of Kiuruvesi, about 20 kilometers east of the Pyhäsalmi Mine and processing plant. The application area covers known copper and zinc sulfide mineralization discovered by Outokumpu Oy in 1967, and partially outlined by drilling of 42 holes during the period 1967 to 1990. The known mineralization extends for more than 1,000 meters, and is open at depth below 150 meters.
Figures 1 and 2. Location of the new Hallaperä exploration license application in the Pyhäsalmi District.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa noted, "The Hallaperä license application is the Company's third in the Pyhäsalmi district. It covers known copper-zinc sulfide mineralization open at depth. It is well-worth noting that prospective lands in the general area of the Hallaperä application are held by a major mining company who may now be a direct competitor to AVU, but is also potentially a joint venture partner, as we continue exploration in the area."
Figure 3. Map illustrating the application boundaries, the outline of the deposit, its immediate volcano-sedimentary host rocks, and previous drilling. The application area is actually the former mining concession granted to Outokumpu Oy. The permit area is bound to the south by the highway between Pyhäsalmi and Kiuruvesi.
The main Hallaperä massive sulfide body was outlined in 1967 by 21 drill holes in the initial phase of drilling over a total strike length of 1,150 meters. It is a plate-like body with an average thickness of 3 meters, up a maximum width of 18 meters. The strike is in a NNW-SSE direction, with a dip of 60-70 degrees to the SW. A smaller extension continues across the highway to the SSE over an additional length of 650 meters. The sulfide body was further outlined by subsequent drilling of another 21 holes drilled between 1967 and 1990, and remains open at depth.
Mineralization includes both semi-massive sulfide and breccia-type characteristics, surrounded by disseminated sulfides. There is no apparent visible zonation. The highest metal grades are associated with breccia-type mineralization, which contains rounded fragments of silica in a matrix of sulfides. Pyrrhotite and pyrite are the dominant ore minerals, with chalcopyrite a minor constituent. In places, sphalerite and magnetite are also abundant.
In 1971, Outokumpu produced an internal (non-compliant to NI 43-101 requirements) resource calculation for the Hallaperä deposit, using the cross-sectional method. The reported total estimate was 3.1 Mt @ 0.47% copper and 0.98% zinc, with no calculations for lead, silver, and gold.
Note: Historic resource calculations provided in Outokumpu Oy internal reports were not prepared to standards of NI 43-101 reporting. While there is no reason, one way or the other, to dispute these historic reports, Avrupa Minerals does not and will not rely on the accuracy of this information to make further exploration plans and/or decisions. The information is presented merely to indicate that massive sulfide mineralization is present, and was discovered in certain, identifiable rock units at Hallaperä. The deposit has not been mined.
At present, the Company is compiling and evaluating historic drill hole information in order to build a mineralization model to support further exploration. Historic, shallow-penetrating ground EM geophysics outlined close-to-surface mineralization, and follow-up drilling defined mineralization to a depth of just 150 meters. Samples were systematically analysed for only copper, zinc, iron, and sulfur. Clearly, with new geochemical and geophysical exploration, followed by drilling, there is room for further expansion of the Hallaperä mineral lens, particularly at depth, but possibly along strike, as well.
Further information concerning both the permitting and exploration processes will be presented, as progress is made in both tasks.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Avrupa Minerals Options Slivova Gold Project to Western Tethyan Resources, Kosovo
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU ) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources ("WTR") for WTR to earn-in up to 85% of the Slivova Gold Project by funding and performing certain work programs to potentially advance the Slivova Project to a mining solution. WTR is a private exploration company based in London and Prishtina, Republic of Kosovo, and is 75% owned by London AIM-listed Ariana Resources.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to begin working with Western Tethyan Resources to advance the new Slivova Gold Project. Previously we identified a NI 43-101 indicated mineral resource at Slivova of 640,000 mt @ 4.8 g/t gold and 14.68 g/t silver, or approximately 98,700 ounces of gold and 302,000 ounces of silver (1) . While the Project has been on hold since 2018, we now see a clear path for advancement at Slivova. The new 7-year exploration license is double the size of the original permit, and includes a number of new targets that may enhance the mineral inventory. WTR and Ariana Resources have a great deal of exploration experience in the greater Mediterranean Basin, and Ariana is a highly successful mine builder and operator."
Figures 1 and 2. Maps showing location of Slivova in Kosovo, along with target areas to be upgraded. New license is shown as a red polygon. The names in northwest quadrant are historic Trepça base metal mines.
The Terms of the agreement are:
Due Diligence ("DD") Phase with exclusivity from September 1, 2022 ("Effective Date") to March 1, 2023
Euro 35,000 cash payment upon signing;
Euro 100,000 investment during DD Phase; however if WTR decides to vacate the Project before completion of 6-month DD, minimum of Euro 25,000 must be spent;
Euro 35,000 cash payment at the end of 6-month DD period;
Definitive Agreement to be completed and signed.
Earn-In Phases
Stage 1:
Euro 30,000 cash payment on September 1, 2023;
If WTR elects to enter the Definitive Agreement, it will invest total Euro 800,000 during first two years from the Effective Date (minimum of Euro 150,000 must be spent by September 1, 2023, post DD Phase), for exploration, drilling, baseline environmental and social surveys, landowners, etc., for 51% of the project
Stage 2: After completion of Stage 1, during the third year from the Effective Date, WTR will invest Euro 1,000,000 for NI 43-101 resource estimation, commencement of full Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS"), etc., for 75% of the project
Stage 3: During fourth and fifth year from the Effective Date, WTR must complete the EIS, Feasibility Study ("FS"), and Mining License application, for 85% of the project
Stage 4: WTR completes success payments to previous JV partner, Byrnecut International Ltd. ("BIL"):
Cash
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of the first to occur:
Completion of a positive FS (minimum 15% IRR)
Avrupa or related party making a decision to proceed with development of a mining operation within the license area
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of issuance of a mining license for the Slivova Project, and
Euro 125,000 within 30 days of commencement of mine construction within the license area.
Gold
100 troy ounces within 30 days of commencement of commercial production ("CCP");
175 troy ounces within 30 days of the first-year anniversary of CCP;
250 troy ounces within 30 days of the second-year anniversary of CCP;
325 troy ounces within 30 days of the third-year anniversary of CCP.
Stage 5: Avrupa participates in the mine build or dilutes to 1% NSR.
Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) is a UK-registered, mineral exploration and development company focused on South East Europe. The company has a strategic alliance with Newmont Corporation and Ariana Resources and is currently focused on exploration for major copper-gold deposits in the Lecce Magmatic Complex and Vardar Belt. The company is assessing several other exploration project opportunities across Eastern Europe, targeting copper-gold deposits across the porphyry-epithermal transition.
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Avrupa Minerals Reports Sampling Results and Progress at Kolima VMS Target, Finland
Sampling and re-logging of four historic drill holes completed;
Geochemical results confirm the presence of distal, disseminated VMS-style zinc mineralization, though the source is still unknown;
Multi-element, pathfinder geochemistry supports the possibility for proximal, massive VMS-style mineralization within a radius of 5km;
Combination of geology, SkyTEM geophysics, and new geochemical results suggest several well-defined target areas for first pass drilling when exploration license is issued.
Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - June 21, 2022 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:AVU) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to provide a follow-up progress report covering work related to the Kolima exploration application area in the Pyhäsalmi Mining District, central Finland. Avrupa previously reported on initial work and exploration permit application at Kolima in an earlier news release dated April 12, 2022 ( Avrupa Minerals Reports First Progress at Kolima Project ).
The Company contracted with the Finland Geological Survey (GTK) to re-log and sample four representative, historic drill holes from the Kolima exploration projects carried out from the mid-1950's to the early-1980's by GTK. Re-logging of the four drillholes, totaling 743.55 meters and situated along a 2-kilometer strike length, indicates that predominantly disseminated zinc mineralization is present, for the most part, through long intervals of mixed volcanic and sedimentary rocks that form the core of the district-scale Kärnä Anticline. Holes that were started further to the west in the west limb of the anticline tended to have thicker zones of zinc mineralization, while the southeasternmost hole, collared at the edge of the east limb of the anticline, contained the least amount of target volcano-sedimentary rocks, and thus little zinc mineralization.
Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa, commented, "Getting a handle on the geology of the Kolima target area, combining that with already-known geophysical targets, and now adding supportive zinc and multi-element geochemistry gives us a clear view as to where to drill when we receive the exploration license. This is a well-thought-out targeting process which utilizes strong corporate knowledge of volcanogenic massive sulfide systems. We are looking forward to completing the application process and getting down to the business of drilling."
In addition to intervals of disseminated sulfides, detailed logging also revealed the presence of several thin beds of semi-massive to massive sphalerite, zinc sulfide, up to one meter thick, in two of the holes, again suggesting that the representative drilling cut distal deposition portions of a VMS system. Typical VMS pathfinder elements, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, show anomalous results. VMS metals themselves, copper, lead, and silver, are also present locally anomalous levels in the sampled core. Following are the zinc results of interest in the holes, from north to south:
HOLE R339 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 84.5 meters; 62 samples
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Zinc (%)
Notes
29.66
29.84
0.18
2.4
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within a 20-meter interval of mafic tuffs that contain continuously anomalous Zn up to 0.38%@ over one meter
44.13
44.27
0.14
4
63
63.15
0.15
7.8
Two thin beds of semi-massive sulfide mineralization within an interval of mineralized mafic tuffs containing 5.95 meters @ 1.3% Zn
65
66
1
4.4
HOLE R46 – Drilled from west limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 297.6 meters; 109 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
175
179
4
0.3
Strongly anomalous zones of disseminated to weakly bedded sulfide mineralization in mixed tuffs, sediments, and mafic porphyry rocks within a total intercept of disseminated zinc mineralization beginning at a depth of 175 meters and continuing to 281.9 meters. Values range from 100's of ppm zinc to more than 1% over 1 to 4 meters thickness.
205
243.3
38.3
0.2
254
268.7
14.7
0.6
254
258
4
1.4
272
281.9
9.9
0.2
HOLE R26 – Drilled from crest of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 151.45 meters; 70 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
21
29
8
0.3
Visible disseminated sulfides throughout both zones of mixed tuffs and sediments at the bottom of the interval
39.4
69
29.6
0.2
Hole R25 – Drilled from east limb of Kärnä Anticline; total depth of 210 meters; 20 samples
From
To
Interval
Zinc
Notes
no significant zinc values
Table 1. Results of sampling of disseminated zinc mineralization at Kolima along the Kärnä Anticline. It is encouraging to observe the widespread, disseminated to thin-layered zinc mineralization in mixed volcanics and sedimentary rocks suggesting a distal VMS facies depositional environment. Indicator element anomalism, including iron, manganese, antimony, arsenic, molybdenum, and locally tin, also suggest distal facies VMS mineralization. Locally anomalous values of silver (up to 41.2 g/t over one meter), copper (up to 895 ppm over one meter), and lead (up to 0.39% over four meters) further support the possibility of nearby VMS mineralization.
Figure 1. Outline of Kolima exploration license application (in blue) overlain on VTEM results displaying two important close-to-surface conductors.
Figure 2. Historic geophysical map with geology, drillhole locations, main SkyTEM conductors, location of the Kärnä Anticline (in blue), and overall permissive target area (yellow bands). Base map from GTK work from late-1950's through mid-1980's.
Results of the work to date are positive, and detailed review of all information vectors to the possible presence of a base metal-rich massive sulfide system at Kolima.
Best potential lies along the west limb of the Kärnä anticline, particularly to the south of historic drilling in the area of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 (located within red oval in Figure 2).
Further potential lies in the northern sector around and southeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #3 from drill collars to be located to the west of historic drilling and aimed beneath the old holes (located within yellow oval in Figure 2).
Combination of all results suggests the possibility of a strong VMS system within a general target zone of five kilometers along the Kärnä Anticline.
At this point, regional geophysics may indicate further potential of favorable stratigraphy located to the northeast of SkyTEM Anomaly #1 between the east limb of the Kärnä Anticline and village of Kolima. There is no known historic drilling in this area (represented by yellow banded area).
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model. The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy. Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo. The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.
For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .
Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director
This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalised the appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Stephen Quin, to the Board of Hot Chili as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is effective from the date of this announcement.
Non-executive Chairman Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell commented “We are very pleased to welcome a director of Stephen’s calibre and breadth of experience to the Board of Hot Chili.”
Please refer to ASX announcement dated 13th December 2022 for further details of Mr Quin’s background and committee appointments.
Mr Quin will stand for election as a director of the Company at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The Directors welcome the finalisation of Stephen’s appointment to the Board of Hot Chili Limited.
About Hot Chili
Hot Chili Ltd (ASX/TSXV: HCH, OTCQX: HHLKF) aims to build shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality copper assets in a low elevation and accessible region of northern Chile. With substantial mineral resources already defined, the Company’s Costa Fuego Copper Hub is well positioned to benefit from the looming structural shortfall in copper production due to its size, quality and low economic hurdle location with an indicated resource of 2.8Mt Cu, 2.6Moz Au and 67kt of Mo (in 725Mt) and inferred resource of 0.6 Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au and 13kt Mo (in 202Mt). Costa Fuego is rated by S&P Global Market Intelligence one of the top 10 “low risk” undeveloped copper projects globally. Hot Chili has materially de-risked the potential future development of Costa Fuego, securing seawater extraction rights, surface rights for mining activities, easement corridors for water and power pipelines, and electrical connection to the national power grid as well as entering into a LOI with the nearby port of Las Losas. Costa Fuego has exceptional ESG credentials due to the abundance of existing infrastructure, amenability of ore processing using seawater, potential to operate Costa Fuego on a 100% renewable power mix, minimal community impact and ability to drive growth in an economically deprived area. Hot Chili’s growth trajectory continues with the recent announcement of further consolidation contiguous with the bulk of its resources. This new, low-cost, acquisition contains near surface copper-gold porphyry mineralization intersected in historic drilling that has yet to be followed up. The Company commenced an initial 10,000m drill program in January 2023 to test highly prospective copper-gold porphyry targets along strike of the existing porphyry cluster. Hot Chili recently obtained secondary listings on the TSXV and OTCQX to better align with the exchanges of its global copper peer group. The Company aims to narrow the relative valuation gap with its North American listed peers, particularly as the general market starts to appreciate the medium term structural deficit in copper – the critical commodity – and the copper price required to incentivize new production
Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward‐looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All forward‐looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Contact Details
Investor Relations
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
+1 475-477-9401
Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com
Managing Director
Christian Easterday
https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/
Alvo: Active Brazilian Explorer Palma Cu & Zn Rich VMS
Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up
Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Thick Copper Intercepts Continue At The Storm Copper Project, Canada
American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysical activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.
- Another five Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the 4100N Zone with all drill holes intersecting thick intervals of copper sulphides, including:
- 16.7m of strong visual copper sulphides from 42.7m in SR23-05
- 15.2m of strong visual copper sulphides from 54.9m in SR23-06
- 13.7m of strong visual copper sulphides from 48.8m in SR23-07
- 13.7m of strong visual copper sulphides from 68.6m in SR23-08
- 32m of strong visual copper sulphides from 56.4m in SR23-09
- The 4100N drilling program is designed to support a maiden resource estimate where extensive near-surface copper mineralisation has already been intersected across 1,000m of strike
- The second batch of drill samples has been sent to the laboratory for analysis
- RC drilling continues at Storm with a further 10-12 drill holes planned at the 4100N Zone to be followed by drilling at other high-grade copper targets
- Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) survey close to completion at the 4100N Zone with new, strong conductors identified for drilling
- Moving Loop Electromagnetics (MLEM) is set to commence at the underexplored Tempest Prospect which hosts a 250m long copper gossan
- Ground gravity survey – designed to identify drill targets at the deeper sedimentary copper system at Storm – has been completed with data being processed ahead of diamond drilling
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralisation within the reported visual intersections of copper sulphides. Portable XRF is used as an aid in the determination of mineral type and abundance during the geological logging process.
Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:
“We are pleased to be able to give another update with further positive results from drilling and geophysical work at the Storm Copper Project.
“Thedrillingatthe4100NZoneisprogressingquicklyand continues to deliver excellent results, with nine out of nine holes now hitting significant intervals of visual copper sulphides. The drilling is confirming our assumptions that the mineralisation is laterally extensive and flat lying at the 4100N Zone.
“The Moving Loop EM has also started to define a highly conductive corridor through the central 4100N Zone. This feature is likely to be a super-charged zone of copper mineralisation, as historical drill holes in this conductive zone have sampled at over 30% Cu. We will aim to put some more drill holes into it as it could have a significant impact on the resource estimate.
“The EM crews will next move down to the highly prospective Tempest Prospect, which lies around 40km to the south of Storm.
“We look forward to giving regular updates as the drilling and exploration activity progresses.”
Figure 1: RC samples being analysed with portable XRF and prepared for shipment to the laboratory, Storm Copper Project.
RESOURCE POTENTIAL GROWS WITH DRILLING SUCCESS
Five additional drill holes have been completed at the 4100N Zone, and continue to highlight the significant resource potential of the near-surface mineralisation at Storm. All nine drill holes completed to date within the current program have intersected thick intervals of visual sulphides, which have been confirmed to contain copper based on portable XRF analysis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American West Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Multiple High-Priority Regional VMS Targets Identified At Palma
Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing regional exploration program across the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the Project”) located in Central Brazil.
- First comprehensive regional exploration program at Palma VMS Project identifies three high-priority near drill-ready targets through a combination of auger geochemistry sampling and geophysical surveys
- Urubu: FLEM survey results show an extensive and coherent conductor with similar conductive and thickness values to C3, which closely coincides with the soil geochemistry and IP results
- C5: Coincident soil sampling and IP anomalies, with historical CPRM reports referencing a single mineralised hole; to be followed up with FLEM surveys
- Condor: Auger geochemical anomaly to be followed up with IP
- Exploration to date has focused on only two of more than 20 late-time conductors identified through the VTEM survey flown in 2008 covering over 60km of prospective strike
- In-house equipment purchases of mechanical auger drill rig, Electromagnetic (“EM”), Induced Polarisation (“IP”) and X-Ray Fluorescence analysing (“XRF”) allows for flexible, fast and efficient exploration to progress targets
- First pass auger geochemical drilling planned at the new Afla VMS Project (earn-in recently announced 28 March 2023), covering the existing roads and open fence lines
- In CY2023 Alvo aims to incorporate Phase 1 & 2 drilling into expanding and upgrading the Palma Project MRE of 4.6Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 3.9% Zn, 0.4% Pb & 20g/t Ag
- Phase 1 drilling successfully confirmed and extended high-grade mineralisation at the C1 and C3 deposits, exceeding both grade and thickness expectations
- Ongoing Phase 2 extensional drilling at C1 and C3 (completed) testing conductors identified by DHEM surveys that highlight the potential to significantly expand known mineralisation
- Ongoing assessment of synergistic opportunities in proximity Palma to expand Alvo’s project portfolio
"Exploration is accelerating, we are generating and refining prospects with the clear aim of making new discoveries in CY2023. Regional prospects are being advanced through auger geochemistry and geophysics that is efficient and low-cost exploration through our use of in-house equipment.
Whilst Phase 2 diamond drilling is ongoing at the C1 deposit following the successful program at C3, we have delivered exciting advances at regional prospects; Urubu, C5, Afla, Condor and C1 South.
We are confident we will soon have a pipeline of new prospects to the stage where we are compelled to drill.”
Palma Regional Exploration Strategy
Alvo is advancing a regional exploration program across the Palma Project which covers over 850km2 of contiguous and highly prospective ground in a known Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (“VMS”) district. The district is >80% controlled by Alvo has been largely idle for over 30 years since polymetallic mineralisation was first discovered in the 1970s. Exploration by the Brazilian Geological Survey (CPRM) was paused in the mid 1980’s, after which no modern exploration has been undertaken. Alvo firmly believes the large, highly prospective and under-explored district is an extraordinary opportunity to make new discoveries by applying modern and systematic exploration programs.
Exploration in CY2022 largely focused on successfully delivering exceptional results at the Company’s existing deposits, C1 and C3. These two existing deposits are only two of more than 20 late-time conductors identified through the VTEM survey flown in 2008 that covers over 60km of prospective strike.
VMS deposits typically occur in clusters, where multiple deposits can be located in similar geological districts. These districts can host tens of VMS deposits that range in size from less than 1Mt to exceeding 100Mt.
Since estimating the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE”) at IPO in 2021 of 4.6Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 3.9% Zn, 0.4% Pb & 20g/t Ag (based on historical drill results completed by the CPRM), Alvo has completed >19,500m of diamond drilling and 1,467m of Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling. In addition, the Company has completed extensive geological logging, multiple geophysical surveys (IP, FLEM and DHEM) and completed over 4,100m of regional auger geochemical drilling across the 70+ km of prospective geology.
This information gathered has enhanced Alvo’s technical team’s knowledge and understanding of the Palma VMS district, enabling the team to continue effective exploration across the regional target area.
Exploration work is underway across multiple prospects with the aim of advancing a pipeline of prospects to drill-ready status. Field activities including geological mapping, soil sampling, auger geochemical drilling (“Auger”), IP surveys and fixed loop electromagnetic surveys (“FLEM”) are being undertaken concurrently on various prospects within the district. Sampling (soils, trenching and auger geochemistry) is typically processed in Alvo’s core shed where preparation includes drying (several drying ovens have been built), screening and then samples are tested with a hand-held XRF. Utilising the Company’s in-house equipment allows for flexible, fast and efficient exploration that is significantly less expensive than contracted exploration, as the only material expense is labour.
Figure 2: Palma Regional map with tenement areas and selected prospects
Urubu Prospect – Possible Northern Extension of C3 Deposit
Exploration at the Urubu prospect has been ongoing over the last few months with recent data combining into a compelling near drill-ready exploration target. In Figure 3 below, a combined image of soil geochemistry and a series of IP surveys demonstrates the potential for Urubu to be an offset northern extension of the C3 deposit. The soil geochemical anomaly is weaker than C3, however transported cover in drainage (alluvium) inhibits effective soil sampling so auger geochemistry will be utilised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Hudbay Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its first quarter 2023 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.
First Quarter Operating and Financial Results; Production and Cost Guidance Reaffirmed
- Consolidated production in the first quarter included 22,562 tonnes of copper and 47,240 ounces of gold. Consolidated cash cost and sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , were $0.85 and $1.83, respectively, representing an improvement of 21% and 17%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Reaffirmed full year 2023 consolidated production guidance of 100,000 to 128,000 tonnes of copper at a cash cost of $0.40 to $0.80 per pound ii and sustaining cash cost of $1.35 to $2.05 per pound i i as first quarter production was in line with quarterly cadence expectations.
- Peru operations successfully managed through a complex environment to maintain steady performance and produce 20,517 tonnes of copper in the first quarter. The Peru team remained focused on maintaining strong margins and achieved a cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , of $1.36, which was overall in line with the strong cost performance in the fourth quarter of 2022. Transportation and supply chains in Peru have normalized since mid-February and Constancia's concentrate inventory is now at normal levels, well ahead of schedule.
- Full mining activities resumed at the Pampacancha pit in February and the period of higher stripping from March to June is progressing well with mining of higher-grade ore now expected to commence late in the second quarter of 2023, slightly ahead of schedule.
- Manitoba operations produced 36,034 ounces of gold at a cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits i , of $938, which was affected by temporary challenges at the Lalor mine in the quarter that were partly offset by strong throughput and gold recoveries at the New Britannia mill.
- Lalor ore production reached 4,800 tonnes per day late in the first quarter and throughout April after implementing changes to improve stope fragmentation and load-haul-dump equipment availability, together with many production optimization initiatives underway at the mine.
- First quarter net earnings and earnings per share were $5.5 million and $0.02, respectively. After adjusting for a non-cash gain of $8.2 million related to a quarterly revaluation of the closed site environmental reclamation provision and a $6.1 million revaluation loss related to the gold prepayment liability, among other items, first quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.00.
- Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital was $85.6 million and adjusted EBITDA i was $101.9 million in the first quarter.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased during the first quarter to $255.6 million and were positively impacted by the steady operation of the Constancia mill throughout the transportation and supply chain interruptions earlier in the quarter and the successful conversion of concentrate inventory into cash during the quarter, ahead of schedule.
- Signed a new 10-year agreement for 100% renewable energy supply to Constancia, resulting in an expected 40% reduction in total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions company-wide, in line with Hudbay's climate change target of a 50% reduction by 2030.
Executing on Growth Initiatives and Prudent Financial Planning
- On April 13, 2023, Hudbay announced a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ("Copper Mountain"), to create a 150,000-tonnes-per-year copper producer with three long-life mines in tier-one jurisdictions and a world-class pipeline of organic copper growth projects. The combined company will be the third largest Canadian copper producer and its complementary asset base and technical expertise is expected to unlock $30 million in annual operating efficiencies and corporate synergies over the course of three years.
- Three-year production guidance includes average annual copper production of 110,000 tonnes from Constancia and average annual gold production of more than 190,000 ounces from Snow Lake, a 23% and 30% increase, respectively, from 2022 levels.
- Received positive permitting update at Copper World from the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") and the required state level permits continue to be expected in 2023. Pre-feasibility study for Phase I of the Copper World project is well-advanced and on track for mid-2023.
- Peru exploration activities resumed with a focus on drill permitting for highly prospective satellite properties while evaluating the potential for reserve expansion at Constancia and Pampacancha through future mining phases.
- Snow Lake exploration activities are prioritizing step-out drilling for new discoveries to support future growth in annual production and mine life extension.
- Lalor 2023 winter exploration program intersected numerous occurrences of disseminated copper sulfides over two kilometres down plunge, indicating the potential close proximity of copper-gold feeder zones similar to the deeper lenses at Lalor.
- The Stall recovery improvement program is on track for commissioning in May with ramp-up to higher metal recoveries by mid-2023.
- Nevada drill program is planned for late 2023 to test high-grade skarn and large porphyry targets identified through recent geophysical surveys on private land claims near Mason.
- To benefit from strong current gold prices, Hudbay deferred eight months of prepaid gold deliveries from 2023 into 2024, which is expected to increase the company's cash position by approximately $53 million in 2023 at prevailing gold prices.
- As an additional prudent measure to ensure free cash flow generation in 2023, Hudbay entered into a zero-cost collar program in April for approximately 10% of copper production expected in the second half of 2023 at a floor price of $3.95 per pound while providing upside to copper price increases up to $4.28 per pound.
- On track to deliver the discretionary spending reduction targets for 2023 with lower growth capital and exploration expenditures compared to 2022.
"We continue to be on track to achieve higher production and cash flows in 2023 as we successfully managed the recent Peru logistical interruptions to ensure steady operations at Constancia and are executing initiatives to increase the output from our Lalor mine in Snow Lake," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We took several prudent measures this quarter to improve our free cash flow for 2023 and we remain focused on being disciplined with capital allocation as we continue to de-risk Copper World. We are also pleased to be expanding our copper production profile with the recently announced combination with Copper Mountain, which creates a larger, more resilient and more diversified cash flow platform to prudently advance our leading organic copper growth pipeline."
Summary of First Quarter Results
Consolidated copper production in the first quarter of 2023 was 22,562 tonnes, a decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower copper grades in Peru and Manitoba, as planned. Consolidated gold production was 47,240 ounces, a decrease compared to the fourth quarter primarily due lower gold grades in Peru, partially offset by higher throughput in Snow Lake. Consolidated zinc production in the first quarter was 9,846 tonnes, higher than the fourth quarter primarily due to higher zinc grades and throughput in Snow Lake. First quarter production was in line with expectations and Hudbay has reaffirmed its 2023 production guidance for all metals.
Consolidated cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , in the first quarter of 2023 improved to $0.85, compared to $1.08 in fourth quarter of 2022. This significant improvement was primarily a result of lower mining, milling and freight costs and higher by-product credits, partially offset by higher general and administrative costs and lower consolidated copper production. Consolidated sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , was $1.83 in the first quarter compared to $2.21 in the fourth quarter. This decrease was primarily due to the same reasons outlined above and lower sustaining capital expenditures and capitalized exploration. Both measures are expected to further decline in future quarters with higher expected copper production and contributions from precious metals by-product credits. The company is reaffirming its full year 2023 consolidated cash cost and sustaining cash cost guidance. Consolidated all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , was $2.07 in the first quarter, 14% lower than $2.41 in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the same reasons outlined above.
Cash generated from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $71.3 million compared to $86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Protests and civil unrest in the southern Peru mining corridor impacted the company's Peru operations early in the first quarter; however, these disruptions have abated since mid-February. Transportation of Constancia's concentrate and critical supplies has since returned to normal. Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital was $85.6 million during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $109.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily the result of lower copper and zinc sales volumes, partially offset by higher realized prices of all metals.
Net earnings and earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023 were $5.5 million and $0.02, respectively, compared to a net loss and loss per share of $17.4 million and $0.07, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The 2023 first quarter results were positively impacted by a non-cash gain of $8.2 million related to the quarterly revaluation of the company's closed site environmental reclamation provision and a $5.0 million variable consideration adjustment with respect to stream revenue and accretion. These items were offset by a $6.1 million revaluation loss related to the gold prepayment liability.
Adjusted net earnings i and adjusted net earnings per share i in the first quarter of 2023 were $0.1 million and $0.00 per share, respectively, after adjusting for the non-cash revaluation gain of the environmental reclamation provision and the revaluation loss on the gold prepayment liability, among other items. This compares to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share of $2.6 million, and $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2022. First quarter adjusted EBITDA i was $101.9 million, compared to $124.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 because of the same factors affecting operating cash flow noted above.
As at March 31, 2023, the company's liquidity includes $255.6 million in cash as well as undrawn availability of $355.4 million under its revolving credit facilities.
|Consolidated Financial Condition ($000s)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Cash
|255,563
|225,665
|213,359
|Total long-term debt
|1,225,023
|1,184,162
|1,181,119
|Net debt 1
|969,460
|958,497
|967,760
|Working capital 2
|100,987
|76,534
|161,846
|Total assets
|4,367,982
|4,325,943
|4,538,214
|Equity
|1,574,521
|1,571,809
|1,561,978
1 Net debt is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.
2 Working capital is determined as total current assets less total current liabilities as defined under IFRS and disclosed on the interim consolidated financial statements.
|Consolidated Financial Performance
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Revenue
|$000s
|295,219
|321,196
|378,619
|Cost of sales
|$000s
|228,706
|251,520
|293,351
|Earnings (loss) before tax
|$000s
|17,430
|(14,287)
|88,861
|Earnings (loss)
|$000s
|5,457
|(17,441)
|63,815
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$/share
|0.02
|(0.07)
|0.24
|Adjusted earnings per share 1
|$/share
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Operating cash flow before change in non-cash working capital
|$ millions
|85.6
|109.1
|77.6
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|$ millions
|101.9
|124.7
|110.2
1 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.
|Consolidated Production and Cost Performance
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Contained metal in concentrate and doré produced 1
|Copper
|tonnes
|22,562
|29,305
|24,702
|Gold
|ounces
|47,240
|53,920
|53,956
|Silver
|ounces
|702,809
|795,015
|784,357
|Zinc
|tonnes
|9,846
|6,326
|22,252
|Molybdenum
|tonnes
|289
|344
|207
|Payable metal sold
|Copper
|tonnes
|18,541
|25,415
|20,609
|Gold 2
|ounces
|49,720
|47,256
|48,343
|Silver 2
|ounces
|541,884
|559,306
|864,591
|Zinc 3
|tonnes
|5,628
|8,230
|17,306
|Molybdenum
|tonnes
|254
|421
|213
|Consolidated cash cost per pound of copper 4 produced 4
|Cash cost
|$/lb
|0.85
|1.08
|1.11
|Sustaining cash cost
|$/lb
|1.83
|2.21
|2.29
|All-in sustaining cash cost
|$/lb
|2.07
|2.41
|2.54
1 Metal reported in concentrate is prior to deductions associated with smelter contract terms.
2 Includes total payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré sold.
3 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 this metric includes payable zinc in concentrate sold. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, this metric also includes payable refined zinc metal sold.
4 Cash cost, sustaining cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Reporting Measures" section of this news release.
Peru Operations Review
|Peru Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Constancia ore mined 1
|tonnes
|3,403,181
|5,614,918
|6,908,151
|Copper
|%
|0.34
|0.40
|0.32
|Gold
|g/tonne
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Silver
|g/tonne
|2.52
|3.48
|3.22
|Molybdenum
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Pampacancha ore mined
|tonnes
|897,295
|3,771,629
|847,306
|Copper
|%
|0.49
|0.37
|0.27
|Gold
|g/tonne
|0.52
|0.29
|0.43
|Silver
|g/tonne
|5.12
|3.84
|4.06
|Molybdenum
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Total ore mined
|tonnes
|4,300,476
|9,386,547
|7,755,457
|Strip ratio 2
|1.84
|0.97
|1.10
|Ore milled
|tonnes
|7,663,728
|7,795,735
|7,213,833
|Copper
|%
|0.33
|0.41
|0.31
|Gold
|g/tonne
|0.08
|0.12
|0.08
|Silver
|g/tonne
|3.69
|3.93
|3.26
|Molybdenum
|%
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Copper recovery
|%
|81.7
|85.1
|85.3
|Gold recovery
|%
|56.8
|69.6
|59.8
|Silver recovery
|%
|60.7
|66.5
|66.9
|Molybdenum recovery
|%
|34.8
|37.7
|21.1
|Contained metal in concentrate
|Copper
|tonnes
|20,517
|27,047
|19,166
|Gold
|ounces
|11,206
|20,860
|10,789
|Silver
|ounces
|552,167
|655,257
|505,568
|Molybdenum
|tonnes
|289
|344
|207
|Payable metal sold
|Copper
|tonnes
|16,316
|23,789
|16,825
|Gold
|ounces
|11,781
|15,116
|14,452
|Silver
|ounces
|392,207
|411,129
|636,133
|Molybdenum
|tonnes
|254
|421
|213
|Combined unit operating cost 3,4,5
|$/tonne
|11.47
|13.64
|12.37
|Cash cost 5
|$/lb
|1.36
|1.34
|1.54
|Sustaining cash cost 5
|$/lb
|2.12
|2.09
|2.27
1 Reported tonnes and grade for ore mined are estimates based on mine plan assumptions and may not reconcile fully to ore milled.
2 Strip ratio is calculated as waste mined divided by ore mined.
3 Reflects combined mine, mill and general and administrative ("G&A") costs per tonne of ore milled. Reflects the deduction of expected capitalized stripping costs.
4 Excludes approximately $0.7 million, or $0.09 per tonne, of COVID-related costs during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.3 million, or $0.32 per tonne, during the three months ended March 31, 2022.
5 Combined unit operating cost, cash cost and sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Constancia operations produced 20,517 tonnes of copper, 11,206 ounces of gold, 552,167 ounces of silver and 289 tonnes of molybdenum. Production levels were lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower grades from the processing of stockpiles, as discussed below. Due to this and higher stripping activities planned in the Pampacancha pit in the second quarter of 2023, Hudbay continues to expect 2023 Peru production to be higher in the second half of 2023 and the company is on track to achieve full year 2023 Peru production guidance.
Ore mined from Pampacancha in the first quarter of 2023 was 897,295 tonnes at record high grades of 0.49% copper and 0.52 grams per tonne gold. Despite this achievement, total ore mined in the first quarter of 2023 was lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly due to the processing of stockpiles in order to conserve fuel during protests and civil unrest in Peru that occurred in early 2023. Since mid-February, transportation of Constancia's concentrate and critical supplies has returned to normal.
Full mining activities resumed in the Pampacancha pit in February and the period of higher stripping from March to June is progressing well with mining of higher-grade ore now expected to resume late in the second quarter of 2023, slightly ahead of the original schedule.
The logistical risk mitigation plans implemented during the first quarter, together with strong continued support from the local communities, enabled Hudbay's plant to continue to operate uninterrupted at full capacity supplemented with approximately 3.9 million tonnes of stockpiled ore. Ore milled during the first quarter of 2023 was relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2022. Milled grades decreased in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter due to the processing of lower-grade stockpiles as discussed above. Recoveries of all metals during the first quarter were lower than the fourth quarter due to higher levels of impurities in stockpile ore. Hudbay expects to continue to process a significant amount of stockpiles during the second quarter of 2023 while the company completes the planned three-month stripping period in the Pampacancha pit, in line with the mine plan.
Combined mine, mill and G&A unit operating costs i in the first quarter of 2023 were 16% lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower mining costs.
Peru's cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , in the first quarter of 2023 was $1.36 and relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2022. This cost measure remains slightly above the upper end of the 2023 guidance range. However, cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits, is expected to decline and full year cash costs are expected to remain within the 2023 guidance range with higher expected copper production and contributions from precious metal by-product credits later this year.
Peru's sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits i , in the first quarter of 2023 was $2.12 and relatively in line with the fourth quarter of 2022 as lower mining costs and capitalized exploration were offset by lower copper production.
Manitoba Operations Review
|Manitoba Operations Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022 1
|Lalor ore mined
|tonnes
|373,599
|369,453
|386,752
|Gold
|g/tonne
|3.96
|4.00
|3.76
|Copper
|%
|0.57
|0.73
|0.80
|Zinc
|%
|3.32
|2.17
|4.06
|Silver
|g/tonne
|18.24
|19.37
|22.94
|New Britannia Mill:
|Ore milled
|tonnes
|143,042
|141,142
|124,176
|Gold
|g/tonne
|6.05
|6.11
|5.63
|Copper
|%
|0.61
|0.91
|0.86
|Zinc
|%
|0.76
|0.67
|0.85
|Silver
|g/tonne
|22.39
|22.09
|22.03
|Copper recovery - concentrate
|%
|91.7
|89.3
|89.0
|Gold recovery - concentrate
|%
|62.0
|56.6
|61.4
|Silver recovery - concentrate
|%
|61.9
|55.4
|63.4
|Stall Concentrator:
|Ore milled
|tonnes
|242,619
|204,350
|273,125
|Gold
|g/tonne
|2.78
|2.50
|3.07
|Copper
|%
|0.59
|0.61
|0.81
|Zinc
|%
|4.81
|3.43
|5.78
|Silver
|g/tonne
|17.14
|19.24
|23.68
|Copper recovery
|%
|87.0
|89.0
|86.7
|Zinc recovery
|%
|84.4
|90.1
|85.7
|Gold recovery
|%
|61.9
|62.4
|55.8
|Silver recovery
|%
|56.3
|56.6
|58.6
|Total contained metal in concentrate and doré 2
|Gold
|ounces
|36,034
|33,060
|43,167
|Copper
|tonnes
|2,045
|2,258
|5,536
|Zinc
|tonnes
|9,846
|6,326
|22,252
|Silver
|ounces
|150,642
|139,758
|278,789
|Total payable metal sold
|Gold 3
|ounces
|37,939
|32,140
|33,891
|Copper
|tonnes
|2,225
|1,626
|3,784
|Zinc
|tonnes
|5,628
|8,230
|17,306
|Silver 3
|ounces
|149,677
|148,177
|228,458
|Combined unit operating cost 4 , 5
|C$/tonne
|216
|241
|176
|Gold cash cost 5
|$/oz
|938
|922
|416
|Gold sustaining cash cost 5
|$/oz
|1,336
|1,795
|1,187
1 The 777 mine and Flin Flon concentrator information for March 31, 2022 is not disclosed in the table above. The operations were closed in June 2022. The relevant comparative information can be found in the Summary of Results section in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2022. Total contained metal in concentrate and doré, total payable metal sold, unit cost and cash costs for March 31, 2022 include the impact of the Flin Flon operations.
2 Doré includes slag and carbon fines in the first quarter of 2023.
3 Includes total payable precious metals in concentrate and doré sold.
4 Reflects combined mine, mill and G&A costs per tonne of ore milled.
5 Combined unit operating cost, cash cost and sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits, are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.
During the first quarter of 2023, the Manitoba operations produced 36,034 ounces of gold, 9,846 tonnes of zinc, 2,045 tonnes of copper and 150,642 ounces of silver. Production of gold, zinc and silver were higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher throughput and higher grades. Copper production was lower than the fourth quarter due to lower head grades. With the completion of a number of key initiatives aimed to support higher production levels at Lalor, improved metal recoveries at the mills and a prioritization of mining higher gold grade zones at Lalor throughout the year, as planned, full year Manitoba production of all metals remains on track to achieve guidance ranges for 2023.
The Manitoba team continues to advance a number of key initiatives to support higher production levels and improved metal recoveries at Hudbay's Snow Lake operations and have made significant progress in building longhole inventory, optimizing the development drift size and focusing on shaft availability improvements to enable more ore to be hoisted to surface while minimizing inefficient trucking of ore via the ramp. The first phase of the Stall mill recovery project, consisting of new cyclone packs, state-of-the-art Jameson Cells on the copper and zinc circuits and process control improvements, is on track for commissioning in May with ramp-up to higher metal recoveries expected by mid-2023.
Ore mined at Lalor was slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 despite being impacted by stope muck fragmentation issues that created delays at the rock breakers and low load-haul-dump equipment availability in March. The company implemented changes to improve stope fragmentation and load-haul-dump equipment availability, which together with the many production optimization initiatives underway at Lalor, resulted in Lalor achieving higher production levels of 4,800 tonnes per day late in the first quarter and throughout April.
The Stall mill processed 19% more ore in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with the base metal ore production from Lalor. Stall recoveries were consistent with the metallurgical model for the head grades delivered. The New Britannia mill continued to achieve consistent production above its nameplate capacity in the first quarter of 2023, averaging approximately 1,590 tonnes per day. Hudbay continues to advance improvement initiatives at New Britannia with a focus on reducing reagent and grinding media consumption. These initiatives entail minimal capital outlays while further improving overall metal recoveries and copper concentrate grades.
Combined mine, mill and G&A unit operating costs i in the first quarter decreased by 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting higher throughput as a result of the production efficiency initiatives underway.
Cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits i , in the first quarter was $938, slightly higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower by-product credits and higher G&A, partially offset by higher gold production. Full year cash costs are expected to decline to be within the 2023 guidance range with increasing gold production throughout the year from higher grades and throughput at Lalor and the completion of the Stall recovery project in the second quarter, as planned.
Sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits i , in the first quarter was $1,336, lower than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to lower sustaining capital expenditures.
Combination with Copper Mountain to Create a Premier Americas-Focused Copper Producer
On April 13, 2023, Hudbay entered into the Arrangement Agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copper Mountain (the "Transaction").
Upon completion, the Transaction will create a premier Americas-focused copper mining company with annual copper production of 150,000 tonnes, based on 2023 production guidance, from three long-life mines and a world-class pipeline of organic copper growth projects. The combined company will represent the third largest copper producer in Canada based on 2023 estimated copper production, and its complementary assets are expected to unlock $30 million in annual operating efficiencies and corporate synergies over the course of three years. The combined company will be well-positioned to deliver sustainable cash flows with compelling organic growth and the opportunity for a valuation re-rate as a larger, more diversified copper producer with enhanced liquidity. The Transaction meets Hudbay's stringent financial and strategic acquisition criteria for pursing value accretive opportunities and the incremental diversified cash flows will further strengthen the company's balance sheet and support its deleveraging initiatives.
Under the terms of the Transaction, Copper Mountain shareholders will receive 0.381 of a Hudbay common share for each Copper Mountain common share held, representing approximately C$2.67 per Copper Mountain common share and a US$439 million equity value based on Hudbay's closing share price on April 12, 2023. The Transaction will be implemented by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). In addition to court approval, the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Hudbay and Copper Mountain shareholders and approval under the Competition Act (Canada). The Transaction is expected to close by late June 2023.
100% Renewable Power Supply at Constancia
During the first quarter of 2023, Hudbay signed a new 10-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE Energía Perú for access to a 100% renewable energy supply to its Constancia operations in Peru. The agreement will come into effect in January 2026 following the expiry of Constancia's existing power supply agreement. The agreement provides several improvements over the existing power supply contract, including improved flexibility in power supply levels, lower contracted costs and guaranteed supply to meet fluctuating demand requirements and no penalties for reduced usage. Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions company-wide at Hudbay's current operations are expected to decline by 40% during the life of the contract, positioning the company well to achieve its 2030 climate change target of a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions.
Copper World Positive Permitting Update; Pre-Feasibility Study Well-Advanced
In March 2023, Hudbay received confirmation from the ACOE that its previous surrender of the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for the former Rosemont project ("404 Permit") was formally accepted and revoked as requested. The ACOE also reaffirmed the validity of the March 2021 approved jurisdictional determinations whereby the ACOE determined there are no waters of the U.S. in the area submitted for analysis, which is consistent with internal studies that also contemplate the full Copper World area.
Hudbay surrendered the 404 Permit to the ACOE in April 2022 as there is no evidence of jurisdictional waters of the U.S. on the former Rosemont project site. In May 2022, Judge Soto from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona issued a favourable ruling that affirmed Hudbay's surrender of the 404 Permit was effective and that the new Copper World project is not connected to the previous federal permitting process.
Hudbay commenced the permitting process for Copper World with the approval of a Mined Land Reclamation Plan in May 2022. This approval by the Arizona State Mine Inspector was challenged in state court but the challenge was dismissed in May 2023 as having no basis.
In late 2022, Hudbay submitted the state-level applications for an Aquifer Protection Permit and an Air Quality Permit to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. The company continues to expect to receive these two outstanding state permits in 2023.
In May 2023, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved an amendment to the Certificate of Environmental Compatibility ("CEC") authorizing the electric transmission line to site. The CEC was granted for the Rosemont project in 2012 and the amendment removed the requirements for federal permits so that the CEC can be used to construct the transmission line for Copper World.
Clearing and grading work to prepare for the development of Copper World continues at site, including the construction of roads and other facilities. Phase I of Copper World reflects an operation with processing infrastructure on Hudbay's private lands and mining occurring on patented mining claims, requiring only state and local permits. Pre-feasibility activities for Phase I are well-advanced and a pre-feasibility study is expected to be released in mid-2023. Upon receipt of the state level permits, Hudbay expects to evaluate a bulk sampling program at Copper World to continue to de-risk the project by testing grade continuity, variable cut-off effectiveness and metallurgical strategies. The company also intends to initiate a minority joint venture partner process following receipt of permits, which will allow the potential joint venture partner to participate in the funding of definitive feasibility study activities in 2024 as well as in the final project design for Copper World.
Continued Focus on Free Cash Flow Generation
Hudbay was successful in ensuring steady operation of the Constancia mill throughout the Peru transportation and supply chain interruptions experienced earlier in the quarter. This was achieved through effective logistical risk mitigation plans and with the continued strong support from the local communities. Despite building up excess concentrate inventories at site in February, the company successfully reduced concentrate inventories throughout March, well ahead of schedule, which improved sales volumes and cash flow during the quarter.
With a focus on generating positive cash flow and strong returns on invested capital in 2023, Hudbay is committed to deleveraging and disciplined capital allocation. In an effort to receive full exposure to current strong gold prices, the company amended its gold forward sale and prepay agreements during the first quarter of 2023 to defer eight months of deliveries starting with February 2023. Deliveries of the outstanding 37,500 ounces of gold will resume in fixed monthly amounts starting October 2023 and continue until August 2024. The deferral of gold deliveries is expected to increase the company's cash position in 2023 by approximately $53 million at prevailing gold prices as part of its continued focus on reducing net debt.
As an additional prudent measure to ensure free cash flow generation and continued financial discipline in 2023, Hudbay successfully extended its existing quotational period hedging program in the first quarter for approximately 8,000 tonnes of contained copper in the previously unsold concentrate inventory in Peru to lock in prevailing copper prices. In addition, in April 2023, the company entered into a zero-cost collar program for approximately 10% of copper production expected in the second half of 2023. The program is for 1,200 tonnes of copper per month for six months starting in July 2023 and establishes a floor price of $3.95 per pound while providing upside to increases in the copper price up to a maximum of $4.28 per pound.
The company is on track to deliver its discretionary spending reduction targets by reducing growth capital and exploration spending in Arizona, Manitoba and Peru in 2023 compared to 2022. Total growth capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 were approximately $16.3 million, a 22% reduction from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total exploration expenses for 2023 are on track to be in line with annual guidance of $20 million, a 42% decrease from 2022 levels.
Annual Reserve and Resource Update
Hudbay provided its annual mineral reserve and resource update on March 30, 2023. Current mineral reserve estimates at Constancia total 492 million tonnes at 0.30% copper with approximately 1.5 million tonnes of contained copper. The expected mine life of Constancia has been maintained and extends until 2038. The copper contained in measured and indicated mineral resources has increased in 2023 due to success in converting inferred mineral resources.
Current mineral reserve estimates in Snow Lake total 18 million tonnes with approximately 2.1 million ounces in contained gold, and the expected mine life of the Snow Lake operations has been maintained and extends until 2038. With the Snow Lake operations achieving higher production levels after the full ramp-up of the New Britannia mill in 2022 and the transition of the Flin Flon workforce and equipment to the Lalor mine, exploration activities are now prioritizing step-out drilling to identify opportunities for meaningful additions to the mineral resource base to support future growth. Total gold contained in inferred resources was unchanged at 1.7 million ounces, which provides the potential to maintain strong production levels beyond 2030 and further extend the mine life in Snow Lake.
The company released its updated three-year production guidance with its annual mineral reserve and resource update. Annual production at the Constancia operations is expected to average approximately 110,000 tonnes of copper and 87,000 ounces of gold over the next three years, representing a 23% and 49% increase, respectively, from 2022 levels. Annual gold production from Snow Lake is expected to average more than 190,000 ounces over the next three years, which represents a further increase of 30% from 2022 levels.
Exploration Update
Constancia and Pampacancha In-Mine Exploration
Hudbay is completing a limited drill program and technical evaluations at the Constancia deposit to confirm the economic viability of adding an additional mining phase to the current mine plan that would convert a portion of the mineral resources to mineral reserves. The company is also completing a drill program at the Pampacancha deposit to test mineral reserve extension potential. The results from these drill programs and technical and economic evaluations are expected to be incorporated in the next annual mineral reserve and resource update.
Maria Reyna and Caballito Exploration
Hudbay controls a large, contiguous block of mineral rights with the potential to host satellite mineral deposits in close proximity to the Constancia processing facility, including the past producing Caballito property and the highly prospective Maria Reyna property. The company commenced early exploration activities at Maria Reyna and Caballito after completing a surface rights exploration agreement with the community of Uchucarcco in August 2022. Surface investigation activities together with baseline environmental and archaeological activities necessary to support drill permit applications have been completed. Drill permit applications are expected to be submitted in the coming months. Surface mapping and geochemical sampling confirm that both Caballito and Maria Reyna host sulfide and oxide rich copper mineralization in skarns, hydrothermal breccias and large porphyry intrusive bodies.
Lalor Near-Mine Exploration
Hudbay commenced a winter drill program in January 2023 with four drill rigs testing the down-plunge gold and copper extensions of the Lalor deposit, in the first step-out drilling in the deeper zones at Lalor since the initial discovery of the gold and copper-gold zones in 2009 and 2010. This initial campaign consisted of eight widely spaced drill holes over a distance of two kilometres. Seven of the drill holes reached their planned minimum depth of 1,500 metres prior to the spring thaw that necessitated an early end of the program. All these drill holes intersected the zone of strong alteration known to host the Lalor mineralization and have shown many occurrences of disseminated copper sulfides indicating the potential close proximity of one or more higher grade copper-gold feeder zones similar to Lens 27 currently in production at Lalor. Furthermore, three of the holes have shown better mineral endowment with several intercepts of a minimum of four metres of copper mineralization. Although assay results are pending, these initial results are very encouraging indications that the rocks hosting the rich Cu-Au mineralization at Lalor continue down plunge. Geophysical borehole surveying will be completed on all drill holes and will help refine the targets for the next phase of drilling to be conducted in early 2024.
One additional drill rig is testing a geophysical anomaly located within 400 metres of existing Lalor underground infrastructure. Four drill holes were completed during the winter drill program and assay results from base metal and copper-gold mineralized intercepts identified from core logging are pending.
Flin Flon Tailings Reprocessing Opportunity
In 2021, Hudbay identified the opportunity to reprocess Flin Flon tailings where in excess of 100 million tonnes of tailings have been deposited for over 90 years. The company completed confirmatory drilling in 2022 which covered about two-thirds of the facility. The results indicated higher zinc, copper and silver grades than predicted from historical mill records while confirming the historical gold grade. Hudbay is completing metallurgical test work and evaluating metallurgical technologies to assess the processing viability of the Flin Flon tailings.
Mason Exploration
The Mason project is a large greenfield copper deposit located in the historic Yerington District of Nevada and is one of the largest undeveloped copper porphyry deposits in North America. Hudbay completed a PEA in 2021 which demonstrated robust project economics from a 27-year mine life operation. There is opportunity to further enhance the project economics through exploration for higher grade satellite deposits on the company's prospective land package near Mason, including Mason Valley. The Mason Valley property hosts several historical underground copper mines that were in production in the early 1900s. Much of the Mason Valley property is located on Hudbay's wholly owned private lands within 15 kilometres of the planned processing infrastructure for the Mason project and contains highly prospective skarn mineralization. A conductivity-resistivity IP ground survey conducted in the fourth quarter of 2022 was successful in identifying the mineralization associated with the historical mines and confirmed the potential for both high-grade skarn targets as well as a large porphyry target below the historical mines. These results, in combination with a re-interpretation of geological data from past operating mines and previous exploration data, will be used to finalize a drill plan to test these targets in late 2023.
Senior Management Team Appointments
In March 2023, Hudbay promoted Javier Del Rio to Senior Vice President, South America and USA and Olivier Tavchandjian to Senior Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services. In March 2023, Hudbay appointed Warren Flannery as Vice President, Business Planning and Reclamation.
Mr. Del Rio joined Hudbay in 2010 and has been instrumental in establishing and growing the company's Peruvian business, and in early 2022, he assumed responsibility for Hudbay's Arizona business unit. He has over 30 years of mining experience and prior to joining Hudbay, he held management positions in business planning, optimization processes and business analysis with Newmont Mining Corporation in the USA and Peru.
Mr. Tavchandjian has been a key member of Hudbay's senior management team since 2017, leading Hudbay's exploration strategy and adding significant value through growing the mineral resources and reserves at all the company's key assets. He assumed responsibility for Hudbay's technical services function in April 2022, has more than 30 years of experience in strategic and life of mine planning and has provided invaluable support to the operations and corporate development teams.
Mr. Flannery is responsible for capital planning and operations strategy, as well as reclamation and non-producing facilities. He is an experienced mining professional with nearly 30 years of extensive experience in mine operations, planning and project development at global mining companies, including Vale Inco, Barrick, PotashCorp and Falconbridge. Prior to joining Hudbay, he was head of the Mining Technical group at CIBC's global mining corporate and investment banking arm for ten years, working on a broad range of capital markets financing and advisory mandates.
Website Links
Hudbay:
www.hudbay.com
Management's Discussion and Analysis:
http://www.hudbayminerals.com/files/doc_financials/2023/Q1/MDA523.pdf
Financial Statements:
http://www.hudbayminerals.com/files/doc_financials/2023/Q1/FS523.pdf
Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Webcast:
|www.hudbay.com
|Dial in:
|1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610
Qualified Person and NI 43-101
The technical and scientific information in this news release related to the company's material mineral projects has been approved by Olivier Tavchandjian, P. Geo, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services. Mr. Tavchandjian is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources at Hudbay's material properties, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates of scientific and technical information may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please see the technical reports for the company's material properties as filed by Hudbay on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures
Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, cash cost, sustaining and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, cash cost and sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced and combined unit cost are non-IFRS performance measures. These measures do not have a meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.
Management believes adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share provides an alternate measure of the company's performance for the current period and gives insight into its expected performance in future periods. These measures are used internally by the company to evaluate the performance of its underlying operations and to assist with its planning and forecasting of future operating results. As such, the company believes these measures are useful to investors in assessing the company's underlying performance. Hudbay provides adjusted EBITDA to help users analyze the company's results and to provide additional information about its ongoing cash generating potential in order to assess its capacity to service and repay debt, carry out investments and cover working capital needs. Net debt is shown because it is a performance measure used by the company to assess its financial position. Cash cost, sustaining and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced are shown because the company believes they help investors and management assess the performance of its operations, including the margin generated by the operations and the company. Cash cost and sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced are shown because the company believes they help investors and management assess the performance of its Manitoba operations. Combined unit cost is shown because Hudbay believes it helps investors and management assess the company's cost structure and margins that are not impacted by variability in by-product commodity prices.
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|(in $ millions)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Profit (loss) for the period
|5.4
|(17.4
|)
|63.8
|Tax expense
|12.0
|3.1
|25.0
|Profit (loss) before tax
|17.4
|(14.3
|)
|88.8
|Adjusting items:
|Mark-to-market adjustments 1
|6.8
|10.7
|10.5
|Peru inventory reversal
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|0.3
|0.2
|1.5
|Variable consideration adjustment - stream revenue and accretion
|(5.0
|)
|—
|(5.8
|)
|Re-evaluation adjustment - environmental provision 4
|(8.2
|)
|13.5
|(79.9
|)
|Evaluation expenses
|—
|0.1
|7.0
|Restructuring charges - Manitoba 2
|—
|1.0
|0.7
|Loss on disposal of investments
|0.7
|0.5
|—
|Post-employment plan (curtailment) / past service cost adjustment
|—
|(2.4
|)
|—
|Loss on disposal of plant and equipment and non-current assets - Manitoba & Arizona
|0.1
|0.4
|—
|Changes in other provisions (non-capital) 3
|—
|5.8
|—
|Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|12.1
|15.5
|22.3
|Tax expense
|(12.0
|)
|(3.1
|)
|(25.0
|)
|Tax impact on adjusting items
|—
|(9.8
|)
|7.9
|Adjusted net earnings
|0.1
|2.6
|5.2
|Adjusted net earnings ($/share)
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions)
|262.0
|262.0
|261.7
1 Includes changes in fair value of the gold prepayment liability, Canadian junior mining investments, other financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and share-based compensation expenses.
2 Includes closure cost for the Flin Flon operations.
3 Includes changes in other provisions related to corporate restructuring costs and costs which do not pertain to operations.
4 Changes from movements to environmental reclamation provisions are primarily related to the Flin Flon operations, which were fully depreciated as of June 30, 2022, as well as other Manitoba non-operating sites.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended
|(in $ millions)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Profit (loss) for the period
|5.4
|(17.4
|)
|63.8
|Add back:
|Tax expense
|12.0
|3.1
|25.0
|Net finance expense
|35.0
|36.7
|36.7
|Other expenses
|5.0
|18.5
|9.0
|Depreciation and amortization
|67.4
|79.4
|81.1
|Amortization of deferred revenue and variable consideration adjustment
|(15.9
|)
|(10.4
|)
|(28.2
|)
|108.9
|109.9
|187.4
|Adjusting items (pre-tax):
|Re-evaluation adjustment - environmental provision
|(8.2
|)
|13.5
|(79.9
|)
|Peru inventory reversal
|—
|—
|(0.5
|)
|Post-employment plan (curtailment)/past service cost adjustment
|—
|(2.4
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation expense 1
|1.2
|3.7
|3.2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|101.9
|124.7
|110.2
1 Share-based compensation expenses reflected in cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses.
Net Debt Reconciliation
|(in $ thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Total long-term debt
|1,225,023
|1,184,162
|1,181,119
|Cash
|(255,563
|)
|(225,665
|)
|(213,359
|)
|Net debt
|969,460
|958,497
|967,760
Copper Cash Cost Reconciliation
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended
|Net pounds of copper produced 1
|(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Peru
|45,233
|59,628
|42,254
|Manitoba
|4,508
|4,978
|12,205
|Net pounds of copper produced
|49,741
|64,606
|54,459
1 Contained copper in concentrate.
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Cash cost per pound of copper produced
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|Mining
|64,538
|1.30
|79,759
|1.23
|87,835
|1.61
|Milling
|61,039
|1.23
|65,591
|1.02
|69,164
|1.27
|Refining (zinc)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|18,376
|0.34
|G&A
|26,555
|0.53
|21,269
|0.33
|38,993
|0.72
|Onsite costs
|152,132
|3.06
|166,619
|2.58
|214,368
|3.94
|Treatment & refining
|18,495
|0.37
|19,968
|0.31
|12,083
|0.22
|Freight & other
|17,776
|0.36
|22,055
|0.34
|15,607
|0.29
|Cash cost, before by-product credits
|188,403
|3.79
|208,642
|3.23
|242,058
|4.45
|By-product credits
|(146,111
|)
|(2.94
|)
|(138,990
|)
|(2.15
|)
|(181,673
|)
|(3.34
|)
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|42,292
|0.85
|69,652
|1.08
|60,385
|1.11
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Supplementary cash cost information
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|By-product credits 2 :
|Zinc
|17,374
|0.35
|24,744
|0.38
|67,129
|1.23
|Gold 3
|93,479
|1.88
|76,336
|1.18
|84,174
|1.55
|Silver 3
|11,998
|0.24
|9,592
|0.15
|18,639
|0.34
|Molybdenum & other
|23,260
|0.47
|28,318
|0.44
|11,731
|0.22
|Total by-product credits
|146,111
|2.94
|138,990
|2.15
|181,673
|3.34
|Reconciliation to IFRS:
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|42,292
|69,652
|60,385
|By-product credits
|146,111
|138,990
|181,673
|Treatment and refining charges
|(18,495
|)
|(19,968
|)
|(12,083
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|79
|490
|448
|Inventory adjustments
|—
|7
|(461
|)
|Past service pension cost (curtailment)
|—
|(2,384
|)
|—
|Change in product inventory
|(9,409
|)
|(16,425
|)
|(20,920
|)
|Royalties
|706
|1,750
|3,218
|Depreciation and amortization 4
|67,422
|79,408
|81,091
|Cost of sales 5
|228,706
|251,520
|293,351
1 Per pound of copper produced.
2 By-product credits are computed as revenue per financial statements, including amortization of deferred revenue and pricing and volume adjustments.
3 Gold and silver by-product credits do not include variable consideration adjustments with respect to stream arrangements. Variable consideration adjustments are cumulative adjustments to gold and silver stream deferred revenue primarily associated with the net change in mineral reserves and resources or amendments to the mine plan that would change the total expected deliverable ounces under the precious metal streaming arrangement. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 the variable consideration adjustments amounted to an expense of $4,885, the three months ended December 31, 2022 - $nil, and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 - $3,245.
4 Depreciation is based on concentrate sold.
5 As per IFRS financial statements, excluding impairment adjustments.
|Peru
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Net pounds of copper produced 1
|45,233
|59,628
|42,254
1 Contained copper in concentrate.
|Peru
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Cash cost per pound of copper produced
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|Mining
|26,786
|0.59
|41,647
|0.70
|28,402
|0.67
|Milling
|46,191
|1.03
|50,723
|0.85
|47,655
|1.13
|G&A
|16,466
|0.36
|14,817
|0.25
|16,100
|0.38
|Onsite costs
|89,443
|1.98
|107,187
|1.80
|92,157
|2.18
|Treatment & refining
|10,603
|0.24
|11,962
|0.20
|7,585
|0.18
|Freight & other
|12,427
|0.27
|15,607
|0.26
|9,477
|0.22
|Cash cost, before by-product credits
|112,473
|2.49
|134,756
|2.26
|109,219
|2.58
|By-product credits
|(50,899
|)
|(1.13
|)
|(54,563
|)
|(0.92
|)
|(43,997
|)
|(1.04
|)
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|61,574
|1.36
|80,193
|1.34
|65,222
|1.54
|Peru
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Supplementary cash cost information
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|$000s
|$/lb 1
|By-product credits 2 :
|Gold 3
|19,301
|0.43
|19,934
|0.33
|21,712
|0.51
|Silver 3
|8,577
|0.19
|7,025
|0.12
|12,991
|0.31
|Molybdenum
|23,021
|0.51
|27,604
|0.47
|9,294
|0.22
|Total by-product credits
|50,899
|1.13
|54,563
|0.92
|43,997
|1.04
|Reconciliation to IFRS:
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|61,574
|80,193
|65,222
|By-product credits
|50,899
|54,563
|43,997
|Treatment and refining charges
|(10,603
|)
|(11,962
|)
|(7,585
|)
|Inventory adjustments
|—
|—
|(461
|)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|(14
|)
|95
|98
|Change in product inventory
|(11,135
|)
|(15,685
|)
|(4,772
|)
|Royalties
|665
|1,656
|854
|Depreciation and amortization 4
|41,960
|58,256
|48,362
|Cost of sales 5
|133,346
|167,116
|145,715
1 Per pound of copper produced.
2 By-product credits are computed as revenue per financial statements, including amortization of deferred revenue and pricing and volume adjustments.
3 Gold and silver by-product credits do not include variable consideration adjustments with respect to stream arrangements.
4 Depreciation is based on concentrate sold.
5 As per IFRS financial statements.
Copper Sustaining and All-in Sustaining Cash Cost Reconciliation
|Consolidated
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|All-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|42,292
|0.85
|69,652
|1.08
|60,385
|1.11
|Cash sustaining capital expenditures
|47,869
|0.96
|60,002
|0.92
|60,963
|1.12
|Capitalized exploration
|—
|—
|11,500
|0.18
|—
|—
|Royalties
|706
|0.02
|1,750
|0.03
|3,218
|0.06
|Sustaining cash cost, net of by-product credits
|90,867
|1.83
|142,904
|2.21
|124,566
|2.29
|Corporate selling and administrative expenses & regional costs
|10,215
|0.20
|11,876
|0.19
|13,060
|0.24
|Accretion and amortization of decommissioning and community agreements 1
|1,958
|0.04
|722
|0.01
|721
|0.01
|All-in sustaining cash cost, net of by-product credits
|103,040
|2.07
|155,502
|2.41
|138,347
|2.54
|Reconciliation to property, plant and equipment additions:
|Property, plant and equipment additions
|33,554
|76,933
|39,399
|Capitalized stripping net additions
|26,984
|15,169
|24,146
|Total accrued capital additions
|60,538
|92,102
|63,545
|Less other non-sustaining capital costs 2
|19,850
|41,850
|20,604
|Total sustaining capital costs
|40,688
|50,252
|42,941
|Capitalized lease cash payments - operating sites
|4,702
|5,848
|9,259
|Community agreement cash payments
|1,189
|2,854
|3,772
|Accretion and amortization of decommissioning and restoration obligations 3
|1,290
|1,048
|4,991
|Cash sustaining capital expenditures
|47,869
|60,002
|60,963
1 Includes accretion of decommissioning relating to non-productive sites, and accretion and amortization of current community agreements.
2 Other non-sustaining capital costs include Arizona capitalized costs, capitalized interest, capitalized exploration and growth capital expenditures.
3 Includes amortization of decommissioning and restoration PP&E assets and accretion of decommissioning and restoration liabilities related to producing sites.
|Peru
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|$000s
|$/lb
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|61,574
|1.36
|80,193
|1.34
|65,222
|1.54
|Cash sustaining capital expenditures
|33,564
|0.74
|31,240
|0.53
|30,039
|0.71
|Capitalized exploration 1
|—
|—
|11,500
|0.19
|—
|—
|Royalties
|665
|0.02
|1,656
|0.03
|854
|0.02
|Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced
|95,803
|2.12
|124,589
|2.09
|96,115
|2.27
1 Only includes exploration costs incurred for locations near to existing mine operations.
Gold Cash Cost and Sustaining Cash Cost Reconciliation
|Manitoba
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|Mar. 31 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31 2022
|Net ounces of gold produced 1
|36,034
|33,060
|43,167
1 Contained gold in concentrate and doré.
|Manitoba
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Cash cost per ounce of gold produced
|$000s
|$/oz
|$000s
|$/oz
|$000s
|$/oz
|Mining
|37,752
|1,048
|38,112
|1,153
|59,433
|1,377
|Milling
|14,848
|412
|14,868
|450
|21,509
|498
|Refining (zinc)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|18,376
|426
|G&A
|10,089
|280
|6,452
|195
|22,893
|530
|Onsite costs
|62,689
|1,740
|59,432
|1,798
|122,211
|2,831
|Treatment & refining
|7,892
|219
|8,006
|242
|4,498
|104
|Freight & other
|5,349
|148
|6,448
|195
|6,130
|142
|Cash cost, before by-product credits
|75,930
|2,107
|73,886
|2,235
|132,839
|3,077
|By-product credits
|(42,131
|)
|(1,169
|)
|(43,407
|)
|(1,313
|)
|(114,874
|)
|(2,661
|)
|Gold cash cost, net of by-product credits
|33,799
|938
|30,479
|922
|17,965
|416
|Manitoba
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Supplementary cash cost information
|$000s
|$/oz 1
|$000s
|$/oz 1
|$000s
|$/oz 1
|By-product credits 2 :
|Zinc
|17,374
|482
|24,744
|748
|67,129
|1,555
|Copper
|21,097
|585
|15,382
|465
|39,660
|919
|Silver 3
|3,421
|95
|2,567
|78
|5,648
|131
|Other
|239
|7
|714
|22
|2,437
|56
|Total by-product credits
|42,131
|1169
|43,407
|1,313
|114,874
|2,661
|Reconciliation to IFRS:
|Cash cost, net of by-product credits
|33,799
|30,479
|17,965
|By-product credits
|42,131
|43,407
|114,874
|Treatment and refining charges
|(7,892
|)
|(8,006
|)
|(4,498
|)
|Inventory adjustments
|—
|7
|—
|(Curtailment)/past service cost
|—
|(2,384
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation expenses
|93
|395
|350
|Change in product inventory
|1,726
|(740
|)
|(16,148
|)
|Royalties
|41
|94
|2,364
|Depreciation and amortization 4
|25,462
|21,152
|32,729
|Cost of sales 5
|95,360
|84,404
|147,636
1 Per ounce of gold produced.
2 By-product credits are computed as revenue per financial statements, amortization of deferred revenue and pricing and volume adjustments.
3 Silver by-product credits do not include variable consideration adjustments with respect to stream arrangements.
4 Depreciation is based on concentrate sold.
5 As per IFRS financial statements, excluding impairment adjustments.
|Manitoba
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Sustaining cash cost per pound of gold produced
|$000s
|$/oz
|$000s
|$/oz
|$000s
|$/oz
|Gold cash cost, net of by-product credits
|33,799
|938
|30,479
|922
|17,965
|416
|Cash sustaining capital expenditures
|14,304
|397
|28,762
|870
|30,924
|716
|Royalties
|41
|1
|94
|3
|2,364
|55
|Sustaining cash cost per pound of gold produced
|48,144
|1,336
|59,335
|1,795
|51,253
|1,187
Combined Unit Cost Reconciliation
|Peru
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands except ore tonnes milled and unit cost per tonne)
|Combined unit cost per tonne processed
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Mining
|26,786
|41,647
|28,402
|Milling
|46,191
|50,723
|47,655
|G&A 1
|16,466
|14,817
|16,100
|Other G&A 2
|(1,539
|)
|(152
|)
|(571
|)
|87,904
|107,035
|91,586
|Less: Covid related costs
|—
|689
|2,321
|Unit cost
|87,904
|106,346
|89,265
|Tonnes ore milled
|7,664
|7,796
|7,214
|Combined unit cost per tonne
|11.47
|13.64
|12.37
|Reconciliation to IFRS:
|Unit cost
|87,904
|106,346
|89,265
|Freight & other
|12,427
|15,607
|9,477
|Covid related costs
|—
|689
|2,321
|Other G&A
|1,539
|152
|571
|Share-based compensation expenses
|(14
|)
|95
|98
|Inventory adjustments
|—
|—
|(461
|)
|Change in product inventory
|(11,135
|)
|(15,685
|)
|(4,772
|)
|Royalties
|665
|1,656
|854
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,960
|58,256
|48,362
|Cost of sales 3
|133,346
|167,116
|145,715
1 G&A as per cash cost reconciliation above.
2 Other G&A primarily includes profit sharing costs.
3 As per IFRS financial statements, excluding impairment adjustments.
|Manitoba
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands except tonnes ore milled and unit cost per tonne)
|Combined unit cost per tonne processed
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Mining
|37,752
|38,112
|59,433
|Milling
|14,848
|14,868
|21,509
|G&A 1
|10,089
|6,452
|22,893
|Less: G&A allocated to zinc metal production
|—
|—
|(13,407
|)
|Less: Other G&A related to profit sharing costs
|(1,139
|)
|1,939
|—
|Unit cost
|61,550
|61,371
|90,428
|USD/CAD implicit exchange rate
|1.35
|1.36
|1.27
|Unit cost - C$
|83,193
|83,363
|114,504
|Tonnes ore milled
|385,661
|345,492
|651,333
|Combined unit cost per tonne - C$
|216
|241
|176
|Reconciliation to IFRS:
|Unit cost
|61,550
|61,371
|90,428
|Freight & other
|5,349
|6,448
|6,130
|Refined zinc
|—
|—
|18,376
|G&A allocated to zinc metal production
|—
|—
|13,407
|Other G&A related to profit sharing
|1,139
|(1,939
|)
|—
|Share-based compensation expenses
|93
|395
|350
|Inventory adjustments
|—
|7
|—
|(Curtailment) / past service pension
|—
|(2,384
|)
|—
|Change in product inventory
|1,726
|(740
|)
|(16,148
|)
|Royalties
|41
|94
|2,364
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,462
|21,152
|32,729
|Cost of sales 2
|95,360
|84,404
|147,636
1 G&A as per cash cost reconciliation above.
2 As per IFRS financial statements, excluding impairment adjustments.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions). All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.
Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the consummation and timing of the Transaction; approval by Copper Mountain's and Hudbay's shareholders; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Transaction; the strengths, characteristics and potential operating efficiencies and corporate synergies resulting from the Transaction; growth potential and expectations regarding the timing, receipt and anticipated effects of court, regulatory and other consents and approvals; the impact of the Transaction on shareholders of Hudbay and Copper Mountain and other stakeholders and other anticipated benefits of the Transaction, statements regarding the company's production, cost and capital and exploration expenditure guidance, expectations regarding reductions in discretionary spending, capital expenditures and net debt, expectations regarding the impact of inflationary pressures on the company's cost of operations, financial condition and prospects, the expected results and benefits of the new 10-year agreement for 100% renewable energy supply to Constancia, expectations regarding the company's cash balance and liquidity for 2023, expectations regarding the Copper World project, including with respect to the company's plans for a pre-feasibility study, the estimated timelines and pre-requisites for sanctioning the project and the pursuit of a potential minority joint venture partner, expectations regarding the permitting requirements for the Copper World project and permitting related litigation, the company's ability to increase the mining rate at Lalor, the anticipated timing for completing the Stall recovery improvement program and anticipated benefits therefrom, expectations regarding the ability to conduct exploration work on the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties and to advance related drill plans, the timing of mining higher-grade ore in the Pampacancha pit and the company's expectations resulting therefrom, expectations regarding the potential impact of short-term mine plan changes implemented at Constancia, expectations regarding the ability for the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company's evaluation of opportunities to reprocess tailings, expectations regarding the prospective nature of the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties, the anticipated impact of brownfield growth projects on the company's performance, anticipated expansion opportunities in Snow Lake, anticipated drill programs and exploration activities, anticipated mine plans, anticipated metals prices and the anticipated sensitivity of the company's financial performance to metals prices, events that may affect its operations and development projects, anticipated cash flows from operations and related liquidity requirements, the anticipated effect of external factors on revenue, such as commodity prices, estimation of mineral reserves and resources, mine life projections, reclamation costs, economic outlook, government regulation of mining operations, and business and acquisition strategies. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.
The material factors or assumptions that Hudbay has identified and were applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to:
- the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the Transaction, including the receipt of shareholder, regulatory and court approvals;
- that no third party would make a superior proposal to the Transaction;
- that the Arrangement Agreement would not be terminated in certain circumstances;
- the ability to achieve production and cost guidance;
- the ability to achieve discretionary spending reductions without impacting operations;
- no significant interruptions to operations due to social or political unrest in the regions Hudbay operates, including the navigation of the complex environment in Peru;
- no interruptions to the company's plans for advancing the Copper World project;
- the ability to ramp up exploration in respect of the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties and to advance related drill plans;
- the ability to increase the mining rate at Lalor;
- the success of mining, processing, exploration and development activities;
- the scheduled maintenance and availability of the company's processing facilities;
- the accuracy of geological, mining and metallurgical estimates;
- anticipated metals prices and the costs of production;
- the supply and demand for metals the company produces;
- the supply and availability of all forms of energy and fuels at reasonable prices;
- no significant unanticipated operational or technical difficulties;
- the execution of the company's business and growth strategies, including the success of its strategic investments and initiatives;
- the availability of additional financing, if needed;
- the ability to complete project targets on time and on budget and other events that may affect the company's ability to develop its projects;
- the timing and receipt of various regulatory and governmental approvals;
- the availability of personnel for the company's exploration, development and operational projects and ongoing employee relations;
- maintaining good relations with the labour unions that represent certain of the company's employees in Manitoba and Peru;
- maintaining good relations with the communities in which the company operates, including the neighbouring Indigenous communities and local governments;
- no significant unanticipated challenges with stakeholders at the company's various projects;
- no significant unanticipated events or changes relating to regulatory, environmental, health and safety matters;
- no contests over title to the company's properties, including as a result of rights or claimed rights of Indigenous peoples or challenges to the validity of the company's unpatented mining claims;
- the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and no significant unanticipated litigation;
- certain tax matters, including, but not limited to current tax laws and regulations, changes in taxation policies and the refund of certain value added taxes from the Canadian and Peruvian governments; and
- no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets (including commodity prices and foreign exchange rates).
The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to receive approval of the Transaction by Hudbay or Copper Mountain shareholders, the required court, regulatory and other consents and approvals to effect the Transaction, the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Transaction, the possibility that the Arrangement Agreement could be terminated under certain circumstances, political and social risks in the regions Hudbay operates, including the uncertainty with respect to the political and social environment in Peru and its potential impact on the company's mining operations (as further described below), risks generally associated with the mining industry and the current geopolitical environment, including future commodity prices, currency and interest rate fluctuations, energy and consumable prices, supply chain constraints and general cost escalation in the current inflationary environment, uncertainties related to the development and operation of the company's projects, risks related to the Copper World project, including in relation to permitting, litigation, project delivery and financing risks, risks related to the Lalor mine plan, including the ability to convert inferred mineral resource estimates to higher confidence categories, dependence on key personnel and employee and union relations, risks related to political or social instability, unrest or change, risks in respect of Indigenous and community relations, rights and title claims, operational risks and hazards, including the cost of maintaining and upgrading the company's tailings management facilities and any unanticipated environmental, industrial and geological events and developments and the inability to insure against all risks, failure of plant, equipment, processes, transportation and other infrastructure to operate as anticipated, compliance with government and environmental regulations, including permitting requirements and anti-bribery legislation, depletion of the company's reserves, volatile financial markets and interest rates that may affect the company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, the failure to obtain required approvals or clearances from government authorities on a timely basis, uncertainties related to the geology, continuity, grade and estimates of mineral reserves and resources, and the potential for variations in grade and recovery rates, uncertain costs of reclamation activities, the company's ability to comply with its pension and other post-retirement obligations, the company's ability to abide by the covenants in its debt instruments and other material contracts, tax refunds, hedging transactions, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Financial Risk Management" in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis.
Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
Note to United States Investors
This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which may differ materially from the requirements of United States securities laws applicable to U.S. issuers.
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company's Constancia operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay has an organic pipeline that includes the Copper World project in Arizona and the Mason project in Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .
For further information, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com
i Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; adjusted EBITDA; cash cost, sustaining cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits; cash cost and sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced, net of by-product credits; and net debt are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of this news release.
ii Consolidated cash cost and sustaining cash cost guidance per pound of copper produced, net of by-product credits.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Ero Copper Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results
Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Copper production of 9,327 tonnes at C1 cash costs (*) of $1.70 per pound of copper produced
- Record gold production of 12,443 ounces at C1 cash costs (*) and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") (*) of $436 and $946, respectively, per ounce of gold produced
- Strong quarterly financial results included:
- Net income attributable to the owners of the Company of $24.2 million ($0.26 per share on a diluted basis)
- Adjusted net income attributable to the owners of the Company (*) of $22.5 million ($0.24 per share on a diluted basis)
- Adjusted EBITDA (*) of $48.2 million
- Available liquidity at quarter-end of $386.6 million included cash and cash equivalents of $209.9 million, short-term investments of $26.7 million, and $150.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility
- Execution of strategic initiatives continues to position the Company for significant near-term organic growth
- Construction of the Tucumã Project reached nearly 30% physical completion as of quarter-end with over 85% of planned capital expenditures under contract
- At the Xavantina Operations, development of the Matinha vein remains on schedule with production expected to commence in H2 2023
- The Caraíba Operations' Pilar 3.0 initiative on track with shaft pre-sink activities commencing on schedule subsequent to quarter-end
- 2023 production, operating cost, and capital expenditure guidance reaffirmed
*These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company's discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.
"Our solid operating performance in the first quarter was bolstered by a favorable metal price environment reflective of the accelerating decarbonization movement," said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we also made strong progress on our key growth projects with the Tucumã Project and the Pilar Mine's new external shaft reaching approximately 30% and 20% physical completion, respectively, as of quarter-end.
"Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we anticipate increased production levels driven by planned mine sequencing and the completion of additional growth projects at our operations. We expect commencement of mining from the Matinha vein to result in higher gold production at our Xavantina Operations in the second half of the year. At the Caraíba Operations, ramp up and commissioning of the new ball mill during the fourth quarter is expected to drive higher mill throughput levels and copper production over the same period.
"We are proud to say that with each quarter, the ongoing execution of our peer-leading organic growth strategy is bringing our Company closer to doubling copper production to over 100,000 tonnes in 2025, and achieving higher sustained gold production levels of 55,000 to 60,000 ounces per year beginning in 2024. As the outlook for both metals continues to strengthen, the timing of our growth trajectory couldn't be better."
FIRST QUARTER REVIEW
- Mining & Milling Operations
- The Caraíba Operations processed 772,548 tonnes of ore grading 1.33% copper, producing 9,327 tonnes of copper in concentrate during the quarter after metallurgical recoveries of 90.8%
- Planned stope sequencing drove lower mined copper grades from the Pilar and Vermelhos Mines, resulting in lower processed copper grades during the period
- The Xavantina Operations processed 35,763 tonnes of ore grading 11.85 grams per tonne, and set a new record for quarterly gold production of 12,443 ounces after metallurgical recoveries of 91.4%
- Processed gold grades increased over 16% quarter-on-quarter and approximately 100% year-on-year due to planned stope sequencing
- By-product silver production for the period was 8,194 ounces
- The Caraíba Operations processed 772,548 tonnes of ore grading 1.33% copper, producing 9,327 tonnes of copper in concentrate during the quarter after metallurgical recoveries of 90.8%
- Organic Growth Projects
- The Company maintained momentum on construction of its Tucumã Project during the quarter with physical completion reaching nearly 30% as of quarter-end
- Mine pre-stripping remains ahead of schedule with 2.9 million tonnes, or approximately 20% of total planned pre-strip volume, completed as of quarter-end. Waste and tailings dump construction is progressing on schedule with completion expected in Q3 2023
- Civil works commenced during the quarter with first foundations poured in February. Foundations for the primary crusher and ball mill are scheduled for completion in Q2 2023, and electromechanical erection for both areas is expected to commence in early Q3 2023
- Approximately 85% of planned capital expenditures were under contract as of quarter-end, up from approximately 55% at the end of 2022. An additional 5% of Feasibility Study capital expenditures were in the final stages of contract negotiation as of quarter-end, bringing visibility on total project capital to approximately 90%. Consistent with Q3 and year-end 2022 estimates, total planned capital expenditures remain unchanged at approximately $305 million, or within 4% of total Feasibility Study estimates
- In partnership with The National Service for Industrial Training, a Brazilian non-profit organization focused on improving the competitiveness of Brazil's manufacturing sector through technical and vocational education, the Company continued to ramp up labor training programs within surrounding communities to further develop the local skills and workforce that are expected to support the development and operation of the Tucumã Project
- At the Caraíba Operations, the Company continued to advance its Pilar 3.0 initiative, designed to support sustained annual ore production levels of 3.0 million tonnes. The components of Pilar 3.0 include (i) Project Honeypot, an engineering initiative focused on recovering higher-grade material in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, (ii) an expansion of the Caraíba mill from 3.0 to 4.2 million tonnes of annual throughput capacity, and (iii) construction of a new external shaft to service the lower levels of the Pilar Mine, including the Deepening Extension Zone
- Construction of the new external shaft remains on schedule with the shaft sinking contractor mobilized to site and the first blast of the pre-sink conducted subsequent to quarter-end. Planned capital expenditures under contract or in the final stages of negotiation increased from approximately 35% at year-end to over 70% at the end of Q1 2023. Importantly, construction of the new external shaft remains within 5% of budget
- The Caraíba mill expansion also remains on schedule with commissioning expected to begin in Q4 2023
- Please see recent images from the Tucumã Project in Figures 1 through 3 and of construction on the Caraíba Operations' new external shaft in Figure 4 below
- The Company maintained momentum on construction of its Tucumã Project during the quarter with physical completion reaching nearly 30% as of quarter-end
Figure 1: April 2023 aerial view of the Tucumã Project, including (A) administrative offices, laboratories, fuel station, and equipment maintenance area, (B) flotation and filtration, (C) ball mill, (D) crushed ore stockpile, (E) main substation, (F) secondary and tertiary crushers, and (G) primary crusher.
Figure 2: Civil works underway at the Tucumã Project's primary crushing area (April 2023).
Figure 3: Ball mill components upon arrival at the Tucumã Project (April 2023).
Figure 4: Surface infrastructure as of April 2023 at the Caraíba Operations' new external shaft, including (A) the stage winder foundation, (B) shaft collar, (C) center tower steel erection, (D) foundation and exterior steel frame for the permanent rock and personnel winders, and (E) headgear steel erection.
Management Changes
Anthea Bath has ceased as Chief Operating Officer by mutual agreement with the Company. The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude for Ms. Bath's contributions over the past five years. Her dedication and hard work have been greatly appreciated, and the executive team wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.
The Board has appointed Makko DeFilippo as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. DeFilippo, who has been with the Company since 2017, has served as President of the Company since January 2021 and prior to that as Vice President, Corporate Development.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
| 3 months ended
Mar. 31, 2023
| 3 months ended
Dec. 31, 2022
| 3 months ended
Mar. 31, 2022
|Operating Highlights
|Copper (Caraíba Operations)
|Ore Processed (tonnes)
|772,548
|745,850
|596,230
|Grade (% Cu)
|1.33
|1.84
|1.78
|Cu Production (tonnes)
|9,327
|12,664
|9,784
|Cu Production (000 lbs)
|20,564
|27,918
|21,570
|Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes)
|9,464
|13,301
|10,045
|Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs)
|20,865
|29,323
|22,145
|C1 cash cost of Cu produced (per lb) (1)
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.31
|Gold (Xavantina Operations)
|Ore Processed (tonnes)
|35,763
|39,715
|49,990
|Au Production (oz)
|12,443
|11,786
|8,796
|C1 cash cost of Au Produced (per oz) (1)
|$
|436
|$
|445
|$
|638
|AISC of Au produced (per oz) (1)
|$
|946
|$
|1,096
|$
|1,092
|Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|Revenues
|$
|101.0
|$
|116.7
|$
|108.9
|Gross profit
|40.1
|52.7
|61.0
|EBITDA (1)
|51.8
|58.7
|78.1
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|48.2
|58.2
|62.4
|Cash flow from operations
|16.4
|34.0
|44.0
|Net income
|24.5
|22.5
|52.5
|Net income attributable to owners of the Company
|24.2
|22.2
|52.1
|Per share (basic)
|0.26
|0.24
|0.58
|Per share (diluted)
|0.26
|0.24
|0.57
|Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company (1)
|22.5
|22.2
|33.0
|Per share (basic)
|0.24
|0.24
|0.37
|Per share (diluted)
|0.24
|0.24
|0.36
|Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
|236.6
|317.4
|465.5
|Working capital (1)
|218.8
|263.3
|443.7
|Net (cash) debt (1)
|174.2
|100.7
|(54.4
|)
(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, Net (Cash) Debt, Working Capital, C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) and AISC of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company's discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release.
2023 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE (*)
The Caraíba Operations are expected to produce 44,000 to 47,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2023 with Q1 2023 expected to be the lowest production quarter of the year, as previously noted. Production from the Caraíba Operations is expected to be slightly weighted towards H2 2023 due to higher anticipated mill throughput volumes during ramp up and commissioning of the new ball mill installation in Q4 2023. Higher mined and processed copper grades are also expected through the remainder of the year based on planned stope sequencing.
C1 cash costs at the Caraíba Operations are expected to be between $1.40 and $1.60 per pound of copper produced in 2023 with higher anticipated copper grades and production expected to result in lower unit operating costs in the remaining quarters of the year. While the Company has resumed shipments to its domestic smelter on a limited and prepaid basis, the associated reduction in concentrate sales costs has been offset to date by a stronger BRL to U.S. dollar exchange rate.
At the Xavantina Operations, the Company is reaffirming its 2023 gold production guidance range of 50,000 to 53,000 ounces with slightly higher gold production expected in H2 2023 due to increased mill throughput volumes following the expected commencement of production from the Matinha vein.
The Company is also reaffirming its full-year cost guidance for the Xavantina Operations with C1 cash costs expected to be between $475 and $575 per ounce of gold produced and AISC expected to be $725 to $825 per ounce of gold produced.
The Company's cost guidance for 2023 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 5.30, a gold price of $1,725 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce.
|2023 Guidance
|Caraíba Operations
|Copper Production (tonnes)
|44,000 - 47,000
|C1 Cash Cost (US$/lb) (1)
|$1.40 - $1.60
|Xavantina Operations
|Gold Production (ounces)
|50,000 - 53,000
|C1 Cash Cost (US$/oz) (1)
|$475 - $575
|All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) (US$/oz) (1)
|$725 - $825
(1) These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures section at the end of this press release for additional information.
2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE (*)
The Company's capital expenditure guidance for 2023 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 5.30 and has been presented below in USD millions.
|2023 Guidance
|Caraíba Operations
|Growth
|$80 - $90
|Sustaining
|$65 - $75
|Exploration
|$22 - $27
|Total, Caraíba Operations
|$167 - $192
|Tucumã Project
|Growth
|$150 - $165
|Exploration
|$0 - $1
|Total, Tucumã Project
|$150 - $166
|Xavantina Operations
|Growth
|$4 - $5
|Sustaining
|$12 - $14
|Exploration
|$6 - $7
|Total, Xavantina Operations
|$22 - $26
|Company Total
|Growth
|$234 - $260
|Sustaining
|$77 - $89
|Exploration
|$31 - $40
|Total, Company
|$342 - $389
(*) Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR filings, including the recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and dated March 7, 2023 (the "AIF"), for complete risk factors.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time) to discuss these results.
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
|Time:
|11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time)
|Dial in:
| North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
|Replay:
|North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
|Replay Passcode:
|0068
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures
Financial results of the Company are presented in accordance with IFRS. The Company utilizes certain alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures to monitor its performance, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce), AISC of gold produced (per ounce), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income per share, net (cash) debt, working capital and available liquidity. These performance measures have no standardized meaning prescribed within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide supplemental information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-IFRS and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb)
The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.
|Reconciliation:
|2023 - Q1
|2022 - Q4
|2022 - Q1
|Cost of production
|$
|36,285
|$
|40,067
|$
|29,163
|Add (less):
|Transportation costs & other
|1,339
|2,362
|1,869
|Treatment, refining, and other
|2,527
|4,949
|2,046
|By-product credits
|(2,810
|)
|(6,103
|)
|(4,812
|)
|Incentive payments
|(1,237
|)
|(1,092
|)
|(904
|)
|Net change in inventory
|(1,185
|)
|(861
|)
|577
|Foreign exchange translation and other
|15
|(47
|)
|386
|C1 cash costs
|$
|34,934
|$
|39,275
|$
|28,325
|Mining
|$
|23,210
|$
|26,433
|$
|20,126
|Processing
|6,554
|8,033
|6,447
|Indirect
|5,453
|5,963
|4,518
|Production costs
|35,217
|40,429
|31,091
|By-product credits
|(2,810
|)
|(6,103
|)
|(4,812
|)
|Treatment, refining and other
|2,527
|4,949
|2,046
|C1 cash costs
|$
|34,934
|$
|39,275
|$
|28,325
|Payable copper produced (lb, 000)
|20,564
|27,918
|21,570
|Mining
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.93
|Processing
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.30
|Indirect
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.21
|By-product credits
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Treatment, refining and other
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.09
|C1 cash costs of copper produced (per lb)
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.31
C1 cash cost of gold produced and All-in Sustaining Cost of gold produced (per ounce)
The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of gold produced per ounce and AISC of gold produced per ounce to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.
|Reconciliation:
|2023 - Q1
|2022 - Q4
|2022 - Q1
|Cost of production
|$
|6,107
|$
|4,834
|$
|5,392
|Add (less):
|Incentive payments
|(407
|)
|(167
|)
|(585
|)
|Net change in inventory
|(352
|)
|258
|727
|By-product credits
|(176
|)
|(199
|)
|(124
|)
|Smelting and refining costs
|76
|61
|42
|Foreign exchange translation and other
|176
|462
|164
|C1 cash costs
|$
|5,424
|$
|5,249
|$
|5,616
|Site general and administrative
|1,232
|1,196
|559
|Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision
|105
|106
|112
|Sustaining capital expenditure
|3,013
|4,547
|2,296
|Sustaining leases
|1,660
|1,559
|822
|Royalties and production taxes
|338
|262
|204
|AISC
|$
|11,772
|$
|12,919
|$
|9,609
|Costs
|Mining
|$
|2,567
|$
|2,311
|$
|3,218
|Processing
|1,905
|2,067
|1,698
|Indirect
|1,052
|1,009
|782
|Production costs
|5,524
|5,387
|5,698
|Smelting and refining costs
|76
|61
|42
|By-product credits
|(176
|)
|(199
|)
|(124
|)
|C1 cash costs
|$
|5,424
|$
|5,249
|$
|5,616
|Site general and administrative
|1,232
|1,196
|559
|Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision
|105
|106
|112
|Sustaining capital expenditure
|3,013
|4,547
|2,296
|Sustaining leases
|1,660
|1,559
|822
|Royalties and production taxes
|338
|262
|204
|AISC
|$
|11,772
|$
|12,919
|$
|9,609
|Costs per ounce
|Payable gold produced (ounces)
|12,443
|11,786
|8,796
|Mining
|$
|206
|$
|196
|$
|366
|Processing
|$
|153
|$
|175
|$
|193
|Indirect
|$
|85
|$
|86
|$
|89
|Smelting and refining
|$
|6
|$
|6
|$
|5
|By-product credits
|$
|(14
|)
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce)
|$
|436
|$
|445
|$
|638
|AISC of gold produced (per ounce)
|$
|946
|$
|1,096
|$
|1,092
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.
|Reconciliation:
|2023 - Q1
|2022 - Q4
|2022 - Q1
|Net Income
|$
|24,500
|$
|22,472
|$
|52,486
|Adjustments:
|Finance expense
|6,526
|12,290
|5,496
|Income tax expense
|4,666
|7,540
|8,606
|Amortization and depreciation
|16,083
|16,361
|11,504
|EBITDA
|$
|51,775
|$
|58,663
|$
|78,092
|Foreign exchange gain
|(8,621
|)
|(4,569
|)
|(18,709
|)
|Share based compensation
|5,017
|4,123
|1,990
|Incremental COVID-19 costs
|—
|—
|1,004
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|48,171
|$
|58,217
|$
|62,377
Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.
|Reconciliation:
|2023 - Q1
|2022 - Q4
|2022 - Q1
|Net income as reported attributable to the owners of the Company
|$
|24,154
|$
|22,159
|$
|52,107
|Adjustments:
|Share based compensation
|5,017
|4,123
|1,990
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain on USD denominated balances in MCSA
|(4,753
|)
|(1,782
|)
|(1,337
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain on foreign exchange derivative contracts
|(3,152
|)
|(3,017
|)
|(24,615
|)
|Incremental COVID-19 costs
|—
|—
|998
|Tax effect on the above adjustments
|1,208
|731
|3,808
|Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company
|$
|22,474
|$
|22,214
|$
|32,951
|Weighted average number of common shares
|Basic
|92,294,045
|91,522,358
|90,238,008
|Diluted
|93,218,281
|92,551,916
|92,050,104
|Adjusted EPS
|Basic
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.37
|Diluted
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.36
Net (Cash) Debt
The following table provides a calculation of net (cash) debt based on amounts presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Current portion of loans and borrowings
|$
|9,221
|$
|15,703
|$
|8,740
|Long-term portion of loans and borrowings
|401,595
|402,354
|402,345
|Less:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(209,908
|)
|(177,702
|)
|(365,465
|)
|Short-term investments
|(26,739
|)
|(139,700
|)
|(100,018
|)
|Net (cash) debt
|$
|174,169
|$
|100,655
|$
|(54,398
|)
Working Ca pital and Available Liquidity
The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Current assets
|$
|331,241
|$
|392,427
|$
|546,439
|Less: Current liabilities
|(112,448
|)
|(129,121
|)
|(102,743
|)
|Working capital
|$
|218,793
|$
|263,306
|$
|443,696
|Cash and cash equivalents
|209,908
|177,702
|365,465
|Short-term investments
|26,739
|139,700
|100,018
|Available undrawn revolving credit facilities
|150,000
|75,000
|75,000
|Available liquidity
|$
|386,647
|$
|392,402
|$
|540,483
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expected production, operating costs and capital expenditures at the Caraíba Operations, the Tucumã Project and the Xavantina Operations; the ability of the Company to execute on its growth initiatives according to the timeline and budget currently envisioned; estimated completion dates for certain milestones, including construction of the Tucumã Project, completion of the projects that comprise the Pilar 3.0 initiative, including the Caraíba mill expansion and construction of the new external shaft to access the Deepening Extension Zone, and commencement of mining from the Matinha vein at the Xavantina Operations; the ability of the Company to sell future copper concentrate production to its domestic customer; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors". The risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: continued effectiveness of the measures taken by the Company to mitigate the possible impact of COVID-19 on its workforce and operations; favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations and the Tucumã Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks (including COVID-19), political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates included in this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") — CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein use the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Further to recent amendments, mineral property disclosure requirements in the United States (the "U.S. Rules") are governed by subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") which differ from the CIM Standards. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system (the "MJDS"), Ero is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the U.S. Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. If Ero ceases to be a foreign private issuer or loses its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F pursuant to the MJDS, then Ero will be subject to the U.S. Rules, which differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards.
Pursuant to the new U.S. Rules, the SEC recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" under the U.S. Rules are now "substantially similar" to the corresponding standards under NI 43-101. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that Ero reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms under the U.S. Rules are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that Ero may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had Ero prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the U.S. Rules.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf546d70-500d-4aff-98bc-1cef8a44fd8d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75adc062-0a10-4eb3-bd69-c2c506d5c710
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c415786-193f-48b2-9c6d-61788c5643ff
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b132096-2a88-4188-9827-8d8852d32537
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.