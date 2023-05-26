Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Under U.S. federal securities laws, equity awards issued as employee compensation must be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, via an S-8 registration statement or qualify for an exemption from registration. This Form S-8 registers previously issued and disclosed stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that were granted as inducement awards to employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Aurinia will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares underlying such equity awards by the employees that are registered under this Form S-8. However, upon the exercise of stock options exercisable for shares covered by the Form S-8, Aurinia will receive the proceeds from such exercise. Under SEC rules and regulations for the shares underlying equity awards to be freely tradeable, an S-8 registration statement must be filed. The filing is administrative in nature and solely relates to equity awards (options and RSUs) that have already been publicly disclosed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investors:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph ("Jay") Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company's Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

$34.4 million in net revenue for the first quarter of 2023; an increase of 59% over the first quarter of the prior year

Increases 2023 revenue guidance range to $135 - $155 million from net product sales of LUPKYNIS

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) as an option for treating adults with active lupus nephritis (LN) class III, IV or V (including mixed class III/V and IV/V) 1 , when provided in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF).

The NICE recommendation applies to England and Wales and follows the recent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of voclosporin licensed in Great Britain for the treatment of active LN in adult patients.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Both leading independent proxy advisors recommend shareholders vote for the re-election of incumbent directors, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

