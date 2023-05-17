Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph ("Jay") Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company's Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

In addition, the Company's re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm received majority support, while the proposed amendment to the equity incentive plan was not approved. The existing equity incentive plan continues unaffected, without amendment. The non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation did not receive majority support.

"We respect the outcome of this year's vote and the opinions of all of our shareholders. We recognize there is significant work ahead of us. We look forward to continuing our dialog with investors and building shareholder value, in the best interests of the Company," said Hector MacKay-Dunn, Chair of Aurinia's Governance & Nomination Committee.

"We acknowledge investor concerns regarding our executive compensation. We have had extensive outreach and discussions about our executive renumeration program in recent years. While we have made changes to reflect their feedback, such as adopting a share ownership policy for our directors and executives, instituting a claw back policy for our executives, and incorporating detailed performance-based metrics, we will continue to evolve our program and will share any action steps taken in response to shareholder input", MacKay-Dunn concluded.

Peter Greenleaf, Director, President and CEO, stated, "We remain focused on executing on our strategy and building on Aurinia's significant momentum. We appreciate George and Jay's contributions in positioning us for our next stage of growth, and we look forward to working with our shareholders and other stakeholders to advance Aurinia's mission of transforming people's lives by delivering therapeutics that change the course of rare, autoimmune and kidney related diseases."

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com .

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor/Media Contact:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUPHNASDAQ:AUPHLife Science Investing
AUPH
The Conversation (0)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

$34.4 million in net revenue for the first quarter of 2023; an increase of 59% over the first quarter of the prior year

Increases 2023 revenue guidance range to $135 - $155 million from net product sales of LUPKYNIS

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) as an option for treating adults with active lupus nephritis (LN) class III, IV or V (including mixed class III/V and IV/V) 1 , when provided in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF).

The NICE recommendation applies to England and Wales and follows the recent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of voclosporin licensed in Great Britain for the treatment of active LN in adult patients.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Both leading independent proxy advisors recommend shareholders vote for the re-election of incumbent directors, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Swissmedic Approval of LUPKYNIS®

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Swissmedic Approval of LUPKYNIS®

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted marketing authorization of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy to treat adults with active class III, IV and V (including mixed classes III/V and IV/V) lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In addition, we have received Orphan Drug designation in Switzerland, granting 15 years of drug exclusivity protection in association with approval.

"We are extremely pleased with the Swissmedic approval of LUPKYNIS for adults with lupus nephritis. This approval provides patients with an important treatment option and makes LUPKYNIS a more accessible therapy for patients experiencing LN," said Peter Greenleaf, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Aurinia. "Otsuka continues to be an important and valuable partner in our global efforts."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences Expand Partnership to Include Research Programs in Inflammation

Gilead to Have Early Option to Exclusively License Drug Candidates Against up to Four Targets for Inflammatory Diseases –

– Expanded Research Collaboration May Result in up to $1 Billion in Option Fees and Milestone Payments by Gilead to Arcus –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

 Pfizer Announces Proposed Notes Offering

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) ("Pfizer") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pfizer Investment Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (the "Issuer"), has commenced a multi-series offering of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The maturity dates of the Notes are expected to range from two to 40 years. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Pfizer. Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering as part of the financing for Pfizer's proposed acquisition of Seagen Inc. (the "Merger"). The Notes, other than any issuance of 40-year notes, are expected to be subject to a special mandatory redemption under certain circumstances if the Merger is terminated or does not close by an agreed upon date.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Beckman Coulter Unveils Next Generation Immunoassay Analyzer Enabling Elite Laboratory Performance with No Daily Maintenance

DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer Boasts Industry's Highest Throughput per Footprint:
Up To 215 Tests/Hour/Square Meter

Innovations Bolster Assay Performance and Laboratory Productivity with
New Analyte Processing and Detection Technology, Precision Sensors, Smart Algorithms, Remote Real-Time System Monitoring, and is the Only Immunoassay Analyzer with No Daily Maintenance i

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BELLUS Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Announced agreement to be acquired by GSK for US$14.75 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$2.0 billion and a premium of approximately 103%; transaction expected to close in Q3 2023 –

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from persistent cough, starting with the development of camlipixant (BLU-5937) for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC"), today reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Emphasizes Unique Ways To Hire Top Talent

When Jamari Brooks was looking for a new job last fall, he knew he wanted his future employer to have a few key qualities. As he perused pharmaceutical companies' job postings, he kept a look out for diversity in leadership, the potential for personal career growth and a commitment to helping improve the lives of people and the health of the world

It was through Gilead's relationship with the National Black MBA Association that he encountered the company. Gilead checked all his boxes, but it was the interview process that really cinched the deal for Jamari. Jasmine Pree Hameth, Senior Director of Corporate Function and Strategic Talent Sourcing at Gilead, connected him with diverse, executive-level Gilead staff so he could learn about their experiences at the company - which, Jamari says, had an impact.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Strengthens Early Pipeline in Oncology and Inflammation Through the Acquisition of XinThera

Acquisition of XinThera Provides Gilead with Precision Small Molecules Focused on PARP1 and MK2 Inhibitors –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the acquisition of all outstanding shares of XinThera, a privately held biotech company in San Diego. The acquisition complements Gilead's existing clinical development priorities by adding additional pipeline assets for well-validated targets in oncology and inflammation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Blockmate Announces Debt Settlement

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Gold Investing

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

×