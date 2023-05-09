Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up

Activity scores decreased in conjunction with improvements in urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) in both treatment arms

Data further reinforces differentiation of LUPKYNIS from first generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced data from the kidney biopsy sub-study of the AURORA clinical trial program (AURORA 1 and AURORA 2 Extension Study) was presented at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference May 4 7, 2023.

The addition of LUPKYNIS to standard of care MMF and low-dose steroids in Aurinia's Phase 3 AURORA program led to significantly earlier and greater reductions in proteinuria while maintaining stable renal function, as evidenced by a stable estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope over time.

To further characterize the long-term impact of LUPKYNIS on the kidney at the histologic level, repeat biopsies were collected from patients participating in the sub-study. Specifically, repeat renal biopsies were obtained from 16 patients in the LUPKYNIS arm and 10 patients in the active control arm over 18 months from study entry. Baseline and follow-up activity scores, a measure of active inflammation in LN, and chronicity scores, a measure of irreversible kidney injury, were obtained using a validated assessment tool.

"We are encouraged by these results," said Dr. Greg Keenan, Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia. "Seeing similar improvement in the activity scores and absence of change in the chronicity scores with the LUPKYNIS treated patients as compared to those on MMF and low dose steroids alone, without histologic findings of chronic CNI nephrotoxicity, strengthens the totality of the evidence supporting the long-term efficacy and safety of LUPKYNIS and further differentiates the safety of this second-generation treatment from the legacy, first generation CNIs."

Higher rates of both complete renal response (CRR) and partial renal response (PRR) were observed in LUPKYNIS treated patients at month 36, consistent with the overall Aurora 2, LUPKYNIS treated population. The patients in the LUPKYNIS treatment arm demonstrated histologic activity improvement with stable chronicity scores similar to the active control arm of MMF and low dose steroids alone over the 18-months average treatment period at the time of repeat biopsy.

Control / Standard of Care

n=10

LUPKYNIS (voclosporin)

n=16

Baseline*

Follow-up

Baseline

Follow-up

Activity Index, mean (SD)

2.8 (3.2)

0.4 (1.0)

1.8 (3.0)

0.4 (1.0)

Chronicity Index, mean (SD)

2.9 (2.3)

2.8 (2.7)

3.8 (3.5)

4.1 (3.3)

Baseline

Month 36

Baseline

Month 36

UPCR, mean (SD), mg/mg

4.71 (2.6)

2.1 (4.6)

4.59 (2.5)

0.99 (1.4)

eGFR, mean (SD), mL/min/1.73m 2

82.6 (12.3)

85.8 (13.3)

80.3 (16.4)

82.7 (15.4)

CRR, % (n/n)

-

40.0 (4/10)

-

62.5 (10/16)

PRR, % (n/n)

-

70.0 (7/10)

-

81.3 (13/16)

*Data from pre-treatment baseline of AURORA 1.

There were no unexpected adverse events in patients treated with LUPKYNIS, and the safety profile was consistent with the overall AURORA 2 population.

LUPKYNIS is a novel calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) approved in the United States, European Union, and Great Britain for the treatment of adults with lupus nephritis (LN) 1 . It has two complementary mechanisms of action relevant to the treatment of LN and the inhibition of calcineurin 1 : it reduces activation of T-cells and stabilizes podocytes, reducing proteinuria. LUPKYNIS has a consistent dose-concentration relationship, eliminating the need for therapeutic drug monitoring 1,2 but unlike other CNIs, LUPKYNIS has shown no increased safety signal for diabetes or dyslipidemia, and has no drug-drug interaction with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) 3-8 .

The clinical poster presented at CCR East can be found by accessing the Aurinia corporate website contained within the Investor Relations tab and Presentation section of the site.

About Lupus Nephritis

Lupus Nephritis is a serious manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, lupus nephritis can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian people with SLE are four times more likely to develop lupus nephritis and Hispanic people are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease compared to White people with SLE. Black and Hispanic people with SLE also tend to develop lupus nephritis earlier and have poorer outcomes, compared to White people with SLE.

About LUPKYNIS

LUPKYNIS ® is the first U.S. FDA- and EC-approved oral medicine for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. LUPKYNIS is a novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) with a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T-cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia's proprietary personalized eGFR-based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings, and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

LUPKYNIS is indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. Limitations of Use: Safety and efficacy of LUPKYNIS have not been established in combination with cyclophosphamide. Use of LUPKYNIS is not recommended in this situation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNINGS: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Increased risk for developing malignancies and serious infections with LUPKYNIS or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

LUPKYNIS is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A4 inhibitors because of the increased risk of acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity, and in patients who have had a serious/severe hypersensitivity reaction to LUPKYNIS or its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. The risk appears to be related to increasing doses and duration of immunosuppression rather than to the use of any specific agent.

Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections (including opportunistic infections), which may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.

Nephrotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity. The risk is increased when CNIs are concomitantly administered with drugs associated with nephrotoxicity.

Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction of LUPKYNIS therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy.

Neurotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities: severe include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremor, paresthesia, headache, and changes in mental status and/or motor and sensory functions.

Hyperkalemia: Hyperkalemia, which may be serious and require treatment, has been reported with CNIs, including LUPKYNIS. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia.

QTc Prolongation: LUPKYNIS prolongs the QTc interval in a dose-dependent manner when dosed higher than the recommended lupus nephritis therapeutic dose. The use of LUPKYNIS in combination with other drugs that are known to prolong QTc may result in clinically significant QT prolongation.

Immunizations: Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with LUPKYNIS.

Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with another CNI immunosuppressant. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of LUPKYNIS.

Drug-Drug Interactions: Avoid co-administration of LUPKYNIS and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Reduce LUPKYNIS dosage when co-administered with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce dosage of certain P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic windows when co-administered.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (>3%) were glomerular filtration rate decreased, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia, cough, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain upper, dyspepsia, alopecia, renal impairment, abdominal pain, mouth ulceration, fatigue, tremor, acute kidney injury, and decreased appetite.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy/Lactation: May cause fetal harm. Advise not to breastfeed.

Renal Impairment: Not recommended in patients with baseline eGFR ≤45 mL/min/1.73 m2 unless benefit exceeds risk. Severe renal impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose.

Mild and Moderate Hepatic Impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose. Severe hepatic impairment: Avoid LUPKYNIS use.

Please see Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for LUPKYNIS.

1. LUPKYNIS® [package insert]. Rockville, MD : Aurinia Pharma U.S., Inc., 2021.
2. van Gelder T et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2020;31:594.
3. Busque S et al. Am J Transplant. 2011;11(12):2675-2684.
4. Kolic J et al. Endocrinology. 2020;(161)11.
5. van Gelder T et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2021;gfab022.
6. Ardoin S et al. Kidney Int Rep. 2022;7:S99.
7. Rovin BH et al. Lancet. 2021 ;397(10289):2070-2080.
8. van Gelder T et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2022 ;37(5):917-922.
9. Teng YKO et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2022 ;37(3):gfac108.002.
10. Bajema IM et al. Kidney Int. 2018;93(4):789-796.

Investor/Media:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

$34.4 million in net revenue for the first quarter of 2023; an increase of 59% over the first quarter of the prior year

Increases 2023 revenue guidance range to $135 - $155 million from net product sales of LUPKYNIS

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) as an option for treating adults with active lupus nephritis (LN) class III, IV or V (including mixed class III/V and IV/V) 1 , when provided in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF).

The NICE recommendation applies to England and Wales and follows the recent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of voclosporin licensed in Great Britain for the treatment of active LN in adult patients.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Both leading independent proxy advisors recommend shareholders vote for the re-election of incumbent directors, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Swissmedic Approval of LUPKYNIS®

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted marketing authorization of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy to treat adults with active class III, IV and V (including mixed classes III/V and IV/V) lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In addition, we have received Orphan Drug designation in Switzerland, granting 15 years of drug exclusivity protection in association with approval.

"We are extremely pleased with the Swissmedic approval of LUPKYNIS for adults with lupus nephritis. This approval provides patients with an important treatment option and makes LUPKYNIS a more accessible therapy for patients experiencing LN," said Peter Greenleaf, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Aurinia. "Otsuka continues to be an important and valuable partner in our global efforts."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glass Lewis Recommends Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual Meeting

Leading independent proxy advisor also recommends shareholders vote for say-on-pay, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Arvinas and Pfizer Announce Upcoming Vepdegestrant Poster Presentations at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Annual Congress

Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced they will present updated data related to vepdegestrant (ARV-471) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Annual Congress. Vepdegestrant is a novel investigational PROTAC ® estrogen receptor (ER) protein degrader that is being jointly developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for the treatment of patients with early and locally advanced or metastatic ER positivehuman epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative (ER+HER2-) breast cancer. Four posters will be presented during the poster session at the annual congress, which will be held from May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information circular for the meeting dated March 23, 2023, and posted under the company's profile on SEDAR.

At the meeting, shareholders elected the director nominees as listed in the Company's information circular, being Mark Fields, Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk and Rodney Stevens. The reappointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders as was the ratification and re-approval of the amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease, and recommended granting full Marketing Authorisation (MA) that is no longer subject to specific obligations. Bulevirtide was initially granted conditional marketing authorisation in July 2020 to provide people living with HDV urgent access to treatment. The CHMP recommendation for full Marketing Authorisation of bulevirtide follows the submission of the Phase 3 MYR301 Week 48 study data, which reinforces the efficacy and safety profile of bulevirtide for the treatment of HDV.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated over four million individuals living with HCV globally. Today, some 2.4 million people are living with HCV in the U.S., even though ~95% of those treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are cured. Prices of HCV medicines have dropped significantly, and many acknowledge that price is not a barrier for most payers and patients. Curative HCV drug therapies are just one part of an elimination strategy that needs to dedicate considerable resources and attention to screening and linkage to care so that all patients in need of HCV treatment can access it in a timely manner and achieve a cure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×