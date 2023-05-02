Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Both leading independent proxy advisors recommend shareholders vote for the re-election of incumbent directors, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

Company to release first quarter financial and operational results on May 4, 2023

Shareholders with questions or who require assistance voting their shares should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free within North America at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced that leading independent proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") has recommended that Aurinia shareholders vote FOR the re-election of all eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting").

ISS' positive recommendation follows an April 26 report from Glass Lewis, another leading independent proxy advisor, which also recommended that shareholders vote for the re-election of all incumbent directors.

Aurinia is pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis recognize the Board and management's pivotal role in the Company's continued growth and momentum. Aurinia's Board also appreciates the feedback and continued strong support of our shareholders.

Aurinia's Board and management are taking the right steps to maximize shareholder value.

Aurinia is well-positioned for significant value enhancement. The Company continues to build upon its robust sales growth – with net sales increasing over 194% in 2022 – and is making significant progress in expanding LUPKYNIS' availability in international markets in partnership with Otsuka.

In 2022, LUPKYNIS received approvals in the UK and EU and launched in several EU countries. Our efforts to gain regulatory approval in Japan remain on track, and we continue to expect a PMDA submission in the back half of 2023. We believe that our commercialization efforts will continue to unlock significant value for shareholders.

Each member of the Board has played an integral role in our progress to date. Our directors have the expertise needed to oversee and guide management and drive continued growth, including the commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotech products, business development, and international pharmaceutical operations. They also bring strong track records of value creation and commercial success.

Aurinia's executive compensation aligns pay with performance.

Aurinia disagrees with ISS' recommendation regarding the Company's advisory vote on executive compensation. Our Compensation Committee, which is comprised entirely of independent directors, makes all compensation decisions while leveraging advice from an independent third-party compensation consultant. The Compensation Committee conducts a rigorous and thorough review of market practices, especially those of peers, the general marketplace and other industry data points to determine performance targets, pay mix and levels that will best align management's interests with those of shareholders and support continued value creation. Aurinia has also engaged extensively with its shareholder base each year since the 2021 AGM and has made several improvements to the compensation program to incorporate feedback from shareholders, as detailed on page 54 of the proxy statement.

Importantly, ISS recognized that annual incentives for Aurinia executives were based largely on the achievement of pre-set corporate objectives, with the CEO's bonus being based solely on such goals. Aurinia has also previously announced that it will add a performance component to Long-Term Incentive Plan awards in 2023.

The Company also notes that leading proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote "FOR" Aurinia's say-on-pay resolution, along with all other proposals. We will continue to listen to shareholder feedback regarding our executive compensation and other important matters.

AURINIA SHAREHOLDERS: PROTECT THE VALUE OF YOUR INVESTMENT BY VOTING ONLINE, BY MAIL, OR TELEPHONE TODAY.

To ensure Aurinia's continued momentum at a pivotal time for the Company, the Board encourages all shareholders to vote "FOR" ALL proposals today.

The virtual-only meeting will be held via live audio webcast online using the LUMI meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/467056294 (password (case sensitive): aurinia2023) on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00 pm, Eastern Time.

Company to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results on May 4, 2023

As previously announced , Aurinia will release financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial (888) 645-4404 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

Questions or Require Voting Assistance?

Contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free within North America at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America), or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

About LUPKYNIS

LUPKYNIS ® is the first U.S. FDA- and EC-approved oral medicine for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. LUPKYNIS is a novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) with a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia's proprietary personalized eGFR-based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings, and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor/Media Contact:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUPHNASDAQ:AUPHLife Science Investing
AUPH
The Conversation (0)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Swissmedic Approval of LUPKYNIS®

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted marketing authorization of LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy to treat adults with active class III, IV and V (including mixed classes III/V and IV/V) lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In addition, we have received Orphan Drug designation in Switzerland, granting 15 years of drug exclusivity protection in association with approval.

"We are extremely pleased with the Swissmedic approval of LUPKYNIS for adults with lupus nephritis. This approval provides patients with an important treatment option and makes LUPKYNIS a more accessible therapy for patients experiencing LN," said Peter Greenleaf, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Aurinia. "Otsuka continues to be an important and valuable partner in our global efforts."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glass Lewis Recommends Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual Meeting

Leading independent proxy advisor also recommends shareholders vote for say-on-pay, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Toni Braxton and Aurinia Want People with Lupus Nephritis to Get Uncomfortable to Protect their Kidneys

Braxton, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and entrepreneur, will share her personal lupus journey to empower people with lupus and lupus nephritis to prioritize their kidney health as part of Aurinia's Get Uncomfortable campaign

The Get Uncomfortable campaign is designed to educate and motivate people living with lupus nephritis to protect their kidneys by going to the doctor and completing routine testing to help prevent irreversible kidney damage

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated over four million individuals living with HCV globally. Today, some 2.4 million people are living with HCV in the U.S., even though ~95% of those treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are cured. Prices of HCV medicines have dropped significantly, and many acknowledge that price is not a barrier for most payers and patients. Curative HCV drug therapies are just one part of an elimination strategy that needs to dedicate considerable resources and attention to screening and linkage to care so that all patients in need of HCV treatment can access it in a timely manner and achieve a cure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva

Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to include lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation and aseptic fill-finish capabilities enabling mRNA cGMP manufacturing services from Master Cell Bank through to Drug Product. This new capability will support the production of therapeutic-scale clinical and commercial-stage mRNA therapies for cancers and genetic diseases, and clinical-stage vaccines for infectious diseases.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.55 Million from Warrant Exercises

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

×