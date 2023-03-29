Ascendant Resources: District-scale Polymetallic Project in the Prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt

Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND, OTCQB:ASDRF), OTCQB:ASDRF) focuses on exploring and developing the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located at the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Iberian Pyrite Belt is widely considered an unparalleled depository of mineral wealth. The Lagoa Salgada project’s volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) is underexplored and under-drilled, creating tremendous blue-sky potential as Ascendant proceeds to explore the project.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources @ 9.06 percent ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of inferred resources @ 5.93 percent ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of indicated resources @ 1.50 percent CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of inferred resources @ 1.35 percent CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Lagoa Salgada Project

The project has a completed preliminary economic assessment (PEA) indicating post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$247 million and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 55 percent. The PEA also indicates a 14-year mine life with an average production of 130 million pounds of zinc equivalent per year. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. The company will look to expand upon this in its feasibility study Q2/2023.

Company Highlights

  • Ascendant Resources is an exploration and development polymetallic mining company pursuing its district-scale Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal.
  • Many near-term milestones: metallurgy coming in the next month, feasibility study being completed Q2/2023.
  • The flagship Lagoa Salgada project is on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt, giving Ascendant a district-scale asset with the potential to generate revenue from precious and base metal deposits.
  • The Iberian Pyrite Belt has a rich mining history with some 250 known deposits, and many regions remaining underexplored.
  • The Lagoa Salgada has a PEA that determines a post-tax NPV of US$247 million and an IRR of 55 percent.
  • The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 percent ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 percent ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 percent CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 percent CuEq in the South Zone
  • A management team with the right experience throughout the mining industry leads the company toward fully developing its district-scale asset.

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Appoints Clinton Swemmer Chief Technical Officer

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Clinton Swemmer has been appointed Chief Technical Officer for the Company. Previously, Mr. Swemmer held the position of Vice President of Technical Services for Ascendant.

The appointment as Chief Technical Officers reflects Mr. Swemmer's significant contribution to the Company, specifically to the ongoing Feasibility Study and development plans for the upcoming development of the Venda Nova Deposit within the Lagoa Salgada Project, on the Iberian Pyrite Belt ("IBP"), Portugal.

Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Board With Appointment of New Director & Names Lead Independent Director

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Petra Decher, CPA, CA to the Company’s Board of Directors and Mr. Stephen Shefsky to the position of Lead Director of the Board effective October 1, 2017.

Ms. Decher served as the Vice President, Finance and Assistant Secretary for Franco-Nevada Corporation from 2009 to 2016. She currently serves as Chairwoman of the Board at Red Pine Exploration Inc. and recently served as the Lead Independent Director of Integra Gold Corp. until its acquisition by Eldorado Gold Corporation. Prior to Franco-Nevada, Ms. Decher was President and Chief Financial Officer for Geoinformatics Exploration Inc., an exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia, Nevada, Mexico and Australia.

Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Announces August 2017 Operational Results

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued positive momentum in August with adjusted EBITDA1  of $0.8MM at the mine for the month, marking the second consecutive month of positive cash flow before changes in working capital since Ascendant assumed ownership of the El Mochito mine in December 2016 and supporting management’s view that the turnaround of its Honduran mine is on a solid path to profitability.

The El Mochito mine milled 58,978 tonnes of ore in August averaging 1,903 tpd, an increase from 1,853 tpd in July and the second quarter average of 1,733 tpd. This reflects a 53% increase in ore throughput per calendar day per month since January 2017.  August results reflect the benefit from the introduction of new mining equipment to operations in mid-July.  A third truck ordered in March was delayed by the manufacturer and is currently being transported to the mine with its expected arrival in late October.  Additionally, the Company is expecting to take delivery of a fourth truck and third scoop in November, in line with its strategy to replace the existing aging fleet which will have the effect of reducing unit costs and increasing productivity. The Company has further ordered five new trucks, two new scoops, two jumbo drills and two rock bolters from Sandvik for delivery over the next ten months.

Silver Investing

Ascendant Resources Launches Virtual Tour Of The El Mochito Mine

Ascendant Resources (TSXV:ASND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company“) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its 360° virtual tour of the El Mochito Mine located in Honduras . The El Mochito Mine’s virtual tour provides an in-depth view and description of the mine’s various operational areas which include mining, crushing, milling, processing and concentrate production.

Using the interactive map, users can tour the operations beginning underground where ore is mined and ending at the concentrate warehouse where final concentrate production is stockpiled before being shipped. Users can also take advantage of additional information popups at each of the stages which provide an explanation of the area they are viewing as well as extra photos which compliment the entire 360° view.

Newmont Completes Sale of Triple Flag Shares

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it completed the sale of its common shares of Triple Flag Precious Metal Corp. (Triple Flag) on the open market for $179 million in net proceeds, after tax. The monetization of Triple Flag's shares further streamlines and optimizes Newmont's equity portfolio, while generating cash for the business at fair value.

Since the completion of the Goldcorp acquisition in 2019, Newmont has received more than $2 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of non-core assets as part of its strategy to maximize value for shareholders and other stakeholders. These proceeds further strengthen Newmont's investment-grade balance sheet, enabling the Company to maintain a flexible financial position throughout the commodity price cycle with a clear focus on maintaining a world-class portfolio of long-life, responsibly managed assets located in top-tier jurisdictions.

Labyrinth Resources

Comet Vale Gold Project, WA: Drilling Underway To Expand Known High-Grade Mineralisation

Located 100km north of Kalgoorlie, Comet Vale hosts extensive high-grade gold with existing underground development and infrastructure

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX:LRL) (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) is pleased to advise that exploration drilling is underway at its Comet Vale gold-copper-nickel project in Western Australia.

Challenger Exploration

CEL Delivers Significant High-Grade Mineral Resource Estimate Of 1.6 Moz At 5.0 g/t AuEq1 Within 2.8Moz AuEq1 At Hualilan

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce an upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which is reported according to JORC (2012) for the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. This upgraded 2023 MRE is a significant increase in both total ounces and the high-grade component of the MRE. Total ounces have increased from2.1 million ounces gold equivalent to 2.8 million ounces gold equivalent as shown in Table 1.
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) resulting in the combination of the companies. Each share of Yamana Gold will be exchanged for 0.1598 Pan American Silver shares and 0.0376 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and US$1.0406 in cash.

As a result of closing conditions being met, Yamana Gold's shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on April 4, 2023 . The shares outstanding of Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTCQX:WHGOF,FWB:29W) CEO David D'Onofrio believes the company's Nolan property has all the elements for a major gold discovery at a time when interest in the precious metal is gradually coming back.

“One of the projects, called Nolan, is on the peak of a fault system. It's the site of a very historic placer camp. So all the ingredients for a major discovery are there. These are the types of things we saw in our existing discoveries. We are very excited to be able to drill that this year. It’s a busy, action-packed (year),” D’Onofrio said. “I think the interest in gold is starting to come back. So all the confluence events can really come together at the perfect time here.”

The CEO said 2023 is the most exciting year for the company considering how it has taken a grassroots discovery and grown its resource into almost 1.8 million ounces of gold, something that’s very unique in Canada. “We're going to put out an upgraded resource to further demonstrate how special of an opportunity this is within our company," he said.

Breaker Resources

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) wishes to advise that it has now received all the assay results from the co-funded EIS diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ularring project in Western Australia. This announcement contains the freshly received assay results and preliminary interpretations.

