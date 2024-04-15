Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

Mr. Lauzier has also managed the construction of several mines and mineral processing plants, located in Europe, North and South America and Africa. These skills have permitted him to successfully develop his knowledge in the areas of mine operations, engineering, supervision, project management, safety, and operational improvements.

Mark Brennan, Chairman of Ascendant stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Guy to the Ascendant team. Guy brings a wealth of engineering experience in mine design, mine planning, construction and mine optimization, particularly on similar VMS projects and projects located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt that will add to the technical capabilities of the Ascendant team in advancing our Lagoa Salgada project final Feasibility stage and into development."

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp"). The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/.

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Mark Brennan
Executive Chairman, Founder

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@ascendantresources.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Ascendant's business and the Lagoa Salgada project. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Ascendant has made certain assumptions. Although Ascendant believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Ascendant disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 3, 2024 and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE:Ascendant Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ASND:CA
Ascendant Resources
